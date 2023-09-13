World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand

RIYADH: Floorspace for the second World Defense Show to be held between Feb. 4 and 8 in Riyadh has been fully booked prompting the organizers to expand the exhibition site by 25 percent to add a third hall.

The 2024 show will see the return of the Delegations Program, which connects high-ranking international government representatives to exhibitors looking to expand into their specific country markets.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcy said: “Our exhibition space is completely sold out. If you are not already an exhibitor, hurry to register as a visitor to ensure you are able to participate in our exciting content programs.”

In 2022, the four-day show witnessed the signing of defense deals worth SR29.6 billion ($7.89 billion).

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” Pearcy added.

One of the highlights of the show is the “Meet the KSA Government” program, which provides the most recent information on the Kingdom’s business guidelines, investment requirements, and partnership processes to operate in line with the overall goals of the national defense industry.

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” the show’s CEO said in a press statement.

The 2024 show will witness the participation of 65 countries as exhibitors— 23 of which will take part in the event for the first time.

Attendees will also have the option to participate in the expanded B2B Connect initiative, which will run for three days.

Moreover, the Space Arena is a new addition that will showcase innovative capabilities and technologies, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s strategic goals in space and exploring future space prospects for both the Kingdom and global partners.