Qatar to fund $4bn UK green research hub

Above, wind turbines at the Burbo Bank Offshore windfarm in northwest England on July 21, 2023. (AFP)
  • ‘The idea is to find the brightest brains in the UK, and attract the brightest brains in the world’
  • Nonprofit Qatar Foundation to provide $1.5bn in seed funding to startups
LONDON: Qatar is set to announce a $4 billion investment in UK green energy development through the establishment of a research hub, the Sunday Times reported.

The nonprofit Qatar Foundation is providing the funding, with Rolls-Royce supplying technical knowledge as part of the deal.

Global management consultancy McKinsey is also involved in planning the project, which Qatar has committed to funding for 20 years.

The deal aims to encourage UK startups to remain in the country through $1.5 billion of seed funding, as well as create a “base” around London, Cambridge and Oxford to entice international talent.

Through Project Oryx, which the plan is labeled internally, about 7,500 jobs will be created by 2030, with green research companies set to employ 30,000 people within 15 years, McKinsey said.

One official involved in the project said: “The purpose is to scale up these projects to the level where they can be floated here in the UK, rather than losing our best ideas overseas at their early stage.”

A fund manager working on the project said: “We are in conversations with a number of early-stage companies ... The idea is to find the brightest brains in the UK, and attract the brightest brains in the world to come and join them here.”

A research facility will also be established in Qatar’s capital Doha as part of the investment deal. The project aims to encourage research in green aircraft fuel, carbon capture and storage, and long-term energy storage.

The Qatar Foundation said: “We continue to work alongside Rolls-Royce to develop new, leading climate tech ventures and technology hubs, both in the UK and Qatar.”

ADES prices IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share

ADES prices IPO on TASI at $3.33-$3.60 per share
RIYADH: ADES Holding Co. has unveiled the pricing range for its initial public offering on the Tadawul All Share Index, with shares expected to trade between SR12.50 ($3.33) and SR13.50.

The announcement marks a significant development for the Public Investment Fund-backed oil and gas drilling firm, the company said in a statement.

The book-building process for this IPO is open from Sept. 10-14. 

In June, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority granted regulatory approval for ADES Holding to proceed with this IPO, following the company’s announcement of its intention to debut on the Kingdom’s main market in August.

In a statement, the company revealed that the public share sale would comprise 338.71 million ordinary shares, resulting in a free float of 30 percent after the sale of a mix of existing and newly issued shares.

In the IPO, ADES will also issue 33.87 million new shares to the firm’s employees and its subsidiaries, which shall be maintained as treasury shares until they are transferred to the employees as per the provisions of the long-term incentive scheme. 

After announcing its intention to proceed with an IPO, ADES CEO Mohamed Farouk said the move would further accelerate the company’s growth. 

“Our IPO offers international and retail investors a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading global drilling operator with a growing international footprint,” said Farouk. 

This development comes after ADES Investments Holding and Zamil Group Investment, in conjunction with the sovereign wealth fund PIF, took ADES private in 2021. The deal was valued at $516 million, underscoring the company’s stature and potential.

Saudi Arabia’s IPO market has continued to thrive, even amid global economic uncertainties. 

Ernst & Young recently released a report highlighting Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the Middle East and North Africa region in IPOs.

In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia witnessed four listings on Tadawul’s primary market, collectively raising an impressive $800 million.

Additionally, seven listings on the parallel market Nomu garnered proceeds of $100 million, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s prominence in the IPO arena.

Saudi Arabia announces housing projects worth $17.3bn at real estate event

Saudi Arabia announces housing projects worth $17.3bn at real estate event
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to see a boom in housing development, with the government announcing housing projects over SR65 billion ($17.33 billion) at the Cityscape Global, the ongoing real estate event in Riyadh.

Speaking at the event, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of municipal, rural affairs and housing, announced the launch of projects.

(Under development)

Topics: Cityscape Global

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables capacity but stop short of major goals 
NEW DELHI: G20 leaders on Saturday agreed to pursue tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and accepted the need to phase down unabated coal power, but stopped short of setting major climate goals. 

The world’s 20 major economies have had disagreements on commitments to reduce fossil fuel use, cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy targets. 

One such sticking point was a proposal by Western countries to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2035, which was opposed by Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and India during sherpa-level meetings, three officials told Reuters. 

The declaration adopted by G20 leaders on the first day of the two-day summit in New Delhi did not mention cutting greenhouse emissions. 

It said member nations “will pursue and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally ... in line with national circumstances by 2030.” 

The G20 member countries together account for over 80 percent of global emissions and a cumulative effort by the group to decarbonize is crucial in the global fight against climate change. 

Climate talks at the bloc’s summit will be keenly watched by the world ahead of the COP28 UN climate summit in the UAE later this year. 

The G20 has agreed that “national circumstances” will be factored into the phasing down of “unabated coal power” but did not mention reduction in usage of crude oil, suggesting that countries like oil-rich Saudi Arabia prevailed during the negotiations.

UK commits $2bn to UN-backed Green Climate Fund

UK commits $2bn to UN-backed Green Climate Fund
NEW DELHI: Britain will commit to providing $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries cope with climate change, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday at the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi.

The pledge would be the biggest single funding commitment the UK has made to date to help the world tackle climate change, a government statement said.

The GFC — the world’s largest such fund — was set up under the UN’s climate change negotiations to help channel money needed by poor states to meet their targets to reduce carbon emissions, develop cleaner energy sources and adjust to a warming world.

Britain has committed to spend 11.6 billion pounds ($14.46 billion) on international climate finance between 2021 and 2026.

“Today’s pledge represents a 12.7 percent increase on the UK’s previous contribution to the GCF for the period of 2020-2023,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.

In July, the Guardian reported the country was planning to drop its flagship climate funding pledge, but the British government said those claims were false. Government officials calculated it would have to spend 83 percent of the total aid budget on the international climate fund to meet the 11.6 billion pound target by 2026.

The G20 nations adopted a wide-ranging declaration on Saturday that reiterated their commitment to scale up sustainable finance to help developing countries reduce their carbon footprints. It said $5.8 trillion to $5.9 trillion is required by developing countries before 2030, in particular, for their needs to implement their emission targets.

Arab nations join forces with Africa at continent’s first climate summit

Arab nations join forces with Africa at continent’s first climate summit
NAIROBI: The historic first Africa Climate Summit held this week allowed the continent to set out how its countries can tackle global warming — with the Arab world taking a key role in shaping the conversation.

Led by Kenyan President William Ruto, the unprecedented gathering underscored the urgent need for global action to combat climate change, placing the Arab angle at the forefront of discussions.

The summit, held from Sept. 4 to 6 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, set a powerful precedent for cross-continental cooperation, with the goal of harnessing collective strength to mitigate the far-reaching impacts of climate change and secure a sustainable future for both regions.

Climate scientists say that Africa’s susceptibility to climate change is evident, with 17 out of the 20 most affected countries in the world situated on the continent, despite their minimal contribution to global emissions.

Leaders from both Africa and abroad concur that addressing this issue necessitates unified global efforts to assist the continent.

President Ruto’s call for Africa to be recognized as a formidable partner, rather than “a passive victim,” in the battle against global warming has garnered substantial support from regional leaders.

Arab nations are seizing this opportunity to play a pivotal role in supporting the continent’s climate resilience efforts, recognizing that financial assistance is a crucial aspect of unlocking Africa’s green economic potential. 

FASTFACTS

• To combat the climate crisis and enhance Africa’s resilience, technology transfer is essential.

• Arab nations, including the UAE, have pledged substantial financial support.

• Challenges in gaining local acceptance sheds shadow on some climate solutions.

In this context, the Africa Climate Summit can serve as “a catalyst for collaborative initiatives that transcend borders,” Isaac Ndyamuhaki, a Ugandan climate action activist and top finalist of the Africa Climate Innovation Challenge 2023, told Arab News, emphasizing “the potential of these initiatives in finding practical solutions to the climate crisis.”

He added: “Now, African and Arab countries join forces to develop innovative projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving natural resources, and bolstering climate resilience.”

In the midst of this dynamic debate, the continent faces the challenge of balancing its economic potential in fossil fuels with the need for developing renewable energy to tackle global warming.

While some African countries, such as Uganda and Kenya, embrace cleaner energy options including electric vehicles and solar energy at the household level, nations like Nigeria and Senegal, with substantial oil and gas reserves, argue that these resources are crucial for economic growth and increased energy access.

Nigeria’s oil-producing sector is expected to endure for several more decades, and Senegal has recently made substantial oil and gas discoveries. Namibia is navigating a middle ground, attracting investments in renewable energy while exploring potential oil fields off its coast.

“For the African continent a just and gradual shift is of utmost importance,” Ndyamuhaki stated, stressing that “governments and communities need time to adapt.”

Against the background of the conference, the spotlight shines on the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative which is striving to expand carbon offsetting activities on the continent, with the aim of producing 300 million carbon credits annually by 2030. 

African leaders believe this initiative can unlock billions in revenue for climate financing. In this regard, the UAE’s pledge of $4.5 billion in clean energy investments in Africa stands out, highlighting their support for the continent’s transition to green energy.

Nonetheless, challenges persist as the issue of climate offsets is becoming increasingly contested, raising questions about the effectiveness of green solutions.

Gabon, one of Africa’s most carbon-positive nations, received £119 million for reducing emissions in 2019. However, this West African country recently experienced a coup, highlighting the complexities of implementing carbon schemes. It’s a stark reminder that global climate change policies often require local population support in the so-called Global South.

Acknowledging the criticism from climate organizations and activists about carbon markets, Joe Lohose, a Congolese energy and climate expert, told Arab News that: “Investing in carbon offsets is a positive step but the challenge typically lies in the execution phase.”

He emphasizes the necessity for a comprehensive strategy involving governments, institutions, and individuals, and stresses that genuine progress depends on collaboration and accountability among all stakeholders.

“The proper strategy must encompass investments in renewable energy, the improvement of energy efficiency, the preservation of natural resources, and the cultivation of sustainable practices,” Lohose added. 

Now, African and Arab countries join forces to develop innovative projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving natural resources, and bolstering climate resilience.

Isaac Ndyamuhaki, Ugandan climate action activist

He went on to say: “The history of international climate agreements, like the Paris Agreement, has shown that fulfilling commitments can be a struggle. But these commitments coming from Africa and their dedication to finding solutions for global climate change mark a promising beginning.”

Importantly, experts emphasize that technology transfer is a vital element in strengthening Africa’s resilience against climate change. The Arab world’s technological advancements hold the key to enhancing Africa’s capacity to combat climate change, from renewable energy solutions to advanced agricultural practices. Wangari Muter, Africa director at the Global Wind Energy Council, underscored the importance of green industrialization, with increased investments in renewables and the development of renewable energy manufacturing capacity.

Africa currently generates only half of the Netherlands’ solar energy production, highlighting the potential for growth in the continent’s renewable energy sector. The affordability of solar technology could address Africa’s energy poverty crisis, estimated to cost $25 billion — as much as establishing a mid-sized energy plant in Europe.

Despite these promising prospects, Africa received a mere 3 percent of global clean energy investment in the previous year, highlighting financial disparities in the clean energy landscape.

African nations also face higher borrowing costs compared to the World Bank, revealing inefficiencies in securing funds for sustainable initiatives. Globally, the renewable energy sector is surging, with 80 percent of new power plants being of the renewable variety this year, with solar energy leading the charge.

“The transition to electric vehicles is also accelerating,” Ndyamuhaki, the climate action activist, explained, with the market share of electric cars rising from one in 25 to an impressive one in five in just two years. This aligns with the broader trend of increasing investments in clean energy, which has surged to $1.7 trillion, nearly doubling its 2015 figures, while fossil fuel investments have stagnated at $1 trillion.

For Ndyamuhaki, “supporting sustainable initiatives and businesses in Africa is not only an investment in our future but also a global commitment to combating climate change.”

