Philippines hopes to sign defense agreement with UAE this year

MANILA: The Philippines is hoping to sign a defense agreement with the UAE this year, a top official told Arab News, as Manila seeks to expand security ties with Abu Dhabi.

Discussions on boosting security ties have been underway for months, with officials now in the final stages of an agreement.

Last week, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. held talks with UAE Ambassador to Manila Mohammed Obaid Al-Qattam Al-Zaabi.

“We are on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation with the UAE. So, there has been an exchange of drafts from both sides,” Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo told Arab News after the meeting.

“Our president is going to the UAE in December to attend the COP28 … We hope to be able to sign that MoU on defense cooperation with the UAE on the sidelines of that conference.”

The COP28 climate summit will take place in the UAE from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

The Philippines has been eyeing wide-ranging defense cooperation with the UAE, covering education, training exchanges as well as industry collaboration.

In 2021, it posted a defense attache in the UAE, making it the only country in the region where Manila has such representation.

A bilateral defense agreement between the two countries would also make it the Southeast Asian nation's first with a Gulf country.

“Our defense secretary is very interested in a multi-disciplinary higher level of education to capacitate our defense and military personnel on so many disciplines that we need for modern armed forces,” Lorenzo said.

“Hopefully, there will be technology transfers if a critical mass or volume of such purchases will be made. Maybe they could consider establishing a manufacturing plant in the Philippines."

It is “in the best interest of Manila” to forge robust defense relations with Abu Dhabi, according to Don McLain Gill, international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila.

“The UAE is a significant West Asian power with notable material capabilities and vast diplomatic networks. They also remain a pivotal pillar in developmental connectivity between Asia, Africa, and Europe,” Gill told Arab News on Monday.

“Given the evolving nature of international politics, the two countries continue to illustrate strong convergences in strategic goals and objectives towards the stability of Asia.”