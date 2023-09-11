You are here

  • Home
  • Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
Darian Dalili holds up a sign as he protests during a hunger strike outside the White House in Washington, DC on August 14, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8cf8v

Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
  • Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest
  • Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is optimistic a prisoner swap with Washington will happen “in the near future,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Tehran’s frozen $6 billion assets in South Korea will be unblocked in the coming days.
However, Nasser Kanaani said the two issues were not linked to one another.
Sources told Reuters last week that transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home.
As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Topics: Iran US

150 killed in Libya floods after rainstorm: official

Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

150 killed in Libya floods after rainstorm: official

Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
  • Images filmed by residents of the disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighborhoods submerged under water
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

BENGHAZHI: At least 150 people were killed in freak floods in eastern Libya as a result of storm Daniel which has swept the Mediterranean, an official said on Monday.
Images filmed by residents of the disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighborhoods submerged under water.
“At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, the Jabal Al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj,” Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya, told AFP.
“This is besides the massive material damage that struck public and private properties,” he added.
He said the prime minister of the east-based government, Oussama Hamad, and the head of a rescue committee as well as other ministers had traveled to Derna to evaluate the extent of the damage.
Hamad’s government — which rivals a UN-brokered, internationally recognized transitional administration in Tripoli — on Monday declared Derna a “disaster area.”
Experts have described storm Daniel — which also struck parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria in recent days, killing at least 27 people — as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.”
The storm struck eastern Libya on Sunday afternoon, notably the coastal town of Jabal Al-Akhdar but also Benghazi, where a curfew was declared and schools closed for several days.
Rescue teams were also deployed in Derna, 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the capital Tripoli.
With a population of 100,000, the city lies in the wadi of a river bearing the same name.
East Libyan authorities had “lost contact with nine soldiers during rescue operations” in the city, Massoud had said.
The United Nations mission in Libya on Monday said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “closely following the emergency caused by severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country.”
It expressed its condolences over the victims of the floods and said it was “ready to support efforts by local authorities and municipalities to respond to this emergency and provide urgent humanitarian assistance.”
Hundreds of residents are still believed to be trapped in difficult-to-reach areas as rescuers, backed by the army, try to come to their aid.
Libya, sitting on Africa’s largest known oil reserves, was plunged into chaos following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed former dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Two rival governments based in the west and east have been vying for power, with deadly conflict occasionally erupting.

Topics: Libya Storm floods

Related

UN experts urge forces of powerful Libyan commander to stop evicting residents, demolishing homes
Middle-East
UN experts urge forces of powerful Libyan commander to stop evicting residents, demolishing homes
Libya lights up after years of power cuts
Middle-East
Libya lights up after years of power cuts

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul
  • Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

MODIIN: Scores of Israeli protesters on Monday flooded the streets outside the home of Israel’s justice minister, the architect of the country’s divisive judicial overhaul, a day before the Supreme Court hears a crucial case against the curbing of its powers.
Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on charges of disrupting public order and blocking roads as they protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to weaken the Supreme Court. The judicial plan has triggered one of the biggest domestic crises in Israeli history and exposed the country’s bitter divides.
On Tuesday, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices will appear on the bench for the first time ever to hear an appeal against the first major part of the overhaul, which the the government pushed through parliament in July.
The rowdy crowd of roughly 200 demonstrators outside Levin’s home blew horns, chanted through megaphones against the government and brandished signs, jostling with police who pushed back the crowds. After a few hours, Levin left his besieged home in a sleek black car surrounded by police officers and security guards who tried to clear a path for him through the swarm of protesters.
Further demonstrations are expected this week as the Supreme Court hears petitions Tuesday by rights groups and individuals calling it to strike down the law passed by parliament that cancels the court’s ability to block government actions and appointments using the legal concept that they are “unreasonable.”
The hearings put the country’s top justices in the unprecedented position of defending their own independence and ruling on their own fate.
The court faces massive public pressure to strike down the law and has an inherent interest in preserving its powers and independence. But if it does so, Netanyahu’s government could ignore the ruling, setting the stage for a crisis over who has ultimate authority.
Levin, a Netanyahu ally who has spearheaded the overhaul, argued in interviews with local media last week against proposals to seek a compromise with the opposition and soften the current judicial changes.
Critics of the overhaul describe it as a blow to democracy, arguing that Israel’s judiciary represents the primary check on the powers of the prime minister and his majority coalition in parliament. They also say the prime minister has a conflict of interest trying to change the legal system at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges.
Supporters of Netanyahu’s far-right, ultra-Orthodox government say the law will prevent liberal, unelected judges from interfering with the decisions of elected lawmakers. They also say the court should not be able to rule on a law limiting its own authority.

Topics: Israel

Related

UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
Middle-East
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
Middle-East
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
Updated 11 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
  • Search teams, Saudi Red Crescent Authority help with relief operations 
  • Death toll in worst-hit areas climbs to 1,293 in Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, 452 in Taroudant
Updated 11 September 2023
Badr Saoudi

CASABLANCA: The official death toll in the Moroccan earthquake has risen to 2,122 people, with more than 2,400 injured.

Latest figures released by the country’s Interior Ministry revealed that the province of Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, which was at the center of the quake, bore the brunt of casualties, with 1,293 dead. In Taroudant, the next worse-hit area, the tremors claimed 452 lives.

Saudi Arabia has been among several Arab countries to offer support to Rabat.

Under directives issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi aid agency KSrelief quickly set up an air bridge to provide relief to Morocco.

And search and rescue teams, in collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance.

Joining other Emirati leaders in expressing condolences to the people of Morocco, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also ordered the establishment of a humanitarian air corridor to provide immediate material assistance to quake victims.

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Algeria, Egypt, and Jordan are helping too with Algeria having offered to open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha pledged the body’s full support for the North African nation in the wake of the natural disaster.

 

*This article first appeared on Arab News en français

Topics: Morocco

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon

Ten dead as clashes resume in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon
  • The Ain El-Hilweh camp has been rocked by factional clashes since late July between the Palestinian mainstream movement Fatah and militant fighters
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Ten people have been killed and dozens wounded in renewed violence between rival groups in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, with a senior Palestinian official flying in on Monday amid fears the bloodshed could spread.
The Ain El-Hilweh camp has been rocked by factional clashes since late July between the Palestinian mainstream movement Fatah and militant fighters. The first round left more than a dozen people dead.
Fighting resumed over the weekend after a month-long ceasefire and has since left at least 10 people dead, according to two Palestinian sources in the camp. Six of them were militants from Fatah and another two were extremist fighters.
The two remaining victims were civilians, a Lebanese security source and two Palestinian sources said. One was killed on Saturday when a stray bullet from the clashes reached a town near the camp, the Lebanese security source said.
Five Lebanese army soldiers were also wounded, one of them critically, when shelling hit two of their positions on the outskirts of the camp on Sunday, according to an army statement.
Ain El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 of up to 250,000 Palestinians countrywide, according to the United Nation's Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA). The camps date back as many as seven decades to neighbouring Israel's founding in 1948.
The renewed violence has prompted fresh concerns that the clashes could spill over into the adjacent city of Sidon.
Residents fear a similar scenario to the northern Palestinian camp of Naher Al-Bared, where Lebanon's army waged a 15-week onslaught to dislodge extremist groups in 2007.
A senior Fatah official is set to land in Lebanon on Monday and the acting chief of Lebanon's powerful General Security intelligence agency will hold an emergency meeting on the issue.
UNRWA has said armed groups have taken over eight of their schools, forcing the agency to find alternatives to host students as the beginning of the school year nears. 

Topics: Lebanon Palestinian refugees

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
  • Aviation regulator: One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The body of a second pilot was found after an AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain emirate during a training mission on Thursday evening, UAE’s General Aviation Authority said on Monday.
The search teams found the body of the first pilot and parts of the wrecked aircraft on Friday. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.
“Investigations are still underway,” the authority said.

Topics: UAE

Related

One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
Middle-East
One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
Four UAE soldiers killed in Yemen helicopter crash
Middle-East
Four UAE soldiers killed in Yemen helicopter crash

Latest updates

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO
Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO
Saudi horror film ‘The Cello’ premieres in Riyadh
Saudi horror film ‘The Cello’ premieres in Riyadh
Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 
Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 
150 killed in Libya floods after rainstorm: official
Experts have described storm Daniel as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours.” (Getty Images)
Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities
Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.