AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field

JEDDAH: AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia concluded on Friday with the launch of a global prize that will recognize and reward excellence in the field.

The aim of “AlUla World Archaeology Summit Award” is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage, the state-run Saudi Press Association reported.

More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit, officials said, which was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and took place at the Maraya Concert Hall in the governorate.

The program for the event included 11 extensive panel discussions that tackled a variety of topics, including technologies for the preservation of archaeological sites, and support for new archaeological discoveries and young archaeologists.

Organizers hope the summit will become a leading global platform in the cultural heritage and archaeology sectors, reflecting the rich history of AlUla and recognizing its status as the cradle of ancient civilizations dating back more than 2,000 years.

The ancient city served as a key destination for travelers and explorers of the era, and is now considered one of the most important sites for historical exploration due to its archaeological wonders.