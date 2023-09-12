You are here

OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability

Echoing the expected positive demand for oil and partially boosted by tighter supply from OPEC producers, crude prices rose on Tuesday.
Echoing the expected positive demand for oil and partially boosted by tighter supply from OPEC producers, crude prices rose on Tuesday. File
RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its latest report, sticks to expectations on oil demand growth for 2023 and 2024 on expectations that major world economies will fare better despite existing global headwinds.

According to the report, OPEC expects that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared to the growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

“The ongoing global economic growth is forecast to drive oil demand, especially given the recovery in tourism, air travel, and steady driving mobility,” said OPEC in the report.

In its report, OPEC further pointed out that the global economic growth dynamics in the first half of 2023 have been resilient despite the numerous challenges, including high inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical tensions.

“This steady global economic growth trend continued into the third quarter of 2023, supported by buoyant consumer spending, especially in the services sector. With this, the global growth is expected at 2.7 percent for 2023 and 2.6 percent for 2024,” added OPEC in the report.

The report added that Saudi Arabia is expected to witness robust growth in the near term driven by various reform initiatives by the government.

“In the near term, a sustained period of robust growth is anticipated, with support from both the oil and non-oil sectors, all driven by a strong commitment to government reform initiatives,” said OPEC about Saudi Arabia’s growth prospects.

Echoing the expected positive demand for oil and partially boosted by tighter supply from OPEC producers, crude prices rose on Tuesday.

November Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $91.49 a barrel at 03:19 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October firmed by $1.02, or 1.2 percent, to $88.31.

“Pre-COVID-19 levels of total global oil demand will be surpassed in 2023,” OPEC added in the report.

In a bid to stabilize the oil market, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+ began limiting supplies in late 2022, and as a result, Brent crude breached $90 a barrel last week for the first time in 2023.

In April 2022, OPEC+ decided to reduce global oil production, with Saudi Arabia voluntarily trimming output by 500,000 barrels per day.

Building on this commitment, Saudi Arabia implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a decision which was later extended until December 2023.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced a training program to be conducted in Japan to introduce Toyota’s manufacturing methodology.

The training will be attended by local factory workers and a group of students in an effort to exchange and transfer manufacturing methods between Saudi Arabia and Japan as well as honoring the on-going cooperation regarding the industry sector between both countries.

The training will be built on two aspects: lectures and on-ground visits to Japanese factories.

The program is constructed to further invest and enhance human resource and talent, an initiative taken by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The training will allow its attendees to acquire new talents used in the evolving industry sector and further develop local manufacturing skills.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Tuesday, as it shed 78.88 points or 0.70 percent to close at 11,156.26.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.03 billion ($1.61 billion) as 80 of the stocks advanced, while 139 declined.  
Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 191.29 points or 0.85 percent to 22,365.59, while the MSCI Tadawul Index too edged down by 0.76 percent to 1,442.63.  

The best-performing stock on the main index was Thimar Development Holding Co. The firm’s share price soared 9.96 percent to SR29.80. 

Other top performers were Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. whose share prices surged by 9.93 percent and 7.18 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. as its share price dropped by 10 percent to SR35.55.  

Meanwhile, it was revealed in a bourse filing that SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. is planning to list 30 percent of its share capital on the main market of the Saudi exchange. The announcement was made by HSBC Saudi Arabia, which is acting as the financial adviser, institutional book-runner, lead manager, and lead underwriter of the potential initial public offering. 
Earlier in June, SAL Logistics Services had received approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority to proceed with its request to float 24 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the final offer price will be set for all subscribers after the book-building process. 

In a separate statement, SAL Logistics Services revealed that the shares will be offered in two tranches; 21.6 million shares for participating parties and 2.4 million shares for individual investors.  

“With today’s announcement of our intention to float 30 percent of the company’s shares to the public, it gives me great pride to invite investors to join us on our mission of delivering impact every day, and in line with our vision of being the logistics champion for a globally connected Saudi Arabia,” said Faisal bin Saad Albedah, managing director and CEO of SAL Logistics Services.  

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance economic diversification efforts in Saudi Arabia, a contract worth SR1.1 billion ($290 million) has been awarded to construct a new entertainment destination in Yanbu.  

Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as SEVEN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has awarded the contract to a joint venture between Al Bawani Co. and UCC Saudi, as announced in a press statement. 
The statement highlighted that the entertainment destination will be situated along the seafront promenade on Al Nawras Island, and it has been designed to significantly enhance the city’s local entertainment sector. 

Abdullah Al-Dawood, chairman of SEVEN, said: “Our entertainment destination in Yanbu will provide residents and visitors with a wealth of new and exciting experiences while supporting the city’s rapidly developing entertainment sector.”  

He added: “SEVEN’s entertainment destination is inspired by Yanbu’s beautiful natural seascape, embodying the city’s rich history as one of the oldest ports in the Kingdom. SEVEN Yanbu will offer something for everyone.”  

The entertainment destination under construction in Yanbu has been designed by the global architecture and design firm Gensler. 
“We are excited to partner with SEVEN to deliver this project. The design has taken into consideration Yanbu’s coastal location and its history as one of the oldest ports in Saudi,” said Fakher Al-Shawaf, chairman and group CEO of Al Bawani Co.  

The entertainment destination is developed on a land size of over 36,000 sq. meters with a built-up area of more than 62,000 sq. meters. 

Al-Shawaf added: “SEVEN’s investment will support Yanbu’s growing population to meet its entertainment needs. Al Bawani is well-positioned to deliver this unique destination to meet the ever-growing aspirations of Saudis.”  

“We will leverage our extensive experience in building entertainment destinations to deliver the project on time, to the highest international standards,” said Ramez Al-Khayyat, president of USS Holding.  

In the press statement, SEVEN stated that the company is investing more than SR50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations across Saudi Arabia.  

The company recently announced that it had already begun construction works on its entertainment destinations in the Al Hamra district of Riyadh and Tabuk. 

RIYADH: The people of Al-Kidwa can soon expect large-scale development in their neighborhood, with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites launching a real estate fund worth SR11 billion ($2.93 billion) to develop the area. 

According to a press statement, the fund has been launched in partnership with Thakher Development Co. and Albilad Capital. It will develop 2,614 properties in Al-Kidwa, spanning 686,056 sq. meters. 

“We are delighted to announce the partnership with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and Albilad Capital to develop the Al Kidwa area,” said Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Co. in a statement. 

He added: “This partnership aligns with our objectives to contribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030.” 

The Royal Commission will support the fund and oversee the project’s development works. On the other hand, Thakher will be responsible for developing the master plan and infrastructure and Albilad Capital for funds. 

Thakher Development Co. announced the launch of Radisson Hotel & Residences at the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh on Sunday. The project is valued at over SR200 million. 

The real estate developer has obtained the marketing permit for the newly launched hotel. 

Al-Aboudi said that the launch aligns with his company’s objectives to enhance the real estate and hospitality sectors in Makkah. 

“This initiative aims to fulfill the aspirations of investors, visitors, pilgrims, Umrah performers, and all those who come to Makkah,” he said. 

Thakher, during the event, also announced a partnership with Tatimah Capital to develop Thakher Gardens within the company’s Thakher Makkah project valued at over SR2 billion. 

Thakher Makkah supports the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030. 

The project spans an area of more than 320,000 sq. meters. Upon completion, it will include around 100 land plots for hospitality, residential, commercial, and service-related purposes. 

Moreover, Thakher Makkah will also host international hospitality brands such as Park Inn and Novotel. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s food product industry is set to experience substantial growth, thanks to a slew of agreements with South Korean businesses totaling $50 million. 

In a strategic move, firms from the East Asian nation have executed eight memoranda of understanding within Saudi Arabia, directing their investments toward smart farms and food products, according to a statement from the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.  

The signing of these MoUs occurred during the Korea-Saudi business conference, organized by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency on Monday in Riyadh. 

