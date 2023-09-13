You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Madame Banquet restaurant in Alkhobar

The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. all other days. (AN photo by Jasmine Bager)
The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. all other days.
Jasmine Bager

Jasmine Bager

The Madame Banquet restaurant in Alkhobar offers not only an all-day menu but also the opportunity to smoke a hookah.

More like a chic living room than a cafe, the eatery serves a range of breakfast and lunch dishes until 3 p.m., including croque monsieur, pancakes, croissants, and eggs.

For diners sensitive to smoke, mornings are the best time to visit.

Popular with evening customers is the Caesar salad presented in an edible tortilla bowl. A lemon with mint mojito mocktail is a recommended accompaniment.

Another favorite, and ideal for sharing, is the truffle ravioli stuffed with mushroom and ricotta cheese, tossed with toasted walnuts, and served in a creamy, truffle sauce.

A choice of desserts includes blueberry cake, which goes down well with a cappuccino.

The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. all other days. For further information visit Instagram at @madame.banquet.
 

Balancing passion and perseverance, Saudi chef serves up creative fusion of flavors wherever he goes

Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied)
Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied)
Updated 13 September 2023
Nada Hameed

Balancing passion and perseverance, Saudi chef serves up creative fusion of flavors wherever he goes

Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied)
  • Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck “Caliente,” which he said is “a testament to my adaptability and innovation
Updated 13 September 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Enani may have humble beginnings as a dishwasher but his work ethic and creativity have seen him work at top restaurants and privately for clients in the US, the UAE and the Kingdom.

Enani told Arab News during a recent interview: “It is important to be a humble student with discipline, dedication, and understand the why behind your culinary pursuits. These principles have become the bedrock of my success.”

His taco truck Caliente was inspired by the American film ‘chef.’ (Supplied)

He has a passion for pop-up dinners and his first in San Francisco was memorable because of the presence of the head chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant. “This event marked a significant milestone as I have crafted and executed a menu that impressed seasoned chefs, demonstrating my culinary prowess.”

Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck “Caliente,” which he said is “a testament to my adaptability and innovation. Born during the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea was inspired by the American comedy-drama movie ‘Chef.’”

FASTFACTS

• Abdulrahman Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck Caliente.

• He began his culinary career as a humble dishwasher.

• Enani now works for high-end restaurants and private clients in the US, the UAE and the Kingdom.

• He hosts regular cooking classes and workshops.

• He is a consulting chef at Infuse Advisory, where a new culinary concept for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is being produced.

The truck not only served as a source of income but also as a platform to educate the community about food, flavors and ingredients, setting it apart from other food trucks in the region.

“My specialization in Latin and Asian cuisines, influenced by my family and mentors, has shaped my cooking style,” he said.

The contrasts between the two cuisines inspires him: “I appreciate the finesse in Japanese cuisine and the authenticity in Latin cuisines, I believe that their juxtaposition creates a perfect balance in the world of food, offering a genuinely elegant dining experience.”

Enani was featured in the American reality TV cooking competition “Top Chef.” He has sharpened his culinary skills in South America and also taken cooking courses in California.

I’m truly enjoying the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in the fascinating world of Saudi cuisine.

Abdulrahman Enani, Saudi chef

Enani’s love for food is deeply rooted in his family, particularly his mother. “Her curiosity for ingredients, creativity, and the way she tastes food at all stages have significantly influenced my cooking style. Additionally, working with Michelin-starred chefs in San Francisco instilled in me the importance of taste, cleanliness, organization and forward-thinking.”

He believes that a well-trained cook can create magic for consumers: “Knowledge represents the database of information, flavors and techniques, while feelings encompass creativity, love and confidence. Balancing these elements allows a chef to create exceptional dishes that resonate with diners.”

Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied)

Enani also draws inspiration from top chefs including Denmark’s Rene Redzepi, Roy Choi who is the creator of the Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi, and the late Anthony Bourdain. These culinary legends have left a lasting impact on Enani’s journey.

His secret in the kitchen is simple: “Cooking with love and respect for ingredients.”

For example, he said that “seasonal radishes from a local farmer are served with flavored butter, showcasing the respect for the ingredients’ natural beauty.”

Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied)

Enani is determined to pass on his knowledge and holds regular cooking classes and workshops. To promote sustainable cooking, he has worked with institutions including King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.

He also works for clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US: “As a private chef, you get the chance to make someone’s occasion even more memorable. Food plays a big role in private events and I loved contributing and sharing my passion and creativity, and of course most of all that smile I seek to see on people’s faces after they try my dishes.”

Saudi chef Abdulrahman Enani’s secret in the kitchen is simple: ‘cooking with love and respect for ingredients.’ (Supplied)

Enani is currently a consulting chef at Infuse Advisory, where a new culinary concept for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is being produced.

“I’m truly enjoying the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in the fascinating world of Saudi cuisine,” he added.

To young chefs, particularly those starting in entry-level positions, Enani has simple advice: “Always be humble, as learning is a lifelong journey in the culinary world.”

 

Where We Are Going Today: Scott’s restaurant in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 September 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Where We Are Going Today: Scott’s restaurant in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • Scott’s elegant art-deco interior is enhanced by a cozy candle-lit ambience and relaxed jazz music
Updated 09 September 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

The original Scott’s — a seafood restaurant in London’s prestigious Mayfair district that started out as an oyster warehouse in the 1850s — has earned an enviable reputation as a “mainstay of London’s elite,” hosting politicians and A-list celebrities from around the world.  

It has now opened its first branch outside of the UK in VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s luxury hotspot that is already home to a range of top-tier international restaurants.

Scott’s elegant art-deco interior is enhanced by a cozy candle-lit ambience and relaxed jazz music. The staff are attentive and knowledgeable and provided excellent service throughout our visit, ensuring we selected the perfect dishes from the extensive menu, which features a wide range of seafood staples — including salmon, sea bass, oysters, caviar, sashimi, and, of course, the classic British favorite, fish, chips and mushy peas — but also several meat options, including crispy duck, lamb cutlets, wagyu striploin, and grilled chicken.

The tempura fried oysters made for a flavorful starter; crispy with a tang from the ponzu aioli and pickled fennel. The yellowtail sashimi topped off with pickled cucumber, spiced miso, and sesame dressing, meanwhile, was deliciously light and energizing — perfect for sashimi aficionados.

The blackened miso salmon served with hearty bok choi struck the ideal balance between salty and sweet.

If you are looking for a touch of decadence and extravagance for a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary, then Scott’s in VIA Riyadh is a great choice.

 

 

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Raw.K’ restaurant

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 08 September 2023
Nada Hameed

Where We Are Going Today: ‘Raw.K’ restaurant

Photo/Supplied
  • The cherry on top is that Raw.K does not charge delivery fees within their service zones
Updated 08 September 2023
Nada Hameed

Raw.K is a restaurant that has truly set itself apart in Riyadh’s healthy-eating dining scene. In a city where such options were once limited, Raw.K emerged in 2018 with a mission to put consumers first and offer a flexible menu.

The name Raw.K is a clever play on words, emphasizing the restaurant’s commitment to natural ingredients and the abundance of vitamin K found in greens. This thoughtful naming sets the tone for what you can expect when you dine here.

What truly distinguishes Raw.K is its flexibility and consumer-centric approach. The ability to customize salads using a variety of fresh local and imported fruits and vegetables is a delightful feature. You can choose from their menu that includes fresh juices, wraps, rice bowls, or their signature Hot Bowls.

One of Raw.K’s standout features is its doorstep delivery service, operated through a mobile kitchen and catering vehicle. If you are lucky enough to be in one of their limited delivery zones in Riyadh, you can have a freshly prepared meal at your doorstep in just 15 minutes.

The cherry on top is that Raw.K does not charge delivery fees within their service zones. Ordering through aggregators may incur location-based fees.

The fact that they can accommodate customized orders and special requests speaks volumes about their dedication to customer satisfaction.

With branches at Al-Nakheel, Tamkeen Tower and Al-Kindi Plaza, Raw.K ensures convenient access for diners across Riyadh.

Raw.K goes beyond great food, pioneering innovation as one of the first restaurants to introduce a food-making robot. For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/rawk.sa/

 

Recipes for Success: Chef Gaurav Kakkar offers advice, a chicken malai tikka recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Gaurav Kakkar offers advice, a chicken malai tikka recipe 
Updated 08 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Recipes for Success: Chef Gaurav Kakkar offers advice, a chicken malai tikka recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Gaurav Kakkar offers advice, a chicken malai tikka recipe 
Updated 08 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: London’s Michelin-starred Mayfair hotspot Gymkhana opened its first overseas outpost in Riyadh earlier this year and has already found itself a loyal following in the Kingdom.  

The restaurant’s Indian-born executive chef Gaurav Kakkar — who was instrumental in the pre-opening of Mövenpick Hotel Riyadh, followed by the pre-opening and rebranding of the 5-star voco Riyadh — is especially excited about the response it has received in Riyadh so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gymkhana (@gymkhana.sa)

  

“We are blessed in a way that the locals and expats in Riyadh are no strangers to Indian cuisine. The response has been phenomenal. I’m enjoying it,” Kakkar tells Arab News.  

Kakkar credits his mother as one of the main inspirations behind his passion for cooking. But not in the way you might expect.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gymkhana (@gymkhana.sa)

“Honestly, I got into cooking because my mother was a very bad cook,” he says. “So, whenever my mom would cook, I’d eventually end up in the kitchen cooking something for myself. And then my father kind of encouraged me to experiment with a few things. And eventually I developed a knack for it.”  

Here, Kakkar talks about learning to cook with meat as a vegetarian, his working style and his love for Thai cuisine.  

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?  

I come from a vegetarian family. So the challenge used to be handling different kinds of meat. Also, back in the day, we didn’t have access to classic European vegetables like asparagus or artichokes, so learning how to work with them was also a challenge; there’s a big difference between knowing it in theory and doing it in the kitchen. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gymkhana (@gymkhana.sa)

What's your top tip for amateurs?  

First of all, if you're cooking, don't just do it to feed yourself. Cook because you're passionate about it, because you enjoy eating. I also tell people not to be scared of experimenting; there's no right or wrong.   

What one ingredient can instantly approve any dish?  

I don’t think there's any one magic ingredient. It’s about the freshness and the quality. That’s the most important detail, whether it’s a particular vegetable or a particular type of meat. Also, getting the right amount of seasoning, whatever that seasoning is, makes or breaks a dish.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gymkhana (@gymkhana.sa)

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? Or can you switch off and just eat?   

Honestly, I can eat anything and everything. Anything that’s nice and flavorful works for me; simple or complex doesn't matter. So I try not to get into critiquing, unless the it’s extremely bad. But if it’s fully prepared decently I’m not someone who goes out and kind of picks on people's food. 

What’s your favorite cuisine?  

I actually love Thai food and Thai flavors. In particular, I love the flavors of lemongrass, coconut and galangal. Because I lived in South India, I have an inclination towards South Indian cuisine and South Asian cuisines in general.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gymkhana (@gymkhana.sa)

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?   

When I need to make something quick, I love a simple khichdi (a dish of rice and lentils) with some nice Indian homemade pickle. My mom used to make khichdi, but it’s not the typical runny one that’s common in Indian households; it’s cooked for a longer period of time and has this soft, deeply-cooked consistency. We like to keep it very simple and only add cumin, salt and turmeric.  

As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laid back?   

I’m not one particular category when it comes to work. When I bring someone into my team, I tell them very clearly what is expected, what is allowed and what is forbidden. So every team member knows all that. I've set the ground rules and I also make it very clear that communication is really, really important. So, they should not hide anything and they should be open about everything.   

Chef Gaurav’s murgh malai tikka 

INGREDIENTS:  

For the first marinade: 800g fresh boneless chicken breast; 15g salt; 30g ginger garlic paste; 15ml fresh lemon juice 

For the second marinade: 40g full fat labneh; 40ml full fat fresh cream; 40g Philadelphia cream cheese;  

10g fresh coriander, chopped; 15g fresh Indian green chilis, chopped; 5g green cardamom powder  

For the finishing: 20ml corn oil (for basting); 10g chaat masala; 10g ghee 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Clean the chicken breast to remove any sinew or excess fat, wash and pat dry.  

2. Prick the chicken breast with a fork.  

3. In a mixing bowl, marinate chicken with salt, lemon juice, ginger garlic paste. Leave for 30 mins.  

4. In another mixing bowl, add all the ingredients for the second marinade and mix well.  

5. Squeeze off any excess water from the chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces and add to the second marinade. Mix gently until all pieces are evenly coated.  

6. Place in a refrigerator for at least six hours.  

7. Skewer the chicken pieces on a metal skewer roughly 1 cm apart.  

8. Cook in a medium-hot tandoor or on a charcoal barbeque grill for around 5-8 minutes, or until 70 percent cooked.  

9. Remove the skewer, baste with the corn oil and allow to rest for 3 minutes, allowing excess water and oil to drip off.  

10. Now cook again in the tandoor or BBQ for 3-5 minutes until the chicken is evenly colored and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skewer and plate.  

11. Serve hot, sprinkled with chaat masala and ghee, accompanied by mint and coriander chutney.  

Where We Are Going Today: ‘HuQQabaz’ restaurant in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: ‘HuQQabaz’ restaurant in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • HuQQabaz caters to young diners with a menu for children that includes Mickey Mouse pizza and meatballs with pasta
Updated 05 September 2023
Afshan Aziz

HuQQabaz is a trendy dining spot located at Cascade at Jeddah Walk in Al-Khalidiyah district. With an inimitable atmosphere and innovative concept, HuQQabaz takes diners on a gastronomic journey that showcases the rich flavors of the Anatolian peninsula.

HuQQabaz not only offers culinary delights but also pays great attention to creating a stylish yet versatile ambiance. With trendy lighting and comfortable seating arrangements, the contemporary and chic decor sets the stage for a good time.

A corner houses a captivating collection of parrots enclosed in glass, bringing a touch of nature’s beauty to the space.

The menu features a wide range of dishes that span the length and breadth of the region. From traditional kebabs and mezes to innovative fusion creations, each dish is meticulously prepared to showcase the richness and diversity of Turkish culinary traditions.

They have a diverse selection of appetizers suitable for any palate, from the spicy Kentucky hot chicken to the flavorful tacos and sesame chicken salad.

The restaurant also boasts a wide range of pizzas with unique twists, as well as a burger slider combo with chicken, beef and prawns. For those with a hearty appetite, the King Kong platter is a carnivore’s dream, featuring an assortment of mouthwatering items such as lamb chops, beef tenderloin, and Adana kebab.

The drinks menu is carefully curated and extensive, presenting a wide variety of options to complement the flavors of the food. Among their signature drinks, the “Kong” is a delightful combination of melon, green apple, pineapple, strawberry and Sprite, while “Frequency” offers a tantalizing mix of fresh grapefruit, orange, lemon and strawberry. For a unique twist, the “Scramble” combines pineapple, lemonade, mango, and sweet and sour sauce.

HuQQabaz also caters to young diners with a menu for children that includes Mickey Mouse pizza and meatballs with pasta.

One of the standout features of HuQQabaz is the space for children that is designed to provide a safe and engaging environment, allowing parents to enjoy their meals while their little ones are entertained.

Equipped with various forms of entertainment such as games, toys and activities, the area ensures that children have a fun time and feel welcome and comfortable.

For updates and more information, visit @huqqabazjeddah on Instagram.

 

