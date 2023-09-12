You are here

  • Home
  • Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
In accordance with the European Union, the embargo was imposed in April, until Sept. 15 to prevent Ukraine produce from glutting Polish market. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wskye

Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
  • “Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said
  • “If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves,” it said
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

WARSAW: The Polish government on Tuesday agreed to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports unilaterally even if the current EU restrictions expire on September 15.
“Regardless of the (European) Commission’s further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” the government said in a statement.
The statement said the government was still looking to extend the ban at the EU level but would do so in any case.
“If Brussels does not keep the embargo, we will introduce these measures ourselves... The interests of the Polish countryside are most important to us,” it said.
The conflict in Ukraine and the problems with Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In June, the EU agreed to restrict imports of grain from Ukraine to five member states seeking to protect their farmers who blamed those imports for the slump in prices on local markets.
The five member states are Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
The five have asked for the restrictions, which expire on Friday, to be extended.
The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland as the country is holding elections next month.
The current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party has strong support in farming regions.
“I want to assure all farmers, the entire Polish countryside, that we will definitely defend the interests of the Polish farmer,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the cabinet meeting.
Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Poland wanted to help Ukraine “but at the same time we must remember our citizens.”
The government adopted a resolution calling on the EU to extend the ban on wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seed imports.
It said Poland’s ban “will remain in force until agricultural relations between Poland and Ukraine are regulated.”
Poland is a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts some one million Ukrainian refugees.
The issue of grain imports has triggered a diplomatic spat between the two neighbors.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that Kyiv was considering legal action.
“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers... But in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms,” he said on social media, referring to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

Topics: Ukraine Poland grain

Related

Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
World
Erdogan calls for Russia to not be ‘marginalized’ in grain deal
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
World
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus

Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
AP

Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus

Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus
  • Latvia’s State Border Guard said on Tuesday that 103 people had been stopped in the previous 24 hours for trying to illegally cross the Latvia-Belarus border
  • Most migrants are from Africa and the Middle East, particularly Afghanistan and Syria
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
AP

HELSINKI: Latvia is growing worried over the increasing number of migrants attempting to cross over into the Baltic nation through the border with Belarus and has called up the military to assist border guards.
Latvia’s State Border Guard said on Tuesday that 103 people had been stopped in the previous 24 hours for trying to illegally cross the Latvia-Belarus border that runs a total of 173 kilometers (108 miles). A total of seven persons were allowed in Latvia, a European Union and NATO nation of 1.8 million, for humanitarian reasons.
Most migrants are from Africa and the Middle East, particularly Afghanistan and Syria.
The number of people turned away at the Belarus border has exceeded 100 on several days since the end of August — a substantially higher daily figure than earlier in the year, officials said. Nearly 900 migrants were stopped from crossing over last week alone. This year’s cumulative figure is almost 7,800, up from 5.826 in full year 2022.
Guntis Pujats, head of the border guard, told Latvian television on Tuesday that the large number of illegal border crossing attempts was fueled what he called a state-sponsored international people smuggling operation by Belarus’ authoritarian President Aleksander Lukashenko.
Pujats said that, from time to time, Lukashenko targets either Latvia, Lithuania or Poland, which all share borders with Belarus, to test their abilities to deal with “hybrid attacks” from Minsk including pushing migrants to border areas.
In 2021, thousands of migrants, many from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, flocked to Belarus’ border with Poland, where they were stranded for weeks. The EU accused Lukashenko, of aiding illegal border crossings in retaliation for sanctions imposed after an election the West described as a sham. Lukashenko denied encouraging migration to Europe.
Due to the recent surge in illegal migration, Pujats said Latvia’s border guard was proposing to close the Silene crossing point on the border with Belarus that is also the EU’s external border.
Defense Minister Inara Murniece told the Latvian broadcaster that the government had decided to reschedule a local military exercise and instead ask the Latvian army to send soldiers to assist border guards at the eastern border with Belarus.
In addition, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — all NATO members — have signaled that if the situation continues to deteriorate, they reserve the right to completely close their borders with Belarus.
Lithuania said it would send 20 border guards to Latvia, its northern neighbor, to tackle the increasing flows of migrants from Belarus.
“We see that Latvia is facing a serious challenge right now,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters on Tuesday. “The traffic and the attempts to enter have increased significantly. Considering that Latvia has not yet secured its state border with a physical barrier and surveillance systems ... it is difficult for them to manage this process.”
In early August, the interior ministers Poland and the Baltic states, including also Estonia, warned that the nations were prepared to seal off their borders with Russia’s ally Belarus in the event of any military incidents or a massive migrant push by Minsk.
The Polish government said at the time it was planning to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus, twice the number the country’s Border Guard agency had requested, as fears of illegal migration rise.

Topics: Latvia belarus migrants Syrian Afghan

Related

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Saudi leaders congratulate PM Karins after new Latvian government approved
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders congratulate PM Karins after new Latvian government approved

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop

London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
  • Police recovered stones after archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store
  • V&A will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Officials from the British Victoria and Albert Museum on Tuesday signed an historic agreement with Yemen to look after four ancient stone artifacts found by police in an east London shop, the Guardian reported.

The stelae, dating from the second half of the first millennium B.C., are thought to have been stolen from necropoli subjected to looting in recent years.

The Metropolitan police’s art and antiques unit, which investigates art theft, illegal trafficking, and fraud, recovered the stones after an archeology enthusiast noticed them in an interior design store.

Under the terms of the deal, the museum will temporarily care for, research, and conserve the stelae before returning them to Yemen when it is safe to do so.

The stones will be put on public display at the London museum’s East Storehouse when it opens in 2025, the Guardian said.

The agreement was inked by museum director, Tristram Hunt, and Yemeni ambassador to the UK, Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed.

Hunt told the Guardian: “This is a historic agreement that will give the public the chance to appreciate these exceptional examples of Yemeni culture and creativity, before the objects are repatriated, and shine a light on how the V and A’s Culture in Crisis program helps curtail the illegal trade of looted objects and the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide.”

Charles Harper, the UK’s deputy ambassador to Yemen, said: “Arts and culture can play an important role in rebuilding a society from conflict and this agreement is a fantastic way to ensure Yemeni culture remains in Yemeni care.

“The war has taken a devastating toll on Yemenis. The UK will continue to support UN-led efforts to bring about a sustainable and inclusive peace in Yemen.”

The stones are of the sort on the International Council of Museums’ emergency red list of cultural objects at risk.
 

Topics: Victoria & Albert Museum Yemen ancient artifacts

Related

Special Why the irony of British Museum thefts is not lost on nations awaiting return of looted artifacts
Middle-East
Why the irony of British Museum thefts is not lost on nations awaiting return of looted artifacts
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
Middle-East
Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat

More than 2,000 African migrants arrive in southern Italy by boat
  • Sicilian authorities arranged a ferry to pick up 600 people from Lampedusa and transport them to Porto Empedocle
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 2,000 migrants on Tuesday arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on 33 boats, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The migrants — most of whom had departed from the Tunisian city of Sfax — came from Sudan, Chad, Tunisia, Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon. They claimed to have each paid 5,000 Tunisian dinars ($1,595) for the crossing.

The arrivals followed the landing of 51 boats on Monday, which carried 1,993 migrants to Italy’s southernmost point.

Authorities in the Sicilian city of Agrigento arranged a ferry to pick up 600 people from Lampedusa and transport them to Porto Empedocle, ANSA reported. The coast guard ship Diciotti is also scheduled to transport migrants from the island.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday offered her country’s support to Libya after the country was hit by devastating floods. She said she had offered to send assistance.

Her office told ANSA: “Premier Giorgia Meloni learned with pain of the major damage caused by Hurricane Daniel, which hit eastern Libya causing death, injury and destruction.

“Italy expresses all its closeness and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Libyan people and it has activated the Civil Protection Department to assist Libya in the best possible way with this emergency.”
 

Topics: Italy migrant crisis

Related

68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
Middle-East
68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews
Middle-East
Cyprus migrants face wave of attacks as hostility brews

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban

UN rights chief decries ‘shocking oppression’ of Afghan women by Taliban
  • Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys
  • The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN rights chief accused Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban on Tuesday of a “shocking level of oppression” of women and girls and said human rights in the country were in a state of collapse.
Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government and have deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls through bans on education and work.
“Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
“The shocking level of oppression of Afghan women and girls is immeasurably cruel,” he added.
A Taliban spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. The Taliban say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local custom.
Turk’s speech coincides with the publication of a UN report covering the period March 2022-Aug 2023 which notes a “systematic regression of the rule of law and human rights in Afghanistan, particularly with regard to the rights of women and girls.”
It documents various alleged violations including 324 cases of violence against women and girls including murders — or so-called “honor killings” — as well as beatings and child marriages.
The report did not give a comparison with the pre-Taliban period under US-backed President Ashraf Ghani, but such abuses have not been uncommon in Afghanistan’s recent history.
It also said it had frequently documented instances of women being harassed or beaten at checkpoints by Taliban authorities for not wearing the hijab (hair covering) correctly or sent home from the market for lacking a male “mahram” (guardian).
The 47-member Human Rights Council agreed in 2021 to appoint a UN independent expert to examine rights violations in Afghanistan and the European Union hopes to renew the mandate at the ongoing session in Geneva that runs through to Oct. 13.

Topics: UN Afghanistan Taliban afghan women's rights

Related

France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Pakistan
France evacuates five Afghan women 'threatened by Taliban'
Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says
World
Taliban prevent scores of Afghan women from studying abroad, scholarship group says

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center

Pakistan court orders 5 siblings of girl found dead near London put into child protection center
  • Police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death
  • Urfan Sharif traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered the five siblings of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead with extensive injuries near London put into a children’s protection center after they were located by police.
The police are continuing their search for the girl’s father and stepmother in connection with her death.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10. British police identified her father, Urfan Sharif, his wife, Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as people they want to speak to in the investigation.
An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death but showed that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” British police said in a statement.
Urfan Sharif traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, bringing the five children with them. The couple then went into hiding, officials say.
The five children were recovered by police Monday evening from Urfan Sharif’s family home in Jhelum, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) northwest of Lahore in central Pakistan.
The children, ranging in age from 1 to 13, were found after Interpol issued yellow notices for them. Yellow notices are used to help locate missing persons, often minors.
Police officer Nasir Mahmood Bajwa said the children have been in safe custody since their recovery. They were produced before the court on Tuesday under high security. The court ordered the children to be shifted to the custody of the Child Protection Bureau in Rawalpindi city, close to Islamabad.
Police earlier detained 10 relatives of Urfan Sharif, including his father, brothers and cousins, for interrogation in an attempt to pressure the couple to surrender.

Topics: Sara Sharif UK pakistan court protection center

Related

Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
World
Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities
World
‘Unable to bear this pressure’: Sara Sharif’s grandfather says family negotiating surrender with authorities

Latest updates

Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus
Latvia grows worried over a surge of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus
London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
London museum in historic deal with Yemen to safeguard ancient stones found in shop
KSrelief chief meets senior Honduran officials
KSrelief chief meets senior Honduran officials
UK Embassy hosts evening of culture, heritage spotlighting Saudi, British artists
Neil Crompton, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi king, crown prince express condolences after Libya floods death toll passes 2,000
Saudi king, crown prince express condolences after Libya floods death toll passes 2,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.