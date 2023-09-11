Sweden brings more books, handwriting practice back to its tech-heavy schools

STOCKHOLM: As young children went back to school across Sweden last month, many of their teachers were putting a new emphasis on printed books, quiet reading time and handwriting practice and devoting less time to tablets, independent online research and keyboarding skills.
The return to more traditional ways of learning is a response to politicians and experts questioning whether the country’s hyper-digitalized approach to education, including the introduction of tablets in nursery schools, had led to a decline in basic skills.
Swedish Minister for Schools Lotta Edholm, who took office 11 months ago as part of a new center-right coalition government, was one of the biggest critics of the all-out embrace of technology.
“Sweden’s students need more textbooks,” Edholm said in March. “Physical books are important for student learning.”
The minister announced last month in a statement that the government wants to reverse the decision by the National Agency for Education to make digital devices mandatory in preschools.
It plans to go further and to completely end digital learning for children under age 6, the ministry also told The Associated Press.
Although the country’s students score above the European average for reading ability, an international assessment of fourth-grade reading levels, the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, highlighted a decline among Sweden’s children between 2016 and 2021.
In 2021, Swedish fourth graders averaged 544 points, a drop from the 555 average in 2016. However, their performance still placed the country in a tie with Taiwan for the seventh-highest overall test score.
In comparison, Singapore — which topped the rankings — improved its PIRLS reading scores from 576 to 587 during the same period, and England’s average reading achievement score fell only slightly, from 559 in 2016 to 558 in 2021.
Some learning deficits may have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic or reflect a growing number of immigrant students who don’t speak Swedish as their first language, but an overuse of screens during school lessons may cause youngsters to fall behind in core subjects, education experts say.
“There’s clear scientific evidence that digital tools impair rather than enhance student learning,” Sweden’s Karolinska Institute said in a statement last month on the country’s national digitalization strategy in education.
“We believe the focus should return to acquiring knowledge through printed textbooks and teacher expertise, rather than acquiring knowledge primarily from freely available digital sources that have not been vetted for accuracy,” said the institute, a highly respected medical school focused on research.
The rapid adoption of digital learning tools also has drawn concern from the United Nations’ education and culture agency.
NEW DELHI: Heads of government and international organizations paid their respects to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi as the 18th summit of the G20 came to a close, marking the end of a year-long Indian presidency.
India handed over the baton on Sunday to Brazil, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a virtual meeting in November to review progress on the policy suggestions and goals announced over the weekend.
“It is our responsibility to look at the suggestions that have been made to see how progress can be accelerated,” he said.
Under India’s presidency, which officially runs until November, the group addressed the major agenda items on the first day of the annual leaders’ two-day summit, having admitted the 55-member bloc African Union as a permanent member and adopted a leaders’ declaration that had earlier been a matter of contention.
The declaration came as a surprise owing to the known deep divisions within the G20 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Apparently, consensus was reached on Saturday after delegates from the world’s most economically important countries reportedly found a compromise on language used in reference to the war.
During the summit in New Delhi, the G20 adopted a consensus declaration that made commitments on food and energy security, climate change and global debt vulnerabilities among other issues.
In the 37-page document, the G20 avoided condemning fellow member Russia for the war but highlighted the human suffering caused by the conflict as it called on all states not to use force to grab territory.
“We will unite in our endeavor to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine … today’s era must not be of war,” it said.
With those major items taken care of, several G20 heads of government visited the Rajghat memorial site in New Delhi on Sunday, where they shook hands and posed for photos with Modi. Each was given a shawl made of khadi, a handspun fabric Gandhi had promoted during India’s independence movement against British rule.
In a customary show of respect, most of the leaders, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, walked barefoot to the site where Gandhi was cremated following his assassination in 1948.
The G20 earlier comprised 19 states and the EU, and accounted for more than 80 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade and about two-thirds of the world’s population.
For Sanjay Kapoor, editor of the English fortnightly Hard News, the recent summit stood out for several “significant” accomplishments.
“India managed to walk the tightrope without causing embarrassment to world leaders who were absent from the gathering,” he told Arab News.
The leaders of China, Russia, Spain and Mexico did not attend the summit in New Delhi.
“G20, which was being challenged by an empowered and enlarged BRICS, has revived after the Delhi summit.”
BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, recently invited another six countries to join: Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the UAE. BRICS has been accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order many see as outdated, challenging the G20’s position as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
Harsh V. Pant, vice president of Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, believes the 18th G20 summit has created “a new template for reform multilateralism.”
“By putting the Global South, or the developing world, at the core of its G20 agenda, India has certainly tried to make a case for a new kind of multilateralism that is more dynamic, more forward-looking, and more responsive to the challenges of our times,” Pant told Arab News.
According to him, the AU’s entry into the G20 is a concrete example of a more inclusive multilateral process that India has touted since the beginning of its presidency, which is pushing countries to think more creatively on how to solve global challenges.
“India also has framed the global governance agenda around the Global South, and that means that all future endeavors in multilateralism will have to in some ways demonstrate their adaptability to the Global South agenda,” Pant said.
On the sidelines of this year’s summit, India made other breakthroughs, including an international partnership to establish the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which saw Saudi Arabia, the EU, India, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and the US sign a memorandum of understanding.
“The IMEC is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Arabian Gulf and Europe,” the MoU reads.
IMEC also seeks efficiency and cost reduction, while promoting economic unity in the hopes of generating jobs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Separately, India launched the Global Biofuel Alliance initiative, which is aimed at fostering global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels.
These efforts are seen by many observers as indicative of a sincere attempt to offer solutions to pressing global issues.
“I think there is an attempt to articulate concrete solutions to global problems rather than just words,” Pant said, referring to the accomplishments made by India during its G20 presidency in general and the summit in particular. “The outcome has been very concrete and, in some ways, very target-oriented.”
The general consensus of analysts is that India’s stewardship of the G20 has solidified its reputation on the international stage.
“India has been able to demonstrate its credentials as a global leader. There have been times in the past when it has been questioned, whether India can lead, but with this G20 India has shown it is willing and able to lead on global governance,” Pant said.
His view was seconded by Aditya Ramanathan, a research fellow with the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru, who said India has been able to elevate its international diplomatic standing through its G20 presidency.
“It is clearly a triumph of Indian diplomacy and a testament to India’s position in the world today,” he told Arab News.
“What we’re seeing is India very consciously raising its diplomatic stature and demonstrating that it can lead as well as shape complex multilateral negotiations.
“India has thus far been successful at leveraging its position in a divided world. However, this is a tricky game and India will need to play its cards cleverly to maintain and expand its diplomatic influence in the future.”
NEW DELHI/WARSAW: One of the world’s fastest growing economies, celebrated for its vibrant culture, sporting prowess, spectacular biodiversity and immense resource wealth, Brazil is a nation that many expect to define the century ahead.
Despite these many strengths, however, Brazil is also a country on the front line of the climate crisis, fighting deforestation in the Amazon Basin. It is also a nation that is home to communities riven by hunger and poverty.
With both of these aspects in mind, the Latin American giant is an ideal choice to take on the G20 presidency for 2024 and host the next leaders’ summit, when representatives of the world’s biggest economies come together to address the shared challenges of the day.
Marking the conclusion of the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on Sunday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially handed over the ceremonial gavel to Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who thanked India for giving voice to the concerns of emerging economies throughout the year.
“I thank India for its efforts,” Lula told assembled delegates. “We want greater participation of the emerging countries in the decision-making process of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. The unbearable foreign debt of the poorest countries needs to be addressed.”
This year’s summit saw the addition of a new permanent member — the 55-member African Union. Leaders also reached agreements around global debt, reforms to multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, climate financing and the adoption of a global “green development pact,” with the latter two expected to be key features of the G20 presidency in 2024.
In a world where sustainable development is threatened and millions of people still go hungry, Lula said that the international community looked to the G20 with “hope” and a desire for leadership.
Indeed, the bloc accounts for 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade and about 60 percent of the world’s population.
“Therefore, the Brazilian presidency of the G20 has three priorities,” Lula told delegates. “The first one is social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development ... and thirdly the reform of global governance institutions.
“All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto, which says: ‘Building a fair world and a sustainable planet.’ Two task forces will be created — the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilization Against Climate Change.”
Known for his programs designed to eradicate hunger in Brazil and significantly reduce extreme poverty, the Brazilian president, who returned to office in January this year, also has ambitious climate action goals.
“For example, he reversed (former-president) Jair Bolsonaro’s massive Amazon-deforestation policies and now deforestation is 50 percent lower in Brazil than last year,” Dr. Agus Sari, CEO of environmental advisory Landscape Indonesia and a former senior adviser to the UN Development Program, told Arab News.
“Deforestation is the most strategic sector in Brazil’s climate and emissions profile, and it affects the world. The Amazon is ‘the lung of the world,’ and after having been destroyed by Bolsonaro, Lula had the responsibility, but also the willingness, to fix it. And he is doing it.”
Sari expects that under Brazil’s presidency, pressure on rich countries to step up climate action and commitments will be stronger.
“Brazil is also a respected country in the world of climate diplomacy. In some ways, they are a balancing voice against the western countries, especially the US,” he said.
“The Amazon will be the key factor in the world’s fight against climate change, and cooperation between forested countries — especially Brazil, Indonesia and the Congo Basin — will be stronger.”
Brazil’s G20 presidency is likely to see a continuation of the priorities defined by India in 2023 and by Indonesia in 2022.
“Brazil’s presidency is important because it will continue the commitment of the G20 members in overcoming crucial issues, particularly health, climate change and sustainable development,” Dr. Luthfi Assyaukanie, an international relations lecturer at Paramadina University in Jakarta, told Arab News.
“I think the next G20’s agenda will be not much different from the last two venues held in Indonesia and India. It will revolve around global health, digital transformation and sustainable energy.”
Like India and Indonesia, Brazil is also one of the most important emerging economies of the Global South, a term that broadly refers to low-income nations in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and developing nations in Asia and Oceania.
“Brazil is one of the world’s largest economies and a rising power in the Global South. It has a strong track record of leadership on global issues,” Assyaukanie said. “I believe the country will make a significant contribution to the G20’s work next year.”
During the New Delhi summit, delegates also agreed to soften their language on Russia’s war in Ukraine, acknowledging that the G20 was not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.
“We cannot let geopolitical issues sequester the G20 agenda of discussions,” Lula said after accepting the presidency. “We have no interest in a divided G20. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict.”
Earlier, Lula told Indian news media that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who skipped the New Delhi summit, would be free to attend the leaders’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year.
This is despite Brazil being a signatory to the International Criminal Court, which has issued a warrant for the Russian leader’s arrest for war crimes.
“If I’m the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there’s no way that he will be arrested,” he said.
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
Grandfather confirmed on Sunday negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding
Updated 39 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The Pakistan-based family of the father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK is negotiating with authorities for the man’s handover to British police, it was reported on Sunday.
The body of Sara Sharif was discovered on Aug. 10 at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with father Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan a day before she was found.
Her father, Batool and Urfan’s brother Faisal Malik have been on the run in Pakistan since then.
A post-mortem exam reported the young girl suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time. Sara’s mother and grandmother said they “barely recognized” her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.
Sara’s grandfather and Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that her death had been an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.
He confirmed on Sunday negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding and be transferred to the British authorities, The Observer reported.
“I got in contact with Urfan earlier this week for the first time since his hiding,” he said, speaking outside his Jhelum home.
“He contacted me through voice message. I urged him to surrender as we are unable to bear this pressure now. I asked him to defend the case in (a) court of law and relieve us, and we cannot bear the police pressure and more arrests.”
A Pakistani police official working closely with the case said: “They are afraid of the police and we, with the help of influential and notable people, a few politicians, are persuading them to surrender and that they will not be harmed and will be presented before the court of the law.”
Modi seeks to cement India’s global standing with G20 summit
India displaced former colonizer Britain as fifth-biggest economy in 2022
A recent poll by Pew showed eight in 10 Indians have a positive view of Modi
Updated 10 September 2023
AFP
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his G20 presidency to burnish his image at home and abroad as a steward of national power and prosperity, asserting India’s place in the world ahead of general elections next year.
For months, the 72-year-old leader has been a ubiquitous presence across Delhi, looking down from countless roadside posters and billboards put up across India’s capital.
Among other slogans, they proclaimed the country the “Voice of the Global South.”
India overtook China as the world’s most populous country earlier this year, after displacing former colonizer Britain as its fifth-biggest economy in 2022.
Now Modi is seeking a place on the global stage to match, using the G20 summit as a catalyst to position India as a representative of many others outside traditional power blocs.
Among the most tangible outcomes of the summit was a permanent seat at the table for the African Union, and on the first day, Modi banged a ceremonial gavel to announce that the leaders had reached consensus to adopt a declaration.
It was somewhat unexpected. The grouping had agreed on most things last year in Bali but not all.
But by herding deeply divided leaders into a common — if largely symbolic — statement on vexed issues such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Modi scored a diplomatic win.
The statement avoided any direct criticism of Russia — a long-time arms and energy supplier to India — or summit absentee President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court.
And on climate, there was no commitment to phase out fossil fuels, but there was backing for the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.
“It is a success for India’s diplomacy,” said Ashok Kantha, former Indian ambassador to China.
“We could persuade our friends in the West, and say they need not insist on an explicit condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he added.
“It’s a good compromise.”
And Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, said the outcome had “vindicated” India’s policy of “strategic autonomy.”
“It’s definitely not a reflection of a 100 percent consensus, or maybe not even an 80 or 90 percent consensus,” but it did “suggest a level of convergence on more issues than I had expected.
“That’s a bit of a pleasant surprise.”
Delhi went on an intense beautification drive before the two-day meeting.
Men were hired to chase away monkeys, some 70,000 flower pots were placed across the city and on summit days, swathes of the metropolis were locked down — with some preparations criticized as thousands of homeless people were moved to shelters.
The summit itself was replete with Hindu symbols, a not-so-subtle message from populist Modi to his base.
His political career and success have been based on support from India’s one-billion-plus Hindus and, critics say, stoking enmity toward the country’s large Muslim minority.
The summit’s logo — a globe with a lotus — echoed the symbol of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.
At the summit table, Modi sat behind a nameplate that said “Bharat” — an ancient Sanskrit word steeped in Hindu religious symbolism — rather than India.
He will go to the world’s biggest election next year as the clear favorite, with the opposition Congress Party plagued by its reputation for corruption.
A recent poll by Pew showed eight in 10 Indians have a positive view of Modi, and almost as many believe he is leading the country to greater influence on the world stage.
His international reputation is a little less lustrous.
Under Modi’s tenure, India has slumped in Freedom House’s rankings for political rights and civil liberties, with police cracking down on protests, the ruling party scoring lavish funding from business allies and press freedoms curtailed.
Sweden’s V-Dem Institute now describes the country as an “electoral autocracy” rather than a democracy.
But Kugelman said the G20 presidency “will really deliver a shot in the arm, so to speak, to his already very strong political prospects.”
“He’ll come out of this, I think, politically energised and certainly advantaged politically as well.”
UK-based charity launches $6.2m appeal for Morocco earthquake victims
AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: UK-based charity Action For Humanity has launched a £5 million ($6.2 million) appeal in response to the recent earthquake in Morocco.
AFH said it is hoping to raise enough money to provide immediate assistance to alleviate the suffering of earthquake survivors, and for the recovery and reconstruction of affected areas.
A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Marrakech on Friday, and killed more than 2,100 people as of Sunday evening. Thousands more have been injured.
AFH has mobilized a specialized emergency response team to provide immediate aid in Marrakech and surrounding affected areas.
With more than 2000 lives lost, many more people missing, and countless others displaced, the crisis following the Morocco Earthquake is quickly becoming a dire humanitarian disaster. Support our relief efforts:https://t.co/icSHRPoBFcpic.twitter.com/cg8PfYrEyP
It said it would conduct a needs assessment of the situation and begin orchestrating a response over the coming days.
The specialized team are the same responders of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake that struck in February.
“We at Action For Humanity are heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Morocco. We stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco as they begin their recovery,” said AFH CEO Othman Moqbel.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the needs from the ground. We stand ready to support in providing any assistance if requested.”