You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst

Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst

Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas earlier said Nazis killed millions of Jews “because of usury and money” rather than anti-Semitism. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymjz6

Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst

Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst
  • Signatories include US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, historian Rashid Khalidi and legal scholar Noura Erakat
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: More than 200 Palestinian figures have condemned president Mahmoud Abbas for his “reprehensible” comments claiming Jews were murdered in the Holocaust because of their “social role” and not their religion.
The public figures said they “unequivocally condemn the morally and politically reprehensible comments” by Abbas, in a letter published on Sunday.
The signatories include US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, historian Rashid Khalidi and legal scholar Noura Erakat.
“We adamantly reject any attempt to diminish, misrepresent or justify anti-Semitism, Nazi crimes against humanity or historical revisionism vis-a-vis the Holocaust,” they wrote.
The letter follows the surfacing of a video last week in which the Palestinian president said Nazis killed millions of Jews “because of usury and money” rather than anti-Semitism.
The remarks made to senior members of his Fatah party in the seat of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah were swiftly condemned by the European Union and Germany as well as Israel.
But Fatah leapt to the defense of its leader, describing the letter as a “statement of shame” in comments published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa on Tuesday.
The PLO’s legislative arm, the Palestinian National Council, described the letter as “political and intellectual terrorism against our people,” Wafa reported.
Abbas, 87, has previously made similar comments downplaying the systematic killing of Jews during World War II.
The president has held office for more than 18 years and in 2021 blamed Israel for the indefinite postponement of elections.

Topics: Palestine Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Holocaust Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Paris mayor strips Palestinian leader of honor over Holocaust outburst
Middle-East
Paris mayor strips Palestinian leader of honor over Holocaust outburst
Germany and Israel condemn Palestinian president’s Holocaust remarks
Middle-East
Germany and Israel condemn Palestinian president’s Holocaust remarks

UN allocates $10m to flood victims in Libya

UN allocates $10m to flood victims in Libya
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UN allocates $10m to flood victims in Libya

UN allocates $10m to flood victims in Libya
  • “We stand with the people of Libya at this difficult time" Griffiths says
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, announced on Tuesday the allocation of $10 million to support victims of floods that have devastated eastern Libya.

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many eastern towns, but the worst hit was the city Derna.

“Storm Daniel has claimed thousands of lives, causing widespread damage and wiping out livelihoods in eastern Libya,” Griffiths wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, adding: “We stand with the people of Libya at this difficult time.”

Rescuers have found over 2,000 bodies as of Wednesday in the wreckage where flood waters broke dams and washed away neighborhoods. Meanwhile, officials fear the death toll could exceed 5,000 people.
 

Topics: Martin Griffiths Libya flooding

Related

UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals
Middle-East
UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals
UN emergency fund allocates $125m to address growing gap in humanitarian aid
World
UN emergency fund allocates $125m to address growing gap in humanitarian aid

International crews in Morocco to recover bodies days after deadly 6.8 earthquake struck

International crews in Morocco to recover bodies days after deadly 6.8 earthquake struck
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AP

International crews in Morocco to recover bodies days after deadly 6.8 earthquake struck

International crews in Morocco to recover bodies days after deadly 6.8 earthquake struck
  • Bulldozers, rescue crews and Moroccan first responders work around the clock trying to dig through the wreckage to unearth the eight to ten corpses still underneath
  • "The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed," Ait Ougadir Al Houcine said
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
AP

IMI N'TALA, Morocco: The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains four days after a deadly earthquake struck, slicing off a chunk of mountain, killing residents and razing the hamlet to the ground.
Bulldozers, rescue crews and Moroccan first responders work around the clock trying to dig through the wreckage to unearth the eight to ten corpses still underneath.
"The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed," Ait Ougadir Al Houcine said as rescuers worked on recovering bodies, including his sister's. “Some people lost all their cattle. We have nothing but the clothes we’re wearing. Everything is gone.”
The scene in Imi N'Tala, which mainly houses herders and famers and where 96 residents perished in Friday's earthquake, mirrors that of dozens of places situated along the treacherous mountain roads south of Marrakech: Men in donated djellabas neatly arrange rugs atop dust and rocks to pray after looking for open space and solid ground. Donkeys bray as they pass by people covering their noses to block the smell of decomposing bodies.
The death and injury counts continue to rise as more remote villages are reached, bodies get dug up and people sent to hospitals. Moroccan authorities reported 2,901 deaths as of Tuesday. The United Nations has estimated that 300,000 people were affected by Friday night’s magnitude 6.8 quake.
But things look different than in the hours and days immediately after the temblor.
About 38 miles (62 kilometers) north in Marrakech, King Mohammed VI is visiting a hospital and donating blood. And in Imi N'Tala — as well as in nearby Anougal, Imi N'Isli and Igourdane — aid has finally arrived. White and yellow tents line partially paved roads. Pyramids of water bottles and milk cartons are stacked nearby. Moroccans who've come to the region from the country's larger cities hand clay tagine pots and neatly packed bags full of food aid off of the backs of trucks.
Camera crews from France, Spain and Qatar's Al Jazeera set up as Moroccan emergency responders — along with crews from Qatar, Spain and international NGOs — jackhammer through rocks to recover a woman's body from under a crumbling house that looks like it could fall at any moment.
She's likely dead because — unlike the buildings that fell in Turkey and Syria's earthquake earlier this year — the mud bricks used to build homes in Imi N'Tala left little space for air needed to keep people alive, said Patrick Villadry of the French rescue crew, ULIS.
“When we dig, we look for someone alive. From there, we don’t ask ourselves questions. If they’re alive, great. If they’re dead, it’s a shame,” he said, noting that recovering the dead was important for Moroccan families.
Morocco has limited the amount of aid allowed into the country in response to the earthquake and green-lit crews from only four countries — Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — and non-governmental organizations. Villadry's five-person, four-dog crew from Nice was among the few French NGOs to have made it to the disaster site. It arrived Saturday, he said.
Though the government has cautioned that poorly coordinated aid “would be counterproductive," the explanation has prompted skepticism among Moroccans like Brahim Ait Blasri, who watched as they tried recovery attempts.
“It's not true. It's politics,” he said, referring to Morocco's decision not to accept aid from countries such as the United States and France. “We have to set aside our pride. This is too much.”

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Related

King of Morocco visits earthquake patients at Marrakech, kissing one on head and donating blood
Middle-East
King of Morocco visits earthquake patients at Marrakech, kissing one on head and donating blood
Fatima Boujdig, an earthquake survivor, shows her wounds in Tafeghaghte, a remote village of the High Atlas mountains. (Reuters) video
Middle-East
Frustration mounts with Morocco earthquake aid yet to reach some survivors; toll rises to 2,901

Four migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

Four migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisia
Updated 46 min 58 sec ago
AP

Four migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

Four migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisia
  • The boat capsized after leaving Sfax in eastern Tunisia on Tuesday
  • Sfax has become a major hub for migrants from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean
Updated 46 min 58 sec ago
AP

TUNIS: Four Tunisian migrants died and 21 others were rescued after their boat sank while trying to reach the Italian coast, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
The boat capsized after leaving Sfax in eastern Tunisia on Tuesday, court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi told AFP, noting that an investigation had been opened.
Sfax has become a major hub for migrants from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilous voyages across the Mediterranean, often in rickety boats, in hopes of a better life.
The eastern Tunisian port city is located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Four passengers — a woman and three children — perished in the shipwreck, while the 21 others, all Tunisians, were rescued by the coast guard.
Tunisians have opted for the perilous sea journey in growing numbers as the country faces a grinding economic crisis and severe shortages of basic staples.
The country has also been shaken by major political tensions since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021 in what his opponents call a “coup.”

Topics: Tunisia migrants Mediterranean Boat

Related

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Middle-East
Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Tunisian migration to Italy down 20%
Middle-East
Tunisian migration to Italy down 20%

US urges warring Sudan parties to start peace talks

People sit around food cooking on a bonfire at a school that has been transformed into shelter for people displaced by conflict.
People sit around food cooking on a bonfire at a school that has been transformed into shelter for people displaced by conflict.
Updated 13 September 2023
ALI YOUNES

US urges warring Sudan parties to start peace talks

People sit around food cooking on a bonfire at a school that has been transformed into shelter for people displaced by conflict.
  • Washington working with Saudi Arabia and others to end ‘unconscionable’ conflict, says Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN
  • Hundreds of children with acute malnutrition at refugee camps in border region between Chad and Sudan
Updated 13 September 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Sudan’s warring parties must end their “unconscionable war” through dialogue, a senior US diplomat urged at a press briefing here on Tuesday, highlighting the acute suffering of refugees during a recent visit to camps at the border between Chad and Sudan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, also reiterated an earlier announcement that the US has committed over $160 million in new aid to assist Sudan’s refugees and host countries in the region. This brings the US aid package to about $710 million.

Thomas-Greenfield said during the briefing attended by the Arab News that she witnessed firsthand the plight of Sudan’s refugees during her tour of camps in the border town of Adre inside Chad last week.

“While in Adre, I saw this lifesaving work firsthand, including at an MSF (Doctors Without Borders) hospital where hundreds of children were being treated for acute malnutrition — children who were severely underweight, whose ankles were swollen from malnutrition, and who were too weak to speak or cry. It was perhaps one of the saddest experiences of my life,” she said.

She highlighted an earlier announcement that Washington has imposed new sanctions on those it holds responsible for committing atrocities against civilians in Darfur and other parts of Sudan.

The sanctions have targeted Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, a senior commander in Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces and the brother of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

She added that the US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on RSF general and West Darfur commander Abdul Rahman Juma for his alleged involvement in gross violations of human rights.

Thomas-Greenfield stressed that Washington had urged the parties to seek a resolution through dialogue. “We’re not supporting either side. We’re supporting the people of Sudan,” she said.

She called on the international community to work together to alleviate the suffering of Sudan’s refugees. “The United States cannot do this alone.”

“A crisis of this magnitude requires global cooperation, and right now the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2023 is less than 30 percent funded. I will continue to call on the international community to step up, just as I will continue to call on the international community to do everything possible to prevent and respond to mass atrocities and to hold those responsible for ongoing horrors in Sudan to account.”

Thomas-Greenfield said the US has encouraged countries and groups in the region to reengage with the warring parties in Sudan.

“We’re engaging with all of the parties in the region — the neighbors, the Arab League, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, African Union to bring all of the regional forces together to pressure the two parties to end this unconscionable war,” she said.

The fighting in Sudan erupted in April between troops loyal to Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s regular army, and his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the RSF, a heavily armed militia which was previously aligned with the army.

The UN and Sudanese officials have over the past few months warned of a major humanitarian disaster because of the conflict.

More than 3.6 million people have been displaced within Sudan’s borders and another 950,000 are seeking safety in neighboring countries — notably Chad,

Egypt, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to the UN.

Countries in the region have failed repeatedly to get the warring parties to sign a peace agreement.

Topics: Sudan Unrest US

Related

Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad
Middle-East
Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad
Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000
Middle-East
Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000

Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad

Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad

Sudan army chief headed to Turkiye on latest trip abroad
  • General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has been de facto head of state since he led a 2021 coup
  • Fighting erupted on April 15 between his loyalists and fighters of the paramilitary forces
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Sudan’s army chief was headed to Turkiye Wednesday on his fifth foreign visit since late August as he vies for legitimacy in a devastating power struggle with his former deputy.
General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who has been de facto head of state since he led a 2021 coup, will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on “bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them,” said the Sudanese leader’s office.
Until late last month, Burhan had been holed up under siege in army headquarters in Khartoum ever since fighting erupted on April 15 between his loyalists and fighters of the paramilitary Rapid Military Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
From his new base in the Red Sea coastal city of Port Sudan, he has since visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar and Eritrea in what analysts say is a diplomatic push to burnish his credentials in the event of negotiations to end the conflict.
The fighting, which has already killed nearly 7,500 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, showed no sign of any letup Wednesday, particularly in the key battlegrounds of Khartoum and the Darfur region.
“Air strikes which hit two markets in (South Darfur state capital) Nyala caused civilian casualties,” a witness said by telephone.
Burhan’s regular army is the only party to the conflict with an air force.
On Tuesday, shelling by RSF fighters killed at least 17 civilians in North Khartoum, across the Blue Nile from the capital, witnesses said.
The war has uprooted more than five million people, including one million who fled across borders, according to United Nations figures.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Turkiye Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visits the Flamingo Marine Base in Port Sudan on August 28, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Sudan’s military chief visits Eritrea to discuss Sudan conflict with the president
Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000
Middle-East
Sudan army chief lambasts African Union as war deaths top 7,000

Latest updates

US consumer inflation ticks up on gasoline prices
US consumer inflation ticks up on gasoline prices
Trio wanted in British girl’s death on way to UK: Pakistan police
Trio wanted in British girl’s death on way to UK: Pakistan police
UN allocates $10m to flood victims in Libya
UN allocates $10m to flood victims in Libya
Saudi National Museum welcomes Ukraine’s deputy culture minister
Saudi National Museum welcomes Ukraine’s deputy culture minister
Sri Lanka will promote free trade as head of IORA, foreign minister says
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.