Flooding, lightning strikes kill 8 in war-hit Yemen

Flooding, lightning strikes kill 8 in war-hit Yemen
Flooding and lightning strikes in Yemen have killed eight civilians, an official and a doctor told AFP on Saturday, underscoring the threat of extreme weather in the war-ravaged country. (AFP/File)
AFP

  • The lightning strikes occurred on Friday in the Al-Layha and Al-Zahra districts of Hodeida governorate
  • Six women and a man were killed, and three others were injured
SANAA: Flooding and lightning strikes in Yemen have killed eight civilians, an official and a doctor told AFP on Saturday, underscoring the threat of extreme weather in the war-ravaged country.
The lightning strikes occurred on Friday in the Al-Layha and Al-Zahra districts of Hodeida governorate on the Red Sea coast, said Hamza Saied, a doctor at the hospital in Al-Layha.
“Six women and a man were killed, and three others were injured,” he said.
Also on Friday, flooding killed one woman and destroyed dozens of homes in the nearby town of Hais, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.
Hais is located in territory controlled by the internationally recognized government based in the southern city of Aden.
Extreme weather has displaced more than 200,000 people in Yemen so far this year, “many of whom had already been displaced multiple times,” the UN Population Fund reported earlier this week.
“Heavy rain is now forecast to affect nearly 2 million displaced people over the coming weeks, threatening lives and livelihoods across multiple communities,” it said.
The nearly decade-long war has left infrastructure in tatters across Yemen.

Yemen floods lightning

Egypt jails leading dissident as pressure mounts ahead of vote

Egypt jails leading dissident as pressure mounts ahead of vote
  • Move bars Hisham Kassem from taking part in campaigning for next year’s presidential election
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi widely expected to announce his candidacy for next year’s election, though he has not yet done so
CAIRO: An Egyptian court has sentenced prominent dissident Hisham Kassem to six months in prison, his lawyer and political movement said, a move barring him from taking part in campaigning for next year’s presidential election.
It comes one day after Egypt’s only candidate campaigning so far for the election, Ahmed Al-Tantawi, revealed his phone had been bugged by authorities, according to a report by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab.
A day earlier, Tantawi had denounced harassment by the security forces against his teams and supporters.
Kassem was also slapped with a 20,000 pound (about $650) fine after being found guilty of defaming a former minister and “contempt of officials,” Gameela Ismail, a member of his Free Current liberal opposition movement, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
His lawyer Nasser Amin wrote on Facebook that the verdict would be appealed in a court hearing set to take place on October 7.
Kassem, 64, had begun a hunger strike, his supporters said earlier this month, after the opening of his trial, before ending it days ago.
He was initially summoned after a former minister complained he had shared online articles suggesting the minister had embezzled funds.
The opposition activist was later accused of “contempt” by officers during questioning at a police station. He has been in custody since August 20.
Kassem’s Free Current coalition, formed in June by opposition parties, advocates economic liberalization and calls for an end to the army’s stranglehold on the Egyptian economy.
London-based Amnesty International on Thursday called on Egypt’s authorities to “immediately release” Kassem, saying he had been “arbitrarily detained.”
“The prosecution of Hisham Kassem for simply posting critical messages online is a signal that the Egyptian authorities’ relentless campaign to silence peaceful critics and punish dissent... is continuing in full force,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s research and advocacy director in the region.
Several opposition figures, including renowned activist Ahmed Douma, received presidential pardons in past weeks in what many analysts saw as a bid to curry public and international favor ahead of next year’s election.
The government also launched a “national dialogue” last year seeking to bring in Egypt’s opposition, which has largely been decimated since general-turned-president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi seized the reins in 2013.
Egypt has thousands of political prisoners, human rights groups estimate.
But despite the release of nearly 1,000 in the past year, non-governmental organizations say almost three times as many have been detained over the same period.
According to Gameela Ismail, Kassem was long viewed as a threat due to his criticism of the military’s role in the economy — which has been in freefall for over a year and is likely to be a key bone of contention in the upcoming polls.
Despite the allegations of harassment, Tantawi has said he is “determined” to persist with his presidential race.
The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights has meanwhile reported that at least 35 members of his campaign have been arrested in less than three weeks.
El-Sisi is widely expected to announce his candidacy for next year’s election, though he has not yet done so.
The former army chief was elected in 2014, a year after he led the military ouster of elected Islamist president Mohammed Morsi.
The United States recently approved most military assistance to Egypt despite persistent concern over human rights, the State Department said, stressing Cairo had been helpful in several hotspots.
New York-based Human Rights Watch on Friday said the move “disregards the Egyptian government’s ongoing repressive policies.”
“US officials are creating a false choice between national security and human rights,” said Nicole Widdersheim, HRW’s deputy Washington director.

Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary

Turkiye’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara could “part ways” with the European Union if necessary when asked about the contents of a European Parliament report on Turkiye.

The report, adopted earlier this week, said Turkiye’s accession process with the 27-member bloc cannot resume under current circumstances and called for the EU to explore “a parallel and realistic framework” for its ties with Ankara.

Turkiye has been an official candidate to join the EU for 24 years, but accession talks have stalled in recent years over the bloc’s concerns about human rights violations and respect for the rule of law.

“The EU is trying to break away from Turkiye,” Erdogan told reporters ahead of a trip to the United States. “We will make our evaluations against these developments and if necessary, we can part ways with the EU.”

Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that the European Parliament report contained unfounded allegations and prejudices and took “a shallow and non-visionary” approach to the country’s ties with the EU.

EU Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
  • Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters had seen two-week respite before flaring again
PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan left Saturday for a visit to Uganda, the ruling Sovereign Council said, in his latest trip abroad as battles raged in Khartoum.
The African country has been at war since fighting erupted in the capital between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters — where Burhan had been holed up until last month — had seen a brief two-week respite before flaring again, with the RSF showering it with artillery fire, residents said.
Burhan is due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, with whom he would discuss “bilateral ties and issues of common importance,” the Sovereign Council said in a statement.
It is the Sudanese general’s sixth trip abroad since he made his first public forays late last month, including visits to Egypt, South Sudan and Turkiye, among other countries.
At least 7,500 people have been killed since the conflict broke out on April 15, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The war has uprooted more than five million people, including one million who fled across borders, according to United Nations figures.
Eyewitnesses on the ground told AFP they heard clashes in central Khartoum, with one resident saying the RSF “is firing heavy artillery” at the army headquarters.
Neither side has been able to gain the upper hand in the conflict, with the army controlling the skies and Daglo’s fighters embedding themselves in residential areas.
Witnesses have noted an increase in the intensity of air strikes, and consequently the civilian death toll, as the army seeks to regain control of parts of the capital.
Burhan has been Sudan’s de facto leader since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, when he was appointed head of the Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures tasked with steering the transition to a fully-fledged democracy.

Sudan Unrest General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000
  • Searchers still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors
DERNA, Libya: Libyan authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people.
Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya last weekend. The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea.
More than 10,000 are missing, according to the Libyan Red Crescent. Six days on, searchers are still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors. The Red Crescent has confirmed 11,300 deaths so far.
Claire Nicolet, who heads the emergencies department of the Doctors Without Borders aid group, said rescuers found “a lot of bodies” on Friday and were still searching. “It was a big number ... the sea is still ejecting lots of dead bodies unfortunately,” she told The Associated Press.
She said massive aid efforts were still needed, including urgent psychological support for those who lost their families. She said the burial of bodies is still a significant challenge, despite some progress in coordinating search and rescue efforts and the distribution of aid.
Authorities and aid groups have voiced concern about the spread of waterborne diseases and shifting of explosive ordnance from Libya’s recent conflicts.
Libya’s General Prosecutor, Al-Sediq Al-Sour, said prosecutors would investigate the collapse of the two dams, which were built in the 1970s, as well as the allocation of maintenance funds. He said prosecutors would investigate local authorities in the city, as well as previous governments.
“I reassure citizens that whoever made mistakes or negligence, prosecutors will certainly take firm measures, file a criminal case against him and send him to trial,” he told a news conference in Derna late Friday.
It’s unclear how such an investigation can be carried out in the North African country, which plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. For most of the past decade, Libya has been split between rival administrations — one in the east, the other in the west — each backed by powerful militias and international patrons.
One result has been the neglect of crucial infrastructure, even as climate change makes extreme weather events more frequent and severe.
Local officials in the city had warned the public about the coming storm and last Saturday ordered residents to evacuate coastal areas in Derna, fearing a surge from the sea. But there was no warning about the dams, which collapsed early Monday as most residents were asleep in their homes.
A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the two dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than $2 million for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.
A Turkish firm was contracted in 2007 to carry out maintainance on the two dams and build another dam in between. The firm, Arsel Construction Company Limited, said on its website that it completed its work in November 2012. It did not respond to an email seeking further comment.
Local and international rescue teams were meanwhile working around the clock, searching for bodies and potential survivors in the city of 90,000 people.
Ayoub said his father and nephew died in Derna on Monday, a day after the family had fled flooding in the nearby town of Bayda. He said his mother and sister raced upstairs to the roof but the others didn’t make it. “I found the kid in the water next to his grandfather,” said Ayoub, who only gave his first name. “I am wandering around and I still don’t believe what happened.”
Al-Sour called on residents who have missing relatives to report to a forensic committee that works on documenting and identifying retrieved bodies.
“We ask citizens to cooperate and quickly proceed to the committee’s headquarters so that we can finish the work as quickly as possible,” he said.
Libyan authorities have restricted access to the flooded city to make it easier for searchers to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing. Many bodies were believed to have been buried under rubble or swept out into the Mediterranean Sea, they said.
The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa, Marj and Shahatt. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the region and took shelter in schools and other government buildings.
Dozens of foreigners were among those killed, including people who had fled war and unrest elsewhere in the region. Others had come to Libya to work or were traveling through in hopes of migrating to Europe. At least 74 men from one village in Egypt perished in the flood, as well as dozens of people who had traveled to Libya from war-torn Syria.

Libya floods Syria

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary
  • Mahsa Amini died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women
TEHRAN: Iranian security forces released Mahsa Amini's father on Saturday after briefly detaining and warning him against marking the anniversary of her death, a human rights group said.
“Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter's death anniversary,” the Kurdistan Human Rights network said.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Meanwhile, Iran has hit out at Western countries including arch-foe the United States over what it called their “illegal” decision to impose new sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The United States, Britain and the European Union announced new sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities on Friday, the eve of Amini’s death anniversary.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries’ “illegal and undiplomatic actions” in a statement issued late Friday.
Kanani also condemned the “interventionist actions and statements and ridiculous and hypocritical” displays of support for the protest movement.
He warned European diplomats against what he called such “unconstructive behavior” which “does not serve their interests.”
Friday’s US sanctions targeted 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets and an Internet censorship firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran’s suppression of protests after Amini’s death.
Most were regional commanders of the national police force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Also sanctioned was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Prisons Organization, who the US Treasury alleged presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.
Three media outlets – state-controlled Press TV as well as Tasnim and Fars news agencies – were also placed on the blacklist.
Britain’s sanctions included Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, his deputy Mohammad Hashemi, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer Almehdi.
The European Union added to its own blacklist four Iranian officials – a Revolutionary Guards commander, two regional police chiefs and the head of a prison.
The sanctions were also coordinated with Canada and Australia.
Last year’s Amini protests saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security forces, and thousands arrested in what Tehran labelled as “riots” fomented by foreign governments.

Iran protests Iran Mahsa Amini

