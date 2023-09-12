Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources

LONDON: Criminal gangs trafficking people into the UK in small boats across the English Channel are training migrants who cannot meet the full cost of the journey to become criminals in their extended networks as part-payment.
French sources told The Times some migrants were being put to work using violence to traffic others, as well as being used as lookouts, security, and debt collectors.
In one incident in August, six Afghan migrants drowned after their boat capsized in the Channel. Four men were subsequently arrested — two Iraqis, and two Sudanese who had been recruited by the gang to help facilitate the journey in exchange for their own crossing later. The Sudanese men allegedly used violence against other migrants and launched the boat knowing it was unsafe.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said: “The two Sudanese, aged 17 and 26, are suspected of having participated in the transport of passengers in dangerous conditions, in return for a privileged fare on their own passage.”
A source told The Times: “The people smugglers are recruiting and then tutoring the migrants to work for them. They are being used to force other migrants across by using force and violence. They are armed and are doing the dirty work of the gang, including chasing debts and settling scores.
“They are also providing protection for senior smugglers and keeping lookout. It’s risky and tough work but in return they get a cheaper trip to Britain. They then feel indebted to the gang so when they’re in Britain they work for the British side and are put to work in car washes, factories, and cannabis farms.”
The source added: “These people are ruthless and will stop at nothing to get a cheaper crossing. They don’t suddenly become angels when they arrive in Britain, they carry on their work for the gang.
“These people will be dealing drugs, debt collecting, and other unpleasant activities. And to the gangs it’s less risky because if they get caught facilitating the crossings in France they simply don’t care. The migrants are simply a commodity to the smugglers.”
Last week, two migrants, one from Iraq and the other a Sudanese, were jailed for their part in an attack on French gendarmes attempting to stop a boat crossing the Channel from a beach near Calais.
Salih Talib Abdullah, 33, and Ahmed Omar Saleh Khater, 25, were sentenced to 14 and 12 months, respectively. Three French officers were injured in the assault on June 16.
Criminal gangs using migrant labor in return for cut-price passage to UK: French sources
