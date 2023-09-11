You are here

  • Home
  • 68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean

68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean

Members of the Frontex, European Border Protection Agency, from Portugal patrol as the sun rises near the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, on Dec. 8, 2015. (AP)
Members of the Frontex, European Border Protection Agency, from Portugal patrol as the sun rises near the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, on Dec. 8, 2015. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2hf2

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean

68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
  • At the end of August, the Ocean Viking rescued 440 migrants in distress in international waters off Libya and Tunisia before heading for Genoa, northern Italy, the remote safe port assigned to it by the Italian authorities to disembark the survivors
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

MARSEILLE: The Ocean Viking, a rescue ship chartered by SOS Mediterranee, rescued 68 stranded migrants in international waters off Libya on Sunday, the France-based humanitarian NGO announced.
“The Ocean Viking rescued 68 shipwrecked people from a double-decker wooden boat that left Zouara in Libya last night,” the NGO said.
“Several of them are suffering from seasickness and are currently being treated by the medical team of SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on board the Ocean Viking,” it added.
Images published by the NGO on X, formerly Twitter, show several dozen migrants crammed into a makeshift boat wearing orange life jackets.
The Italian authorities have ordered the NGO to disembark the survivors at Ancona, a distant port to which the organization has objected.
“The port is 1,560 kilometers (970 miles) — four days’ sailing — from the area of operations, at a time when there is a crucial need for search and rescue capacity in the Mediterranean. There are many boats leaving shore and the risk of loss of life is high,” it said.
Since coming to power in 2022, Giorgia Meloni’s far-right government, which includes anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini as deputy prime minister, has stepped up measures to hamper the activities of migrant rescue charities.
At the end of August, the Ocean Viking rescued 440 migrants in distress in international waters off Libya and Tunisia before heading for Genoa, northern Italy, the remote safe port assigned to it by the Italian authorities to disembark the survivors.
The central Mediterranean is the most dangerous migratory route in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The United Nations agency estimates that since the beginning of 2023, 2,013 migrants have gone missing in those waters, compared with 1,417 for the whole of 2022.
In June, at least 82 people died in a shipwreck billed as one of the most serious involving migrants in the Mediterranean.
The Ocean Viking was detained for 10 days in July by the Italian authorities, who alleged there were safety issues with the vessel, but it was authorized to set sail again on July 21.
 

 

Topics: Mediterranean migrants

Related

Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO
Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean
World
Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran

Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran

Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran
  • Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing Iran’s calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups on Israel’s borders
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency on Sunday said that Israel is prepared to strike “in the heart of Tehran” to track down the perpetrators of what he said were over two dozen Iranian attempts to hit Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.
Speaking at a security conference, David Barnea said that Israel and its allies had foiled 27 attacks over the past year in Europe, Africa, southeast Asia and South America.
“The plots being pursued by these teams were orchestrated, masterminded and directed by Iran,” Barnea told the conference at Reichman University. He added that “as we speak” Iran is trying to carry out additional attacks.
“Our message is loud and clear and determined,” he said. “Make no mistake, those of you who decided to dispatch the teams. Be assured that we will get to you, and justice will be done for all to see. This has been proven in the past, and in the future, we will ramp it up to the next level.”
Barnea said Israel would go after the agents involved in the plots as well as the commanders who sent them. “These prices will be exacted deep inside Iran, in the heart of Tehran,” he said.
Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing Iran’s calls for Israel’s destruction and its support for hostile militant groups on Israel’s borders. Israel also accuses Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies.
Iran has accused Israel of carrying out a number of deadly attacks on nuclear scientists and facilities inside Iran, though Israel rarely comments on such operations.

 

Topics: Iran Mossad Israel

Related

Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms
Middle-East
Israelis protest ahead of court hearing on legal reforms
Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment
Middle-East
Palestinian fishermen decry Israel’s ban on Gaza exports as collective punishment

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
AP

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
  • Vatankhah, now 24, said he had been in and out of prison since he was a teenager because of his involvement in left-leaning causes and vocal criticism of the Iranian government, including through protests, social media posts & university newspaper pieces
Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Michael White had only recently arrived in a grim Iranian jail when a curious fellow prisoner, an English-speaking Iranian, approached him in the courtyard for a conversation.
The American did not reveal much at first, but it was the beginning of an unlikely friendship between White, a Navy veteran imprisoned on spying charges he says were unfounded, and Mahdi Vatankhah, a young Iranian political activist whose positions on social issues had drawn his government’s ire.
As the men connected behind bars over a shared interest in politics and human rights, they developed a bond that proved vital for both.
Vatankhah, while in custody and after his release, helped White by providing White’s mother with crucial, firsthand accounts about her son’s status in prison and by passing along letters White had written while he was locked up. Once freed, White did not forget. He pushed successfully this year for Vatankhah’s admission to the United States, allowing the men to be reunited last spring inside a Los Angeles airport, something neither could have envisioned when they first met in prison years earlier.
“He risked his life to get the information out for me when I was in the prison in Iran. He really, really did,” White said in an interview alongside Vatankhah. “I told him I would do everything I could in my power to get him here because I felt, one, that would be for his safety in his own life. And I also felt he could get a great contributing member of society here.”
This year, White received permission for Vatankhah to live temporarily in the US under a government program known as humanitarian parole, which allows people in for urgent humanitarian reasons or if there is a significant public benefit.
Vatankhah told AP he had dreamed about coming to the US ever since he could remember. When he landed, “It was like the best moment of my life. My whole life changed.”
White, 50, a Southern California native who spent 13 years in the Navy, was arrested in Iran in 2018 after traveling to the country to pursue a romantic relationship with a woman he met online. He was jailed on various charges, including espionage accusations that he calls bogus, as well as allegations of insulting Iran’s supreme leader.
He endured what he says was torture and sexual abuse, an ordeal he documented in a handwritten diary that he secretly maintained behind bars, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in what the US government has said was a wrongful detention.
Vatankhah, now 24, said he had been in and out of prison since he was a teenager because of his involvement in left-leaning causes and vocal criticism of the Iranian government, including through protests, social media posts and university newspaper pieces. He met White in 2018 after one such arrest when Vatankhah faced accusations of spreading propaganda against Tehran’s government.
Though Vatankhah was later released, he was arrested again, this time winding up in the same cell as White in Iran’s Mashhad prison.
During the course of their friendship, Vatankhah helped White navigate his imprisonment and better understand the judicial system, functioning as an interpreter to help him communicate with guards and inmates. In early 2020, while Vatankhah was out on furlough, he also became a vital conduit to the outside world for White.
Using contact information White had given him, Vatankhah got in touch with Jonathan Franks, a consultant in the US for families of American hostages and detainees who was working on White’s case and later helped spearhead the humanitarian parole process for Vatankhah. He also spoke with White’s mother and smuggled out White’s letters.
The detailed information about White, his status and his health — he suffered from cancer and COVID-19 in prison — came at a crucial time, providing a proof-of-life of sorts at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran due to a US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who led the expeditionary Quds Force of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
White was released in a June 2020 prisoner swap, exchanged for an American-Iranian physician imprisoned in the US for violating American sanctions laws. Vatankhah, released the same year, made his way to Turkiye.
White argued in his March application on Vatankhah’s behalf that his friend met the criteria for humanitarian parole because, despite having relocated to Turkiye, he was continuing to face harassment on account of his political viewpoints. Vatankhah wrote in his own petition that the situation was unsafe for him in Turkiye. He noted that Turkish police had raided his home and that he remained at risk of deportation to Iran.
Paris Etemadi Scott, a California lawyer who has worked with White and Vatankhah and filed the humanitarian parole application on the Iranian’s behalf, said Vatankhah’s assistance to an American — a veteran, no less — enhanced the legitimacy and urgency of his petition because it added to the potential that Vatankhah could face imminent harm.
While many applicants do not have significant supporting documentation, “Mahdi had this amazing amount of evidence to show that he was in fact incarcerated over and over again,” she said.
A State Department spokesman said in a statement that the office of the department’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs had worked hard to secure White’s release in 2020, and after learning of Vatankhah’s case, “worked hand-in-hand with multiple partners in the US government,” including the White House National Security Council and Department of Homeland Security, to ensure his arrival in the US
Vatankhah is now living in San Diego, where White is from. Vatankhah said his humanitarian parole is good for one year, but he already has applied for asylum, which would allow him to remain in the US He’s obtained a work permit and found work as a caregiver.
He’s also enjoying freedom to share his political views freely without fear of retribution.
“I like to express my ideas here where I can. I can continue to use my freedom to talk against the Iranian regime.”
 

 

Topics: Iran US navy

Related

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
World
UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
Iran arrests six for planning ‘riots’ on Mahsa Amini death’s anniversary
Middle-East
Iran arrests six for planning ‘riots’ on Mahsa Amini death’s anniversary

Foreign offers of aid in response to Morocco earthquake

Foreign offers of aid in response to Morocco earthquake
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

Foreign offers of aid in response to Morocco earthquake

Foreign offers of aid in response to Morocco earthquake
Updated 10 September 2023
Reuters

Offers of aid and support from foreign governments started pouring in on Sunday for Morocco following the powerful earthquake that struck North African country Friday midnight.

The following are some of those who have responded so far to calls by the Moroccan government:

SPAIN
A Spanish military search and rescue unit with 56 officers and four sniffer dogs arrived in Morocco on Sunday, Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles said. The unit from the Spanish Emergency Military Unit will work about 100 km (60 miles) south of Marrakech. A second team of 30 people and 4 dogs was heading to Morocco.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said earlier that Spain had received a formal request for help from Morocco, in a call from his Moroccan counterpart.
UNITED STATES
The United States dispatched a small team of disaster experts to Morocco to assess the situation, identify unmet humanitarian needs and work with the government of Morocco to identify additional support. A US official said the team arrived on the ground on Sunday.

BRITAIN
Britain said it was deploying 60 search and rescue specialists and 4 dogs on Sunday, as well as a four person medical assessment team.

FRANCE
France said on Sunday it is ready to help Morocco and is awaiting a formal request for assistance.
“Moroccan authorities know exactly what can be delivered, the nature (of what can be delivered) and the timing ... We are at their disposal. We did everything we could do ... The second they request this aid, it will be deployed,” President Emmanuel Macron said during a news conference at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Separately, the Foreign Ministry said it was activating a fund of local government contributions to support solidarity actions. At this stage nearly 2 million euros ($2.14 million)have been pledged, it said. Additionally, many French companies have contacted the ministry to say they intend to contribute to France’s support efforts.
Telecoms group Orange said on Saturday that it would lift charges for its mobile clients for fixed and mobile calls as well as SMS to Morocco, until Sept. 16. Its units in Belgium, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have also announced free communications to Morocco for a week.

ISRAEL
Israel’s Magen David Adom national medical and disaster emergency service said on Saturday that its head contacted the president of Moroccan Red Crescent with an offer of help.
“Representatives from Magen David Adom are gearing up to depart within the next few hours,” it said in a statement. “They will be joining hands with delegations from the Ministry of Health and the Israel Defense Forces.”

ALGERIA
Algeria, which broke off ties with Morocco two years ago, said it would open its air space for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco. In a statement on Saturday, Algeria’s presidency said it was ready to provide humanitarian aid and offer all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the Moroccan people, if Morocco requests such help.
On Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said Algiers has prepared emergency and medical teams along with humanitarian aid, to be dispatched to Morocco if Rabat approved.

TUNISIA
Tunisia has assembled a team, which is waiting to depart pending authorization from Morocco, to support search and rescue efforts, a spokesperson for the country’s civil protection agency said on Sunday. Interior Ministry officials said earlier that the team had already arrived in Morocco. The team includes about 50 paramedics and personnel from a specialized unit, and search dogs, as well as advanced thermal monitoring devices, a drone to detect victims under the rubble and a field hospital.

TURKEY
Turkiye’s AFAD disaster management authority said on Saturday that 265 aid workers from AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent and other Turkish NGOs were ready to travel to the quake region if Morocco calls for international assistance. It also said that Turkiye was ready to deliver 1,000 tents to the affected areas. By Sunday the team had not yet departed.

KUWAIT
Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah directed the government to provide all necessary relief supplies for Morocco, the state news agency (KUNA) said on Saturday.

OMAN
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said of Oman ordered rescue teams and urgent relief and medical aid to be sent to Morocco, the Omani state news agency said on Sunday.

TAIWAN
Taiwan’s fire department said on Saturday it had put a team of 120 rescuers on standby to go to Morocco the moment they get instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Related

UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
World
UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
OIC chief urges international support for quake-hit Morocco
Middle-East
OIC chief urges international support for quake-hit Morocco

Egypt, Turkiye leaders highlight importance of reviving economic cooperation

Egypt, Turkiye leaders highlight importance of reviving economic cooperation
Updated 10 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Egypt, Turkiye leaders highlight importance of reviving economic cooperation

Egypt, Turkiye leaders highlight importance of reviving economic cooperation
  • Analyst claims 2 nations can help boost political stability in Libya
Updated 10 September 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The leaders of Turkiye and Egypt on Sunday met formally for the first time in more than a decade, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The meeting in the Indian capital New Delhi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi marked an historic milestone in a recent thawing of relations.

In July, the two countries appointed respective ambassadors to Cairo and Ankara, effectively ending years of tensions that had strained diplomatic ties.

During Sunday’s talks, Erdogan and El-Sisi highlighted the importance of rejuvenating economic cooperation, including on energy, while promoting cultural exchanges.

Erdogan pointed out Turkiye’s keen interest in rekindling links in vital sectors such as liquefied natural gas and nuclear energy.

The reconciliation process has been a gradual one, with both countries taking measured steps to pave the way for diplomatic re-engagement.

Over recent years, Turkiye has shown its commitment to improving relations in several ways, including by ceasing the broadcast of Egyptian opposition TV channels, and detaining Egyptian dissidents using social media to support anti-government protests in Egypt.

Also, the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Egyptian satellite TV channel, Mekameleen TV, last year relocated its operations from Turkiye.

Dalia Ziada, director of the Cairo-based MEEM Center for Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean Studies and a member of Diplomeds — The Council for Mediterranean Diplomacy, told Arab News that the Egyptians were pre-concerned by cooperation on regional problems.

“That was clearly expressed in the official statement by the Egyptian presidency which emphasized the importance of enhancing regional cooperation as a solid strategic approach to maintaining security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” she said.

However, she noted that the two delegations had yet to agree on holding a presidential summit in one of their capital cities.

“That is crucial to engage the public citizens in the reconciliation process in order to ensure its sustainability in the long term,” Ziada added.

Dr. Pinar Akpinar, assistant professor with the Gulf Studies Program at Qatar University’s College of Arts and Sciences, told Arab News that the Turkish-Egyptian rapprochement could lead to sustainable results in the short term by focusing on economic collaboration, regional cooperation, energy partnerships, security ties, and civil society engagement.

“Engaging the public and shifting away from red lines such as political ideologies toward shared interests are also critical components for success,” she said.

Akpinar pointed out that energy projects could be a focal point for collaboration between the two countries, particularly in renewable energy initiatives such as solar and wind farms.

“There is potential for private-sector investments in energy infrastructure and the creation of a geo-economic triangle involving Egypt, Israel, and Turkiye to attract European investments in the energy sector,” she added.

Akpinar said the rapprochement had the potential to bolster regional dynamics by enhancing energy security, stabilizing markets, and promoting economic interdependence.

“Collaborative efforts in renewable energy projects and infrastructure development can provide both countries with diversified energy sources and greater resilience against supply disruptions, positively impacting neighboring nations as well.

“Furthermore, their joint involvement in regional energy initiatives can position Egypt and Turkiye as influential actors in regional negotiations and conflicts, contributing to diplomatic stability and conflict mitigation while addressing shared energy needs in the region.

“They could also leverage their relations with Gulf countries in this regard,” she added.

Also a member of Diplomeds, Akpinar recently co-authored a policy paper with Ziada titled, “Fostering Egypt Turkiye Rapprochement through Sustainable Cooperation: A Strategic Policy Approach.”

In it they noted that improved Egyptian Turkish relations could enable the countries, “to build on their successful economic cooperation, revive military collaboration, and focus on future projects that support bilateral and regional well-being.”

Ziada said cooperation in the trade of LNG that had been going on since December 2021, could be magnified by including other regional players such as Israel.

“Especially in light of the ongoing successful cooperation between Egypt and Israel, since 2015, on extracting and liquifying the gas in their respective basins in the southern Mediterranean, this can deepen their cooperation,” she added.

Israeli-based news television channel i24NEWS recently reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed an inter-ministerial team to examine alternatives to Israel’s current gas exports, including a way to direct it to Turkiye and consequently to southern European nations to cut reliance on the Russian pipeline.

The proposed pipeline, “aims to link the key Turkish-European pipeline with the abundant gas reserves in Israel and neighboring areas such as Egypt and the UAE”, i24NEWS reported.

Ziada said Egypt could adopt a mechanism that allowed it to cooperate with Turkiye on the gas issue, without necessarily cutting ties with Greece and Cyprus or harming its previous agreements with them. “It is not an either/or equation. Egypt can do both,” she added.

Ziada warned about the need for stabilizing Libya to ensure stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya, she said, was “a bleeding wound in this economically critical region. Egypt and Turkiye can perfectly cooperate to ensure political stability in Libya due to their strong connections with and influence on the conflicting parties inside the country.”

The rapprochement process has also been supported by recent civil initiatives such as Diplomeds, a non-profit policy group. Prominent experts from the Mediterranean region have been working since 2022 to advance Egypt Turkiye rapprochement and improve ties between Mediterranean countries by advancing peace and promoting regional cooperation.

In a joint statement, Dr. Nimrod Goren, co-founder of Diplomeds and senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, and Camille Limon, Diplomeds coordinator, told Arab News: “We are working on this issue out of a conviction that progress in ties is feasible and beneficial for the two countries and their peoples, but also for their neighborhood at large.

“Last year, as prospects for Egypt-Turkiye rapprochement emerged, Diplomeds assembled a multi-national policy support group, consisting of several Egyptian, Turkish, and other Mediterranean retired ambassadors, scholars, and policy analysts.

“The group worked collaboratively to assess changes in ties and rapprochement efforts, to draw recommendations for improving bilateral relations, and to identify new regional opportunities that may emerge once Egypt and Turkiye are back on good terms.”

Hesham Youssef, senior fellow at the US Institute of Peace, Diplomeds’ co-founder and part of its policy support group on the topic, noted that Egyptian-Turkish relations were important for stability in the region.

He said: “Stability in the region can be advanced if cooperation between Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Iran can be achieved, and this stability can be dramatically enhanced to achieve prosperity with the end of the Israeli Palestinian conflict and strong partnership with other countries in the East Mediterranean and the Middle East.”

Topics: G20 India Egypt Turkiye G20

Related

Egyptian president meets German, Turkish leaders on sidelines of G20 summit in India
Middle-East
Egyptian president meets German, Turkish leaders on sidelines of G20 summit in India
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
World
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal

Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon remains tense amid confusion over ceasefire efforts

Smoke billows after a projectile lands near a centre of the Palestinian Fatah movement in the Ain Al-Helweh camp.
Smoke billows after a projectile lands near a centre of the Palestinian Fatah movement in the Ain Al-Helweh camp.
Updated 10 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon remains tense amid confusion over ceasefire efforts

Smoke billows after a projectile lands near a centre of the Palestinian Fatah movement in the Ain Al-Helweh camp.
  • Shells and bullets hit the perimeter of the camp, the city of Sidon, and the highway to the south, killing at least nine people
Updated 10 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: All efforts to secure a new ceasefire in the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon have been halted following recent bloodshed.

Clashes escalated on Sunday between Fatah militants and extremist groups represented by Jund Al-Sham and Al-Shabab Al-Muslim, also known as Muslim Youth.

Shells and bullets hit the perimeter of the camp, the city of Sidon, and the highway to the south, killing at least nine people.

The Muslim Youth group on Sunday afternoon unilaterally declared “a ceasefire and a halt to all military actions from one side.”

A Palestinian leader in the camp told Arab News: “Any ceasefire agreement that might be reached is liable to collapse if it does not address the root of the problem, which is the extradition of those involved in the assassination of Fatah leader Al-Armoushi at the end of July.”

The leader added: “On Saturday, the Fatah movement repeated its attack on the Hattin neighborhood and achieved great progress toward clearing the area and forcing the militants to retreat.”

A Palestinian security source said: “The extremist groups opened a parallel battle on Fatah positions in Jabal Al-Halib and the supporters of these groups, who live in the areas controlled by Fatah, known as sleeper cells, opened fire from the rooftops on Fatah’s rear.”

The source added that the Hamas movement had communicated with the extremist groups and proposed transferring its militants to Syria, but they had refused.

The Fatah attack was repeated on Sunday against the extremist groups.

Some of Hamas’ leaders have proposed that it should take over security in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp as Fatah had failed to do so effectively and had become a party to the ongoing conflict, said the source.

Heavy clashes began at dawn between Fatah and extremist groups. Machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades and sniper bullets were used in the clashes.

Two shells fell outside the borders of the camp on the Sidon-Ghazieh road in southern Lebanon.

Several rocket shells exploded in the airspace of the city of Sidon and Darb Al-Sim, and stray bullets injured a citizen.

The eastern highway, which connects Sidon with the south, was closed to traffic, which was diverted to the coastal sea road.

The Palestinian source said: “Fatah will not be able to achieve a decisive victory and we are in a state of attrition.”

Topics: Palestinian Refugee camp Ain Al-Helweh camp

Related

Update Four dead as renewed clashes hit Lebanon Palestinian camp
Middle-East
Four dead as renewed clashes hit Lebanon Palestinian camp
Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp
Middle-East
Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

Latest updates

68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran
Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran
Germany sack coach Flick ahead of Euro 2024
Germany sack coach Flick ahead of Euro 2024
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the favor
From Global South advocacy to joint statement consensus, India earns plaudits for G20 stewardship
From Global South advocacy to joint statement consensus, India earns plaudits for G20 stewardship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.