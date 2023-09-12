You are here

Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches

In recent years, the Premier League has expanded its following in the Gulf region, becoming the most-watched sports league in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (Roxy Cinemas/File)
In recent years, the Premier League has expanded its following in the Gulf region, becoming the most-watched sports league in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (Roxy Cinemas/File)
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches

Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches
  Tickets start at $15 with advance booking available via the app or website
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Roxy Cinema announced on Tuesday that it will screen English Premier League matches for football fans.

The UAE-based cinema said it will offer live screening of selected football matches at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall throughout September.

“As the only cinema in the UAE screening matches, fans of all ages are in for an unbeatable game-watching experience, where they can cheer on every kick, tackle and goal, experiencing the unique passion and drama of the English Premier League in a larger-than-life spectacle,” said Roxy Cinema in a statement.

Premier League action resumes after the international break, and Roxy has already announced the match schedule.

The first match will be screen on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m., when Wolves will face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Arsenal will take on Everton on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Sheffield United vs. Newcastle on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The final match of the week will be played on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m., when Brighton will face Aston Villa.

Tickets start at 55 dirhams ($15) with advanced booking available via the app or website.

In recent years, the Premier League has expanded its following in the Gulf region, becoming the most-watched sports league in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The world’s richest football competition has attracted a lot of interest from foreign investors, particularly from the Gulf.

Manchester City, who won the treble last season, are owned by UAE vice president Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who acquired the club in 2008 and has led it to 14 major domestic trophies and the UEFA Champions League trophy in June.

In 2021, Newcastle United was acquired by a Saudi-led consortium led by the Public Investment Fund. Under the new ownership, the club has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL)

Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

UAE launches new Arab history archives program

UAE launches new Arab history archives program
  • Collaboration between National Library and Archives and Emirates Literature Foundation
  • Important to safeguard the nation’s memory, says NLA’s Abdullah Majid Al-Ali
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE’s National Library and Archives, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, has launched a new program called the Knowledge Circle, which will focus on the importance of documenting Arab history and culture.

The series will be held monthly from Sept. 20 to March 2024, and will feature speakers from the UAE and around the world.

“The National Library and Archives are committed to the preservation of archival content and ensuring that it is available and accessible to the public, and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a record of documents for their role in safeguarding the nation’s memory,” said Abdullah Majid Al-Ali, the NLA’s director-general, in a recent statement.

The series will focus on how archives have been used to preserve history, document culture, and promote understanding in the Arab world.

Speakers will explore the ways in which archives have been used to shape the region, from the early Islamic period to the present day.

The Knowledge Circle is part of the NLA’s second cultural season, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of information and its role in building a better future.

Isobel Abulhoul, founder, advisor and trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said that the Knowledge Circle is “an important initiative that reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for individuals to deepen their understanding of cultural development.”

She added that the first session promises to be “a thought-provoking experience that will shed light on the profound impact of archival systems on our society.”

Topics: National Library and Archives Emirates Literature Foundation UAE

Babyshop teams up with UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to refugee children

Babyshop teams up with UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to refugee children
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Babyshop teams up with UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to refugee children

Babyshop teams up with UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to refugee children
  • The ‘Frequencies of Peace’ initiative aims to bring peace and tranquility to young people in war-torn areas with specially written lullaby that will be broadcast in the Middle East at bedtime
  • The song, performed in Arabic by Syrian singer Ghaliaa Chaker, will be broadcast every night on Melody FM, Arabesque FM, music-streaming platform Anghami, and the Spiritune app
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Children’s retailer Babyshop has partnered with the UN Refugee Agency to bring music therapy to children in refugee camps.

The initiative, called “Frequencies of Peace,” aims to address the plight and alleviate the suffering of children living in war-torn and disaster-stricken areas through a specially composed lullaby, performed in Arabic by acclaimed Syrian singer Ghaliaa Chaker, that will be broadcast across the Middle East.

“The harsh reality of conflict has deprived many children in the Middle East of the simple, vital privilege of a good night’s sleep,” said Ruban Shanmugarajah, Babyshop’s CEO.

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO of Babyshop

“‘Frequencies of Peace’ is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to these children. It’s more than a lullaby—it’s a message of hope and resilience, a promise of a brighter, more peaceful future.”

The lullaby, developed by a dedicated team of neuroscientists from music-therapy platform Spiritune, was informed by research into music therapy and neuroscience carried out by leading institutions such as New York and Stanford universities, Babyshop said.

Crafted using simple melodies and basic rhythms, it is designed to instill a sense of tranquility and facilitate restful slumber for children living in refugee camps, the company added. The aim is to replace “the sounds of war with the sounds of a lullaby to bring comfort and hope across the Middle East.”

Jamie Pabst, the founder and CEO and Spiritune, said: “Scientific studies show very clearly that music has a profound impact on the nervous system. 

“Lullabies, in particular, are very good at regulating children’s nervous systems … Things like having a simple melody, repetition, basic rhythm, low intensity, soft attacks, small intervals are all vital when constructing a song that is capable of calming down a child.”

Frequencies of Peace was “specifically made for these children in these situations,” Pabst said, making it an invaluable tool for comforting anxious children dealing with the traumatic effects of conflict.

The lullaby will be broadcast every night at bedtime (8pm in Syria) on Melody FM and Arabesque FM, music-streaming platform Anghami, and on the Spiritune app.

Topics: UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Lullaby Babyshop

X limits New York Times access, reports Semafor

X limits New York Times access, reports Semafor
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

X limits New York Times access, reports Semafor

X limits New York Times access, reports Semafor
  • Research reveals posts receive fewer views than other outlets
  • Issue appears not to be consistent on Facebook, other platforms
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: X, formerly Twitter, appears to be limiting access to The New York Times website, news website Semafor reported on Monday.

Citing an investigation by social media traffic engagement platform NewsWhip, the engagement rate of posts published by The NYT has dropped significantly on X since late July.

“There was a drop off in engagement for NYT compared to the other sites in late July/early August,” NewsWhip spokesperson Benedict Nicholson told Semafor.

NewsWhip’s data was drawn from 300,000 influential users of X, the Elon Musk-owned platform.

The investigation found that this trend seems isolated to X, and it could not find any changes with NYT links shared on other platforms, such as Facebook.

It also said that no other outlets were affected by this anomaly.

The NYT is said to be aware of the issue and is investigating.

It revealed that several articles about healthcare costs shared by former US President Barack Obama last week gained significantly fewer views compared to other articles shared by Obama.

While it remains unclear why engagement on X has been reduced for The NYT, it appears that the publication is being singled out on the platform.

Semafor’s Maxwell Tani said that although the decrease in engagement does not represent a significant audience issue for The NYT, the recent history of Musk taunting the publication on Twitter and the fact that its engagement remains unaffected on other platforms “make it harder to believe in alternative explanations.”

Topics: X Semafor Twitter The New York Times

Snapchat announces new safety features to protect teenagers

Snapchat announces new safety features to protect teenagers
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Snapchat announces new safety features to protect teenagers

Snapchat announces new safety features to protect teenagers
  • The tools include enhanced protection making it more difficult for strangers to contact young people, a ‘strikes’ system to report inappropriate material, and in-app education content
  • The platform said it will also introduce additional resources for parents and families, including a new website and a series of ‘explainer’ videos on YouTube
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Snapchat has unveiled new safety features in its app that are designed to enhance protections and safeguards for teenage users.

Taking cues from similar features introduced by other platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat said the latest tools make it more difficult for strangers to contact young people, help ensure a more age-appropriate user experience, combat accounts that promote inappropriate content, and enhance the educational resources available to teenagers.

The platform said it will also introduce additional resources for parents and families, including a new website and a series of “explainer” videos on YouTube, which will begin to appear in the next few weeks.

“From the start, Snapchat was designed to be different, built as an antidote to traditional social platforms, prioritizing the safety, privacy and well-being of our community, especially our younger audiences,” Georg Wolfart, head of public policy at Snap Inc., said on Monday.

“A huge share of our audience comes from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, and we continue to work on creating a better online ecosystem that also offers safe avenues for young Snapchatters.”

The changes include the addition of in-app warnings when a teenager receives a friend request from someone with whom they have no mutual contacts, and stronger rules for friending, including a requirement that users between the ages of 13 and 17 have several mutual friends before they are visible in each other’s searches and friend suggestions.

A new “strikes” system will be used to remove accounts that promote age-inappropriate content. Users will be able to report suspicious content and behavior, and accounts that repeatedly break the rules will be banned.

New in-app educational resources across the two main types of Snapchat content, Stories and Spotlight, explain key online risks to young people and their parents, and share helpline contact numbers and resources.

The new features have been added amid growing pressure on social media platforms from politicians, educators and parents to protect young users from unwanted adult attention, drug dealers, and other inappropriate content.

Snapchat recently found itself at the center of controversy as a result of a BBC investigation that found drug gangs were exploiting the platform to target young people.

While the platform has experienced a decline in user numbers in recent years, it continues to rank as one of the most popular social media platforms in the Middle East.

In an interview with Arab News in June, Abdulla Alhammadi, Snapchat’s regional business lead for the Saudi market, said the platform has more than 22 million active users in the Kingdom, more than 40 percent of whom are under the age of 25.

Last year, in collaboration with the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media, Snapchat introduced its Family Center parental-control features in the Kingdom. This year, it unveiled additional content controls that allow parents to protect their children by filtering out stories from publishers or creators flagged as “sensitive” or “suggestive.”

Topics: snapchat teenagers

Sayidaty print goes monthly with revamped content style and enhanced opportunities for premium brands

Sayidaty print goes monthly with revamped content style and enhanced opportunities for premium brands
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Sayidaty print goes monthly with revamped content style and enhanced opportunities for premium brands

Sayidaty print goes monthly with revamped content style and enhanced opportunities for premium brands
  • Sayidaty to transform its content with a more modern editorial approach, a monthly print magazine, updated design and compelling visuals
  • Enhancements reflect audiences’ changing interests and focuses on the experiences of inspiring figures, Sayidaty's Editor-In-Chief said
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sayidaty, the leading Arabic lifestyle magazine, announces a comprehensive revamp plan to appeal to modern audiences, strengthening the magazine’s position as the number one platform for modern Arab women. Starting from September, the magazine will be printed monthly with a fresh new design and an increased number of pages to cover a wide range of topics and appeal to a new diverse and younger audience, ensuring that Sayidaty resonates with the interests of Arab women across multiple generations. 

The new content direction reflects women’s role in society, looking through the lens of its diverse audience and featuring topics including female empowerment, life coaching, mother and child, business and finance, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Sayidaty will continue to cover popular topics that have driven its loyal following with features on the latest fashion trends, beauty, celebrity news and the matters at the heart of modern Arab women and their families. 

The enhancement plan includes more compelling content focused on the reader, shining a light on stories and unique experiences from inspiring figures, and reaffirming the bond between the platform and the reader. The revamp also includes an updated visual identity and beautifully curated imagery across its print, online and social media platforms. 

The updates announced today are the first step of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy for Sayidaty. These enhancements will further boost Sayidaty’s impressive position as one of the top five most visited websites in the MENA region. As the preferred Arab lifestyle website for over 42 years and a leading voice of inspiration to its audiences, its website - Sayidaty.net - has 10.2 million monthly visitors, including 60 percent of active female internet users and 40 million followers across its social platforms. 

Furthermore, the new Sayidaty offering is designed to offer advertisers more appealing commercial opportunities across its print, digital and social media platforms. The broader range of content that targets a wider demographic, including Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z, enables premium brands to reach diverse and extensive audiences. Sayidaty’s new and improved content will also provide more avenues for advertisers to seamlessly integrate in-streaming branding, sponsorship, and high engagement ad formats, and enhance exposure across multiple devices and products.​ 

Lama AlShethry, the Editor-In-Chief of Sayidaty said: “Sayidaty has been a pioneering force since its inception in 1981, serving as a beacon of empowerment for Arab women, a source of inspiration for their modern families and a bridge across generations. The magazine has contributed to multiple defining moments over the last four decades – such as empowering women’s rights; launching a campaign against child sexual abuse in 2013; and delivering an awareness campaign against underage marriage in 2010. Sayidaty’s enhancements are an important step in bringing this inspirational publication even closer to an expanded and diverse audience by creating content focused on the experiences of inspiring figures from a wide range of creative industries. It also reaffirms Sayidaty’s ongoing role as a champion of Arab women.” ​ 

The first monthly enhanced print magazine is now available in the market and available on Sayidaty.net and social media platforms. Sayidaty’s latest content includes thought-provoking features on Saudi women in sports; organisations empowering up and coming regional designers; a Saudi jewellery design atelier; and the importance of quality time spent between mother and child. ​ 

Sayidaty is owned by SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the Middle East and North Africa since 1972. SRMG’s transformation of Sayidaty follows several successful product relaunches over the last year and is part of SRMG’s strategy to enhance and expand its media portfolio and elevate the media ecosystem.

Topics: sayidaty Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG)

