US seeks greater healthcare ties with Saudi Arabia
US healthcare delegation to Saudi Arabia seeks to forger strong ties. (Supplied)
Updated 12 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

  • 15 American firms visiting Riyadh, Dhahran, Jeddah from Sept. 10 seeking synergies
  • Firms operate in devices, therapies, cancer treatment, hospital management
Updated 12 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Fifteen American healthcare firms are currently in Saudi Arabia seeking to forge greater ties with local companies and operators.

The companies’ representatives have been traveling to several regions since Sept. 10 including Riyadh, Dhahran and Jeddah to meet over 100 Saudi buyers, partners and government agencies, according to a statement from the US embassy in Riyadh.

The aim is to provide services and technology for Saudi Arabia’s growing healthcare market, which accounts for 60 percent of the GCC countries’ annual healthcare expenditure, the embassy stated.

Michael Ratney, the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in a statement, said there was “a tremendous opportunity for American healthcare companies to partner with the Saudi private sector and government to advance the Vision 2030.”

The US companies operate in areas including digital health, medical devices, occupational and non-invasive therapies, cancer diagnostics and treatment, and hospital operation and management.

Carla Menendez, acting senior officer with the US Commercial Service in Riyadh, commented: “Our companies are well-positioned to help advance Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest over $65 billion to develop the country’s healthcare infrastructure.”

“We are enthusiastic about building new collaborative partnerships that contribute to the well-being of Saudi citizens while promoting economic growth between our countries.”

Saudi healthcare businesses interested in American suppliers can contact the US Commercial Service team in Saudi Arabia at https://www.trade.gov/buyusa-saudi-arabia.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia Healthcare

Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

  • Al-Sharari found ways to cultivate tropical fruit by altering soil fertility and water freshness
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi farmer in the province of Tabuk is sowing the seeds of success by growing some of the world’s rarest fruits, typically cultivated in tropical climates.

Misnat Al-Sharari told the Saudi Press Agency that he began farming at a young age and often experimented with crops hard to grow in the region.

After several attempts, he found ways to cultivate tropical fruit by altering soil fertility and water freshness to create the right environmental conditions.

His so-called intercropping method involved growing papaya, strawberries, and dragon fruit in the same greenhouse, allowing him to increase productivity by making better use of land and resources.

Al-Sharari also uses fish waste, preserved in special ponds, as fertilizer.

He praised the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for its support to farmers in the province and said Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz’s annual Model Farm Award had encouraged producers to improve practices and diversify their crops.

Topics: Saudi farmers

Noor Riyadh returns under new theme: ‘The Bright Side of the Desert Moon’

Noor Riyadh 2023 announced a new theme for its third edition: “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.” (Supplied)
Noor Riyadh 2023 announced a new theme for its third edition: “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.” (Supplied)
Updated 12 September 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

  • Noor Riyadh Festival will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16, featuring over 120 works from more than 100 artists displayed across five hubs
Updated 12 September 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

RIYADH: Noor Riyadh 2023, the annual festival of light and art, on Tuesday announced dates and a new theme for its third edition: “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.”

Developed with the aim of nurturing local talent and amplifying Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy, Noor Riyadh is part of Riyadh Art, one of the largest public art initiatives in the world.

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, also a board member of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and chairman of the Steering Committee for the Riyadh Art Program, said in a statement: “Under the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, our dedication to culture and the arts has opened doors for creative expression.”

The Noor Riyadh exhibition, curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, will run from Nov. 30 to March 2

Noor Riyadh Festival will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16, featuring over 120 works from more than 100 artists displayed across five hubs in the Saudi capital.

The festival will feature local and international artists and offer diverse workshops, thought-provoking seminars, and artistic discussions.

Prince Badr said that the participation of renowned global artists in Noor Riyadh “echoes our united vision.”

He added: “As we approach our third edition, we look forward to continuing Riyadh Art’s mission to turn the city into a dazzling gallery without walls and to ensure that art is for everyone.”

Lead curator of the festival Jerome Sans, co-founder of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, has curated biennials around the world and is the artistic director of prestigious institutions in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Curators Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni, and Fahad Bin Naif brought together dozens of artists from across the world and over 35 artists from the Kingdom alone.

Boston-based Alonzo is currently an adjunct curator at Dallas Contemporary in Texas.

Riyadh-based Tarabzouni and Bin Naif are also artists, with individual practices that use their architectural backgrounds to bring unique perspectives on urbanism and the built environment.

The citywide festival will illuminate Riyadh with large-scale light art installations, building projections, and performances.  

The festival’s exhibition “Refracting Identities, Shared Futures” will be held at the JAX District.

Neville Wakefield — formerly of MoMA PS1, Frieze Projects, and Desert X — returns to lead the curation of the show alongside Al-Athel, who served as artistic director of the festival in 2022.

Noor Riyadh 2023 will also feature over 500 community engagement programs for visitors and families alike throughout the duration of the festival and the exhibition.

In 2022, Noor Riyadh celebrated multiple achievements, including welcoming 2.8 million visitors to the festival and winning six Guinness World Records, one of which was the largest celebration of light art in the world.

Topics: Noor Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Updated 12 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

  • “Yoga promotes peace, coexistence and harmony through principles such as non-violence, non-stealing, providing sustenance, preserving the Earth”: Al-Marwaai
Updated 12 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Kingdom is playing a major role in promoting yoga — not only as a way of life and for a healthy lifestyle, but also in fostering self-development and a better world, according to the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, speaking to Arab News, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s interest in yoga due to its spiritual significance, ability to cultivate self-control and promote peace, during the recent Civil Society 20 meetings as part of the G20 in New Delhi.

Al-Marwaai said: “The goal of the participation was to promote yoga as a lifestyle and a healthy way of living. It aimed to advocate for yoga’s role in development and peace within society, making it a message of peace among nations.

“Additionally, it aimed to promote yoga for mental health, as well as the psychological and physical well-being of people.”

She said that the message of the global program, titled “One Earth, One Family, One Future through Yoga,” is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy that perceives the world as one united family.

“Yoga promotes peace, coexistence and harmony through principles such as non-violence, non-stealing, providing sustenance, preserving the Earth, living in peace, tolerance and coexistence,” Al-Marwaai said.

She said that yoga was a versatile practice that could serve as a sport, rehabilitative practice, recreational activity or a way of life for people of all ages. It focused on the integration of the mind, body and spirit.

“Through yoga, one can achieve peaceful coexistence by regulating the activities of the nervous system, reducing stress, promoting deep sleep, and enhancing thinking, concentration, relaxation, emotional stability and self-control.”

Al-Marwaai said that yoga had a profound impact on a person’s behavior and thoughts, promoting qualities such as reduced aggression, increased patience and enhanced focus. It also facilitated social connections and cultivated a love for peace. Yoga is considered a practice of peace and greatly influences how individuals interact with others, she said.

Al-Marwaai said that this message was the primary objective of the Saudi Yoga Committee. Yoga was also a simple and affordable practice that is easily accessible to people worldwide, she said.

The Saudi participation aims to fulfill the message of the G20 for development and peaceful coexistence, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG3, which is related to health, well-being and enhancing the quality of life through lifestyle improvements.

Al-Marwaai said that the Saudi Yoga Committee had introduced several initiatives as a result of its participation in the C20 engagement group. These initiatives included the celebration of the International Day of Yoga in different regions of the Kingdom, which saw a turnout of about 10,000 participants, including the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

The committee has also been actively collaborating with Arab countries to promote and encourage the practice of yoga, taking inspiration from the Saudi Yoga Committee’s efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yoga

Ancient AlUla ‘Mustatil’ structures shed light on Arab rituals

Ancient AlUla ‘Mustatil’ structures shed light on Arab rituals
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

  • Neolithic people in late 6th millennium B.C. conducted social, cultural and religious rituals, according to recent studies
  • Over 1,600 Mustatils characterized by low stone walls and open design
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Recent studies published on the Mustatil structures, meaning rectangle, in northwest Arabia suggest that the Neolithic people in the late 6th millennium B.C. conducted a complex set of social, cultural and religious rituals, the Royal Commission for AlUla said on Tuesday.

The Mustatils likely saw sacrifices of domestic animals, revealing the Bedouin nature of the community. They were possibly created to encourage social cohesion, and used as markers to identify land occupation, the RCU said in a release.

Over 1,600 Mustatils have been identified in the northern Arabian Peninsula through aerial surveys. These structures are characterized by low stone walls and open design.

The latest studies on the Mustatils have been peer reviewed, including one conducted by Archeorient Laboratory and Lyon 2 University in France. The findings are featured in the book published last month “Revealing Cultural Landscapes in North-West Arabia” written by Dr. Awel Abu-Azizeh and edited by a team led by Dr. Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage at the RCU.

Abu-Azizeh’s study on the “Horn Chamber” in a Mustatil in the northeast of AlUla, which dates to between 5300 and 5000 B.C., revealed that it is smaller than in most Mustatils. The chamber has given archaeologists a greater understanding of the region’s collective rituals and domesticated animals.

An article by Dr. Melissa Kennedy of Australia’s University of Sydney, published in PLOS ONE magazine last March, focused on a Mustatil located in a valley east of AlUla, and excavations showed a chamber similar to those identified in Abu-Azizeh’s study, which dates to between 5200 and 5000 B.C.

The studies come amid the RCU preparing to organize the AlUla World Archeology Summit from Sept. 13 to 15, an international event aimed at promoting the preservation of cultural heritage.

Topics: AlUla

Sultan of Oman receives Saudi crown prince in Muscat

Sultan of Oman receives Saudi crown prince in Muscat
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received on Tuesday by the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, during a special state visit to the sultanate. 

During the reception, the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of the Saudi King Salman to Sultan Haitham, who also conveyed his greetings to the Saudi King.    

During the reception, the leaders held talks during which the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received on Tuesday in Muscat by the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received on Tuesday in Muscat by the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman

