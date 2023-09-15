Where We Are Going Today: Sisi’s Eatery

Located at Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Sisi’s Eatery is a premium all-day dining experience that brings the authentic flavors of Austria to your plate. Inspired by the captivating spirit of Empress Sisi, known for her rebellious nature and timeless beauty, this eatery is a gateway to a world of extraordinary flavors.
Embracing Empress Sisi’s love for all things sweet, Sisi’s Eatery offers a diverse menu with both international favorites and authentic Austrian classics. Whether you are a vegetarian, vegan or a meat lover, there is something here for everyone.
If you have a sweet tooth, do not miss the fragrant kaiserschmarrn, a classic Austrian dish of shredded pancake bites served with delightful homemade fruit compote or hazelnut spread.
For the main course, indulge in the authentic weinerschnitzel, available in veal, turkey or chicken options, perfectly complemented by traditional potato salad or signature fries.
Coffee aficionados will appreciate the specialty coffee menu, featuring Viennese coffee topped with rich whipped cream and Spanish lattes with unique flavors like saffron, rose or lotus.
Sisi’s Eatery takes dessert seriously, offering more than 50 varieties of cakes and a rich selection of sweet treats, paying homage to Empress Sisi’s love for indulgence. From local and international favorites to classic Viennese specialties, there is a dessert for every craving.
The venue aims to replicate Vienna’s contemporary cafe culture. The intricately embroidered chair designs and bespoke floor tiling reflect the city’s architectural heritage, and at the heart of it all, a majestic spiral staircase invites you to experience a feast fit for royalty.
As the summer comes to an end in the Kingdom, diners can also enjoy the enchanting outdoor space with its expansive terrace, lush green surroundings and a beautifully crafted fountain. The first Sisi’s Eatery branch was opened in Dubai Hills Mall.
Recipes for Success: Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul offers advice and a watermelon salad recipe
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul, recently named culinary director at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, has worked for numerous upmarket hotels, including Sheraton, Le Meridien, Crown Plaza, Hilton, Kempinski, Raffles and Fairmont. But it all began for him in his mother’s tiny kitchen in Amman.
“I grew up in a small home and — especially over the weekends — I spent most of my time with my mother in the kitchen. And my mum always cooked with love because she was cooking for her family,” Abu Elfoul tells Arab News. “So, I grew up with this romantic view of cooking. We need to cook with love. If you don’t love cooking, don’t cook. If you come to cooking looking at it as just a chore, it’s never going to work.”
Here, Abu Elfoul discusses his favorite cuisines and how to deal with customers, and gives us his recipe for watermelon salad.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Love. Cooking is about feeding people and cooking from the heart is the most important thing you can do as a chef.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common issue that you find in other restaurants?
I’ve noticed that some restaurants tend to overdo it when it comes to presentation and ingredients. Whenever the food is simple and basic, it hits closer to the heart; you can taste it more and it is more memorable. If you complicate a dish with too many ingredients, or garnishes et cetera, it may work sometimes, but it usually just gets in the way.
When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine to order?
I love food from the Levant and I love Indian kitchens, because these civilizations have a rich culinary history. And I love how they use so much spice and it is always cooked with love. From Indian food, honestly, my favorite is butter chicken; I could eat it every day, I would never say no. I also love the Indian chicken biriyani. I even learned to speak Hindi a little bit because I love the food so much!
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I don’t even have to think about that one. It’s Qalayat Bandora (a dish of Jordanian and Palestinian origin). It’s the tastiest food I’ve ever had in my life and it’s the simplest food. It’s a tomato dish made with green chili, garlic, salt, and black pepper, and is usually eaten with bread.
What request/behavior by customers most annoys you?
This is what I believe as a chef and what I try to explain to my staff: We need to understand where our guests are coming from and what their expectations are and cater to their needs. Because, at the end of the day, we are here to serve them. The guests come here from their own cultures, with their own specific backgrounds and baggage. We are here for them. So, to answer the question: Nothing annoys me anymore.
What is your favorite dish to cook?
Of course it has to be chicken maqluba (a popular Levant rice-based dish) with potato, eggplant and cauliflower. I love this dish. I still make it according to my mother’s recipe.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Honestly, I don’t have any difficulty with any dish, because, in the kitchen, we work to a system. We’re like a beehive — one team all with good communication and training. With our team, there is nothing I can call difficult at all.
Chef Hamzeh’s watermelon salad
INGREDIENTS:
100g watermelon; 20g carrot; 10g avocado puree; 5g cucumber; 5g radish; 5g red radish; 10g endive hearts; 8g cherry tomato; 5g microgreens; 2g balsamic reduction; 800ml fresh orange juice; 20g ginger; 5g vanilla sticks; 200g olive oil; 10g Dijon mustard; Maldon salt and white pepper powder to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the dressing: Mix the orange juice, ginger, vanilla sticks, mustard, salt and pepper in a blender. Gradually add the olive oil a little at a time, using a whisk to emulsify and thicken the liquid.
For the salad:
1. Cut the watermelon into a 2-inch by 1-inch cube and remove the seeds. Marinate in the orange and vanilla dressing.
2. Slice the cucumber long and roll it up. Slice the radish thin and soak in cold water. Cut the tomatoes in half and season with salt and pepper.
3. Place the marinated watermelon in the middle of the plate. Pipe the avocado puree on top and arrange the sliced vegetables (including the endives and microgreens) on top of the watermelon and avocado.
4. Drizzle with orange vanilla dressing and balsamic reduction.
What We Are Drinking Today: Fitness Fruits, a refreshing take on juice
Jasmine Bager
If you find yourself at one of the top food courts in the Kingdom with a Fitness Fruits stand, stop by for a quick pick-me-up that will serve fruity goodness you can sip with a straw or a healthy green drink that can boost your energy level and quench your thirst.
With a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables, the knowledgeable and helpful staff can juice up whatever you prefer, within minutes. They can either give you a standard flexible cover or vacuum-seal it shut, which is especially handy if you plan to sip it as you drive or hand it to children.
They can create any combination, blending whatever fruits or vegetables you prefer. They also sell fruit plates.
Their pomegranate slush is refreshing and tangy without large shards of ice to ruin the sipping experience. It feels like a healthier slush that you might have ordered at a movie theater. It costs SR19 ($5) for a cup.
They also sell ready-to-squeeze juice in larger containers, if you prefer to take it home and share with your family — or sip alone at your leisure.
They currently have 10 branches in various malls around the Kingdom — in Riyadh, Alkhobar, Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, Hail, Abha and Jazan.
For a complete list of their current offerings and to check exact locations and operating hours, visit their instagram @fitnes_fruit.
Balancing passion and perseverance, Saudi chef serves up creative fusion of flavors wherever he goes
Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck “Caliente,” which he said is “a testament to my adaptability and innovation
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Enani may have humble beginnings as a dishwasher but his work ethic and creativity have seen him work at top restaurants and privately for clients in the US, the UAE and the Kingdom.
Enani told Arab News during a recent interview: “It is important to be a humble student with discipline, dedication, and understand the why behind your culinary pursuits. These principles have become the bedrock of my success.”
He has a passion for pop-up dinners and his first in San Francisco was memorable because of the presence of the head chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant. “This event marked a significant milestone as I have crafted and executed a menu that impressed seasoned chefs, demonstrating my culinary prowess.”
Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck “Caliente,” which he said is “a testament to my adaptability and innovation. Born during the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea was inspired by the American comedy-drama movie ‘Chef.’”
The truck not only served as a source of income but also as a platform to educate the community about food, flavors and ingredients, setting it apart from other food trucks in the region.
“My specialization in Latin and Asian cuisines, influenced by my family and mentors, has shaped my cooking style,” he said.
The contrasts between the two cuisines inspires him: “I appreciate the finesse in Japanese cuisine and the authenticity in Latin cuisines, I believe that their juxtaposition creates a perfect balance in the world of food, offering a genuinely elegant dining experience.”
Enani was featured in the American reality TV cooking competition “Top Chef.” He has sharpened his culinary skills in South America and also taken cooking courses in California.
I’m truly enjoying the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in the fascinating world of Saudi cuisine.
Abdulrahman Enani, Saudi chef
Enani’s love for food is deeply rooted in his family, particularly his mother. “Her curiosity for ingredients, creativity, and the way she tastes food at all stages have significantly influenced my cooking style. Additionally, working with Michelin-starred chefs in San Francisco instilled in me the importance of taste, cleanliness, organization and forward-thinking.”
He believes that a well-trained cook can create magic for consumers: “Knowledge represents the database of information, flavors and techniques, while feelings encompass creativity, love and confidence. Balancing these elements allows a chef to create exceptional dishes that resonate with diners.”
Enani also draws inspiration from top chefs including Denmark’s Rene Redzepi, Roy Choi who is the creator of the Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi, and the late Anthony Bourdain. These culinary legends have left a lasting impact on Enani’s journey.
His secret in the kitchen is simple: “Cooking with love and respect for ingredients.”
For example, he said that “seasonal radishes from a local farmer are served with flavored butter, showcasing the respect for the ingredients’ natural beauty.”
Enani is determined to pass on his knowledge and holds regular cooking classes and workshops. To promote sustainable cooking, he has worked with institutions including King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.
He also works for clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US: “As a private chef, you get the chance to make someone’s occasion even more memorable. Food plays a big role in private events and I loved contributing and sharing my passion and creativity, and of course most of all that smile I seek to see on people’s faces after they try my dishes.”
Enani is currently a consulting chef at Infuse Advisory, where a new culinary concept for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is being produced.
“I’m truly enjoying the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in the fascinating world of Saudi cuisine,” he added.
To young chefs, particularly those starting in entry-level positions, Enani has simple advice: “Always be humble, as learning is a lifelong journey in the culinary world.”
Where We Are Going Today: Scott’s restaurant in Riyadh
Scott’s elegant art-deco interior is enhanced by a cozy candle-lit ambience and relaxed jazz music
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
The original Scott’s — a seafood restaurant in London’s prestigious Mayfair district that started out as an oyster warehouse in the 1850s — has earned an enviable reputation as a “mainstay of London’s elite,” hosting politicians and A-list celebrities from around the world.
It has now opened its first branch outside of the UK in VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s luxury hotspot that is already home to a range of top-tier international restaurants.
Scott’s elegant art-deco interior is enhanced by a cozy candle-lit ambience and relaxed jazz music. The staff are attentive and knowledgeable and provided excellent service throughout our visit, ensuring we selected the perfect dishes from the extensive menu, which features a wide range of seafood staples — including salmon, sea bass, oysters, caviar, sashimi, and, of course, the classic British favorite, fish, chips and mushy peas — but also several meat options, including crispy duck, lamb cutlets, wagyu striploin, and grilled chicken.
The tempura fried oysters made for a flavorful starter; crispy with a tang from the ponzu aioli and pickled fennel. The yellowtail sashimi topped off with pickled cucumber, spiced miso, and sesame dressing, meanwhile, was deliciously light and energizing — perfect for sashimi aficionados.
The blackened miso salmon served with hearty bok choi struck the ideal balance between salty and sweet.
If you are looking for a touch of decadence and extravagance for a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary, then Scott’s in VIA Riyadh is a great choice.