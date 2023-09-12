US seeks greater healthcare ties with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s push for yoga as a way of life

JEDDAH: The Kingdom is playing a major role in promoting yoga — not only as a way of life and for a healthy lifestyle, but also in fostering self-development and a better world, according to the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, speaking to Arab News, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s interest in yoga due to its spiritual significance, ability to cultivate self-control and promote peace, during the recent Civil Society 20 meetings as part of the G20 in New Delhi.

Al-Marwaai said: “The goal of the participation was to promote yoga as a lifestyle and a healthy way of living. It aimed to advocate for yoga’s role in development and peace within society, making it a message of peace among nations.

“Additionally, it aimed to promote yoga for mental health, as well as the psychological and physical well-being of people.”

She said that the message of the global program, titled “One Earth, One Family, One Future through Yoga,” is rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy that perceives the world as one united family.

“Yoga promotes peace, coexistence and harmony through principles such as non-violence, non-stealing, providing sustenance, preserving the Earth, living in peace, tolerance and coexistence,” Al-Marwaai said.

She said that yoga was a versatile practice that could serve as a sport, rehabilitative practice, recreational activity or a way of life for people of all ages. It focused on the integration of the mind, body and spirit.

“Through yoga, one can achieve peaceful coexistence by regulating the activities of the nervous system, reducing stress, promoting deep sleep, and enhancing thinking, concentration, relaxation, emotional stability and self-control.”

Al-Marwaai said that yoga had a profound impact on a person’s behavior and thoughts, promoting qualities such as reduced aggression, increased patience and enhanced focus. It also facilitated social connections and cultivated a love for peace. Yoga is considered a practice of peace and greatly influences how individuals interact with others, she said.

Al-Marwaai said that this message was the primary objective of the Saudi Yoga Committee. Yoga was also a simple and affordable practice that is easily accessible to people worldwide, she said.

The Saudi participation aims to fulfill the message of the G20 for development and peaceful coexistence, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG3, which is related to health, well-being and enhancing the quality of life through lifestyle improvements.

Al-Marwaai said that the Saudi Yoga Committee had introduced several initiatives as a result of its participation in the C20 engagement group. These initiatives included the celebration of the International Day of Yoga in different regions of the Kingdom, which saw a turnout of about 10,000 participants, including the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

The committee has also been actively collaborating with Arab countries to promote and encourage the practice of yoga, taking inspiration from the Saudi Yoga Committee’s efforts.