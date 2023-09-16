Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, held talks on Friday on the sidelines of the G77 + China Summit in the Cuban capital, Havana.
The prince passed on the greetings and appreciation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Assoumani, and their best wishes to the government and people of the Comoros for their further progress and prosperity, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said. The president in turn expressed similar sentiments for the Saudi leadership and people.
They then reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might strengthened and developed to help achieve their aspirations, the ministry said, and discussed the latest international developments and efforts being made to address and resolve issues.
The Saudi ambassador to Cuba, Faisal Al-Harbi, and the director general of the foreign minister’s office, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, were also present at the meeting.
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Riyadh is fully prepared to host the international exhibition and present the most impactful and unprecedented edition in the history of World Expo, UNESCO panel hears
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City held a reception for members of the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s World Heritage Committee and briefed them on the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Abdulaziz Alghannam, the technical director of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid, said: “Riyadh Expo 2030 is part of the Kingdom’s endeavor to enable all countries to make an impact on the international scale, with the aim of creating a bright future for the planet under the theme ‘Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow’.”
He added that the “three sub-themes of Riyadh Expo 2030 represent the Kingdom’s vision to present the most impactful World Expo ever, collaborating for a better future, where ‘Prosperity for All’ seeks to achieve a prosperous and a peaceful planet in which science and innovation are accessible to all.”
He also said that ‘Climate Action’ promotes creative solutions to climate change by uniting international efforts, and ‘A Different Tomorrow’ seeks to harness science, innovations, and technologies to develop new tools for individuals and societies.”
Inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, Alghannam said “Riyadh Expo 2030 pays great attention to the Kingdom’s civilization, rich heritage, ancient traditions, and cultural treasures, which we would be proud to showcase to visitors through immersive experiences.”
He stressed that the capital is fully prepared to host the international exhibition and present the most impactful and unprecedented edition in the history of World Expo.
The members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee were briefed about the Kingdom’s ambitious goals for Riyadh Expo 2030 and the major ongoing development projects which will be ready by 2030.
They were also briefed on Riyadh Expo 2030’s sustainability plans, including clean energy, high standards of resource efficiencies, and detailed strategies to enhance and conserve biodiversity, eliminate food wastage, and green waste management and recycling.
The RCRC reception was held on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s hosting of the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh from Sept. 10-25, in its capacity as the current chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.
AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field
The aim of the award is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage
JEDDAH: AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia concluded on Friday with the launch of a global prize that will recognize and reward excellence in the field.
The aim of “AlUla World Archaeology Summit Award” is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage, the state-run Saudi Press Association reported.
More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit, officials said, which was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and took place at the Maraya Concert Hall in the governorate.
The program for the event included 11 extensive panel discussions that tackled a variety of topics, including technologies for the preservation of archaeological sites, and support for new archaeological discoveries and young archaeologists.
Organizers hope the summit will become a leading global platform in the cultural heritage and archaeology sectors, reflecting the rich history of AlUla and recognizing its status as the cradle of ancient civilizations dating back more than 2,000 years.
The ancient city served as a key destination for travelers and explorers of the era, and is now considered one of the most important sites for historical exploration due to its archaeological wonders.
The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt
"Bright Star" is an extensive annual military exercise hosted by Egypt with troops from various countries taking part
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s armed forces concluded a joint exercise with the participation of counterpart units from brotherly and friendly countries in Egypt, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.
The “Bright Star 2023” exercise concluded at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, Marsa Matrouh Governorate, in the presence of the head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority, Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, and the military attaché to Egypt, Col. Abdulkarim Al Sudais.
The conclusion of the exercise witnessed the application of a number of combat scenarios, as the armed forces units participating in the exercise carried out command center training, parachuting, storming terrorist outposts, live shooting, sea raiding, air missile defense training, and defense against weapons of mass destruction.
The units also participated in the Bright Star Forum workshops.
The joint military exercise, which ran from August 31 to September 14, involved 8,000 troops from 34 countries, with host country Egypt providing the largest contingent of more than 2,300 troops, followed by the US with about 1,500 service members.
Aside from Egypt, the US, and Saudi Arabia, the other countries with troops on the ground during the exercise include Cameroon, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Malawi, Pakistan, Qatar, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Participating as observers were Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Republic of the Congo, Hungary, Japan, Nigeria, Oman, Poland, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates, according to a report in the US Central Command website.
KSrelief chief and El Salvador’s health minister discuss humanitarian and relief projects
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, on Thursday met with El Salvador’s Minister of Health Dr. Francisco Montoya during his visit to the capital, San Salvador, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
During the meeting, which was held in the presence of El Salvador’s Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Carlos Alvarenga and Haitham Al-Maliki, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Mexico and non-resident ambassador to El Salvador, the two sides discussed humanitarian and relief projects of common interest related to the health sector in the South American nation.
Montoya praised the relief and humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief — its humanitarian arm — to all countries in need around the world.
Music with a message: Saudi indie band puts social issues in the Hejazi vernacular
Jeddah-based Ana Nahn serve up a blend of Arabic music with a rock twist
‘Local musicians … can produce impactful independent music,’ singer says
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Arabic music with a rock mentality? Songs with a message sung in the Hejazi dialect? Those might not be the traditional ingredients for a hit in Saudi Arabia, but for one indie band they are proving to be a recipe for success.
Ana Nahn released their debut single “What Did I Do?” in 2019. It tells the story of a man who wakes up one day to find himself trending on Twitter and wondering how it happened.
The role of social media in modern-day society is an idea the band has returned to many times since and remains at the core of their being.
“We wanted to address current social concerns on social media or topics that are important for people who were raised in Saudi Arabia,” lead singer and synth player Abdulmalik Zubailah told Arab News.
“And we wanted to do so without seeming preachy because we are a part of that society.”
Based in Jeddah, the band also features Maan Balila on drums, Saleh bin Saif on tabla and keyboards, and Saif Mufti and Shaher Karkashan, both on bass.
“We like to think of ourselves as an alternative Hijazi music group, and we sing in Arabic,” Zubailah said.
“Local musicians with a strong sense of culture can produce impactful independent music, employing their culture and societal themes.”
The band’s name translates as “me and us,” which reinforces the idea that when songs are about cultural or social issues they have a meaning for everyone.
Their latest release, “Harfiyan,” meaning “literally” in Arabic, is a portrait of how people on social media, in the quest to impress others, can sometimes lose their identity.
But not every track has such a weighty message. The song “Ginger, Honey and Lemon,” for instance, is a warm tribute to the titular tonic that many Saudis regard as a panacea for all ills.
“The message of the song isn’t that we are attempting to eliminate the use of ginger, honey and lemon. Rather, it’s a humorous song that discusses some of the remedies that we grew up knowing and some that are promoted now on WhatsApp,” Zubailah said.
The band perform mostly in their home city, at venues like the Jeddah Hub, Virgin Megastore, The Music Space, Makan Music Center and The Basement, to name a few. But they have also been seen at Bohemia in Alkhobar, the Syrup Lounge in Riyadh and Sama Abha in Abha.
“The local scene is expanding,” Zubailah said.
While he is encouraged by the support provided by industry bodies within the Kingdom, the indie music scene still had a long way to go, he added.
“I think it’s a wonderful step that the Saudi Music Commission is promoting emerging talent because there is so much (of it).
“We are not accustomed to promoting local talent, and I think we are still a long way from developing a truly authentic music scene.”
Indie music is very much an emerging scene in Saudi Arabia but relaxed entertainment regulations have aided its growth.
The Anghami music platform even has a dedicated “Saudi Indie” category to reflect its growing popularity among young people.
Ana Nahn’s music can also be found on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.