You are here

  • Home
  • Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick

Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick

Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick
Japan's Takuma Asano, right, scores his side's third goal during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Japan in Wolfsburg Saturday. Germany lost 4-1. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pb7b

Updated 10 September 2023
AP

Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick

Germany routed 4-1 by Japan in friendly as pressure mounts on coach Hansi Flick
  • The result highlights the lack of progress since a 2-1 loss to Japan played a key role in Germany going out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage
  • Flick said he believes he is still the right coach for Germany and he was supported by Gundogan, who said he still trusts him
Updated 10 September 2023
AP

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Germany was jeered by their home crowd Saturday after slumping to a 4-1 loss to Japan to pile yet more pressure on coach Hansi Flick, nine months out from hosting the European Championship.

The German defenSe allowed Japan a string of chances on the counter and the result highlights the lack of progress since a 2-1 loss to Japan played a key role in Germany going out of last year’s World Cup in the group stage. Flick’s team has not won any of its last five games and conceded 13 goals in that time.

“At some point, expectations and reality are so far apart that you have to accept that currently you aren’t good enough,” Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan told broadcaster RTL. “Perhaps we also think that we are better than we really are.”

Flick said he believes he is still the right coach for Germany and he was supported by Gundogan, who said he still trusts him. Another challenge comes Tuesday with a friendly against World Cup runner-up France.

Japan targeted Germany left-back Nico Schlotterbeck from the off. A low cross in the 12th minute allowed Junya Ito to score with a shot that appeared to take a deflection off Antonio Rüdiger.

Germany responded when Florian Wirtz found Leroy Sane in space to score, but conceded again almost immediately when Ayase Ueda finished off another move involving a cross from the right.

Flick tried to shake things up in the second half, introducing Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross on debut and giving Thomas Muller a game for the first time since the World Cup. Neither change had much effect and instead it was Japan who took total control.

Takuma Asano surged in behind the defense to score the third goal in the 90th and Ao Tanaka added another in stoppage time when he was left unmarked for a header.

The pressure has mounted on Flick not just because of Germany’s poor form — three wins from 11 games in the preceding 12 months — but also the release this week of a documentary series following last year’s poor World Cup campaign. The Amazon series showed Flick struggling to connect with his squad and complaining about a lack of support back home.

“I know that soccer is very dynamic and I can’t foresee what might happen,” Flick told RTL. “But from my side, and I think that of the coaching team too, we are trying everything to prepare this team well.”

Topics: Hansi Flick Germany Japan

Related

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024
Football
England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024
McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
Football
McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024

England and Belgium stay on track for Euro 2024
  • Ukraine hosted England in neighboring Poland and marched out onto the pitch in Wroclow with national flags draped over their shoulders
  • Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Baku to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan
Updated 09 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: England claimed a point in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier Saturday as Belgium went joint top of their group with a 1-0 away win at Azerbaijan as both sides stayed on course for the finals in Germany.
Ukraine hosted England in neighboring Poland and marched out onto the pitch in Wroclow with national flags draped over their shoulders in front of around 40,000 of their own fans.
Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in front with a thundering shot after a sweeping drive through midfield on 26 minutes.
Gareth Southgate’s England, however, hit back in the 41st minute when Harry Kane played a ball over the top and Kyle Walker slipped the ball home for his first international goal on his 77th appearance.
Group C leaders England have 13 points to Ukraine’s seven.
Third-placed Italy can close in on Ukraine with victory over North Macedonia later Saturday.
The top two teams in each group qualify for the finals.
“Very tough place to come. You could feel the atmosphere, a unique occasion,” Southgate said after his team’s run of four consecutive wins in the group came to an end.
Yannick Carrasco scored the only goal in Baku to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan as new manager Domenico Tedesco extended his run to five games without defeat.
The Belgians now sit level with Austria on 10 points in Group F.
Sweden are third in the group on six points after they thumped Estonia 5-0.
Switzerland lead Group I by two points and can extend their lead when they play Kosovo.
Romania, who have eight points, and Israel with seven points, also clash later Saturday.

Topics: Euro 2024 Ukraine England

Related

Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Football
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
Football
Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss
Updated 09 September 2023
John Duerden

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss
  • Mancini left his job as Italy head coach last month and has had just four training sessions with his new players
  • Green Falcons went two goals down against Costa Rica, but dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game
Updated 09 September 2023
John Duerden

No new head coach wants to taste defeat in his first game in charge, but Roberto Mancini certainly knows more about his Saudi Arabian players after the 3-1 loss to Costa Rica on Friday. The Italian must now be aware that there is a lot of work to be done before the start of World Cup qualification in November and then January’s Asian Cup.
Those who made it to the home of Newcastle United would have seen the Central Americans take a two-goal lead just after the half-hour. Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi pulled a goal back midway through the second half. It could have ended 2-2, but Los Ticos sealed the win late in the game at St. James’ Park.
At this stage, too much should not be read into the result. This was not a home game. Indeed, Costa Rica are more than a decent team, and with a number of European and English-based players, they had a shorter distance to travel. Mancini, who left his job as Italy head coach last month after Herve Renard departed as Saudi manager in March, has had just four training sessions with his new players.
It was no surprise, then, that the man who led Manchester City to their first English Premier League titles, Inter Milan to three Serie A wins and Italy to the European Championships, kept the line-up familiar.
There were also reasons to be positive. Despite being two goals down, the Green Falcons dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game. If this had been a competitive match then surely the opposition would not have finished with 11 men, as some of the challenges should have been more harshly punished by the referee. There was visible frustration at times at the physical approach of the Central Americans.
And if Costa Rica had been without the returning Kaylor Navas, then it could also have been very different. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves — from Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Tambakti and others. It was impressive stuff.
At least Saudi Arabia were creating chances, putting their fellow 2022 World Cup participants under the cosh and asking questions. In the second half, Al-Dawsari had another shot saved and from the resultant corner, Al-Bulaihi smartly headed home after very quick thinking from Firas Al-Buraikan, who not only kept the ball in play but also provided an excellent assist. Then, another Al-Dawsari shot took a deflection and looked destined for the bottom corner only for the goalkeeper to get down well and make a top-class save. It was a defining moment in the game.
Mancini will look back at defensive issues, especially from set pieces. Both first-half goals came from this route. Despite the presence of four green shirts, Francisco Calvo headed home unchallenged from close range to give the men in white the lead. There was another right-sided free-kick for the second, with three Saudi players at the far post who seemed unaware that Manfred Ugalde was stealing in behind. He also was allowed to head home from point blank range. Better communication is needed.
The former Italy coach has shown in the past that he can organize defenses, and if he can iron out these issues in the coming weeks and months then Saudi Arabia will be on the right track. It is understandable that there was some rustiness given that this was not only the coach’s debut but also the first national team game for almost six months. It was always going to be the case that the Italian was going to have to work hard to get to grips with the job.
While another friendly defeat following the two in March against Bolivia and Venezuela is disappointing, better to have a tough opener to get an idea of what needs fixing than to choose a weak opponent for the first game and stroll to a convincing, but ultimately meaningless, victory.
It does mean that Tuesday’s clash with South Korea has become more important, though. This meeting of Asian powerhouses from east and west will give both coaches, Mancini and his opposite number Jurgen Klinsmann, a good idea of where they are and what they need to do to win the Asian Cup.
There is not that much time left, but despite the result, this was not a bad start for Saudi Arabia’s new coach.

Topics: Green Falcons Roberto Mancini Newcastle United Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Sport
Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
  • Training camp is part of national team’s preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup
  • Newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE, UK: The Saudi national football team resumed their training camp in Newcastle, England, on Saturday morning. The team will be in Newcastle until Sept. 12.
The camp is part of the second phase of the Green Falcons’ preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins in January 2024, according to a media statement.
On the field, newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups.
The first consisted of the players who started the team’s last match against Costa Rica, who took part in recovery exercises. The rest of the players began their training session with a warm-up routine before playing a half-field training match, after which they warmed down with some stretching.
Injured Al-Shabab midfielder Riyadh Sharahili continued his rehabilitation program with the medical staff.
Mancini then gave the players the afternoon off before a team meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Sunday with a closed-doors training session that will not be accessible to the media.

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi national football team Roberto Mancini

Related

Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies photos
Sport
Saudi national team hold training session in Newcastle ahead of friendlies
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team video
Sport
Roberto Mancini arrives in Riyadh to take over as manager of Saudi national team

Football star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake

Football star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

Football star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake

Football star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake
  • Star player Achraf Hakimi offered his condolences
  • “It is time to help each other to save as many lives as possible,” Hakimi wrote on Instagram
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

AGADIR, Morocco: The status of Morocco’s football game Saturday night as part of African Cup of Nations qualifying was uncertain after an earthquake struck the country, killing more than 800 people.
Morocco were scheduled to play Liberia at Adrar Stadium in Agadir.
The earthquake struck late Friday night. It has killed hundreds of people and damaged buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech.
Rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.
Star player Achraf Hakimi offered his condolences.
“We are living a difficult moment for our fellow citizens. It is time to help each other to save as many lives as possible. My condolences to all who lost a loved one,” Hakimi wrote on Instagram.
The Confederation of African Football did not immediately respond to an email about the status of the game.
Agadir is roughly 170 kilometers (105 miles) southwest of the epicenter of Friday’s tremor — near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province.
The magnitude 6.8 quake was the hardest to hit Morocco in 120 years.
On Friday morning, the team arrived in Agadir and then trained at Adrar Stadium in the afternoon after coach Walid Regragui and captain Romain Saïss held a pre-match press conference.
The Atlas Lions made a historic run at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, where they lost to France.
Morocco have already qualified for the 24-team tournament, which begins in January in Ivory Coast.
The team were also scheduled to play a friendly match in France against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Topics: Morocco earthquake Achraf Hakimi

Related

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi. Credit: @AchrafHakimi
Saudi Sport
Achraf Hakimi criticized for derogatory remark about Neymar’s new Saudi employers
Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name
Offbeat
Football wife loses divorce settlement bid for half PSG defender Achraf Hakimi’s wealth registered in mother’s name

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
  • Manchester United midfielder McTominay claimed his sixth goal in qualifying for Euro 2024 as Scotland stayed ahead of Spain
  • Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain in 7-1 win against Georgia
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

LONDON: Scott McTominay moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as the joint leading scorer in European Championship qualifying with Scotland on the brink of securing a place at next year’s tournament.

McTominay continued his unlikely goal spree as the Scots extended their 100 percent record in Group A by beating Cyprus 3-0 Friday on a night when Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain — and also the youngest player to score in a European qualifier — in a 7-1 win against Georgia.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay claimed his sixth goal in qualifying for Euro 2024 as Scotland stayed ahead of Spain in the group on a maximum 15 points after five straight wins.

Scotland needs two more points to ensure its place at the tournament, which will be held in Germany.

McTominay is level at the top of the scoring charts with new United teammate, Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark and former club mate, Romelu Lukaku of Belgium.

Ronaldo and Kane have five goals each.

McTominay has also been involved in more goals than any other player during qualifying, having provided one assist.

He credited Scotland coach Steve Clarke for his goal run.

“The manager gives me a lot of freedom to get in the box, and potentially make things happen,” McTominay said. “He’s shown a lot of faith in me, and I just want to repay him.

“I just want to make people in Scotland happy, that’s my job, and the team’s job, and I think we’re doing it well at the minute.”

McTominay opened the scoring after six minutes at AEK Arena in Larnaca and Ryan Porteous doubled the lead in the 16th.

John McGinn added a third in the 30th.

Scotland will qualify without needing any more points if Norway and Georgia draw on Tuesday.

Spain, in second place, has played two fewer games than Scotland, but is on six points having already lost to the group leader.

RECORD BREAKER

Aged 16 years and 57 days, Yamal’s 74th-minute strike against Georgia set two records.

He made history by overtaking Real Madrid and Wales great Gareth Bale as the youngest scorer in European qualifying. Bale was 17 years and 83 days when he scored against Slovakia in 2006.

Yamal is also Spain’s youngest scorer. He broke the record set by Gavi, who was 17 years and 10 months when he scored for his country.

And there were no nerves when his big moment came, with Yamal saying: “I just hit the ball where my body and soul told me to. That’s it.”

Yamal also became the youngest player to appear for Spain, again beating the benchmark set by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days.

Yamal’s record-breaking night overshadowed Alvaro Morata’s hat trick in the rout against Georgia.

DOUBLE CELEBRATION

On the day he turned 29, Bruno Fernandes celebrated in style by scoring in Portugal’s 1-0 win against Slovakia.

It’s five wins from five for the Portuguese in Group J, which is the country’s best start to a European qualifying campaign and represents an impressive achievement early in the reign of new coach Roberto Martinez.

Luxembourg’s 3-1 win over Iceland moved them onto 10 points to equal their highest total in European or World Cup qualifying with five games still to play.

Liechtenstein remain pointless at the bottom of the group after losing 2-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

CROATIA RISING

Bruno Petković scored twice as Croatia moved up to second in Group D with a 5-0 win against Latvia.

The World Cup bronze medalists are now three points behind leader Turkiye with two games in hand.

Turkiye needed a goal in the 88th from Bertug Yildirim to earn a 1-1 draw with Armenia.

Topics: Harry Kane Cristinao Ronaldo 2024 European Championship Lamine Yamal Cyprus Scotland Spain Georgia Manchester United

Related

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
Football
France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Football
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era

Latest updates

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA
Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA
China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20
China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20
Morocco quake not in most active area but expect aftershocks: Expert
Morocco quake not in most active area but expect aftershocks: Expert
Written off, 14-man England’s guts and Ford’s boot deliver win over Argentina at Rugby World Cup
Written off, 14-man England’s guts and Ford’s boot deliver win over Argentina at Rugby World Cup
Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown
Coco Gauff downs Sabalenka to win US Open crown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.