Roxy Cinemas to screen English Premier League matches

LONDON: Roxy Cinema announced on Tuesday that it will screen English Premier League matches for football fans.
The UAE-based cinema said it will offer live screening of selected football matches at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall throughout September.
“As the only cinema in the UAE screening matches, fans of all ages are in for an unbeatable game-watching experience, where they can cheer on every kick, tackle and goal, experiencing the unique passion and drama of the English Premier League in a larger-than-life spectacle,” said Roxy Cinema in a statement.
Premier League action resumes after the international break, and Roxy has already announced the match schedule.
The first match will be screen on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m., when Wolves will face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Arsenal will take on Everton on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Sheffield United vs. Newcastle on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The final match of the week will be played on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m., when Brighton will face Aston Villa.
Tickets start at 55 dirhams ($15) with advanced booking available via the app or website.
In recent years, the Premier League has expanded its following in the Gulf region, becoming the most-watched sports league in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The world’s richest football competition has attracted a lot of interest from foreign investors, particularly from the Gulf.
Manchester City, who won the treble last season, are owned by UAE vice president Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who acquired the club in 2008 and has led it to 14 major domestic trophies and the UEFA Champions League trophy in June.
In 2021, Newcastle United was acquired by a Saudi-led consortium led by the Public Investment Fund. Under the new ownership, the club has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.