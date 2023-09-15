You are here

  • Home
  • Manila welcomes Kuwaiti ‘pursuit of justice’ after conviction in Filipina murder case

Manila welcomes Kuwaiti ‘pursuit of justice’ after conviction in Filipina murder case

Kuwaiti police officers stand guard in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)
Kuwaiti police officers stand guard in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vfpkc

Updated 15 September 2023
Ellie Aben

Manila welcomes Kuwaiti ‘pursuit of justice’ after conviction in Filipina murder case

Kuwaiti police officers stand guard in Kuwait City. (AFP file photo)
  • Killing of 35-year-old Jullebee Ranara in January sent shockwaves across the Philippines
  • Kuwaiti court convicted her employer’s son of murder and sentenced him to 15 years
Updated 15 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government conveyed on Friday its gratitude to Kuwaiti authorities for their pursuit of justice for the family of a Filipina worker who was killed earlier this year.

The murder of Jullebee Ranara, 35, sent shockwaves across the Philippines when her charred body was found abandoned in a desert in Kuwait in late January.

She was one of more than 260,000 overseas Filipino workers living in Kuwait. Like her, most are women employed as domestic helpers.

Soon after the incident, Kuwaiti police arrested and charged the 17-year-old son of Ranara’s employer over the killing.

On Thursday evening, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced that he was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison, as it acknowledged “the efforts undertaken by the Kuwaiti authorities to effect a speedy resolution of the case.”

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took to social media to welcome the development.

“I commend the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Kuwaiti Authorities for their continued pursuit of justice for our OFW, Jullebee Ranara,” he said.

“We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly, and justice will be served accordingly.”

Relations between the Philippines and Kuwait have soured after Ranara’s murder and both countries set limits on the employment of overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

The Kuwaiti court’s verdict received a positive response among Philippine lawmakers.

Marissa Magsino from a party-list group established for the benefit of overseas Filipino workers and their families said in a statement that “the long arm of the law has given justice to Jullebee Ranara and her bereaved family” and that she hoped that “the justice achieved through the court’s decision will somehow lessen the sting of the wounds they carry.”

Ron Salo, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Overseas Workers’ Affairs, said the conviction was a “significant milestone for justice and accountability.

“I commend the Kuwaiti courts for their commitment in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice prevails,” he said, adding that the verdict sent a “clear message that crimes against our Filipino migrant workers will not go unpunished,” but more needed to be done to protect them.

“We need to be steadfast in our efforts of creating safer and more secure working conditions abroad,” Salo said.

“The Filipino government, alongside the international community, must continue to collaborate to ensure the safety and welfare of our overseas workers.”

 

Topics: Philippines

Related

Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case
World
Manila welcomes Kuwait verdict in Filipino maid murder case
Manila to join inquiry into Filipino maid’s death in Kuwait
Middle-East
Manila to join inquiry into Filipino maid’s death in Kuwait

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The London-based Arab British Chamber of Commerce has launched an emergency appeal for aid for Morocco and Libya after an earthquake and floods respectively hit the North African countries over recent days.

The chamber said in a statement: “The world has watched in shock as two devastating natural disasters struck the kingdom of Morocco and the state of Libya in recent days, leaving thousands of their people dead, injured and missing.

“Entire cities in both countries have been destroyed with thousands of families left homeless and traumatized.

“Local emergency services assisted by friendly nations around the world are presently engaged in rescue operations to save lives and provide urgent relief.”

Morocco’s strongest-ever earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.8, struck at 11:11 p.m. local time last Friday, some 70 km south of Marrakech, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and killing nearly 3,000 people and wounding more than 5,600, according to official figures.

This had left “many remote rural villages devastated, making rescue operations difficult,” the chamber added.

In eastern Libya, a massive flash flood triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday killed more than 3,000 people, left more than 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins.

The chamber said: “Libya is just starting to count the cost of the weekend’s flooding, whose force, without parallel, led to the bursting of two dams in the eastern city of Derna.

“The Arab British Chamber of Commerce extends its deepest heartfelt sympathies to the Libyan and Moroccan people, to all the families who have lost loved ones, and to all who have been affected by these unprecedented disasters.

“The people of Morocco and Libya remain uppermost in all our thoughts as they struggle to recover from these unimaginable disasters, and we will stand in solidarity with them as they embark on the long process of rebuilding their communities.”

Appeals have begun to enable individuals to make donations to the disaster relief efforts.

For those wishing to help Morocco’s earthquake victims, a special emergency fund has been opened by the Moroccan central bank. For donations to help the Libyan disaster relief, the chamber has advised people to contact the Red Cross and Red Crescent via its Libya floods appeal.

Meanwhile, international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal has urgently called upon individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide to come together in support of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.

“Countless homes and buildings lie in ruins, and already vulnerable communities have been left with virtually nothing,” it said in a statement.

In response to this “dire situation,” Penny Appeal said it was “committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need, and has immediately mobilized its resources and is collaborating with our partners on the ground.”

It added: “Our resolute teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid to the communities affected by this tragic earthquake.”

The Muslim charity, one of the largest in the world, said it was focusing on “reaching those most in need, and every effort is being made to save as many lives as possible, recognizing the immense damage this disaster has caused.”

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “The road to recovery will be long and challenging, and the people of Morocco need your help now more than ever.

“Your generous donations will enable us to provide vital food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter to those who have lost everything. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”

The charity said the devastation caused in Libya “is becoming more tragic every minute with lifeless bodies being found in the sea, in the valleys and under buildings,” calling on the public to help them “deliver essential medical aid to people in desperate need.”

Topics: United Kingdom Arab British Chamber of Commerce Penny Appeal Morocco earthquake Libya flooding Britain Morocco Libya

Related

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’
Middle-East
UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’

North Korea’s Kim praises Russian warplanes for outpacing potential threats

North Korea’s Kim praises Russian warplanes for outpacing potential threats
Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim praises Russian warplanes for outpacing potential threats

North Korea’s Kim praises Russian warplanes for outpacing potential threats
  • Kim met test pilots at the fighter jet fuselage assembly shop and got on an Su-57 to hear a detailed explanation of the technical specifications and flight performance of the fifth-generation fighter jet
Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed admiration for Russia’s aviation technology undergoing rapid development, outpacing the outside potential threats, during his visit on Friday to a Russian fighter jet factory, KCNA reported on Saturday.
On Friday Kim inspected the Russian fighter jet factory, which is under Western sanctions, as part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia’s military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang’s missile program.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday.
Kim met test pilots at the fighter jet fuselage assembly shop and got on an Su-57 to hear a detailed explanation of the technical specifications and flight performance of the fifth-generation fighter jet.
He climbed onto an airliner produced by the plant to learn about its performance and watched the test flight of an Su-35 fighter jet.
The North Korean leader’s stay is expected to continue on Saturday, possibly with a visit to the eastern city of Vladivostok and a naval base.
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia and North Korea had not signed any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim’s visit to Russia this week.
South Korea and the United States said on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia was a violation of UN sanctions against Pyongyang, and that the allies would ensure there is a price to pay.

 

Topics: Kim Jong Un Russian President Vladimir Putin

Related

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
World
Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
Update Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’
World
Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’

France agrees to work with Italy on stemming migrant crisis

France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters
AFP

France agrees to work with Italy on stemming migrant crisis

France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
  • Meloni helped the EU to strike a deal with Tunisia in July to stem migration flows in return for funding, but it has not yet been implemented
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters AFP

LAMPERISA: France has agreed to work with Italy to get EU support to stem a migrant crisis that has overwhelmed the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The island, situated in the Mediterranean between Tunisia, Malta and the larger Italian island of Sicily, has become a first port of call for many migrants seeking to enter the EU.
Around 7,000 have landed there this week, more than the island’s permanent population, overwhelming its ability to respond.
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters: “I want to say very sincerely to all our Italian friends that I believe it is the responsibility of the European Union, the entire European Union, to stand by Italy.”
His interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, tweeted that he had spoken to his Italian counterpart, adding: “We agreed to work together within the European Union in the coming hours to strongly reinforce the prevention of immigrant departures and the fight against people traffickers.”
The arrivals are a political problem for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, which has pledged to control immigration.
Nearly 126,000 have been reported so far this year, almost double the figure by the same date in 2022.
Other right-wing politicians have picked up on the issue, with Marion Marechal, niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, visiting Lampedusa on Friday.
Meloni helped the EU to strike a deal with Tunisia in July to stem migration flows in return for funding, but it has not yet been implemented.
Meloni, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgiaand the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte hailed the deal as a way to fight “networks of smugglers and traffickers.”
The EU ombudsman has demanded that Brussels explain how it will ensure that its pact with Tunisia to curb migration will not breach human rights standards.
The ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, is an independent overseer employed to handle complaints about the work of EU institutions and agencies and to investigate alleged administrative failures.
“Where fundamental rights are not respected, there cannot be good administration,” she said.
International human rights organizations and some MEPs have criticized Brussels for forming an anti-migration partnership with President Kais Saied’s regime.


In recent months hundreds of migrants arrested in Tunisia have allegedly been dropped off in the desert near the Libya border and left to fend for themselves.
Against this backdrop, O’Reilly said von der Leyen’s European Commission has some explaining to do.
“Did the Commission carry out a human rights impact assessment of the MoU before its conclusion and consider possible measures to mitigate risks of human rights violations,” the ombudsman asked, in a letter to von der Leyen.
“If yes, could the Commission make this impact assessment public, along with the mitigating measures? If not, please set out the rationale for this.”
O’Reilly noted that she had raised these concerns when Brussels signed a similar pact with Turkiye, and warned the EU regulations stipulate that any funding provided to partner countries must not be spent in ways that breach migrants’ human rights.
“How does the Commission plan to ensure that actions undertaken by Tunisia under the Migration and mobility pillar of the MoU and financed using EU funds will comply with the applicable human rights standards?” she asked.
Earlier this week, the European Commission was forced to defend the Tunisian migration pact in parliament, where it has come under fire from MEPs from the left and the Greens.
“This is an investment in our shared prosperity, stability, and in the future generations,” commissioner Oliver Varhelyi told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
He said it reinforced cooperation that has already seen the Tunisian coast guard intercept nearly 24,000 boats headed for Europe this year, compared with some 9,000 last year.
But the row flared up again on Thursday when Tunisia barred entry to a fact-finding delegation from the European Parliament, following a non-binding resolution condemning the government’s “authoritarian drift.”

 

Topics: migrants France Europe

Related

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
World
French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest
World
Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
  • Hove Crown Court in southern England sentenced Junior Toussaint and Andrene Paul, both from near Paris, to four years and six months, and five years and five months respectively
  • The pair, who had worked together as delivery drivers in France, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful migration to the UK
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: A UK court jailed a French couple Friday for smuggling Vietnamese migrants including children into the country inside specially adapted sofas, the interior ministry said.
Hove Crown Court in southern England sentenced Junior Toussaint and Andrene Paul, both from near Paris, to four years and six months, and five years and five months respectively, the ministry said.
The pair, who had worked together as delivery drivers in France, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful migration to the UK.
Traveling from Dieppe in northern France to Newhaven Port on the southern English coast in April earlier this year, they used furniture to hide a Vietnamese woman and three children in the back of a hire van.
Officers from the UK’s Border Force became suspicious when they searched the van and saw movement from inside the adapted sofas, which were buried underneath a mattress and other furniture.
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers.
The defendants told officials they had no knowledge of the migrants’ presence in their van and had been driving it to help with furniture removal in London.
But fingerprint checks carried out by Border Force later proved Toussaint’s involvement in the smuggling attempt, according to the interior ministry.
Paul, who had also initially denied her involvement, was found to have made a series of suspicious visits to the UK earlier in the year, it added.
The ministry said she pleaded guilty when video evidence of her previous activity was shown in court.
“Criminals are going to increasingly extreme lengths to smuggle people across the UK border for profit due to our efforts to clamp down on them,” Chris Foster, of the ministry’s criminal and financial investigations section, said.
“This sentence today reflects the severity of their crimes,” he added in a statement.

Topics: UK French court migrants smuggling vietnamese

Related

Dread builds in Vietnam over fate of missing UK migrants
World
Dread builds in Vietnam over fate of missing UK migrants
Offbeat
Would-be UK migrants found in truck of coffins

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
  • Kim on Friday continued his trip by visiting an aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to see the latest Russian fighter jets
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting Friday with his Belarusian ally, who suggested that Minsk could join Moscow’s efforts to revive an old alliance with Pyongyang after this week’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made the proposal as he met with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the Russian leader said he would brief him about the talks with Kim on Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East.
“I would like to inform you about the discussion on the situation in the region, which was quite important, and also to touch on the most acute issue, the situation in Ukraine,” Putin said at the start of the meeting.
Lukashenko responded by saying that “we could think about three-way cooperation,” adding that “I think a bit of work could be found for Belarus to do there as well.”
Kim on Friday continued his trip by visiting an aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to see the latest Russian fighter jets.
On Saturday, he is scheduled to arrive in Russia’s port of Vladivostok where he is expected to see Russian Pacific Fleet warships and visit a university.

FASTFACT

Kim Jong Un on Friday continued his trip by visiting an aircraft factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur to see the latest Russian fighter jets.

The US and its allies believe that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for use in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Moscow, a deal that would violate the UN sanctions against Pyongyang that ban any arms trade with North Korea.
Putin said after meeting Kim that Russia will abide by the UN sanctions and he reaffirmed the pledge on Friday.
“We never violate anything, and in this case we have no intention to violate anything,” he said.
“But we certainly will look for opportunities for developing Russian-North Korean relations.”
Putin’s meeting with Lukashenko was their seventh this year.
Lukashenko, who has relied on Russian subsidies and political support to rule the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades, allowed the Kremlin to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
While Belarus has continued to host Russian troops, Lukashenko has emphasized that his country will not join the fighting.
“Lukashenko demonstrates that Belarus only wants to be a military hub for Russia and profit on that to compensate for the closure of Western markets and the sanctions, but it does not want to send its soldiers to die in Ukraine,” said Belarusian analyst
Valery Karbalevich.

 

Topics: Russia belarus North Korea

Related

Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east
World
Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east
No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin
World
No sign of Kim Jong Un on his Russian travels as Seoul expresses concern over meetings with Putin

Latest updates

Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt
Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt
World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco -Georgieva
World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco -Georgieva
UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds
Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds
Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba
Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.