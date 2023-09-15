Thousands join anti-regime rally in southern Syria despite violence

You are here

People stage a protest in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Friday. (AP)
AFP

  • Protesters furious after gunfire left several injured during attempt to shut Baath Party office
  • We are not afraid and we will keep protesting peacefully until the end
BEIRUT: Thousands of Syrians protested on Friday in the southern city of Sweida, the largest in nearly a month of anti-regime demonstrations that have intensified despite one incidence of violence, activists said.

Peaceful protests in Sweida province, the heartland of the country’s Druze minority, began last month after President Bashar Assad’s regime ended fuel subsidies.
The move dealt a heavy blow to Syrians reeling from war and economic woes.
“Between 3,500 and 4,000 people rallied,” a protester said, adding that it was “the biggest demonstration yet.”
Another activist gave similar estimates. The demonstration took place days after three protesters were wounded by gunfire while trying to weld shut a branch of the ruling Baath Party.
Activists blamed party members guarding the building for the violence.
Sealing of the party’s offices has become a common act of defiance by protesters in recent weeks.
“Today, in response to the gunfire, people turned out in larger numbers,” said the protester.
“We are not afraid and we will keep protesting peacefully until the end.”
Media outlet Suwayda24 shared videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing thousands of men and women chanting anti-regime slogans and waving Druze flags. Protesters chanted: “Syria wants freedom” and “Leave, Bashar, enemy of humanity,” one video showed.
Rayan Maarouf of Suwayda24, an outlet run by citizen journalists, said the violence has “only increased people’s determination.”
On Thursday, the US Embassy to Syria, which is based outside the country, said it was “concerned about reports of the regime’s use of violence to suppress protests”
in Sweida. In one Suwayda24 video, a protester read out a statement endorsed by a prominent Druze cleric refusing to allow “one party to impose its policies on us.”
Smaller, sporadic protests have taken place in neighboring Daraa province, the cradle of Syria’s 2011 uprising, which Assad bloodily suppressed.
The Druze made up less than three percent of Syria’s pre-war population.  They have largely kept out of the conflict.
Sweida has been mostly spared from the fighting, and has faced only a few terror attacks, which were repelled. Protests against deteriorating economic conditions have erupted sporadically in the province since 2020.
Syrian security services have a limited presence in Sweida, and Damascus has turned a blind eye to Druze men refusing to undertake compulsory military service.
The war in Syria has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

 

Children traumatized by Morocco ‘nightmare’ quake

A girl washes dishes outside their tent at a camp for earthquake victims in Amizmiz on September 15, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

  • The magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — flattened entire villages like Ibtissam’s hometown of Imi N’Tala and left tens of thousands of people homeless
RABAT: Nine-year-old Moroccan girl Ibtissam Ait Iddar was fortunate to have been rescued from under the rubble, but like other children she remains traumatized by the earthquake that devastated her village.
“My father called me and I cried back ‘I’m here, I’m here’,” Ibtissam recalled five days after the disaster that left nearly 3,000 people dead and more than 5,600 injured.
The magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — flattened entire villages like Ibtissam’s hometown of Imi N’Tala and left tens of thousands of people homeless.
A week after it struck on Sept. 8, Ibtissam and her family have sought refuge nearby with dozens of other families, living out of a tent.
But two of Ibtissam’s friends, Mouna and Zineb, are not among the survivors.
“We used to go to school together even though we were not in the same class,” she said.

Ibtissam’s 4-year-old sister and both her grandmothers were also killed in the quake, and now her mother, Naima Benhamou, says she is now “worried” about her daughter.
The girl wakes up often at night crying and shouts “Get me out, I’ve fallen,” said Benhamou, expressing concern about her daughter’s psychological state.
Ibtissam was pulled out from the rubble by her father and her uncle after their home was crushed by huge rocks that the quake caused to roll down the mountainside.
Imi N’Tala is located at an altitude of more than 1,400 meters near Mount Toubkal in the High Atlas Mountains.
The village’s houses are built on a narrow and winding road that runs the length of the mountain range, about 75 km south of Marrakech.
Survivors in the village, once home to 400 people, have said the quake killed 84 residents, including 20 children.
The stench of death fills the air, they have said.
On Wednesday, rescuers pulled a body from under rubble and struggled to search for five more.
Youssef Ait Raiss, 11, remembers how his family home “crumbled.”
“We were stuck under the rubble,” said the boy whose parents were away when the quake struck.
“We were with our grandmother. It was like a nightmare,” added his brother Zakaria, 13.
The grandmother has since died while an older brother aged 16 is fighting for his life in a Marrakech hospital. Two of Youssef’s classmates, Taoufik and Khaled, were also killed.
“We went to school together. We played together,” he said.
His school near the village was badly damaged and classes have been suspended, a measure that has been taken in around 40 communities in the nearby provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua and Taroudant.
“The earthquake affected a particularly rural and isolated area, encompassing a school population of around 1 million pupils and a teaching staff of more than 42,000 professionals,” it said in a statement.
Ibtissam has said she was “shocked” to see her school damaged, according to her mother.
“She told me that if she cannot go back to school then we must leave here as soon as possible,” Benhamou added.
But Ibtissam’s uncle Mohammed Ait Toulkine vowed to make sure she goes to school.
“I’ll do everything possible to send her to Marrakech. It is important that she continues to study,” he said.
Nearby a team of rescuers dug through the rubble to retrieve the body of Khadija Ouhssine’s father-in-law.
Ouhssine, 32, also lost two of her children and her mother-in-law, all killed by the quake.
“Losing one’s children is a feeling that no word can describe,” she said, standing outside her flattened house.

 

US sanctions Turkish firms for alleged aid to Russia

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Ankara ‘taking a number of steps to seek convergence with West, while neither alienating nor strengthening Moscow,’ analyst tells Arab News
  • The designations specifically target shipping and trade entities alleged to have played a role in the repair of sanctioned vessels associated with Russia’s Defense Ministry
ANKARA: President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the imposition of sanctions on five Turkish companies and a Turkish national.
The move comes amid accusations they helped Russia in evading Western sanctions and provided support to Moscow in its ongoing war in Ukraine.
It is part of a broader set of sanctions targeting over 150 Russian-supporting entities and individuals, hindering the Russian military as well as the country’s industrial base, construction sector, financial sector, oil and gas industry, technology supply and maritime sector.
The designations specifically target shipping and trade entities alleged to have played a role in the repair of sanctioned vessels associated with Russia’s Defense Ministry and in facilitating the transfer of dual-use goods.
Among the sanctioned firms, construction and foreign trade company Margiana Insaat Dis Ticaret faces allegations of facilitating covert deliveries to sanctioned Russian entities entrenched in the military drone production supply chain. Informatics and trade company Demirci Bilisim Ticaret Sanayi finds itself under scrutiny for purportedly dispatching sensors and measuring tools to Russia.
Also on the list is Denkar Ship Construction, a company embroiled in allegations of providing repair services to vessels linked to the Russian Defense Ministry. Similarly, shipyard agency ID Ship Agency and its owner, Ilker Dogruyol, have been sanctioned for their suspected involvement in similar activities.
CTL Ltd. finds itself accused of shipping US and European-origin electronic components to companies in Russia.
The Turkish government did not release any official statement about the designations.
This decision, however, came amid a sensitive juncture in US-Turkiye relations, with Washington closely watching Ankara’s potential ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership application when the Turkish parliament reconvenes in early October.
At the July NATO summit in Lithuania, Ankara agreed to forward Sweden’s bid to join NATO for a ratification vote, while Turkiye made it clear that it was waiting for Stockholm to fulfil its commitments about counterterrorism efforts.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the sanctions imposed on Thursday would not derail Sweden’s accession bid to join NATO.
“We continue to work with them to communicate that NATO accession is important for Sweden, it should happen as soon as possible, and we take President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s assurances that it will happen at great value,” he said.
The US and its allies imposed extensive sanctions on Russia after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but supply channels from Black Sea neighbor Turkiye and other trading hubs have remained open, prompting Washington to frequently issue warnings about the export of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow’s war effort.
Rich Outzen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and Jamestown Foundation, said: “These individual/entity sanctions differ greatly from state sanctions on state targets; they are less about geopolitics or bilateral relations and more about ‘grey’ business actions.
“Clearly no government likes to have businesses run by its nationals listed, but it is an order of magnitude below sanctioning state entities or coercive diplomacy per se,” he told Arab News.
Outzen expects muted reaction from Ankara given the shared interest in not helping Russia, with Turkiye strongly supporting Ukraine’s defense.
This is not closely connected to the dealing over Swedish NATO accession or the transfer of US F-16 jets to Turkiye, he said.
Ankara “is taking a number of steps to seek convergence with the West, while neither alienating nor strengthening Russia. That particular balancing act does not generally change in response to micro-events like a commercial sanction,” Outzen said.
“Failure of the F-16 fighter jets deal and/or Sweden’s accession process are more dangerous in that regard,” he added.
A concerted effort to discourage the Turkish private sector from assisting Russia in circumventing US sanctions has been also underway since more than a year.
This has included the visits of several high-level US officials, including Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, to Turkiye in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, forming part of a pressure campaign to deter such activities.
For Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, the sanctions in question concern only a limited number of Turkish companies and nationals helping Russia circumvent sanctions on the import of dual-use products particularly from Europe, and as such they have neither political implications nor economic consequences for Turkiye.
“There is a tacit understanding between the US and Turkiye that such trade should be prevented,” he told Arab News.
According to Unluhisarcikli, the direction of the US-Turkiye relationship this year will be determined by the developments regarding F-16 sales by the US to Ankara and Turkish ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid.
Erdogan and Biden had a short meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in India where they reportedly talked about F-16s.
Ankara requested the fighter jets and their modernization kits back in October 2021, but the $6 billion deal is still pending the approval of Congress.

Calm returns to Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Updated 15 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The effects of the cease-fire that was reached on Wednesday evening remained in place for the second day
  • People heard occasional gunshots fired into the air during the funeral of the victims of the clashes that claimed 17 lives and left 150 injured — both Palestinians and Lebanese
BEIRUT: Calm prevailed at the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Friday following the week-long bloody clashes between Fatah militants and extremist groups, most notably Jund Al-Sham and Al-Shabab Al-Muslim.
The effects of the cease-fire that was reached on Wednesday evening remained in place for the second day, following the collapse of more than four truces within a week.
People heard occasional gunshots fired into the air during the funeral of the victims of the clashes that claimed 17 lives and left 150 injured — both Palestinians and Lebanese.
Fresh meetings and communications focused on preventing breaches of the new cease-fire and avoiding a repeat of the violence against the backdrop of the assassination of Fatah leader Mohammed Al-Armoushi. The first truce lasted 40 days.
Dr. Riad Abu Al-Einen, head of Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon, said: “The hospital received the bodies of 30 victims who died during the clashes between July 30 and Sept. 14. We also received 205 wounded, 100 of whom were injured during the recent week’s clashes. These figures do not include casualties received by other hospitals.”
Footage shared on social media of the camp showed the extent of damage to homes, shops and UNRWA schools, with the site resembling a war zone. The clashes resulted in the displacement of hundreds of Palestinians and Lebanese living in the vicinity of the camp. In the videos, the voices of refugees could be heard cursing the Palestinian infighting, and residents grieving over their losses.
On Friday, displaced Palestinians and Lebanese returned to inspect their homes. Significant damage was discovered, particularly around the Hittin and Al-Tawarek neighborhoods. Movement in the city of Sidon remained minimal as people awaited confirmation of the cease-fire.
Leaders from the Fatah movement and Hamas, who negotiated on behalf of the extremist groups, exchanged accusations regarding the obstruction of previous cease-fire agreements.
Hamas accused Fatah of “seeking a military solution and not wanting a cease-fire,” while Fatah claimed that Hamas’ request for a cease-fire “aimed to protect extremist groups and wanted persons suspected of involvement in Al-Armoushi’s assassination, thereby avoiding their handover.”
Al-Armoushi held the highest military rank in the Palestinian National Security in the Sidon region.
Fatah had the greatest influence in Ain Al-Hilweh camp, which was established in 1948 by the Red Cross. But the party had lost sway amid the rise of extremist organizations. It believed that the sporadic clashes were orchestrated to enable Iran’s allies to gain control of the largest camp in Lebanon, a concern heightened by Al-Armoushi’s assassination.
The camp has four main entrances, with three under Fatah’s control. Meanwhile, the fourth entrance, located in the direction of the Al-Tawarek neighborhood, serves as the stronghold of the Jund Al-Sham group and other extremist factions, classified as terrorist organizations by Lebanon.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday held two meetings, one with Azzam Al-Ahmad of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the other with Moussa Abu Marzouk of Hamas. Both had been in Lebanon since the beginning of the week to resolve the crisis.
Ghassan Ayoub of the Palestinian People’s Party in Lebanon told Arab News: “The significance of the new agreement lies in the commitment of all Palestinian national and Islamist factions to their duty of defusing tension in the camp. This commitment involves everyone’s participation in strengthening the joint security force responsible for implementing the cease-fire terms, evacuating militants from the UNRWA school complex, and handing over wanted individuals.
“Previously, Hamas and some Islamist forces were not part of the security force. Today, everyone will participate, including those with military members and those without, who will contribute politically. This means that both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad will be part of the force.”
Ayoub said that the reinforcement of the security force would take shape over the coming days.
Sidon MP Osama Saad told Arab News after a meeting of prominent figures in Sidon: “The city’s leaders are reassured that matters are being treated seriously. High-level communications occurred between all Palestinian parties, given the significant damage and losses suffered. The camp risked an implosion if the clashes continued. This is a dangerous path for the Palestinian cause and the symbolism of the Ain Al-Hilweh camp for the Palestinian diaspora, which champions the right of return and cannot be replaced by any other camp in Lebanon.”
He added: “Palestinian forces recognized the gravity of the situation, and the Lebanese state also acknowledged the seriousness of the developments after gunfire spread to Sidon at a time when we are in a political deadlock, facing deteriorating living conditions and rising sectarian tensions. This situation places responsibilities on both Palestinians and Lebanese.
“There are firm commitments to hand over the wanted individuals accused of assassinating Al-Armoushi. The PLO pledged to exercise restraint, and Hamas committed to facilitating the handover of those wanted. A mechanism will be adopted through the joint security force, which will be strengthened by all factions.”
A Palestinian source told Arab News: “During a meeting with former minister Bahia Hariri on Friday, the Hamas delegation assured her of their opposition to a military solution and their readiness to participate in compensation and reconstruction efforts in the camp. They also expressed willingness to vacate the UNRWA school complex and establish a committee for handing over those implicated in the assassination of Al-Armoushi.”

UAE to launch digital response platform to aid disaster-affected countries

Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

  • UAE’s permanent representative to UN made the announcement during a UN Security Council debate
  • Platform will enable affected countries to communicate what aid is needed and where, allowing partners to deliver aid efficiently
NEW YORK: Catastrophe-hit countries will be getting swifter and more efficient support thanks to a new digital response platform that the UAE announced will be launching on Friday.
The UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh made the announcement during a UN Security Council debate titled “Maintenance of international peace and security: Advancing public-private humanitarian partnership,” reported the Emirates News Agency, or WAM.
The digital response platform will enable affected countries to communicate what aid is needed and where, allowing partners to better target and accelerate aid delivery.
According to WAM’s report, the platform will utilize the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial tools, and will be securely hosted to ensure data integrity.
Nusseibeh said: “We are facing a humanitarian system in crisis. And the architecture of the past can no longer keep pace with the crises of the present.
“The UAE has been developing a digital platform to support governments’ ability to better harness international support in the wake of natural disasters. We look forward to working on this with governments, the private sector, and humanitarian organizations in the coming months to launch a new tool to turbocharge our crisis response capabilities.”
With Albania serving as the council’s president for September, Igli Hasani, Albania’s minister for Europe and foreign affairs, chaired the meeting.
The UAE is considered a major global humanitarian donor. The Dubai-based International Humanitarian City is the world’s largest humanitarian logistics hub, home to 62 humanitarian organizations, including major UN agencies, and 17 private sector companies.
Over the past five years, the UAE private sector has contributed over $250 million to humanitarian efforts globally.

Egyptian village mourns scores of its men killed in flooding in Libya where they worked for years

Updated 15 September 2023
AP

  • At least 74 men from the village, some as young as 17, were killed when Mediterranean storm Daniel unleashed heavy rainfall on Derna on Sunday night
  • The deluge proved deadly for thousands in just seconds, uprooting apartment buildings and washing away roads and bridges
NAZLET EL-SHARIF, Egypt: The 42-year-old Egyptian farmer was watering his crops along the Nile River south of the capital of Cairo and scrolling on his mobile phone when he learned that two of his sons were dead.
Ashraf Sadawy Abdel-Fattah saw a list on social media with names of Egyptians killed in the horrific flooding that tore through the city of Derna in neighboring Libya on Sunday night.
His second-eldest son, Mohamed, 23, and Abdel-Rahman, who was 19, were on the list, along with six relatives and scores of other men from their village.
“It’s a great shock for the family, but also for the entire village,” Abdel-Fattah said, speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday outside his home in Nazlet el-Sharif, a village in the province of Beni Sueif.
At least 74 men from the village, some as young as 17, were killed when Mediterranean storm Daniel unleashed heavy rainfall on Derna on Sunday night. Two dams in the mountains above the city burst, sending a wall of water two stories high that wreaked destruction and swept entire neighborhoods out to sea.
The deluge proved deadly for thousands in just seconds, uprooting apartment buildings and washing away roads and bridges. More than 11,300 people were reported killed, according to the Libyan Red Crescent — including scores of Egyptians who had lived and worked in Derna for years.
Days later, searchers are digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings in Derna for 10,000 people missing and feared dead.
“It was like hell,” said Rashad Ezzat Abdel-Hamid, a 45-year-old Egyptian who survived the disaster. He said he and seven other Egyptians rushed to the roof of their three-story building when the wall of water surged through their street in the city center.
An untold number of people were washed away in the densely populated urban area, said Abdel-Hamid. When he came down after the surge subsided, it was a scene of horror.
Lifeless bodies, clothes, wrecked cars and furniture lay everywhere in the streets, inundated with mud and debris. Buildings had collapsed or were partially destroyed. Around him, people were wailing and crying, looking for their loved ones and trying to retrieve those under the rubble.
“Entire families drowned inside their homes. Others washed way to the sea,” said Abdel-Hamid, who returned to Egypt on Thursday. “Nothing was left but rubble.”
In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station, Derna Mayor Abdel-Moneim Al-Ghaithi said earlier this week the death toll could climb up to 20,000, given the number of neighborhoods hit by the wall of water.
Thousands of Egyptians were living in Derna, most of them working in construction projects in the city and the surrounding areas, said Abdel-Hamid. He had gone there only six months ago.
Egyptians have for decades gravitated to oil-rich Libya for work. In recent years, young Egyptians, like other Middle Eastern and African people fleeing conflicts and poverty, also used Libya as a transit point to try to reach Europe, across the Mediterranean Sea.
Libyan authorities say that so far, bodies of 145 Egyptians killed in Derna have been found. Dozens were buried in Libya, while 84 were taken to the nearby city of Tobruk and flown home, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
In Nazlet el-Sharif, 167 kilometers (103 miles) from Cairo, 74 village men were buried in a mass funeral on Wednesday attended by local officials and hundreds of villagers.
The grief reverberates through the poor farming village, where cows and donkeys share dirt roads with cars, motorbikes and horse-drawn carts. Village homes face date palms groves and the fields are green with clover, corn and other grains.
“Some families lost one son, some two, and others lost three,” said Moustafa Aweis Moustafa, a retired civil servant. “These young men went there to help their families.”
Abdel-Fattah’s Mohammed went to Libya three years ago to try to make their lives better, working as a day laborer in Derna, sending whatever money he could save to his father to keep the family going as Egypt sunk deeper into an economic crisis.
Earlier this year, Abdel-Rahman joined his brother in Derna after two years unsuccessfully looking for work in Egypt, their father said.
The last time spoke to them was on Sep. 8, a half-hour video call with the rest of the family. Mohamed talked to his mother about plans to marry and eagerly listened to news of how his new apartment was coming along. His father was building it for him, adding a third floor to the family home.
Abdel-Fattah’s three nephews also died in Derna. Their mother, his sister-in-law, is in shock, unable to speak four days later, he said.
“The whole family has been ruined,” he said.
He finds little solace in the fact that he has been able to bury his sons — his heart goes out to other villagers, whose boys were buried hundreds of miles away in mass graves in Libya.
He keeps looking at the photos of his sons on his phone, and tears choke him up over and over again.
“They wanted us to live a better life,” he said of his two sons. “It’s a disaster, a disaster the whole village.”

