You are here

  • Home
  • UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims

A man cries as he sits on the rubble of a house in the village of Tiksit, south of Adassil, on September 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. (AFP)
A man cries as he sits on the rubble of a house in the village of Tiksit, south of Adassil, on September 10, 2023, two days after a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmrzm

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
  • AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based charity Action For Humanity has launched a £5 million ($6.2 million) appeal in response to the recent earthquake in Morocco.
AFH said it is hoping to raise enough money to provide immediate assistance to alleviate the suffering of earthquake survivors, and for the recovery and reconstruction of affected areas.
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Marrakech on Friday, and killed more than 2,100 people as of Sunday evening. Thousands more have been injured.
AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas.

It said it would conduct a needs assessment of the situation and begin orchestrating a response over the coming days.
The specialized team are the same responders of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake that struck in February.
“We at Action For Humanity are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Morocco. We stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco as they begin their recovery,” said AFH CEO Othman Moqbel.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the needs from the ground. We stand ready to support in providing any assistance if requested.”

Topics: UK Morocco Morocco earthquake Action for Humanity

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Morocco’s earthquake victims
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Morocco’s earthquake victims
OIC chief urges international support for quake-hit Morocco
Middle-East
OIC chief urges international support for quake-hit Morocco

British police charge recaptured terrorism suspect with unlawful escape

A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

British police charge recaptured terrorism suspect with unlawful escape

A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Khalife, who was discharged from the British army in May, was charged with escaping “contrary to common law” while being remanded in custody
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police on Sunday charged an ex-soldier suspected of terrorism offenses with unlawfully escaping from custody, after he was recaptured following four days on the run, having absconded from a London jail.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who worked in the kitchen of Wandsworth prison, slipped out on Monday morning by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck, authorities say.
He was recaptured in west London on Saturday while cycling alongside a canal.
“A man who was arrested after escaping from HMP Wandsworth has been charged,” the Metropolitan Police said. “Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 September.”
Khalife, who was discharged from the British army in May, was charged with escaping “contrary to common law” while being remanded in custody. He had been held pending trial on offenses relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act.
He is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism while he was based at barracks in central England in 2021, and staging a bomb hoax by placing three canisters with wires on a desk.
He had also been charged with obtaining information which might be “directly or indirectly useful to an enemy.” The BBC has reported he was accused of gathering intelligence for Iran.

Topics: UK Daniel Abed Khalife terrorism

Related

Terrorism suspect who escaped from London prison is captured while riding a bike
Terrorism suspect who escaped from London prison is captured while riding a bike
UK government vows escaped terrorism suspect will be found
World
UK government vows escaped terrorism suspect will be found

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
  • ‘No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea grain initiative will be viable’
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Sunday for Russia not to be “marginalized” in talks aimed at reviving a key deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
“No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea grain initiative will be viable,” Erdogan told reporters after the closing of the G20 summit in New Delhi, while announcing a forthcoming meeting on the issue between representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the UN, without specifying a precise date or location.

Topics: Turkiye Black Sea grain deal Russia

Related

Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs
World
Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs
Update Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hand with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Sochi. (AFP)
Middle-East
Hopes rise for revival of grain deal as Putin and Erdogan meet for talks

Brazil’s Lula: G20 should not be divided by ‘geopolitical issues’

Brazil’s Lula: G20 should not be divided by ‘geopolitical issues’
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

Brazil’s Lula: G20 should not be divided by ‘geopolitical issues’

Brazil’s Lula: G20 should not be divided by ‘geopolitical issues’
  • ‘We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions’
  • ‘We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict’
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: “Geopolitical issues” should not derail G20 discussions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Sunday as his country assumed the bloc’s presidency, in an implicit reference to diplomatic wrangling over the Ukraine war.
“We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions,” Lula said at the close of the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi.
“We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict.”
G20 leaders have been deeply riven over the Ukraine war since Moscow’s invasion last year, with Russian President Vladimir Putin skipping the summit entirely to dodge political opprobrium.
Facing the prospect of a major diplomatic embarrassment, host India pressed members to agree a common statement that watered down its earlier condemnation of the war.
In the end, the G20 denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name.
Amitabh Kant, a key organizer for the India summit, said Saturday that Brazil was among the countries that helped thrash out a compromise on Ukraine for the statement.

Topics: G20 India Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Related

Special Consensus on G20 joint statement lauded after initial doubts over Ukraine war wording graphic
World
Consensus on G20 joint statement lauded after initial doubts over Ukraine war wording
Who is attending the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi?
World
Who is attending the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi?

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA

Myanmar receives first shipment of Russia’s Su-30 fighter jets – RIA
  • Russia and Myanmar signed a contract in September 2022 for six Su-30SME fighter jets
  • Sukhoi Su-30SME multi-role fighter jet designed for enemy’s aerial targets
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

Myanmar has received the first shipment of two Russian Su-30 fighter jets, Charlie Than, Myanmar’s trade minister, told the Russian RIA state news agency in remarks published on Sunday.
“Two aircraft have already been delivered,” Than told RIA on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Russia’s annual forum aimed at developing economic cooperation in the region and encouraging foreign investment, which starts on Sunday in the port of Vladivostok.
Russia and Myanmar signed a contract in September 2022 for the delivery of six Su-30SME fighter jets, RIA said.
The Sukhoi Su-30SME multi-role fighter jet is designed for enemy’s aerial targets engagement, aerial reconnaissance, combat employment and pilot training, according to Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-controlled arms exporter.
Separately, Than told the Russian TASS state news agency that a number of bilateral agreements will be signed at the East Economic Forum, including on developing tourism between the two countries.
The Russian defense ministry did not immediately respond to arequest for comment.
The United States has warned that Russia’s backing for Myanmar’s military rulers is unacceptable and destabilising, with its supply of weapons helping to fuel a conflict that has become a catastrophe for the country.
Russia’s defense minister and top diplomat have visited Myanmar, while junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has been to Russia several times since 2021 and was given an honorary doctorate.

Topics: Russia Myanmar

Related

Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Middle-East
Iran considers buying Sukhoi Su-35 jets from Russia
Indonesian military expects Sukhoi jets to arrive for its anniversary after inking the deal
World
Indonesian military expects Sukhoi jets to arrive for its anniversary after inking the deal

China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20

China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20

China, Europe should ‘unite and co-operate’, Premier Li says at G20
  • Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms
  • In June, the EU adopted a strategy of “de-risking” to manage its dependence on the Asian giant
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China and Europe should “unite and co-operate” against global uncertainties, Premier Li Qiang told the European Union chief on the sidelines of the annual G20 summit in New Delhi.
Li’s call came as the European bloc grows warier of the risks of engaging China, defined as its partner, competitor and “systemic rival” since 2019.
“Risk prevention does not preclude co-operation, interdependence should not be equated with insecurity,” Li told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Li urged the bloc to provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms, adding that China was willing to strengthen dialogue and co-operation in areas such clean energy and green finance, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“China and the EU should further unite and co-operate, and use the stability of China-EU relations as a hedge against the uncertainty of the world situation,” it quoted Li as saying.
Li was attending the summit as a representative of President Xi Jinping, who did not attend.
In June, the EU adopted a strategy of “de-risking” to manage its dependence on the Asian giant, which is the world’s second largest economy.

 

Topics: G20 India Premier Li Qiang EU

Related

India launches global biofuel alliance at G20
Business & Economy
India launches global biofuel alliance at G20
EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 
Business & Economy
EU commission chief asks G20 to join global carbon pricing 

Latest updates

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Morocco’s earthquake victims
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Morocco’s earthquake victims
Saudi tourism fund, Wafi sign MoU to support real estate projects
Saudi tourism fund, Wafi sign MoU to support real estate projects
Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London
Saudi Investment Ministry to participate in DSEI 2023 in London
Global food prices drop over 2% in August
Global food prices drop over 2% in August

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.