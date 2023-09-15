You are here

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance 'today or tomorrow'

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’
A view of damaged structures in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N’Yaaqoub, Morocco on Sept.15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’
  • Morocco has allowed rescue teams to come to its aid from Spain, Britain, Qatar and the UAE
  • “We are ready to work and we’re ready to provide support on coordination,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday said Morocco could ask for aid “today or tomorrow” to help it recover and rebuild following a devastating earthquake that has killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes.
“We are expecting and hoping, but expecting from our discussions with the Moroccan authorities that the request for assistance will go out within today or tomorrow,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.
Morocco has allowed rescue teams to come to its aid from Spain, Britain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates since the magnitude 6.8 quake struck last Friday, but has declined offers from several other nations, including the United States, France and some Middle Eastern countries.
“We are ready to work and we’re ready to provide support on coordination,” Griffiths said, adding that “the next phase is to provide aid to those survivors — shelter, food, medical supplies.”
“It is only in the recent day or so that in Morocco, the shift has been from finding survivors to helping survivors to survive. And that’s when aid is of the highest importance,” he added.
On Thursday, Morocco announced the launch of an aid program to support and rehouse the residents of around 50,000 damaged buildings, and ordered urgent aid of 30,000 dirhams (nearly $3,000) to affected households.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) expects that it will take “weeks, months, years to be able to rebuild,” spokesman Benoit Carpentier told journalists from Marrakech.
“We were talking about rebuilding several of these villages... It’s hundreds and hundreds of villages that are scattered in the mountains,” he said.

Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years

Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
AP

Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years

Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years
  • At least 74 men from the village, some as young as 17, were killed when Mediterranean storm Daniel unleashed heavy rainfall on Derna on Sunday night
  • The deluge proved deadly for thousands in just seconds, uprooting apartment buildings and washing away roads and bridges
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
AP

NAZLET EL-SHARIF, Egypt: The 42-year-old Egyptian farmer was watering his crops along the Nile River south of the capital of Cairo and scrolling on his mobile phone when he learned that two of his sons were dead.
Ashraf Sadawy Abdel-Fattah saw a list on social media with names of Egyptians killed in the horrific flooding that tore through the city of Derna in neighboring Libya on Sunday night.
His second-eldest son, Mohamed, 23, and Abdel-Rahman, who was 19, were on the list, along with six relatives and scores of other men from their village.
“It’s a great shock for the family, but also for the entire village,” Abdel-Fattah said, speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday outside his home in Nazlet el-Sharif, a village in the province of Beni Sueif.
At least 74 men from the village, some as young as 17, were killed when Mediterranean storm Daniel unleashed heavy rainfall on Derna on Sunday night. Two dams in the mountains above the city burst, sending a wall of water two stories high that wreaked destruction and swept entire neighborhoods out to sea.
The deluge proved deadly for thousands in just seconds, uprooting apartment buildings and washing away roads and bridges. More than 11,300 people were reported killed, according to the Libyan Red Crescent — including scores of Egyptians who had lived and worked in Derna for years.
Days later, searchers are digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings in Derna for 10,000 people missing and feared dead.
“It was like hell,” said Rashad Ezzat Abdel-Hamid, a 45-year-old Egyptian who survived the disaster. He said he and seven other Egyptians rushed to the roof of their three-story building when the wall of water surged through their street in the city center.
An untold number of people were washed away in the densely populated urban area, said Abdel-Hamid. When he came down after the surge subsided, it was a scene of horror.
Lifeless bodies, clothes, wrecked cars and furniture lay everywhere in the streets, inundated with mud and debris. Buildings had collapsed or were partially destroyed. Around him, people were wailing and crying, looking for their loved ones and trying to retrieve those under the rubble.
“Entire families drowned inside their homes. Others washed way to the sea,” said Abdel-Hamid, who returned to Egypt on Thursday. “Nothing was left but rubble.”
In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station, Derna Mayor Abdel-Moneim Al-Ghaithi said earlier this week the death toll could climb up to 20,000, given the number of neighborhoods hit by the wall of water.
Thousands of Egyptians were living in Derna, most of them working in construction projects in the city and the surrounding areas, said Abdel-Hamid. He had gone there only six months ago.
Egyptians have for decades gravitated to oil-rich Libya for work. In recent years, young Egyptians, like other Middle Eastern and African people fleeing conflicts and poverty, also used Libya as a transit point to try to reach Europe, across the Mediterranean Sea.
Libyan authorities say that so far, bodies of 145 Egyptians killed in Derna have been found. Dozens were buried in Libya, while 84 were taken to the nearby city of Tobruk and flown home, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
In Nazlet el-Sharif, 167 kilometers (103 miles) from Cairo, 74 village men were buried in a mass funeral on Wednesday attended by local officials and hundreds of villagers.
The grief reverberates through the poor farming village, where cows and donkeys share dirt roads with cars, motorbikes and horse-drawn carts. Village homes face date palms groves and the fields are green with clover, corn and other grains.
“Some families lost one son, some two, and others lost three,” said Moustafa Aweis Moustafa, a retired civil servant. “These young men went there to help their families.”
Abdel-Fattah’s Mohammed went to Libya three years ago to try to make their lives better, working as a day laborer in Derna, sending whatever money he could save to his father to keep the family going as Egypt sunk deeper into an economic crisis.
Earlier this year, Abdel-Rahman joined his brother in Derna after two years unsuccessfully looking for work in Egypt, their father said.
The last time spoke to them was on Sep. 8, a half-hour video call with the rest of the family. Mohamed talked to his mother about plans to marry and eagerly listened to news of how his new apartment was coming along. His father was building it for him, adding a third floor to the family home.
Abdel-Fattah’s three nephews also died in Derna. Their mother, his sister-in-law, is in shock, unable to speak four days later, he said.
“The whole family has been ruined,” he said.
He finds little solace in the fact that he has been able to bury his sons — his heart goes out to other villagers, whose boys were buried hundreds of miles away in mass graves in Libya.
He keeps looking at the photos of his sons on his phone, and tears choke him up over and over again.
“They wanted us to live a better life,” he said of his two sons. “It’s a disaster, a disaster the whole village.”

US stands with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini death: Biden

US stands with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini death: Biden
Updated 38 min 22 sec ago
AFP

US stands with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini death: Biden

US stands with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini death: Biden
  • Biden said “today — as we remember Mahsa’s tragic death — we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission“
  • Biden said the United States was “announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers” to mark the anniversary
Updated 38 min 22 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States would support Iranians a year after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked mass protests, as Washington unveiled fresh sanctions against “egregious” rights abusers.
Biden said in a statement that “today — as we remember Mahsa’s tragic death — we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission.”
“Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but, the United States remains committed to standing with them — including providing tools to support Iranians’ ability to advocate for their own future,” Biden added.
Biden said the United States was “announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers” to mark the anniversary.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Her death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
The US Treasury Department said it had added 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets and a research firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran’s suppression of protests after Amini’s death.
Most were regional commanders of the national police force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Also sanctioned was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Prisons Organization, who the Treasury said presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.
Three state-controlled media groups, Press TV, Tasnim News and Fars News were also placed on the blacklist.
The “Internet research firm” refers to a company that helps the government police and censor the Internet.
The Treasury said they “work in tandem with Iranian security and intelligence services ... extending the regime’s oppressive reach.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington’s sanctions were in coordination with the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia “and other partners who are also imposing sanctions this week.”
London announced fresh sanctions against Iran earlier Friday.
The sanctions come after the US and Iran reached a deal to release five detained US citizens in exchange for the unfreezing of $6 billion of Iranian funds.
The US citizens are expected to be released next week.

IMF criticizes Lebanon for failure to adopt reforms

IMF criticizes Lebanon for failure to adopt reforms
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
AFP

IMF criticizes Lebanon for failure to adopt reforms

IMF criticizes Lebanon for failure to adopt reforms
  • “Lebanon has not undertaken the urgently needed reforms, and this will weigh on the economy for years to come,” said the IMF’s Ernesto Ramirez Rigo
  • A seasonal uptick in tourism has increased foreign currency inflows, Ramirez Rigo said
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: The International Monetary Fund renewed its criticism of Lebanon Friday for failing to enact reforms demanded by creditors in return for releasing billions of dollars in emergency bailout loans.
“Lebanon has not undertaken the urgently needed reforms, and this will weigh on the economy for years to come,” said the IMF’s Ernesto Ramirez Rigo in a statement at the end of a visit to Beirut.
since late 2019, Lebanon has been mired in an economic crisis the World Bank has described as one of the worst in recent world history, pushing most of the population into poverty.
In April 2022, Lebanon and the IMF reached conditional agreement on a $3-billion-dollar loan pacakage to bail out the economy.
But politicians have yet to enact the painful reforms demanded to begin the 46-month financing program.
A seasonal uptick in tourism has increased foreign currency inflows, Ramirez Rigo said. Most tourists are Lebanese expatriates returning home for the summer holidays.
“It gives the impression that the economy has bottomed out of the crisis and is leading to complacency. However, receipts from tourism and remittances fall far short of what is needed,” he said.
The IMF deal is conditional on a series of measures, including passing a 2024 budget, unifying Lebanon’s multiple exchange rates, restructuring the banking sector and implementing formal capital controls.
Lebanon has taken some steps, including a belated 2023 budget, but the IMF has said repeatedly that they are not enough.
On July 31, Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh, who is wanted for alleged financial crimes in several European countries, left office with no designated successor in place.
First vice-governor Wassim Manssouri has taken over on a temporary basis, but divided politicians have failed to agree on a permanent replacement, creating another power vacuum in a country that also has no president and is ruled by a caretaker government.
In late June, the IMF warned that Lebanon’s failure to implement reforms could have “irreversible” consequences for its economic and social stability.

US issues new Iran-related sanctions -US Treasury website

US issues new Iran-related sanctions -US Treasury website
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

US issues new Iran-related sanctions -US Treasury website

US issues new Iran-related sanctions -US Treasury website
  • Sanctions target 29 people and groups, including 18 key members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces
  • Britain separately announced its sanctions targeting senior Iranian decision-makers
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US is sanctioning more than two dozen individuals and entities connected to Iran’s “violent suppression” of protests in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death last year in the custody of Iran’s morality police, the US Department of Treasury said on Friday.
The sanctions target 29 people and groups, including 18 key members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces, as well as the head of Iran’s Prisons Organizations, the department said. They also target officials linked to Iran’s Internet blockade as well as several media outlets.
“The United States, alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and our other international allies and partners, will continue to take collective action against those who suppress Iranians’ exercise of their human rights,” US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement ahead of the one-year anniversary on Saturday of Amini’s death.
Britain separately announced its sanctions targeting senior Iranian decision-makers, including Iran’s minister for culture and Islamic guidance, his deputy, the mayor of Tehran and an Iranian police spokesman.
Amini, an Iranian Kurd, died Sept. 16, 2022 at the age of 22 after being arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code. Her death sparked months of anti-government protests that marked the biggest show of opposition to Iranian authorities in years.
The US sanctions target LEF spokesperson Saeed Montazerolmehdi and multiple LEF and IRGC commanders as well as Iran’s Prisons Organization chief Gholamali Mohammadi. Douran Software Technologies chief executive Alireza Abedinejad as well as state-controlled media organizations Press TV, Tasnim News Agency and Fars News were also among those sanctioned.
US sanctions generally prohibit Americans from engaging in transactions with those targeted.

Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon

Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon

Iraq-Turkiye oil pipeline ready to resume operations soon
  • Turkish minister said survey of oil pipeline is complete and it will soon be ready for operation
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Iraq’s northern oil export route through Turkiye will soon be ready to resume operation after checks on pipeline maintenance and repairs to flood damage, the Turkish energy minister said.
A survey of the oil pipeline is complete and it will soon be “technically” ready for operation, Alparslan Bayraktar said.
Turkiye halted flows on Iraq’s northern oil export route on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) between 2014 and 2018.
Turkiye then started maintenance work on the pipeline, which goes through a seismically active zone and which it says has been damaged by floods.
“As of today, the independent surveyor completed their survey and now they’re preparing their report,” Bayraktar said without mentioning a date for resumption of oil flows, in an embargoed press briefing held by the ministry on Thursday.
Iraq and Turkiye previously agreed to wait until maintenance works were complete before resuming the pipeline that contributes about 0.5 percent of global oil supply. Sources said oil flows are not expected to start before October, with KRG losing roughly $4 billion in lost exports.
Turkiye also calculates Iraq owes $950 million as a result of ICC arbitration, net of damages Turkiye has to pay Iraq.
Ankara will also file in the Paris court for a “set-aside case,” Bayraktar said. Iraq opened an enforcement case against Turkiye in a US federal court in April, to enforce a $1.5 billion arbitration award.
“As two neighboring countries, we need to find an amicable solution. But from the legality perspective, we need to take care of our interests. Most likely in the future we might face another court challenge. But the pipeline will be operational technically. It is more or less ready and we will start the operation soon,” Bayraktar said.
Ankara wants Baghdad to withdraw a second arbitration case covering the period from 2018 onward, and negotiate a reduced payment. Turkiye also wants Irbil and Baghdad to agree on a common position and negotiate the continuance of the pipeline agreement, which is set to expire in 2026.

