Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023

LONDON: The number of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats hit a record for a single day on Saturday, the Independent reported.
According to the most recent government data, around 872 people crossed the English Channel on 15 small vessels, an average of around 58 people per boat.
The total number of Channel crossings in 2023 has reached 20,973. It is still lower than it was at this time last year, when around 25,000 people had already made the dangerous journey.
The highest daily total since current records began in 2018 is 1,295 on Aug. 22, 2022.
Meanwhile, the average number of migrants crossing the Channel per boat reached a new monthly record in August, when 5,369 people made the journey in 102 boats, averaging roughly 53 migrants each vessel.
As one of his five key priorities while in power, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to cracking down on migrants crossing the channel illegally in small boats.
Swedish police arrest two as riot breaks out at Qur'an burning protest
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP
STOCKHOLM: Swedish police on Sunday arrested two people and detained around 10 people after a violent riot broke out at a protest involving a burning of the Qur'an, police said.
The protest organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, whose protests — which have included public desecrations of the Muslim holy book — have sparked outrage across the Middle East.
Sunday’s protest was held in a square in the southern city of Malmo, which has a large immigrant population, and according to public broadcaster SVT around 200 people had showed up to watch.
“Some onlookers have shown upset feelings, after the organizer burned writings,” police said in a statement.
“The mood was at times heated,” the statement said, adding that a “violent riot” occurred at 1:45 p.m. (1145 GMT).
According to police, the event had ended after the organizer left but a group of people remained at the scene.
About 10 people were detained for disturbing the public order and another two were arrested, suspected of violent rioting.
Local media reported that some onlookers threw rocks at Momika, and video from the scene showed some trying to break through the cordon before being stopped by police.
In another video a man could be scene trying to stop the police car that transported Momika from the location by getting in front of it.
Through a series of demonstrations, Momika has sparked anger directed at Sweden and diplomatic tensions between Sweden and several Middle Eastern countries.
The Swedish government has condemned the desecrations of the Qur'an while noting the country’s constitutionally protected freedom of speech and assembly laws.
Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.
Swedish envoys have also been summoned in a slew of Middle Eastern nations.
In mid-August, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five, noting that Sweden had “gone from being considered a legitimate target for terrorist attacks to being considered a prioritized target.”
Sweden also decided to beef up border controls in early August.
In late August, neighboring Denmark — which has also seen a string of public desecrations of the Qur'an — said it plans to ban Qur'an burnings.
Sweden has meanwhile vowed to explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of texts in certain circumstances.
India’s moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate only for one lunar day, equal to 14 days on Earth
The rover’s payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to the Earth, New Delhi says
Updated 03 September 2023
AP
NEW DELHI: India’s moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India’s space mission said.
“The rover completes its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into sleep mode,” with daylight on that part of the moon coming to an end, the Indian Space Research Organization said in a statement late Saturday.
The rover’s payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to the Earth via the lander, the statement said.
The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate only for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on Earth.
“Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!” the statement said.
There was no word on the outcome of the rover searches for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
Earlier this week, the the space agency said the moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements. The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the surface, it said.
The Indian Express newspaper said the electronics on board the Indian moon mission are not designed to withstand very low temperatures, less than minus 120 degrees Celsius ( minus 184 degrees Fahrenheit) during the nighttime on the moon. The lunar night also extends for as long as 14 days on Earth.
Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, said the rover has limited battery power.
The data is back on Earth and will be analyzed by Indian scientists as a first look and then by the global community, he said
By sunrise on the moon, the rover may or may not wake up because the electronics die at such cold temperatures, Bagla said.
“Making electronic circuits and components that can survive the deep cold temperature of the moon, that technology doesn’t exist in India,” he said.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with Prime Minister Narendra Modi desire to project an image of an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million.
India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It had been intended to be the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years.
Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.
Pope Francis, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism
Pontiff speaks at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital
Since he started the trip, Francis has praised religious freedom in Mongolia
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters
ULAANBAATAR: Calling himself one of the “humble heirs” of ancient schools of wisdom and quoting the Buddha, Pope Francis on Sunday urged all religions to live in harmony and shun ideological fundamentalism that foments violence.
Francis was speaking at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital and sharing the stage in a theater with a dozen other religious representatives — the type of gathering that Francis’ conservative critics have assailed in the past.
The primary purpose of the pope’s visit to Mongolia is to meet the country’s tiny Catholic community, at 1,450 members one of the world’s smallest. He is due to say a Mass for them later on Sunday.
Mongolia borders with China and the pope has also used trip to send an apparent message to Beijing, which has difficult relations with the Vatican, that governments have nothing to fear from the Catholic Church because it has no political agenda.
Since he started the trip, Francis has praised religious freedom in Mongolia, which was severely repressed while the country was in the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence — a fact mentioned by one of the Buddhist leaders who addressed him.
“Religions are called to offer the world this harmony, which technological progress alone cannot bestow,” Francis said after listening to addresses from leaders representing Mongolian Buddhists, Muslims, Evangelicals, Jews, Orthodox, Mormans, Hindus, Shintos, Bahais and Shamans.
“Brothers and sisters, today we are meeting together as the humble heirs of ancient schools of wisdom. In our encounter with one another, we want to share the great treasure we have received, for the sake of enriching a humanity so often led astray on its journey by the myopic pursuit of profit and material comfort,” he said.
Francis quoted from a writings of the Buddha that says “the wise man rejoices in giving,” noting it was similar to Jesus’ saying “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
Conservative Catholics, such as Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, have lambasted the pope for even attending such gatherings, calling them “a supermarket of religions” that diminishes the status of the Catholic Church.
But the pope repeated on Sunday that he put great importance in “ecumenical, inter-religious and cultural dialogue.” He said dialogue did not mean “to gloss over difference” but to seek understanding and enrichment.
He condemned “narrowness, unilateral imposition, fundamentalism and ideological constraint,” saying they destroy fraternity, fuel tensions and compromise peace.
“There can be no mixing, then, of religious beliefs and violence, of holiness and oppression, of religious traditions and sectarianism,” Francis said.
Several of the leaders, including the Jewish representative Yair Jacob Porat, and the shaman, imparted a special blessing from their religions on the pope, wishing him health and a long life.
There are only a handful of permanent Jewish residents in Mongolia, with the community ministering mostly to tourists and business travelers.
Two more ships pass through Black Sea corridor – Zelensky
On Friday, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister said two vessels had passed through the corridor from the port of Pivdenny: one flagged in Liberia, the other in the Marshall Islands
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that two more ships had passed through a “temporary” Black Sea shipping corridor established since Russia withdrew from a UN-backed grain export deal in July.
“Two ships have successfully passed through our temporary ‘grain corridor’,” Zelensky posted on X, previously known as Twitter.
The president did not identify the vessels involved or say when they had completed their passage. Officials on Friday said two vessels had cleared the corridor — bringing to four the number that have used it.
Zelensky said Ukraine was “restoring true freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. Freedom requires determination.”
On Friday, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister said two vessels had passed through the corridor from the port of Pivdenny: one flagged in Liberia, the other in the Marshall Islands. The vessels were carrying pig iron and iron concentrate.
Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbor in February 2022, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of the UN-backed deal.
In response, Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” hugging the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.
The grain agreement had allowed Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, to ship tens of millions of metric tons of produce to other countries during Russia’s invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Ankara and the United Nations seek to revive the grain export deal.
Russia quit the deal in July after it had been in effect for a year, complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.
How Arab tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed built a business empire from scratch, challenged the British establishment
Egyptian-born businessman began life as a porter in Alexandria and died as one of the Arab world’s richest men
His acquisition of trophy properties was followed by conflicts with British institutions and even the royal family
Updated 03 September 2023
Abdellatif El-Menawy
CAIRO: The death of Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed at the age of 94 has brought to a close a remarkable saga of success, setbacks, tragedy and recovery.
To people of a certain generation, looking back on the events of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, his death in the UK on Wednesday truly marked the end of an era.
In an interview with The New York Times in 1995, Al-Fayed expressed his astonishment with how people in Britain perceived him.
“They tend to view anyone from a former colony like Egypt as insignificant,” he said. “But when you prove your capabilities and achieve great things, you become the talk of the town. They wonder how someone like me, simply an Egyptian, could accomplish this.”
This statement encapsulated much of Al-Fayed’s life, which included amassing a fortune and eventually clashing with Britain’s royal family.
Al-Fayed’s business feats were certainly no easy achievement. He forged this empire through sheer determination, helped by his complex personality.
He began his life as a porter — carrying bags and selling soft drinks and, later, sewing machines — in Egypt’s bustling Alexandria and rose to become one of the world’s most recognizable billionaires by the 1990s.
After those humble beginnings, he never turned down any opportunity provided it led to success and greater financial independence.
His ambitious personality allowed him to forge a connection with, and eventual marriage to, the writer Samira Khashoggi, sister of the billionaire Adnan Khashoggi. His marriage opened doors for him in the Gulf states and British high society.
Al-Fayed continued his independent accumulation of wealth, starting with small businesses that paved the way for lucrative deals with numerous wealthy individuals.
He became a millionaire in the 1960s following meetings with Haitian ruler Doc Duvalier and became a financial adviser to the Sultan of Brunei, becoming one of the world’s most renowned businessmen.
BIO
Name: Mohamed Al-Fayed
Date of birth: Jan. 27, 1929
Place of birth: Alexandria, Egypt
Home: Britain, since the 1970s.
Spouses: Samira Khashoggi, Heini Wathen
Major acquisitions: Hotel Ritz Paris; House of Fraser, including Harrods department store; Fulham F.C. (1997)
The late ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Al-Maktoum, authorized Al-Fayed to help develop the emirate. The businessman responded by hiring British companies to launch construction projects that presaged the modernization of Dubai.
Al-Fayed’s wealth and status allowed him to take full residency in Britain in 1974. He added “Al” to his name, becoming “Mohamed Al-Fayed” instead of merely Mohamed Fayed. The satirical magazine Private Eye consequently dubbed him “The Fake Pharaoh.”
In doing so, it signaled the beginning of his tense relationship with Britain, which may have been predestined.
Al-Fayed and his brother acquired the Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979. In 1985, they bought the upmarket Harrods department store in London for £615 million ($669 million at the time), following a protracted legal battle with the British businessman Roland Rowland. He went on to open additional stores under the proprietary Harrods brand.
These landmark acquisitions were met with obstacles and pushback. A subsequent government investigation into the House of Fraser takeover, including Harrods, officially published in 1990, found that Al-Fayed and his brother had been dishonest about their wealth and origins. The two described the claims as unfair, but five years later Al-Fayed’s first application for British citizenship was rejected.
“Why won’t they grant me a British passport? I own Harrods and employ thousands of people in this country,” he protested.
Undeterred, Al-Fayed decided to escalate his battle for citizenship by accusing two Conservative ministers, Neil Hamilton and Tim Smith, of accepting money from him in exchange for serving his interests in the House of Commons.
As a result, the two were forced to resign from their government positions, a fate that also awaited Jonathan Aitken, then minister of state for defense procurement, after Al-Fayed disclosed that he had stayed at the Paris Ritz Hotel for free at the same time as a group of arms dealers. Aitken’s downfall was significant since he was imprisoned for perjury.
In 1997, Al-Fayed acquired the English football club Fulham. During his ownership, Fulham climbed to the English Premier League and reached the final of the European League. He sold the club in 2013 to another businessman, Shahid Khan, for an estimated $300 million.
Around this time, Al-Fayed’s battles were primarily with Britain’s ruling political party rather than the royal family. His relations with the latter were primarily based on mutual interests, such as the sponsoring of horse-racing events.
That would drastically change due to the relationship his son Imad, better known as “Dodi,” had with Princess Diana, wife of Prince Charles, the current king. That connection would alter the course of Al-Fayed’s life and the life of his family.
In 1997, Diana and Dodi were killed when their car struck a concrete column in the Alma Tunnel in Paris. Criminal reports confirmed that their driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Adding to his growing rift with the royal family, Al-Fayed traveled around Europe insisting that Britain’s ruling elite were responsible for his son and Diana’s death. Although he did not directly accuse any individual, the accusations came at a high cost.
Harrods lost its royal privilege from Prince Philip, and Buckingham Palace’s business relationship with the prince and the famous department store declined. In response, Al-Fayed revoked all remaining privileges for the royal family.
After resettling in Switzerland in 2002, Al-Fayed became more vocal in his accusations against Britain’s ruling establishment.
In February 2008, he accused Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, of ordering the deaths of his son and Diana. He also alleged that Britain’s intelligence service was involved.
In 2010, Al-Fayed sold Harrods to Qatar Holding for £1.5 billion pounds (about $1.8 billion).
The following year, he financed the production of a documentary film titled “Unlawful Killing,” in which he again accused Philip of responsibility for his son and Diana’s deaths. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival, but had no public release owing to legal issues.
Al-Fayed’s antagonism toward the British monarchy led him to support Scottish secession from the UK. He told the BBC in 2012 that he would move to Scotland if it achieved independence, and envisioned obtaining Scottish residency and running for its presidency.
He even claimed Scotland had Egyptian origins on the basis of a pharaonic princess who is believed to have traveled there in the past.
Throughout his life, Al-Fayed built an empire spanning various sectors, including shipping, real estate, banking, retail and contracting, but remained committed to philanthropy. With a fortune estimated at $2 billion, he died a wealthy man and was the 12th on the Forbes list of richest Arabs for this year.