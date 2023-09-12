US seeks greater healthcare ties with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Fifteen American healthcare firms are currently in Saudi Arabia seeking to forge greater ties with local companies and operators.
The companies’ representatives have been traveling to several regions since Sept. 10 including Riyadh, Dhahran and Jeddah to meet over 100 Saudi buyers, partners and government agencies, according to a statement from the US embassy in Riyadh.
The aim is to provide services and technology for Saudi Arabia’s growing healthcare market, which accounts for 60 percent of the GCC countries’ annual healthcare expenditure, the embassy stated.
Michael Ratney, the US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in a statement, said there was “a tremendous opportunity for American healthcare companies to partner with the Saudi private sector and government to advance the Vision 2030.”
The US companies operate in areas including digital health, medical devices, occupational and non-invasive therapies, cancer diagnostics and treatment, and hospital operation and management.
Carla Menendez, acting senior officer with the US Commercial Service in Riyadh, commented: “Our companies are well-positioned to help advance Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest over $65 billion to develop the country’s healthcare infrastructure.”
“We are enthusiastic about building new collaborative partnerships that contribute to the well-being of Saudi citizens while promoting economic growth between our countries.”
Saudi healthcare businesses interested in American suppliers can contact the US Commercial Service team in Saudi Arabia at https://www.trade.gov/buyusa-saudi-arabia.