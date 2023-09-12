Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

LONDON: Officials from the British Victoria and Albert Museum on Tuesday signed an historic agreement with Yemen to look after four ancient stone artifacts found by police in an east London shop, the Guardian reported.

The stelae, dating from the second half of the first millennium B.C., are thought to have been stolen from necropoli subjected to looting in recent years.

The Metropolitan police’s art and antiques unit, which investigates art theft, illegal trafficking, and fraud, recovered the stones after an archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store.

Under the terms of the deal, the museum will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe to do so.

The stones will be put on public display at the London museum’s East Storehouse when it opens in 2025, the Guardian said.

The agreement was inked by museum director, Tristram Hunt, and Yemeni ambassador to the UK, Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed.

Hunt told the Guardian: “This is a historic agreement that will give the public the chance to appreciate these exceptional examples of Yemeni culture and creativity, before the objects are repatriated, and shine a light on how the V and A’s Culture in Crisis program helps curtail the illegal trade of looted objects and the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide.”

Charles Harper, the UK’s deputy ambassador to Yemen, said: “Arts and culture can play an important role in rebuilding a society from conflict and this agreement is a fantastic way to ensure Yemeni culture remains in Yemeni care.

“The war has taken a devastating toll on Yemenis. The UK will continue to support UN-led efforts to bring about a sustainable and inclusive peace in Yemen.”

The stones are of the sort on the International Council of Museums’ emergency red list of cultural objects at risk.

