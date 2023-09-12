You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdpa9

Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal
  • Kim Jong Un will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Far East later this week
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was in Russia on a rare overseas visit Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, sparking warnings from Washington over a possible arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Wearing a black suit and flanked by uniformed defense officials, North Korean state media images showed an unsmiling Kim waving from the doorway of his heavily-armored private train with green-and-gold livery as it departed Pyongyang station Sunday evening.
Russian state news agency Ria Novosti confirmed Kim’s train had crossed the border into the Primorsky region, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.
Kim will meet Putin in the Far East later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to Ria Novosti.
It is possible the pair will meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Far East city closest to the North Korea-Russia border. The forum runs until Wednesday.
Experts say Moscow will likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.
Accompanied by top North Korean military officials, including officials in charge of weapons production and space technology, Kim “left here by his train on Sunday afternoon to visit the Russian Federation,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
KCNA images showed Kim’s being given a “warm send-off” complete with red carpet and honor guard at Pyongyang station at around 18h38 (0938 GMT).
Kim has been steadfast in his support for Moscow’s Ukraine invasion, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles. In July, Putin hailed Pyongyang’s “firm support for special military operations against Ukraine.”
But both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied North Korea has or will supply arms to Russia, which has eaten into its vast stockpiles of munitions fighting since it invaded Ukraine early last year.
Kim has not traveled outside the North since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. His last proper overseas trip was in 2019, also to Russia to meet Putin.
Moscow, a historical ally of Pyongyang, was a crucial backer of the isolated country for decades and their ties go back to the founding of North Korea 75 years ago.
“Given his interest in exploiting ‘new Cold War’ geopolitics and a preference for traveling by train for personal security, it is unsurprising Kim chose Russia as his first post-pandemic destination,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
“North Korea has the crude ammunition that Putin needs for his illegal war in Ukraine, while Moscow has submarine, ballistic, and satellite technologies that could help Pyongyang leapfrog engineering challenges it suffers under economic sanctions,” he said.
Even if an arms deal does result from the Putin-Kim summit, it is unlikely either side will make public the full details due to the “serious international legal violations involved,” he added.
The White House recently warned that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it supplies Moscow with weaponry for its war in Ukraine.
On Monday the United States described Putin as desperate in seeking a meeting with Kim.
“Having to travel across the length of his own country to meet with an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war that he expected to win in the opening month, I would characterise it as him begging for assistance,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
Washington has said Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack Ukrainian food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to “try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation.”
Andrei Lankov, a North Korea expert at Kookmin University in Seoul, told AFP that a Putin-Kim summit was part of Moscow’s “gentle diplomatic blackmail” of Seoul because Russia did not want South Korea to supply weapons to Kyiv.
Seoul is a major arms exporter and has sold tanks to Kyiv’s ally Poland, but longstanding domestic policy bars it from selling weapons into active conflicts.
“The major worry of the Russian government now is a possible shipment of the South Korean ammunition to Ukraine, not just one shipment but a lot of shipments,” Lankov said.

 

Topics: India Vietnam US Joe Biden G20

Related

North Korea unveils first tactical, nuclear-armed submarine
World
North Korea unveils first tactical, nuclear-armed submarine
Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities
Business & Economy
Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities

Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan

Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP

Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan

Militants kidnap six young footballers in Pakistan
  • The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gas field town of Sui
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP

QUETTA: Security forces in Pakistan’s restive southwest were searching Monday for six young footballers kidnapped by regional separatists at the weekend, a minister said.

The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gas field town of Sui, in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province, on their way to a tournament.

“Our family is profoundly shaken,” Zakir Hussain, father of 20-year-old player Aamir Hussain, told AFP.

“We have not received any communication from him since he was kidnapped and the abductors have not made contact with us,” he added.

“While he is an exceptional footballer, he is also innocent. Playing football is not a crime.”

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement late on Sunday “the entire area has been cordoned off” and “all available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages.”

He alleged the abductors belonged to the Baloch Republican Army, a militant group fighting for greater autonomy of Balochistan.

“This is a very serious thing that our six kids are in the custody of terrorists,” he said.

Eyewitnesses and relatives said the youngsters were in a 16-strong squad of footballers whose vehicle was stopped at gunpoint, before certain players were identified and abducted. One security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP there were reports the players were related to separatists who had recently surrendered to security forces.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and least populous province, rich in natural resources but poor by all other measures. Baloch people have long complained they do not get a fair share of the province’s profits, giving rise to more than a dozen separatist groups.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Kohli, Rahul star as India crush Pakistan in rain-hit Asia Cup ODI 
Pakistan
Kohli, Rahul star as India crush Pakistan in rain-hit Asia Cup ODI 
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
World
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid

France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, technology

France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, technology
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, technology

France, Bangladesh sign deal to provide loans, technology
  • French president met with Bangladeshi PM to bolster bilateral relations between two countries
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

DHAKA: French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signature of a deal Monday to facilitate loans to Bangladesh aimed at infrastructure development, as well as a letter of intent to provide the South Asian country with an earth observation satellite system.

This came during Macron’s two-day visit to Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, where he met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh’s Economic Relations Division signed the agreement with the French Development Agency.

A letter of intent was also signed to provide Bangladesh with an earth observation satellite system through cooperation between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, or BSCL, and Airbus Defense and Space SAS, France.

Macron and Hasina witnessed the deals signed at the prime minister’s office.

Details remained unclear, with Bangladesh authorities saying they are still ironing out the details.

“The satellite that we will buy will travel through the orbit around 350 miles above the earth. This will be used mainly to observe the status of our crops and the sea. Currently, we don’t have any monitoring capabilities across the vast sea,” state-run Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. Chairman Shahjahan Mahmud was quoted as saying by Bangladesh’s leading English newspaper The Daily Star.

Bangladesh bought its first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite, named Bangabandhu Satellite-1 and launched in 2018, from France where it was manufactured by Thales Alenia Space.

Bangladeshi media positively reported his visit, with many seeing it as a step to bring in investments from France in sectors where the United States, China and India are heavily engaged. 

Some even said the visit may have a political and strategic significance ahead of Bangladesh’s next general election expected in early January.

France is Bangladesh’s fifth-largest trading partner in the fields of engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.

“We both hope that this new strategic move between Bangladesh and France will play an effective role in establishing regional and global stability and peace,” Hasina said.

Hasina said both leaders agreed to continue to work to ensure stability in the Asia-Pacific region as well as on projects involving impacts of climate change as Bangladesh is considered to be one of the worst victims of change of weather.

She said that France has reiterated its commitment to facilitate trade with the South Asian nation under the European Union’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus, or GSP+, scheme, which gives developing countries incentives to pursue sustainable development and good governance.

Experts say once Bangladesh joins the GSP+ scheme, it may lose some benefits it enjoys under the World Trade Organization’s protocol as a least developed country as it may be fully upgraded into a developing nation status.

Bangladesh has long been buying aircraft from the American company Boeing, but recently the government has signed an agreement with Airbus in which France has a major stake.

Topics: France Bangladesh

Related

Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time
World
Russian FM Lavrov assures Bangladesh that Moscow will complete nuclear power plant on time
Niger military accuses France of deploying forces with eye to ‘intervention’
World
Niger military accuses France of deploying forces with eye to ‘intervention’

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
  • Sara Sharif was found dead at her family home in Surrey on Aug. 10
  • The day before, her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik fled to Pakistan
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Five siblings of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK who were taken to Pakistan with their fugitive father and stepmother have been located at their grandfather’s house in the city of Jhelum, police told British media.

Sara Sharif was found dead at her family home in Surrey on Aug. 10, the day after her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik fled to Pakistan.

They have been on the run since.

Sara’s grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, said the five children had been taken from his house where they had been hiding, and neighbors said dozens of officers raided the property.

Sharif told the BBC he had been hiding them since they arrived in Pakistan.

“Since they came from the UK, I didn’t let them go,” he told the BBC. “I told Urfan and Beinash that they can go wherever they want to, but I will not let the children go with you. Until today, no one had asked me about the children.”

Following the raid, Pakistani police officers said they were “hopeful” the raid would lead to the discovery and capture of Urfan, his wife and his brother.

On Sunday, Muhammad Sharif revealed negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding and be transferred to the British authorities.

“I got in contact with Urfan earlier this week for the first time since his hiding,” he said, speaking outside his Jhelum home.

“He contacted me through voice message. I urged him to surrender as we are unable to bear this pressure now. I asked him to defend the case in (a) court of law and relieve us, and we cannot bear the police pressure and more arrests.”

Sara’s body was found after an emergency call was made by Urfan from Pakistan and a post-mortem exam reported she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Topics: UK Pakistan Sara Sharif Sara Sharif murder

Related

‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
World
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
Pakistani police raid 20 houses in search for missing family of Sara Sharif
World
Pakistani police raid 20 houses in search for missing family of Sara Sharif

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled
  • Remarks come days after major trade and transport route deal linking Europe, the Middle East and India
  • Scheme could have wide implications, including developing contacts between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India hailed its “strategic” partnership with oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Monday, days after unveiling a major trade and transport route linking Europe, the Middle East and India as part of a broad alliance.
“Together, we made the historic start to establish an economic corridor,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in New Delhi. 
On Saturday, the pair took part alongside other G20 leaders in the unveiling of ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route, boosting trade ties with potentially wide-ranging geopolitical implications.
“This corridor will not only connect the two countries, but economic cooperation, digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe,” Modi added, in talks following the end of the two-day Group of 20 leaders’ summit he hosted.
India and Saudi Arabia, along with the United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates and others launched the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity and data networks and hydrogen pipelines.
Although heavily trade-focused, the scheme could have wide-ranging implications — including developing contacts between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Also on Monday, an Israeli delegation was in Riyadh for a UNESCO meeting, an Israeli official told AFP, marking the country’s first publicly announced visit to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia has never officially recognized Israel.
US President Joe Biden called the trade and transport scheme “historic” at the launch event.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the so-called India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor was “much more than ‘just’ a railway or a cable.”
Signatories hope it can help integrate India’s vast market of 1.4 billion people with countries to the west, offer a counterbalance to lavish Chinese infrastructure spending, boost Middle Eastern economies and help normalize relations between Israel and Gulf Arab states.
For New Delhi, the world’s most populous country, and Riyadh, the world’s biggest crude exporter, it was another step in bringing the nations closer, with bilateral trade already reaching $42.8 billion last year, according to Saudi’s investment ministry.
“As two of the world’s fastest growing economies, our mutual cooperation is important for the peace and stability of the entire region,” Modi added, in footage shown on state broadcasters.
“For India, Saudi Arabia is one of most important strategic partners,” he said.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders discussed issues included energy security, trade, investment and defense, without giving further details.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an

UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an

UN Human Rights Commissioner condemns incidents that saw burning of Qur’an
  • Denmark and Sweden saw several protests in July where copies of the Qur'an had been burned
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, condemned on Monday the series of incidents that saw the burning of the Holy Qur’an in Europe earlier this year.

In his remarks, Turk called for the “preserving of human dignity”.

His comments came during the opening of the 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. The council is expected to discuss the Qur’an burning matter on October 6.

Denmark and Sweden saw several protests in July where copies of the Qur’an had been burned, or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries, which demanded the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

The UN human rights council is also expected to discuss a number of human rights issues, including religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance, among other human rights related topics.

Topics: Volker Turk

Related

The protest was organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika. (File/AFP)
World
Swedish police arrest two as riot breaks out at Qur'an burning protest
Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Qur’an desecration
World
Arab Parliament welcomes Denmark’s move to ban Qur’an desecration

Latest updates

US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake
Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake
Israel includes Gaza Americans in US visa-waiver pilot as deadline nears
Palestinian men walk through a turnstile on the Israeli side of Erez crossing, on the border with Gaza June 23, 2019. (REUTERS)
North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal
North Korea’s Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal
Sudan’s military chief visits Eritrea to discuss Sudan conflict with the president
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visits the Flamingo Marine Base in Port Sudan on August 28, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.