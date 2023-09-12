Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches

Sayidaty print goes monthly with revamped content style and enhanced opportunities for premium brands

RIYADH: Sayidaty, the leading Arabic lifestyle magazine, announces a comprehensive revamp plan to appeal to modern audiences, strengthening the magazine’s position as the number one platform for modern Arab women. Starting from September, the magazine will be printed monthly with a fresh new design and an increased number of pages to cover a wide range of topics and appeal to a new diverse and younger audience, ensuring that Sayidaty resonates with the interests of Arab women across multiple generations.

The new content direction reflects women’s role in society, looking through the lens of its diverse audience and featuring topics including female empowerment, life coaching, mother and child, business and finance, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Sayidaty will continue to cover popular topics that have driven its loyal following with features on the latest fashion trends, beauty, celebrity news and the matters at the heart of modern Arab women and their families.

The enhancement plan includes more compelling content focused on the reader, shining a light on stories and unique experiences from inspiring figures, and reaffirming the bond between the platform and the reader. The revamp also includes an updated visual identity and beautifully curated imagery across its print, online and social media platforms.

The updates announced today are the first step of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy for Sayidaty. These enhancements will further boost Sayidaty’s impressive position as one of the top five most visited websites in the MENA region. As the preferred Arab lifestyle website for over 42 years and a leading voice of inspiration to its audiences, its website - Sayidaty.net - has 10.2 million monthly visitors, including 60 percent of active female internet users and 40 million followers across its social platforms.

Furthermore, the new Sayidaty offering is designed to offer advertisers more appealing commercial opportunities across its print, digital and social media platforms. The broader range of content that targets a wider demographic, including Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z, enables premium brands to reach diverse and extensive audiences. Sayidaty’s new and improved content will also provide more avenues for advertisers to seamlessly integrate in-streaming branding, sponsorship, and high engagement ad formats, and enhance exposure across multiple devices and products.​

Lama AlShethry, the Editor-In-Chief of Sayidaty said: “Sayidaty has been a pioneering force since its inception in 1981, serving as a beacon of empowerment for Arab women, a source of inspiration for their modern families and a bridge across generations. The magazine has contributed to multiple defining moments over the last four decades – such as empowering women’s rights; launching a campaign against child sexual abuse in 2013; and delivering an awareness campaign against underage marriage in 2010. Sayidaty’s enhancements are an important step in bringing this inspirational publication even closer to an expanded and diverse audience by creating content focused on the experiences of inspiring figures from a wide range of creative industries. It also reaffirms Sayidaty’s ongoing role as a champion of Arab women.” ​

The first monthly enhanced print magazine is now available in the market and available on Sayidaty.net and social media platforms. Sayidaty’s latest content includes thought-provoking features on Saudi women in sports; organisations empowering up and coming regional designers; a Saudi jewellery design atelier; and the importance of quality time spent between mother and child. ​

Sayidaty is owned by SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the Middle East and North Africa since 1972. SRMG’s transformation of Sayidaty follows several successful product relaunches over the last year and is part of SRMG’s strategy to enhance and expand its media portfolio and elevate the media ecosystem.