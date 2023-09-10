You are here

What are Brazil's priorities and challenges as it takes over G20 presidency from India?

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hands over the gavel to Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) during the third working session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago

  • The Latin American country is expected to continue giving voice to the concerns of emerging economies 
  • Climate change, hunger, and reforming global institutions likely to top the agenda when Rio hosts in 2024 
Sanjay Kumar Natalia Laskowska

NEW DELHI/WARSAW: One of the world’s fastest growing economies, celebrated for its vibrant culture, sporting prowess, spectacular biodiversity and immense resource wealth, Brazil is a nation that many expect to define the century ahead.

Despite these many strengths, however, Brazil is also a country on the front line of the climate crisis, fighting deforestation in the Amazon Basin. It is also a nation that is home to communities riven by hunger and poverty.

With both of these aspects in mind, the Latin American giant is an ideal choice to take on the G20 presidency for 2024 and host the next leaders’ summit, when representatives of the world’s biggest economies come together to address the shared challenges of the day.

Marking the conclusion of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on Sunday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially handed over the ceremonial gavel to Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who thanked India for giving voice to the concerns of emerging economies throughout the year.

“I thank India for its efforts,” Lula told assembled delegates. “We want greater participation of the emerging countries in the decision-making process of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The unbearable foreign debt of the poorest countries needs to be addressed.”




India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with world leaders attends the closing session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. (AFP)

This year’s summit saw the addition of a new permanent member — the 55-member African Union. Leaders also reached agreements around global debt, reforms to multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, climate financing and the adoption of a global “green development pact,” with the latter two expected to be key features of the G20 presidency in 2024.

In a world where sustainable development is threatened and millions of people still go hungry, Lula said that the international community looked to the G20 with “hope” and a desire for leadership.

Indeed, the bloc accounts for 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade and about 60 percent of the world’s population.

“Therefore, the Brazilian presidency of the G20 has three priorities,” Lula told delegates. “The first one is social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development ... and thirdly the reform of global governance institutions.

“All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto, which says: ‘Building a fair world and a sustainable planet.’ Two task forces will be created — the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilization Against Climate Change.”

Known for his programs designed to eradicate hunger in Brazil and significantly reduce extreme poverty, the Brazilian president, who returned to office in January this year, also has ambitious climate action goals.

“For example, he reversed (former-president) Jair Bolsonaro’s massive Amazon-deforestation policies and now deforestation is 50 percent lower in Brazil than last year,” Dr. Agus Sari, CEO of environmental advisory Landscape Indonesia and a former senior adviser to the UN Development Program, told Arab News.

“Deforestation is the most strategic sector in Brazil’s climate and emissions profile, and it affects the world. The Amazon is ‘the lung of the world,’ and after having been destroyed by Bolsonaro, Lula had the responsibility, but also the willingness, to fix it. And he is doing it.”

Sari expects that under Brazil’s presidency, pressure on rich countries to step up climate action and commitments will be stronger.

“Brazil is also a respected country in the world of climate diplomacy. In some ways, they are a balancing voice against the western countries, especially the US,” he said.

“The Amazon will be the key factor in the world’s fight against climate change, and cooperation between forested countries — especially Brazil, Indonesia and the Congo Basin — will be stronger.”




General view of the Amazon rainforest as seen from the city of Canaa dos Carajas, Para state, Brazil on May 17, 2023. (AFP)

Brazil’s G20 presidency is likely to see a continuation of the priorities defined by India in 2023 and by Indonesia in 2022.

“Brazil’s presidency is important because it will continue the commitment of the G20 members in overcoming crucial issues, particularly health, climate change and sustainable development,” Dr. Luthfi Assyaukanie, an international relations lecturer at Paramadina University in Jakarta, told Arab News.

“I think the next G20’s agenda will be not much different from the last two venues held in Indonesia and India. It will revolve around global health, digital transformation and sustainable energy.”

Like India and Indonesia, Brazil is also one of the most important emerging economies of the Global South, a term that broadly refers to low-income nations in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and developing nations in Asia and Oceania.

“Brazil is one of the world’s largest economies and a rising power in the Global South. It has a strong track record of leadership on global issues,” Assyaukanie said. “I believe the country will make a significant contribution to the G20’s work next year.”

During the New Delhi summit, delegates also agreed to soften their language on Russia’s war in Ukraine, acknowledging that the G20 was not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.

“We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions,” Lula said after accepting the presidency. “We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict.”




India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) along with world leaders pays respect at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 10, 2023. (AFP)

Earlier, Lula told Indian news media that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who skipped the New Delhi summit, would be free to attend the leaders’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year.

This is despite Brazil being a signatory to the International Criminal Court, which has issued a warrant for the Russian leader’s arrest for war crimes.

“If I’m the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there’s no way that he will be arrested,” he said.

 

Arab News

'Unable to bear this pressure': Sara Sharif's grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities

‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
  Grandfather confirmed on Sunday negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding
Arab News

LONDON: The Pakistan-based family of the father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK is negotiating with authorities for the man’s handover to British police, it was reported on Sunday.

The body of Sara Sharif was discovered on Aug. 10 at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with father Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan a day before she was found.

Her father, Batool and Urfan’s brother Faisal Malik have been on the run in Pakistan since then.

A post-mortem exam reported the young girl suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time. Sara’s mother and grandmother said they “barely recognized” her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

Sara’s grandfather and Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that her death had been an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.

He confirmed on Sunday negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding and be transferred to the British authorities, The Observer reported.

“I got in contact with Urfan earlier this week for the first time since his hiding,” he said, speaking outside his Jhelum home.

“He contacted me through voice message. I urged him to surrender as we are unable to bear this pressure now. I asked him to defend the case in (a) court of law and relieve us, and we cannot bear the police pressure and more arrests.”

A Pakistani police official working closely with the case said: “They are afraid of the police and we, with the help of influential and notable people, a few politicians, are persuading them to surrender and that they will not be harmed and will be presented before the court of the law.”

Modi seeks to cement India's global standing with G20 summit

Modi seeks to cement India’s global standing with G20 summit
AFP

Modi seeks to cement India’s global standing with G20 summit

Modi seeks to cement India’s global standing with G20 summit
  • India displaced former colonizer Britain as fifth-biggest economy in 2022
  • A recent poll by Pew showed eight in 10 Indians have a positive view of Modi
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his G20 presidency to burnish his image at home and abroad as a steward of national power and prosperity, asserting India’s place in the world ahead of general elections next year.

For months, the 72-year-old leader has been a ubiquitous presence across Delhi, looking down from countless roadside posters and billboards put up across India’s capital.

Among other slogans, they proclaimed the country the “Voice of the Global South.”

India overtook China as the world’s most populous country earlier this year, after displacing former colonizer Britain as its fifth-biggest economy in 2022.

Now Modi is seeking a place on the global stage to match, using the G20 summit as a catalyst to position India as a representative of many others outside traditional power blocs.

Among the most tangible outcomes of the summit was a permanent seat at the table for the African Union, and on the first day, Modi banged a ceremonial gavel to announce that the leaders had reached consensus to adopt a declaration.

It was somewhat unexpected. The grouping had agreed on most things last year in Bali but not all.

But by herding deeply divided leaders into a common — if largely symbolic — statement on vexed issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi scored a diplomatic win.

The statement avoided any direct criticism of Russia — a long-time arms and energy supplier to India — or summit absentee President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

And on climate, there was no commitment to phase out fossil fuels, but there was backing for the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

“It is a success for India’s diplomacy,” said Ashok Kantha, former Indian ambassador to China.

“We could persuade our friends in the West, and say they need not insist on an explicit condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he added.

“It’s a good compromise.”

And Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, said the outcome had “vindicated” India’s policy of “strategic autonomy.”

“It’s definitely not a reflection of a 100 percent consensus, or maybe not even an 80 or 90 percent consensus,” but it did “suggest a level of convergence on more issues than I had expected.

“That’s a bit of a pleasant surprise.”

Delhi went on an intense beautification drive before the two-day meeting.

Men were hired to chase away monkeys, some 70,000 flower pots were placed across the city and on summit days, swathes of the metropolis were locked down — with some preparations criticized as thousands of homeless people were moved to shelters.

The summit itself was replete with Hindu symbols, a not-so-subtle message from populist Modi to his base.

His political career and success have been based on support from India’s one-billion-plus Hindus and, critics say, stoking enmity toward the country’s large Muslim minority.

The summit’s logo — a globe with a lotus — echoed the symbol of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

At the summit table, Modi sat behind a nameplate that said “Bharat” — an ancient Sanskrit word steeped in Hindu religious symbolism — rather than India.

He will go to the world’s biggest election next year as the clear favorite, with the opposition Congress Party plagued by its reputation for corruption.

A recent poll by Pew showed eight in 10 Indians have a positive view of Modi, and almost as many believe he is leading the country to greater influence on the world stage.

His international reputation is a little less lustrous.

Under Modi’s tenure, India has slumped in Freedom House’s rankings for political rights and civil liberties, with police cracking down on protests, the ruling party scoring lavish funding from business allies and press freedoms curtailed.

Sweden’s V-Dem Institute now describes the country as an “electoral autocracy” rather than a democracy.

But Kugelman said the G20 presidency “will really deliver a shot in the arm, so to speak, to his already very strong political prospects.”

“He’ll come out of this, I think, politically energised and certainly advantaged politically as well.”

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
  AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based charity Action For Humanity has launched a £5 million ($6.2 million) appeal in response to the recent earthquake in Morocco.
AFH said it is hoping to raise enough money to provide immediate assistance to alleviate the suffering of earthquake survivors, and for the recovery and reconstruction of affected areas.
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Marrakech on Friday, and killed more than 2,100 people as of Sunday evening. Thousands more have been injured.
AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas.

It said it would conduct a needs assessment of the situation and begin orchestrating a response over the coming days.
The specialized team are the same responders of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake that struck in February.
“We at Action For Humanity are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Morocco. We stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco as they begin their recovery,” said AFH CEO Othman Moqbel.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the needs from the ground. We stand ready to support in providing any assistance if requested.”

British police charge recaptured terrorism suspect with unlawful escape

A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

British police charge recaptured terrorism suspect with unlawful escape

A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
  Khalife, who was discharged from the British army in May, was charged with escaping "contrary to common law" while being remanded in custody
Reuters

LONDON: British police on Sunday charged an ex-soldier suspected of terrorism offenses with unlawfully escaping from custody, after he was recaptured following four days on the run, having absconded from a London jail.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who worked in the kitchen of Wandsworth prison, slipped out on Monday morning by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck, authorities say.
He was recaptured in west London on Saturday while cycling alongside a canal.
“A man who was arrested after escaping from HMP Wandsworth has been charged,” the Metropolitan Police said. “Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 September.”
Khalife, who was discharged from the British army in May, was charged with escaping “contrary to common law” while being remanded in custody. He had been held pending trial on offenses relating to terrorism and the Official Secrets Act.
He is accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism while he was based at barracks in central England in 2021, and staging a bomb hoax by placing three canisters with wires on a desk.
He had also been charged with obtaining information which might be “directly or indirectly useful to an enemy.” The BBC has reported he was accused of gathering intelligence for Iran.

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be 'marginalized' in grain deal

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
AFP

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
  'No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea grain initiative will be viable'
AFP

NEW DELHI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Sunday for Russia not to be “marginalized” in talks aimed at reviving a key deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
“No process that marginalizes Russia on the Black Sea grain initiative will be viable,” Erdogan told reporters after the closing of the G20 summit in New Delhi, while announcing a forthcoming meeting on the issue between representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the UN, without specifying a precise date or location.

