Rebels kill 3 Indian soldiers and police officer in separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Indian security personnel stand guard outside a police headquarter in Srinagar on September 13, 2023, during a wreath laying ceremony for the police officer Humayun Bhat, who was killed in a military operation against militants in south Kashmir. (AFP)
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

  • Two soldiers — a colonel and a major — and the police officer were killed, police said
  • Officials did not comment on any militant casualties in Kokernag
SRINAGAR, India: Three Indian soldiers and a police officer were killed in separate gunfights with rebels over the past two days in the mountainous Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir, officials said Wednesday.
Indian government forces launched a joint operation against the militants late on Tuesday in the Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
After a lull overnight, fighting resumed there on Wednesday, an army statement said. Two soldiers — a colonel and a major — and the police officer were killed, police said. Officials did not comment on any militant casualties in Kokernag.
The second gunfight erupted in the district of Rajouri, a highly militarized area close to the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan. It left a soldier and two militants dead, the army said in a statement Wednesday.
Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.
Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is sponsored by Pakistan, which Islamabad denies. Most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Topics: India Kashmir gunfights Rebels

UN rights expert urges US to go further with sanctions against Myanmar junta

UN rights expert urges US to go further with sanctions against Myanmar junta
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

UN rights expert urges US to go further with sanctions against Myanmar junta

UN rights expert urges US to go further with sanctions against Myanmar junta
  • Myanmar military officials have played down the impact of sanctions and say their air strikes target insurgents
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The UN human rights expert for Myanmar on Wednesday called on the United States to further tighten sanctions on the country’s military rulers to include their main revenue source, the state oil and gas enterprise.
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews, a former member of the US Congress, also said it was vital for Washington to at least maintain levels of humanitarian support for victims of the junta inside and outside Myanmar.
Andrews told a hearing of the US Congress’s Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission he was “alarmed” by reports that some donors, including the US, might reduce support for Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar and said a Joint Response Plan that includes food rations for Rohingya children in Bangladesh was only 32 percent funded so far this year.
Andrews praised Washington for imposing sanctions on the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank in June, but said more needed to be done.
“We need to have more sanctions imposed... I urge the US to join the European Union and immediately impose sanctions on the junta’s single largest source of revenue, the Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise,” Andrews said.
“If you can stop the money, you can cut their ability to continue these atrocities,” he said referring to civilian deaths at the hands of the military.
Andrews also urged Washington to work with other countries to block the junta’s access to weapons.
Last month, Washington expanded its sanctions against Myanmar to include foreign companies or individuals helping the junta to procure jet fuel it uses to launch air strikes, while estimating that the military had killed more than 3,900 civilians since taking power in a 2021 coup.
In January, the United States targeted the managing director and deputy managing director of the Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise with sanctions, but has yet to go further against the firm, despite the urgings of rights groups and dissidents.
Myanmar military officials have played down the impact of sanctions and say their air strikes target insurgents.
Andrews said in a May report that Myanmar’s military had imported at least $1 billion in arms and other material since the coup and called out Russia and China for aiding its campaign to crush its opposition.

Topics: Myanmar Military Junta UN human rights US

US court shields some of congressman’s phone records in Trump election probe

US court shields some of congressman’s phone records in Trump election probe
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

US court shields some of congressman’s phone records in Trump election probe

US court shields some of congressman’s phone records in Trump election probe
  • The judges found that Perry’s communications with other members of Congress discussing the certification of the 2020 election results “are quintessential legislative acts” that can be shielded from executive branch agencies
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US appeals court has ruled that some of the contents of Republican Representative Scott Perry’s cellphone should be shielded from the criminal probe into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, but found that some of his other communications may not be protected.
The ruling by a three-judge panel of the US Court of the Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit — dated Sept. 5 and unsealed publicly on Wednesday — handed a partial victory to the Trump ally who helped spread false claims that the election was stolen through widespread voting fraud.
The judges found that Perry’s communications with other members of Congress discussing the certification of the 2020 election results “are quintessential legislative acts” that can be shielded from executive branch agencies. But they found that not all of Perry’s texts and other communications with people outside of Congress were necessarily protected, and ordered a lower court to go back and review each communication.
Perry, a retired US Army National Guard brigadier general who represents a district in Pennsylvania in the US House of Representatives, has sought to prevent the Justice Department from reviewing the contents of his cellphone since it was seized by the FBI last year.
“The D.C. Circuit’s decision is a full-throated vindication of Congress’ protection from intrusive and overreaching inquiry into the legislative deliberations of Members of Congress,” John Rowley, one of Perry’s attorneys, said in a statement.
US Special Counsel Jack Smith has brought four criminal charges against Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, related to efforts to overturn the election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the charges politically motivated. He also has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges brought in three other cases, including in Georgia where he faces state charges related efforts to undo his 2020 election loss in that state.
A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment on the Perry ruling.
Perry’s conduct is under scrutiny in Smith’s investigation because of the prominent role he played ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters who sought to block Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory.
The legal dispute focuses on whether the contents of Perry’s cellphone are shielded from disclosure under a provision of the US Constitution that gives members of Congress immunity from civil litigation or criminal prosecution for actions that arise in the course of their legislative duties.
Justice Department attorneys in February had urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold a ruling by Judge Beryl Howell, who had found that Perry’s communications were not within a “legitimate legislative sphere” and therefore could be reviewed by the FBI.
The panel included Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, both appointed by Trump, and Judge Karen Henderson, appointed by Republican former President Ronald Reagan.

Topics: criminal probe US court Donald Trump Scott Perry

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban

British MP resigns from Commons committee over video praising the Taliban
  • Ellwood described Afghanistan as a ‘country transformed’ 
  • He resigned day before a vote of no confidence was expected, which was called for by four colleagues
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British MP Tobias Ellwood has resigned from his position as chair of a Commons committee following a backlash to comments he made after a visit to Afghanistan, in which he praised the Taliban.

In a video he posted on social media in July, the Conservative politician described Afghanistan as a “country transformed” in the aftermath the Taliban takeover in August 2021. He said “security has vastly improved, corruption is down and the opium trade has all but disappeared.”

The former defense minister made little mention of women’s rights, which have greatly diminished under Taliban rule.

Ellwood’s remarks were condemned by Afghan women, military veterans, and several members of the cross-party defense select committee he chaired, including some Conservative colleagues.

He resigned on Wednesday, the day before a vote of no confidence was expected to take place, The Guardian newspaper reported. It was tabled in July, before Parliament broke up for the summer, by four of his fellow committee members: Conservatives Mark Francois, a former armed forces minister, and Richard Drax, and Labour Party MPs Kevan Jones and Derek Twigg. The committee has 11 members in total, so six votes would have forced him out.

As he announced his resignation, Ellwood admitted he was guilty of “poor communications” in relation to his comments. He said that although he believed he still had the backing of a majority of committee members, continuing to serve as its chairperson would be a distraction.

“I believe I have a strong voice when it comes to defense and security,” he said. “I stand up, speak my mind. I don’t always get it right, so it’s right I put my hand up when I don’t.”

Ellwood tried to defuse the row in July by deleting the video and issuing an apology in which he said: “My reflection(s) of my visit could have been much better worded and have been taken out of context.”

Francois told the Commons in July he was “absolutely stunned” by a video “lauding the Taliban’s governance of Afghanistan, not mentioning they’re still trying to identify and kill Afghan civilians who sided with NATO forces, and also not mentioning the fact they don’t like girls to go to school.”

Ellwood’s replacement on the committee will be chosen in a secret ballot of all MPs.
 

Topics: Afghanistan

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum

Afghan soldier who was arrested at US-Mexico border after fleeing Taliban is granted asylum
  • Wasi Safi’s lawyer surprised the brothers Tuesday with news that his asylum request had been granted
  • The brothers, who live in Houston, had thought a decision wasn’t coming until a Nov. 19 court hearing
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

HOUSTON: An Afghan soldier who fled the Taliban and traveled through nearly a dozen countries before being arrested at the Texas-Mexico border and detained for months has been granted asylum, allowing him to remain in the United States, his brother said Wednesday.
Abdul Wasi Safi, 27, is one of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fled to the US following the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.
The soldier, called Wasi by family and friends, and his older brother, Sami Safi, worried that if Wasi Safi wasn’t granted asylum, he could be sent back to Afghanistan, where he would likely be killed by the Taliban because he had worked with the US military.
But Wasi Safi’s lawyer surprised the brothers Tuesday with news that his asylum request had been granted. The brothers, who live in Houston, had thought a decision wasn’t coming until a Nov. 19 court hearing.
“I have tears of joy in my eyes,” Sami Safi said. “Now he can live here. Now he can be safe here.”
The US Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which handles immigration cases, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment about Wasi Safi being granted asylum, which was first reported by the Military Times.
An intelligence officer for the Afghan National Security Forces, Wasi Safi made his way to Brazil last year. Last summer, he started a months-long journey on foot and by boat through raging rivers and dense jungle to the US, crossing 10 countries on his treacherous trek.
At the US-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas, Wasi Safi was arrested in September 2022 and spent several months in detention before being freed following intervention by lawyers and lawmakers.
Those working on Wasi Safi’s case say it highlights how America’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan continues to harm Afghan citizens who helped the US but were left behind.
Nearly 90,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers as translators or in other capacities since 2001 have arrived in the US on military planes since the chaotic withdrawal, according to the US Department of Homeland Security. The Afghan Adjustment Act, a proposed law to streamline their immigration process, has stalled in Congress.
Other Afghans, like Wasi Safi, made their way to the US on their own.
“This was supposed to happen because if you give so much sacrifice to a country’s government, to a country’s military who promised you ‘we will never leave our allies behind,’ it was the right thing for the government to do,” said Sami Safi, 30, who was a translator for the US military and has lived in Houston since 2015.
Wasi Safi’s unresolved immigration status had meant that he wasn’t authorized to work. By getting asylum, he will be able to apply for a work permit.
His brother said it will also help him focus on getting treatment for injuries he suffered during his journey to the US A brutal beating by police officers in Panama severely damaged his teeth and jaw and left him with permanent hearing loss.
Sami Safi said getting his brother asylum is part of an effort that he hopes one day leads to bringing their parents and other siblings to the US They continue facing threats in Afghanistan over Wasi Safi’s work with the US military, Sami Safi said.
“They were full of joy after hearing about my brother. And we’re just only hoping and praying that we get to see them, we get to bring them here, so that my brothers and my sisters can pursue happiness and live a peaceful life,” he said.

Topics: US Abdul Wasi Safi asylum Afghan Taliban

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing greets the Taliban’s PM Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul.
Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing greets the Taliban’s PM Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul.
Updated 13 September 2023

Taliban accepts first Chinese ambassador appointed to Kabul since takeover

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing greets the Taliban’s PM Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul.
  • Zhao Xing presented his credentials to the Taliban’s prime minister, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, on Wednesday
  • The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any foreign government and the appointment of the Chinese envoy is a ‘significant development,’ expert says
Updated 13 September 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, presented his credentials to the Taliban’s prime minister, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, on Wednesday.

China is the first country to formally appoint a new ambassador-level envoy since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops. The Taliban government is not officially recognized by authorities in any other country, and it was not immediately clear whether the appointment means that Beijing has become the first to do so.

“Mohammed Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr. Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman.

“The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate thanked the leadership of China for appointing Mr. Zhao Xing as ambassador and expressed the hope that his appointment will lead to the promotion of diplomatic relations to a high level and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries.”

China has actively engaged with the Taliban regime on a number of levels since they came to power, including on investment and infrastructure projects.

Afghan and Chinese railway authorities signed an accord with their counterparts in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan last year to create an economic corridor between their countries, which the Afghan government expects will boost trade and connectivity.

In January, privately run oil company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas signed a contract to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin, part of which lies in Afghanistan. It was the first major extraction deal the Taliban had signed with a foreign company since regaining power.

Under the contract, the oil company will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan, increasing to $540 million within three years, as part of a 25-year agreement. The project will provide employment for about 3,000 Afghans, the Taliban said.

While many countries closed their embassies in Kabul after the Taliban seized power, China was one of the few that maintained a diplomatic presence. Some ambassadors appointed by their nations while the previous, foreign-backed Afghan government was in power remained in Kabul.

China’s previous ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, took up his position in 2019 and his tenure ended last month.

“The prime minister called the relations between Afghanistan and China important,” Mujahid said. “(He) expressed hope that more steps will be taken to strengthen bilateral relations.”

Abdul Waheed Waheed, an international relations expert in Kabul who has worked with the International Rescue Committee, told Arab News that the appointment of the ambassador represented an “important success” for the Taliban.

He said that it “does not necessarily indicate full diplomatic recognition but it certainly is a significant development” and added: “Economic reasons certainly play a significant role in China's engagement in Afghanistan, but the Chinese government’s approach is multifaceted, encompassing both economic and strategic interests.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan China

