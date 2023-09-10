You are here

Brazil’s Lula: G20 should not be divided by ‘geopolitical issues’

Brazil’s Lula: G20 should not be divided by ‘geopolitical issues’
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 10, 2023. (PIB/AFP)
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

  • ‘We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions’
  • ‘We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict’
NEW DELHI: “Geopolitical issues” should not derail G20 discussions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday as his country assumed the bloc’s presidency, in an implicit reference to diplomatic wrangling over the Ukraine war.
“We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions,” Lula said at the close of the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi.
“We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict.”
G20 leaders have been deeply riven over the Ukraine war since Moscow’s invasion last year, with Russian President Vladimir Putin skipping the summit entirely to dodge political opprobrium.
Facing the prospect of a major diplomatic embarrassment, host India pressed members to agree a common statement that watered down its earlier condemnation of the war.
In the end, the G20 denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name.
Amitabh Kant, a key organizer for the India summit, said Saturday that Brazil was among the countries that helped thrash out a compromise on Ukraine for the statement.

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be 'marginalized' in grain deal

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
  • ‘No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea grain initiative will be viable’
NEW DELHI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Sunday for Russia not to be “marginalized” in talks aimed at reviving a key deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
“No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea grain initiative will be viable,” Erdogan told reporters after the closing of the G20 summit in New Delhi, while announcing a forthcoming meeting on the issue between representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the UN, without specifying a precise date or location.

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia's Su-30 fighter jets – RIA

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA
Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA
  • Russia and Myanmar signed a contract in September 2022 for six Su-30SME fighter jets
  • Sukhoi Su-30SME multi-role fighter jet designed for enemy’s aerial targets
Myanmar has received the first shipment of two Russian Su-30 fighter jets, Charlie Than, Myanmar’s trade minister, told the Russian RIA state news agency in remarks published on Sunday.
“Two aircraft have already been delivered,” Than told RIA on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Russia’s annual forum aimed at developing economic cooperation in the region and encouraging foreign investment, which starts on Sunday in the port of Vladivostok.
Russia and Myanmar signed a contract in September 2022 for the delivery of six Su-30SME fighter jets, RIA said.
The Sukhoi Su-30SME multi-role fighter jet is designed for enemy’s aerial targets engagement, aerial reconnaissance, combat employment and pilot training, according to Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-controlled arms exporter.
Separately, Than told the Russian TASS state news agency that a number of bilateral agreements will be signed at the East Economic Forum, including on developing tourism between the two countries.
The Russian defense ministry did not immediately respond to arequest for comment.
The United States has warned that Russia’s backing for Myanmar’s military rulers is unacceptable and destabilising, with its supply of weapons helping to fuel a conflict that has become a catastrophe for the country.
Russia’s defense minister and top diplomat have visited Myanmar, while junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has been to Russia several times since 2021 and was given an honorary doctorate.

China, Europe should 'unite and co-operate', Premier Li says at G20

China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20
China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20

China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20
  • Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms
  • In June, the EU adopted a strategy of “de-risking” to manage its dependence on the Asian giant
BEIJING: China and Europe should “unite and co-operate” against global uncertainties, Premier Li Qiang told the European Union chief on the sidelines of the annual G20 summit in New Delhi.
Li’s call came as the European bloc grows warier of the risks of engaging China, defined as its partner, competitor and “systemic rival” since 2019.
“Risk prevention does not preclude co-operation, interdependence should not be equated with insecurity,” Li told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms, adding that China was willing to strengthen dialogue and co-operation in areas such clean energy and green finance, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“China and the EU should further unite and co-operate, and use the stability of China-EU relations as a hedge against the uncertainty of the world situation,” it quoted Li as saying.
Li was attending the summit as a representative of President Xi Jinping, who did not attend.
In June, the EU adopted a strategy of “de-risking” to manage its dependence on the Asian giant, which is the world’s second largest economy.

 

Morocco quake not in most active area but expect aftershocks: Expert

Morocco quake not in most active area but expect aftershocks: Expert
Morocco quake not in most active area but expect aftershocks: Expert

Morocco quake not in most active area but expect aftershocks: Expert
PARIS: The powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, killing more than 2,000 people, didn’t hit in the most active seismological region, said one French expert. But aftershocks can be expected, he warned.
Philippe Vernant — a specialist in active tectonics, particularly in Morocco, at the University of Montpellier — answered AFP’s question’s on the devastating quake.

Morocco is one of those countries where the question is not whether there will be earthquakes.

The Agadir earthquake (magnitude 5.7 in 1960) destroyed the entire city and killed almost 15,000 people, and more recently there was the Al Hoecima earthquake (magnitude 6.4 in 2004), further out on the Mediterranean.
Looking further back in history, there were earthquakes in the 18th century, probably around magnitude 7 in the Fez region.
The epicenter of the recent quake is not in the most active area of Morocco. But there are the High Atlas mountains... This type of earthquake is what leads to the rise of the High Atlas range.

In Turkiye, we had horizontal movement, because Turkiye is shifting to the West, moving toward Greece. There was a horizontal sliding of the (tectonic) plates.
Here, we’re seeing more of a convergence between Africa and Eurasia or Iberia, the Spanish part, and overlapping faults... But we are still dealing with plate boundaries.

We need to see what magnitude the earthquake will be. We’re talking about 6.8 or 6.9, which is quite strong.
This corresponds roughly to an average displacement on the fault line of around one meter in a few seconds, over several kilometers.
Obviously, this shakes the region enormously.

Then there’s the depth: at first it was estimated to be at around 25-30 kilometers, but it seems to be going back up, closer to 10 kilometers.
The closer you get to the surface, the greater the effect of the rupture.
This is what happened in France in 2019 in the Teil region in the (southern) Ardeche region. It was a “small” earthquake, but as it occurred at a depth of just one kilometer, it shook things up a lot.

Aftershocks are bound to occur.

Even if they are less strong, they can lead to the collapse of buildings already weakened by the earthquake.
Traditionally, we tend to say that aftershocks diminish in intensity...
But in Turkiye, one earthquake triggered another. The first tear can lead to the rupture of another fault through a cascade effect, which is why there is sometimes a risk of a stronger earthquake after the first one.

Unfortunately, we can’t predict anything.
We try to estimate recurrence periods according to the different magnitudes of the earthquakes, but then the behavior can be chaotic, with two strong earthquakes over a short period and then nothing for a very long time.
 

Lula says Putin would not be arrested in 2024 Brazil G20 meeting

Lula says Putin would not be arrested in 2024 Brazil G20 meeting
Lula says Putin would not be arrested in 2024 Brazil G20 meeting

Lula says Putin would not be arrested in 2024 Brazil G20 meeting
  • The ICC issued an arrest warrant last March against or the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine
  • Brazil will host next year's annual meeting of the G20, composed of the world's top 20 national economies, of which Russia is a member
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not be arrested in Brazil if he attends the Group of 20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year.
Interviewed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Delhi by news show Firstpost, Lula said Putin would be invited to next year’s event, adding that he himself planned to attend a BRICS bloc of developing nations meeting due in Russia before the Rio meeting.
“I believe that Putin can go easily to Brazil,” Lula said. “What I can say to you is that if I’m president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there’s no way he will be arrested.”
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces have engaged in war crimes, or forcibly taken Ukrainian children.
Putin has repeatedly skipped international gatherings, and was not present at the G20 get-together in Delhi, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute which led to the founding of the ICC. Lula’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Saturday, the G20 nations adopted a consensus declaration that avoided condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states not to use force to grab territory. 

 

