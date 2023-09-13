You are here

  • Home
  • GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi. (File/GCC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vu4u4

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The free trade agreement being negotiated between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Pakistan is of great importance in advancing mutual economic and commercial interests, according to the organization’s secretary-general. 

Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said potential deal is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic ties between the GCC states and Pakistan. 

During a phone call with Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Al-Budaiwi emphasized the importance of this agreement, which is set to be signed soon.  

He stated that it would substantially benefit both sides by promoting their common economic and commercial interests. 

The secretary-general and Jilani also discussed the strong bilateral relations between GCC countries and Pakistan, and how exploring ways to further develop these relations in various fields would be for the benefit of both parties. 

In March, senior Pakistani diplomats met with top GCC officials in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the modalities of a free trade deal.

The two sides signed a framework agreement to discuss the issue in August 2004, although only a few rounds of negotiations were held in the subsequent years. However, the GCC and Pakistan resumed talks in 2021. 

A year later,  representatives held technical-level talks to examine the possibility of signing a free trade agreement, which would help Pakistan boost its exports to the six-country bloc, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. 

Pakistan has been facing major economic challenges amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and fast-depreciating national currency. While the country has been striving to secure external financing by negotiating with global lenders like the International Monetary Fund, it needs to increase its exports as a long-term solution to its financial problems. 

According to former Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Awadh Al-Asseri, the Asian country has always prioritized economic, defense, and cultural relations with the Kingdom and other Gulf nations. 

“This historically rooted relationship is based on the common bonds of religion and culture, mutually beneficial economic needs, and shared strategic interests in regional stability and global peace,” Asseri said in his Arab News published in July. 

Pakistani industrialists and economists also believe the free trade agreement is vital for the country to increase multilateral trade volumes. 

“The FTA with GCC should have been signed much earlier because these are major economies, especially the UAE is our major trading partner, as our high-end imports are mostly coming from UAE,” Vaqar Ahmed, joint executive director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, told Arab News in July 2022.

Pakistan already has free trade agreements with China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pakistan trade talks

Related

Russia to continue oil supplies to Pakistan, price negotiations underway — envoy
Pakistan
Russia to continue oil supplies to Pakistan, price negotiations underway — envoy

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
  • The delegation, which included 80 men and women from more than 50 Saudi companies, toured the factory’s production lines and met its operational team
  • Their visit was part of a program that includes visits to a number of Vietnamese cities to explore the investment opportunities they offer
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation on Wednesday visited Zamil Steel’s factory in Hanoi, which officials said is one of the largest Saudi industrial projects in the Vietnamese capital and has served as an example of Saudi cross-border investment for more than 25 years.

The delegation, which included 80 men and women from more than 50 Saudi businesses and representatives of specialist national organizations, toured the factory’s production lines and met its operational team.

Their visit was part of a program that includes visits to a number of Vietnamese cities to explore the investment opportunities they offer, within the framework of commercial, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi ambassador to Vietnam, Mohammed Dahlawi, said the visit by the delegation is “part of the efforts aimed at reviewing economic experiences and investment opportunities in the targeted sectors.”

He added: “This is one of the largest Saudi business delegations, as it represents numerous Saudi sectors and a large number of prominent Saudi companies, along with the representatives of Saudi ministries and bodies. This visit presents an opportunity to deepen the existing commercial and economic cooperation and broaden the scope of cooperation between the two countries.”

Abdullah Al-Sakran, executive director of the strategy and development sector at the Saudi Fund for Development, said: “This visit highlights the importance of exploiting opportunities and investing in Saudi products, which are now available in the different continents of the world, along with the demand for external investment opportunities that the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program (also known as Shareek) seeks to secure.

“The program embodies the spirit of cooperation between the public and private sectors and aims to enable local investments for companies, benefiting the Kingdom’s economic system as a whole.”

Nawaf Al-Zamil, the president of Zamil Steel, welcomed the delegation’s visit to his company’s factory, which he described as “the fruit of the partnership with the private sector.”

He added: “It also showcases Saudi industry’s high efficiency abroad and its importance as a main pillar of the GDP (gross domestic product), along with the Kingdom’s external supply chains. Due to the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia became an influential global economic power, while part of this influence is apparent in the cross-border national investments.

“We started establishing Zamil Steel’s factory in Hanoi 25 years ago. However, today there is no doubt that the opportunities have grown in light of the current enablers.”

Referring to the visit by the delegation, Al-Zamil said: “This is not a regular visit. It has significant economic and national dimensions. The experience of the Zamil factories in the fields of industry and cross-border national investments has become an exemplary model.”

He added that the delegates “came from the various regions of the Kingdom. They were brought together by the desire to learn about one of the successful national experiences in order to get inspired and explore new opportunities.

“The Saudi Embassy in Vietnam was keen to support the efforts aimed at opening the scope of cooperation between the two countries, with the volume of trade exchange between them reaching SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2022.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vietnam Zamil Steel

Related

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  
Business & Economy
Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  
Business & Economy
Zamil Steel Construction Company wins SR19 million Aramco contract

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Floorspace for the second World Defense Show to be held between Feb. 4 and 8 in Riyadh has been fully booked prompting the organizers to expand the exhibition site by 25 percent to add a third hall.

The 2024 show will see the return of the Delegations Program, which connects high-ranking international government representatives to exhibitors looking to expand into their specific country markets.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcy said: “Our exhibition space is completely sold out. If you are not already an exhibitor, hurry to register as a visitor to ensure you are able to participate in our exciting content programs.”

In 2022, the four-day show witnessed the signing of defense deals worth SR29.6 billion ($7.89 billion).

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” Pearcy added.

One of the highlights of the show is the “Meet the KSA Government” program, which provides the most recent information on the Kingdom’s business guidelines, investment requirements, and partnership processes to operate in line with the overall goals of the national defense industry.

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” the show’s CEO said in a press statement.

The 2024 show will witness the participation of 65 countries as exhibitors— 23 of which will take part in the event for the first time.

Attendees will also have the option to participate in the expanded B2B Connect initiative, which will run for three days.

Moreover, the Space Arena is a new addition that will showcase innovative capabilities and technologies, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s strategic goals in space and exploring future space prospects for both the Kingdom and global partners.

Topics: WDS2024 Saudi Arabia

Related

92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event
Business & Economy
92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The historic city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia is set to play host to a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.    

AlUla Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla. The property will be situated adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the Farmer’s Market, covering an area of 22,635 sq. meters.    

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Autograph Collection hotel will not only offer rooms but also feature suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, a swimming pool, as stated in a press release.   

The agreement was signed by Naif Al-Hamdan, UDC’s managing director, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International in Riyadh.    

Commenting on the deal, Al-Hamdan said that this collaboration aligns with their objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors in AlUla and ensuring an “unforgettable experience” for their visitors.     

“AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction,” he added. 

Walia said that they are delighted to work with UDC to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to “an exciting destination for global travelers to discover in Saudi Arabia.”  

“We look forward to building this relationship with UDC and continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” he added  

This move comes as the UDC is making efforts to position AlUla as a premier tourist and cultural hub while driving sustainable development in the historic city, aligning with the Kingdom’s tourism goals in Vision 2030.  

The UDC is set to develop and manage a large portfolio encompassing hospitality, residential, retail, commercial, and infrastructure assets. This includes planned projects in AlUla that will result in the creation of over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and essential supporting infrastructure. 

With a global portfolio of over 290 hotels, Autograph Collection aims to offer “singular and special experiences,” as AlUla hotel marks its second property in the Kingdom.  

Topics: AlUla SaudiVision2030

Related

RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions
Business & Economy
RCU launches urban development plan for two AlUla regions

Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%

Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%

Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed an annual surge of 4.79 percent in cargo operations in August 2023, recording a total of 721,629 containers, according to official figures.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, attributed the growth to ongoing development efforts aimed at improving operational and logistical performance. 

In August 2023, the number of exported containers climbed by 5.98 percent to 218,051 containers, up from 205,740 containers in the same month a year ago. 

Additionally, the number of imported containers climbed by 1.91 percent, reaching 226,738 containers.

Transshipment containers increased 6.29 percent yearly to 276,840 in August 2023, up from 260,447 in the same month of 2022. 

Food cargo fell by 29.48 percent in August 2023, to 1,570,665 tons, compared to 2,227,104 tons in the same month last year. 

Overall cargo handled by Mawani also decreased by 17.2 percent and totaled 24,118,698 tons of goods as opposed to 29,128,327 tons during the same period last year. 

General cargo reached a total of 609,007 tons, solid bulk cargo accounted for 3,865,565 tons, and liquid bulk cargo amounted to 11,689,841 tons. 

The ports also recorded a surge of 273.82 percent in livestock to 557,849 cattle heads in August 2023, compared with 149,230 in the same period last year.  

Maritime traffic increased by 8 percent to about 1,026 ships compared to 950 in August 2022. 

Topics: Saudi ports containers

Related

Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  
Business & Economy
Saudi ports’ container volumes rise by 19% in July: Mawani  

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will build and operate pipelines to Madinah and Makkah.

This comes after AWPT signed a build-operate-transfer agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the Rayis-Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project.

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities.

The project is set to be completed within 30 months of construction with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The contract value stands at SR7.7 billion ($2 billion) with the financial impact of the project set to be in the fourth quarter of this year.

In July, AWPT signed a SR28.97 billion contract to operate and maintain water projects in the suburbs of Hafar Al-Batin.

Additionally, in April, it secured a substantial operation and maintenance contract worth SR1.62 billion from the National Water Co.

The goal of the agreement is to operate and maintain three sewage treatment centers in Riyadh, including plants in Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha.

Topics: Saudi Arabia water transmission

Related

Saudi university project looks at Kingdom’s water resources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university project looks at Kingdom’s water resources

Latest updates

Where We Are Going Today: Madame Banquet restaurant in Alkhobar
Where We Are Going Today: Madame Banquet restaurant in Alkhobar
Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss relations, cooperation
Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss relations, cooperation
Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say
Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say
Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan’s ambassador
Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan’s ambassador

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.