UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims

LONDON: UK-based charity Action For Humanity has launched a £5 million ($6.2 million) appeal in response to the recent earthquake in Morocco.

AFH said it is hoping to raise enough money to provide immediate assistance to alleviate the suffering of earthquake survivors, and for the recovery and reconstruction of affected areas.

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Marrakech on Friday, and killed more than 2,100 people as of Sunday evening. Thousands more have been injured.

AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas.

With more than 2000 lives lost, many more people missing, and countless others displaced, the crisis following the Morocco Earthquake is quickly becoming a dire humanitarian disaster.

It said it would conduct a needs assessment of the situation and begin orchestrating a response over the coming days.

The specialized team are the same responders of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake that struck in February.

“We at Action For Humanity are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Morocco. We stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco as they begin their recovery,” said AFH CEO Othman Moqbel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the needs from the ground. We stand ready to support in providing any assistance if requested.”