You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits
Benchmark Brent futures were at $92.14 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g28dj

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil rose on Wednesday, firming its ground near a 10-month peak reached during trading a day earlier, as the market balanced supply concerns over Libya’s output and cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, with global macroeconomic headwinds.

Benchmark Brent futures edged higher by 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $92.14 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $88.97 a barrel.

Both benchmarks surged nearly 2 percent on Tuesday to close at their highest levels since November 2022.

“Bullish demand outlook by the OPEC and the US Energy Information Administration’s prediction of a decline in global oil inventories reinforced market views of tightening supply going forward,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

The news of OPEC member Libya shutting four of its eastern oil export terminals due to a deadly storm also lent support to oil prices, he added.

“But further gains may be limited as there is also downside pressure from lingering worries over weaker demand in China,” Yoshida said.

OPEC stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024, citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation.

Keeping supplies tight, Saudi Arabia and Russia last week extended voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd to year end. 

Russian oil production is seen declining by 1.5 percent to 10.54 million barrels per day this year, newspaper Izvestia reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

The EIA, meanwhile, said global oil inventories were expected to fall by almost a half million bpd in the second half of 2023, causing oil prices to rise with Brent averaging $93 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

Front-month Brent futures contracts traded as high as $4.68 a barrel above those for delivery six months further out on Tuesday, a spread last seen in November last year, indicating tighter market supply in the near-term.

But US crude oil, distillate and gasoline stockpiles rose last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks rose by about 1.2 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 8, against analysts estimate of a draw of about 1.9 million barrels. Gasoline inventories rose by about 4.2 million barrels, while distillate inventories rose by about 2.6 million barrels.

The market also awaited US inflation data due on Wednesday, with the year-on-year core consumer price index increase expected to moderate to 4.3 percent in August from a 4.7 percent gain in July. Investors will focus on whether a softer core inflation reading will be sufficient for the Federal Reserves to keep rates on hold into next year.

Topics: oil updates Brent Libya

Related

Update Oil Updates – crude ticks higher as tight supply trumps macroeconomic gloom
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude ticks higher as tight supply trumps macroeconomic gloom

Saudi military industries sector participates at DSEI in London

Saudi military industries sector participates at DSEI in London
Updated 13 September 2023
SPA

Saudi military industries sector participates at DSEI in London

Saudi military industries sector participates at DSEI in London
Updated 13 September 2023
SPA

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is taking part in the Defense and Security Equipment International conference in London, from September 12 to 15, with the support of the General Authority for Military Industries and strategic partners from the public and private sectors.

The Kingdom’s pavilion at DSEI was opened on Tuesday by Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, and officials and investors in the military industry sector.

Prince Khalid toured the pavilion, which hosts the Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and Saudi Chemical Company Holding.

The  pavilion showcases the accelerated progress and investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s military industries sector.

GAMI Governor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, who heads the Saudi delegation to DSEI, underlined the Kingdom’s strategic participation in the exhibition aims to engage with the sector’s global leaders and showcases the attractive investment environment in Saudi Arabia, opening new possibilities for cooperation with pioneering international companies and building partnerships between local and international military industry firms.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi military GAMI SAMI DSEI

Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 

Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 

Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, will become the first airline to operate at the Red Sea International Airport, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday. 

The release stated that multi-project developer Red Sea Global has inked an agreement with Saudia and daa International, the operator of RSIA, to begin regular scheduled services.    

The agreement also establishes a framework for the three organizations to conduct joint research on using lower-carbon and sustainable aviation fuel at RSIA. 

“When the first commercial flight lands at Red Sea International, it won’t just be a point of personal pride for Red Sea Global. It will be a milestone moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in making that vision a reality,” said RSG Global CEO John Pagano in the statement. 

RSI will begin with flights to and from Riyadh and later connect with Jeddah before extending to international flights in 2024. 

The airport is also considering deploying electric vertical takeoff and landing planes, known as eVTOLs, to cut carbon emissions. 

“As wings of Vision 2030, Saudia’s contribution is to be an enabler in attaining giga-projects targets, and our involvement as the first airline to operate from and to Red Sea International Airport is a source of pride for us all,” said Ibrahim Koshy, CEO, Saudia. 

He added: “This agreement will strengthen our position in the Kingdom and allow us to collaborate with RSG and daa International to boost tourism and enhance the country’s standing within international aviation.” 

The agreement expands on daa International’s existing relationship with RSG as it continues to manage the airport and work with Saudia on various activities, such as allocating airport gates and counters. 

“Red Sea International is a new gateway for travelers to experience the wonders of Saudi Arabia. Bringing our unmatched airport management expertise, we will work with RSG and Saudia to ensure RSI delivers a truly unique experience for all who pass through it,” said Nicholas Cole, CEO, daa International. 

Topics: Saudia Red Sea International Airport

Related

Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 

NEOM and Microsoft’s GSIC launch innovative sports program   

NEOM and Microsoft’s GSIC launch innovative sports program   
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

NEOM and Microsoft’s GSIC launch innovative sports program   

NEOM and Microsoft’s GSIC launch innovative sports program   
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi giga-project NEOM has joined forces with Microsoft to launch a new program, with its sights set on using the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the Kingdom’s traditional sports sector.  

The management of the $500 billion-city has officially unveiled the “NEOM Sports Open Innovation Program” aimed at transforming conventional sports through cutting-edge technologies, with a specific emphasis on artificial intelligence and adventure sports.  

This program has been launched in collaboration with the Global Sports Innovation Center, leveraging the capabilities of Microsoft.  

Additionally, GSIC has revealed collaborations with five prominent global sports technology companies, although their identities remain undisclosed, as part of an effort to accelerate the program’s progress.  

Iris Cordoba, the general manager of GSIC, emphasized that the program offers a “golden opportunity” for startups and existing companies to shape the future of sports, harmonizing technology, nature, and sustainability.   

Jan Paterson, managing director of NEOM Sport, stated that this collaborative effort aligns perfectly with NEOM’s long-term vision to become a global hub for sports innovation.   

“We are delighted with this program as it supports our vision to use technology to achieve growth and development in all aspects of the sports sector in NEOM,” said Patterson.  

NEOM will provide participants with a unique environment for developing innovative solutions, including expert-led sessions and interactive activities.   

Additionally, winners will receive a free membership in the GSIC as well as a cash prize of up to €50,000 ($53,552) to implement their ideas within NEOM.   

Winners will also have the chance to spend a week at NEOM’s headquarters and take part in an exclusive event in 2024.  

Applications for this program will be accepted from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12, and winners will be announced on Nov. 23.   

The awards spotlight NEOM and GSIC’s commitment to drive global innovation in sports and could set a new industry standard for such partnerships.  

GSIC operates as a non-profit organization, serving as a catalyst for collaboration and growth within the sports tech landscape.   

It offers a variety of value-added services, designed to help sports organizations and businesses expand and thrive.   

These services are primarily delivered by its own membership base, which consists of experienced professionals in the field.  

Topics: NEOM Microsoft

Related

NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
Saudi Sport
NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes

OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability

OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability

OPEC sticks to forecast on demand growth citing economic stability
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its latest report, sticks to expectations on oil demand growth for 2023 and 2024 on expectations that major world economies will fare better despite existing global headwinds.

According to the report, OPEC expects that global oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared to the growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023.

“The ongoing global economic growth is forecast to drive oil demand, especially given the recovery in tourism, air travel, and steady driving mobility,” said OPEC in the report.

In its report, OPEC further pointed out that the global economic growth dynamics in the first half of 2023 have been resilient despite the numerous challenges, including high inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical tensions.

“This steady global economic growth trend continued into the third quarter of 2023, supported by buoyant consumer spending, especially in the services sector. With this, the global growth is expected at 2.7 percent for 2023 and 2.6 percent for 2024,” added OPEC in the report.

The report added that Saudi Arabia is expected to witness robust growth in the near term driven by various reform initiatives by the government.

“In the near term, a sustained period of robust growth is anticipated, with support from both the oil and non-oil sectors, all driven by a strong commitment to government reform initiatives,” said OPEC about Saudi Arabia’s growth prospects.

Echoing the expected positive demand for oil and partially boosted by tighter supply from OPEC producers, crude prices rose on Tuesday.

November Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $91.49 a barrel at 03:19 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for October firmed by $1.02, or 1.2 percent, to $88.31.

“Pre-COVID-19 levels of total global oil demand will be surpassed in 2023,” OPEC added in the report.

In a bid to stabilize the oil market, OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+ began limiting supplies in late 2022, and as a result, Brent crude breached $90 a barrel last week for the first time in 2023.

In April 2022, OPEC+ decided to reduce global oil production, with Saudi Arabia voluntarily trimming output by 500,000 barrels per day.

Building on this commitment, Saudi Arabia implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a decision which was later extended until December 2023.

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources holds training program in Japan

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources holds training program in Japan
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources holds training program in Japan

Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources holds training program in Japan
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced a training program to be conducted in Japan to introduce Toyota’s manufacturing methodology.

The training will be attended by local factory workers and a group of students in an effort to exchange and transfer manufacturing methods between Saudi Arabia and Japan as well as honoring the on-going cooperation regarding the industry sector between both countries.

The training will be built on two aspects: lectures and on-ground visits to Japanese factories.

The program is constructed to further invest and enhance human resource and talent, an initiative taken by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The training will allow its attendees to acquire new talents used in the evolving industry sector and further develop local manufacturing skills.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi crown prince meets Japanese prime minister on sidelines of G20 Summit video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Japanese prime minister on sidelines of G20 Summit

Latest updates

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits
Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits
Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst
Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst
Saudi Arabia’s boxers shine at UAE championships
Saudi Arabia’s boxers shine at UAE championships
Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports
Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports
Saudi Arabia, Japan hold training on manufacturing expertise
Saudi Arabia, Japan hold training on manufacturing expertise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.