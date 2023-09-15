US sanctions Turkish firms for alleged aid to Russia

ANKARA: President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the imposition of sanctions on five Turkish companies and a Turkish national.
The move comes amid accusations they helped Russia in evading Western sanctions and provided support to Moscow in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
It is part of a broader set of sanctions targeting over 150 Russian-supporting entities and individuals, hindering the Russian military as well as the country’s industrial base, construction sector, financial sector, oil and gas industry, technology supply and maritime sector.
The designations specifically target shipping and trade entities alleged to have played a role in the repair of sanctioned vessels associated with Russia’s Defense Ministry and in facilitating the transfer of dual-use goods.
Among the sanctioned firms, construction and foreign trade company Margiana Insaat Dis Ticaret faces allegations of facilitating covert deliveries to sanctioned Russian entities entrenched in the military drone production supply chain. Informatics and trade company Demirci Bilisim Ticaret Sanayi finds itself under scrutiny for purportedly dispatching sensors and measuring tools to Russia.
The direction of the US-Turkiye relationship this year will be determined by the developments regarding F-16 sales by the US to Ankara and Turkish ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid.
Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Analyst
Also on the list is Denkar Ship Construction, a company embroiled in allegations of providing repair services to vessels linked to the Russian Defense Ministry. Similarly, shipyard agency ID Ship Agency and its owner, Ilker Dogruyol, have been sanctioned for their suspected involvement in similar activities.
CTL Ltd. finds itself accused of shipping US and European-origin electronic components to companies in Russia.
The Turkish government did not release any official statement about the designations.
This decision, however, came amid a sensitive juncture in US-Turkiye relations, with Washington closely watching Ankara’s potential ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership application when the Turkish parliament reconvenes in early October.
At the July NATO summit in Lithuania, Ankara agreed to forward Sweden’s bid to join NATO for a ratification vote, while Turkiye made it clear that it was waiting for Stockholm to fulfil its commitments about counterterrorism efforts.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the sanctions imposed on Thursday would not derail Sweden’s accession bid to join NATO.
“We continue to work with them to communicate that NATO accession is important for Sweden, it should happen as soon as possible, and we take President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s assurances that it will happen at great value,” he said.
The US and its allies imposed extensive sanctions on Russia after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but supply channels from Black Sea neighbor Turkiye and other trading hubs have remained open, prompting Washington to frequently issue warnings about the export of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow’s war effort.
Rich Outzen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and Jamestown Foundation, said: “These individual/entity sanctions differ greatly from state sanctions on state targets; they are less about geopolitics or bilateral relations and more about ‘grey’ business actions.
“Clearly no government likes to have businesses run by its nationals listed, but it is an order of magnitude below sanctioning state entities or coercive diplomacy per se,” he told Arab News.
Outzen expects muted reaction from Ankara given the shared interest in not helping Russia, with Turkiye strongly supporting Ukraine’s defense.
This is not closely connected to the dealing over Swedish NATO accession or the transfer of US F-16 jets to Turkiye, he said.
Ankara “is taking a number of steps to seek convergence with the West, while neither alienating nor strengthening Russia. That particular balancing act does not generally change in response to micro-events like a commercial sanction,” Outzen said.
“Failure of the F-16 fighter jets deal and/or Sweden’s accession process are more dangerous in that regard,” he added.
A concerted effort to discourage the Turkish private sector from assisting Russia in circumventing US sanctions has been also underway since more than a year.
This has included the visits of several high-level US officials, including Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, to Turkiye in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, forming part of a pressure campaign to deter such activities.
For Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, the sanctions in question concern only a limited number of Turkish companies and nationals helping Russia circumvent sanctions on the import of dual-use products particularly from Europe, and as such they have neither political implications nor economic consequences for Turkiye.
“There is a tacit understanding between the US and Turkiye that such trade should be prevented,” he told Arab News.
According to Unluhisarcikli, the direction of the US-Turkiye relationship this year will be determined by the developments regarding F-16 sales by the US to Ankara and Turkish ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid.
Erdogan and Biden had a short meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India where they reportedly talked about F-16s.
Ankara requested the fighter jets and their modernization kits back in October 2021, but the $6 billion deal is still pending the approval of Congress.
World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco -Georgieva
“The Moroccan authorities are fully committed to the meetings,” Georgieva said in her first public comments on the matter since the disaster
Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will decide on Monday whether to proceed with Oct. 9-15 annual meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco after completing a “thorough review” of the country’s ability to host the meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters.
Georgieva also said in an exclusive interview that the IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Morocco to provide a $1.3 billion loan to bolster the country’s resilience to climate-related disasters from the Fund’s new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
Questions have swirled over whether the IMF and World Bank would still hold their annual meetings in Morocco’s tourist hub of Marrakech since a devastating, 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the High Atlas Mountains, killing more than 2,900 people.
Marrakech, 45 miles (72 km) from the quake’s epicenter, suffered some damage in its ancient Medina quarter, but Moroccan
officials have pressed
the IMF and World Bank to proceed with the gathering, which would bring some 10,000-15,000 to the city.
“The Moroccan authorities are fully committed to the meetings,” Georgieva said in her first public comments on the matter since the disaster.
In describing discussions with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Georgieva expressed concern that the IMF and World Bank “don’t want to be a burden” to the country as it deals with recovery efforts.
But she said the prime minister told her that it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were not to take place in Marrakech. She added that she agreed to look for ways to simplify the meetings if they proceed in Marrakech, including possibly reducing their length and scaling back attendance.
“Stay tuned. By Monday, we will have made a decision in taking into account all factors. Obviously physical capacity, how the logistics are going to work,” Georgieva said, adding that security for participants was not a major concern.
Georgieva said the $1.3 billion RST loan for Morocco needed approval from the IMF’s Executive Board, but board consideration would likely take place in about two weeks, before the annual meetings start.
While the loan would not be directly related to the earthquake disaster, she said it would be aimed at building reslience to climate shocks, including drought, and help build the country’s overall financial capacity.
Morocco also has access to a
$5 billion flexible credit
line from the IMF, approved in April, that is aimed at strengthening the countries’ crisis prevention capabilities.
Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds
Clashes between pro-Turkish fighters and the SDF broke out in the area early this month after the Kurdish-led force retook a village in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor from armed Arab tribesmen
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Two women fighters of a military council linked to the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in a Turkish drone strike Friday, their command said.
Ankara routinely carries out drone strikes against targets in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria and neighboring Iraq but has sharply expanded them in recent weeks.
“Two of our female comrades were martyred when their car was hit by a drone of the Turkish occupation force on the road leading to the village of Al-Hattabat, south of Manbij,” said a statement from the general command of the city’s military council.
A third woman fighter and a male fighter were wounded in the strike, it added.
Mainly Arab Manbij has been controlled by the SDF since 2016 when they liberated it from Daesh group jihadists.
The district comes under frequent bombardment from areas to the west controlled by Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.
Clashes between pro-Turkish fighters and the SDF broke out in the area early this month after the Kurdish-led force retook a village in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor from armed Arab tribesmen. The fighting left at least 90 people dead.
“Following the recent attacks... by the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation, their failure to advance on any front and their heavy losses, the Turkish occupation has... resorted to cowardly and perfidious tactics aimed at sapping the will of our fighters,” the general command statement said.
Turkish drone strikes have killed 58 people in Syria so far this year, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among them were 13 civilians and 42 fighters of the SDF and its allies.
The SDF was Washington’s main ally in its military campaign against IS in Syria, but it remains anathema to Turkiye because of its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a deadly insurgency in southeastern Turkiye for decades.
Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria
A massive flash flood in eastern Libya triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday left more than 3,000 people dead, 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins
A week ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP
IDLIB, Syria: More than 2,000 Syrians in the rebel-held Idlib region, devastated by an earthquake in February, held prayers on Friday for the victims of natural disasters in Morocco and Libya.
The February 6 quake, centered on neighboring Turkiye, killed nearly 6,000 people in mainly rebel-held northern and northwestern Syria where survivors are still piecing their lives back together.
“Today, perhaps we are the best placed to pray for our brothers for whom no one has prayed ... Our souls are one, our religion unites us,” said Mahmoud Al-Hubaish, the imam of Idlib’s largest mosque.
Among those taking part in the prayers was Mohamed Al-Bacha, who lost his wife and children in the quake as well as an arm.
“We prayed for our brothers in Libya and Morocco,” the 31-year-old told AFP. “I felt like I was praying for my wife and children.”
A massive flash flood in eastern Libya triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday left more than 3,000 people dead, 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins.
A week ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures.
The mosque was packed full for Friday’s prayers, an AFP journalist reported.
“As Syrians, we have experienced what they have experienced,” said Abu Osama, a 45-year-old who fled to Idlib from the central province of Hama earlier in Syria’s more than decade-old civil war.
“The earthquake greatly affected us because we lost our loved ones in an earthquake similar to the one in Morocco,” he said.
“We felt their pain as we prayed.”
Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary
Cleverly: ‘It’s clear from my visit here to the Palestinian territories that Palestinians, particularly young Palestinians, need to have their voices heard’
‘Unacceptable levels of violence and bloodshed’ in 2023, says minister
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The two-state solution is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians, according to the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
The minister reiterated the importance of the “two-state solution” and “the need for democratic renewal” during a recent visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
In a 50-second video that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office posted on X, Cleverly said: “It’s clear from my visit here to the Palestinian territories that Palestinians, particularly young Palestinians, need to have their voices heard.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had honest and insightful conversations with young Palestinians on the challenges that they face and also their aspirations. They are, of course, the future.”
He goes on to say that there have been “unacceptable levels of violence and bloodshed” in 2023.
Cleverly added: “I’ve seen firsthand the impacts, the positive impact of (the) UK’s support to Palestinian refugees … UK funding is helping to provide education for millions of children across the Middle East.”
Meanwhile, in another video that the foreign secretary shared on his X handle during a visit to Israel — in which there is an iron dome shown behind him — he said: “Its purpose is to destroy rockets that threaten Israel from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
“This is state-of-the-art technology, and it protects regional security and stability.”
He said that the UK understands the threat posed by Iran.
He is heard saying in the 46-second video: “In a world that faces increased threats from hostile actors, Israel’s security is our security.
“And a strong Israel is vital to the security of the region, which is in everybody’s interest.”
Sudan conflict puts Darfur’s history of ethnic bloodletting on rewind
The UN has received credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in El-Geneina and its surrounding areas
UN officials sound the alarm over“identity-based attacks,” with civilians “targeted on the basis of race”
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
NAIROBI, Kenya: Darfur, a part of Sudan that is no stranger to ethnic violence and genocide, is once again making similar headlines, following the discovery of mass graves amid a prolonged power struggle between two Sudanese generals that has reduced entire cities to rubble and triggered a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.
The UN Joint Human Rights office said it has received credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in the city of El-Geneina and the surrounding areas, the head of the UN’s Sudan mission said on Wednesday.
The graves are believed to contain the bodies of victims of attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militias on civilians, the majority of whom were from the Masalit community, Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council.
This latest bout of bloodletting is partly the result of political rivalries compounded by simmering racial tensions. Darfur first gained international notoriety in the early 2000s when ethnic cleansing, economic disparities, and competition for resources sparked a conflict between the Arab-dominated government and non-Arab rebel groups.
Between 2003 and 2005, tens of thousands of civilians in Darfur were systematically killed, marking the first genocide of the 21st century. There are fears that the current conflict, between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces, which is entering its sixth month, could reach similar levels of brutality.
“These tensions have been exacerbated by factors such as desertification, political instability since Sudan’s independence, economic stagnation, the proliferation of arms from internal and external conflicts, proxy-led battles, and international polarization,” Ahmed Khair, a researcher at the Sudan Research and Consultancy Group, told Arab News.
While the root causes of conflict remain unchanged, the allegiances of the warring parties have steadily shifted.
“New political parties, actors, coalitions, and even a transformation of existing political entities, have emerged, adapting to the ever-shifting political dynamics,” said Khair.
Prominent examples of these groups are the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi, and the Sudan Liberation Movement Abdel Wahid.
According to Khair, they are all motivated by the prospect of “empowering their regions and the citizens living there.”
The current crisis in Sudan began on April 15 when a long-running power struggle between the SAF and the RSF escalated into violence, much of which has been focused around Darfur and the capital, Khartoum. About 4 million people have been internally displaced by the conflict and a further 1.1 million have fled to neighboring countries, primarily Chad and Egypt.
In Darfur, the conflict has taken on an appearance that is both different from previous hostilities yet at the same time all-too familiar, with the RSF and allied militias targeting specific ethno-linguistic groups.
The western region of Darfur, an area about the size of France and home to a quarter of Sudan’s population, had already seen some of the worst unrest during the conflict before the violence further intensified last month. More than 50,000 people fled the city in the space of 10 days in August, according to the UN.
Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the UN’s special adviser on the prevention of genocide, sounded the alarm over the increasing incidences of “identity-based attacks,” warning that civilians “are being targeted on the basis of race” in Darfur.
Perthes, who this week announced he will step down from his role as head of the UN mission to Sudan, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, during his final briefing, that the conflict in the country is likely to escalate.
Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of the SAF and Sudan’s de facto ruler, has repeatedly accused the UN envoy of bias toward the RSF, and Perthes has been persona non grata since he denounced possible “crimes against humanity” in Darfur.
The Sudanese government repeatedly called for him to be dismissed from his role but UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had reiterated his support for the envoy. On Wednesday, however, Guterres accepted the resignation of Perthes, saying that the envoy “has very strong reasons” for stepping down.
“I am grateful to the secretary-general for that opportunity and for his confidence in me but I have asked him to relieve me of this duty,” Perthes said, as he warned that the conflict “could be morphing into a full-scale civil war.”
He added that the warring sides “cannot operate with impunity and there will be accountability for the crimes committed.”
In early September, the US imposed sanctions on Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of RSF chief Mohammed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, over “the massacre of civilians, ethnic killings, and use of sexual violence.”
In South Darfur, a region historically associated with RSF influence, the feuding factions are locked in a fierce struggle for control of the country. While the RSF and its allied Arab militias hold sway over much of South Darfur’s capital, Nyala, the SAF is relying on its artillery and air force to assert its presence in an area that had long been neglected.
Civilians, and the aid workers trying to assist them, have found themselves caught in the crossfire. Sixty were killed and 285 wounded during 12 days of intense fighting in Nyala alone on August 22, according to a recent report by local monitoring group the Darfur Cinema Center. And an air raid on Wednesday killed at least 40 civilians, a medical source told the Agence France-Presse news agency.
On Aug. 21, the SAF reportedly shelled a market in Nyala, killing 24 civilians. The SAF denies being responsible for that incident but residents said they suspect the presence of RSF fighters nearby was the reason for the fatal bombardment.
A similarly harrowing incident occurred two days later when about 30 civilians, most of them women and children, were caught in the crossfire between the RSF and SAF.
According to locals and observers who spoke to Arab News, the actual death tolls resulting from incidents such as these are likely much higher than the reported figures.
The conflict has disrupted communications infrastructure in the region, which is making it difficult for medics to accurately record deaths. In many cases, grieving families have no choice but to bury their dead without officially registering their deaths.
Services at hospitals and clinics in conflict zone have also been affected. Rescue operations have been hampered by the closure of medical facilities, and healthcare workers are at constant risk of being targeted by the warring factions, in breach of international humanitarian law.
The fighting has also disrupted food supplies and “food scarcity is a pressing concern across Darfur, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis,” William Carter, the country director for Sudan at the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Arab News.
“It’s all very difficult and complex; the safety situation but also logistics, getting across borders from eastern Chad, through the rainy season across huge distances,” he added. “This is one of the most critical areas of the country to make sure a response gets to.”
#Sudan 5.1 Million fled as their homes turned to ashes. Half of the population is facing hunger. Brutal violence is rising. But the world is looking away.
With 50 organizations, we urge the @UN Security Council to address the crisis immediately.https://t.co/JJ81IW8xXo
The scarcity of food and safe drinking water often forces civilians to take extreme risks, placing themselves in the line of fire as they search for supplies.
“The situation is urgent,” Mohammed Adam Hassan, executive director of the Darfur Network for Human Rights, told Arab News. “We, as human rights organizations, continue to document civilian casualties, property destruction and widespread suffering.”
He called on the international community to intervene in the conflict and speed up the humanitarian response.
“The sanctions are a step in the right direction but more must be done to address the complex crisis on the ground,” he added. “Such an intervention should prioritize the protection of civilians and the creation of safe zones and humanitarian corridors to facilitate aid delivery.”
Khair, the researcher with the Sudan Research and Consultancy Group, agreed about the urgent need for urgent external intervention, but added that efforts need to align with the political realities on the ground.
“While coordination in areas controlled by the Sudanese government continues through established mechanisms, challenges arise in areas controlled by armed movements like the RSF,” he said.
Khair identified Minni Arko Minnawi, Darfur’s governor, as a potentially pivotal figure in this process, in light of the fact he has tacit approval from key parties.
“To bridge this gap, initiating dialogue and creating emergency coordination structures must happen,” Khair added.
Efforts to address the crisis through regional diplomatic channels, such as the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development have faced significant obstacles. Al-Burhan has threatened to withdraw Sudan from organizations that continue to communicate with representatives of the RSF.
Washington’s recent announcement of sanctions on RSF leader Dagalo might suggest the US is taking a side in the conflict but it could simply be a move designed to coax the warring parties back to the negotiating table in Jeddah.
Regardless of the measures taken so far, Hassan said that “accountability and justice are of the highest importance,” and that thorough investigations by organizations such as the International Criminal Court will ultimately be required to ensure the perpetrators of abuses are held to account.