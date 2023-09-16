Where We Are Going Today: Al-Nofarah cafe in Riyadh

In the heart of the busy As Sulimaniyah neighborhood in Riyadh, Al-Nofarah opens daily and from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. six days a week, offering customers a variety of coffee options, fresh juices and fruits, and Arabian sweets.
The cafe opened in 2019 for takeaway orders, and recently opened for customers to dine in.
The atmosphere and decor at Al-Nofarah, including its fountains and art, are distinctly Syrian and evoke walking along the streets of old Damascus. Even the cafe’s name is reminiscent of a classic Syrian spot.
From the fragrance of Turkish coffee and Syrian jasmine in every corner to the classical Arabic music playing in the background, the cafe is the ideal spot for a late-night hangout with friends or family, or to grab an indulgent bite on the weekends.
The juice menu and snacks are delectable. Among the highly recommended options is the fruit salad with local cream, or one of the drinks from the list of fresh fruit juices.
Savory food options at Al-Nofarah are limited as the cafe specializes in sweets.
However, it offers a Syrian breakfast and a selection of manakeesh, which is a Levantine flatbread topped with herbs, cheese, ground meat, or vegetables.
Manakeesh is like a pizza but boasts Middle Eastern flavors. It can be eaten for breakfast with tea or as an appetizer or late snack. It can also be sliced or folded, depending on personal preference.
For dessert, try halawa with cheese, baklava, or basbousa if you are craving something classic. Or you can browse the seasonal menu which includes Levantine ice cream options in summer or sahlab, a creamy drink, which is perfect during winter.
For updates and more information, check out the cafe’s Instagram @nofarah.sa.
Yusr and Yara Al-Otaibi’s wellness brand hopes to create joy, comfort through sustainable practices, ‘global perspective’
Updated 16 September 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: As the global fitness industry slowly gets back on its feet following the pandemic, brands are finding leverage through community engagement and mindfulness.
Rolly, a Saudi brand established in 2021, focuses on creating fitness experiences and products while platforming sustainable practices through a “global perspective,” Yusr Al-Otaibi, co-founder of the brand, told Arab News.
Her sister, co-founder Yara Al-Otaibi, said: “In Saudi Arabia it’s really important to set a standard because we no longer settle for the minimum or the normal. We really want the best in terms of our brand, or products, or initiatives.”
Saudis are no strangers to sedentary lifestyles. Days are outlined by long car rides through scorching sun-stroked streets. Only in the colder months can joggers and cyclists be found roaming Riyadh’s Wadi Hanifa or Jeddah’s Corniche. While there are no recent statistics on the topic, according to the 2021 Household Sports Practice Survey by the General Authority for Statistics, 29.7 percent of people are involved in moderate physical activity.
Rolly looks to create safe spaces and products for individuals to integrate movement into their daily lives.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Rolly, a Saudi brand established in 2021, focuses on creating fitness experiences and products.
• Rolly Experiences are curated wellness and fitness events that include mindfulness activities.
Yusr said: “We started with a question: Why weren’t there sustainable products that look fun and are also high performance? We took the challenge.”
After suffering a knee injury, cutting into her active lifestyle and gym routine, Yara found conventional yoga mats caused more pain than support. An idea resulted from the two sisters’ need for products and spaces that are comfortable, safe, and help all types of movement.
Yusr said: “We found a gap in the Saudi market, and the Middle East as a whole, and we’re hoping through this we can spread awareness of the importance of movement while taking care of the Earth.”
After three years of testing alongside physiotherapists, the sisters’ first product saw the light of day. Their plastic-free and anti-humidity yoga mat is constructed using rubber and a top layer of vegan leather. The wide structure was designed by Yara to ensure that it is suitable for most body types and fitness exercises.
They have also developed a mat carrier, made of local fabrics, to promote the idea that safe spaces to practice can also be portable.
Yusr explained: “I think through the product design, perhaps Rolly opened the door for a new category of products in the Kingdom in terms of fitness that are approached by both male and female, or whether you’re a yogi, or a physiotherapist or pilates trainer, or a high school girl who loves movement.”
We found a gap in the Saudi market, and the Middle East as a whole, and we’re hoping through this we can spread awareness of the importance of movement while taking care of the Earth.
Yusr Al-Otaibi, Rolly co-founder
Their company is built under the three core values of sustainability, performance, and creativity.
Yara said: “As entrepreneurs we do really believe that businesses that don’t have a social, environmental, or an economic responsibility in Saudi Arabia will not flourish.
“We focus on these three aspects that are (components of) international sustainability … It’s not only the fact that we have products that are sustainable; socially, we are encouraging people to move, which has a sustainability aspect as well.”
By working with Friends of Rolly — who are local instructors — fitness talent, investors, local businesses and studios get to boost their exposure.
The Jeddah-based brand this year began Rolly Experiences, which the sisters explained is at the “core of what Rolly does.” Their curated events captivate the senses of their clients, whether it is the weight of the mat they stand on, the music, or the environment they are placed in.
Mindfulness techniques are incorporated to engage mind as well as body.
Rolly has been able to promote mindfulness and fitness through experimental events, using lights to help encourage curiosity from onlookers.
Yusr said: “People are excited now to know what’s next because our experiences move from one location to another.
“The trainers are people who also fuse different types of sports together and these things are very exciting. It’s very heartwarming to see and know there is a demand for it.”
The sisters’ most recent event, called “Shells by the Beach,” which was run in collaboration with local studios and instructors, focused on locating and tuning into inner fluidity.
Yusr said: “We wanted it to be by the beach so the participants could feel and visualize the waves and recreate that feeling inside them. Human bodies are made up of 70 percent water so it made sense to be there.”
While they are currently based in Jeddah, they plan to expand into other parts of the region in the near future.
Yusr added: “The ultimate goal is to redefine the idea of fitness experiences in the country.
“People are interested in Pilates and yoga, and so on, but they also want a fresh perspective on making it something new: a very high-performance, high-quality experience.”
Coffee aficionados will appreciate the specialty coffee menu, featuring Viennese coffee topped with rich whipped cream and Spanish lattes with unique flavors like saffron, rose or lotus
Updated 15 September 2023
Nada Hameed
Located at Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, Sisi’s Eatery is a premium all-day dining experience that brings the authentic flavors of Austria to your plate. Inspired by the captivating spirit of Empress Sisi, known for her rebellious nature and timeless beauty, this eatery is a gateway to a world of extraordinary flavors.
Embracing Empress Sisi’s love for all things sweet, Sisi’s Eatery offers a diverse menu with both international favorites and authentic Austrian classics. Whether you are a vegetarian, vegan or a meat lover, there is something here for everyone.
If you have a sweet tooth, do not miss the fragrant kaiserschmarrn, a classic Austrian dish of shredded pancake bites served with delightful homemade fruit compote or hazelnut spread.
For the main course, indulge in the authentic weinerschnitzel, available in veal, turkey or chicken options, perfectly complemented by traditional potato salad or signature fries.
Coffee aficionados will appreciate the specialty coffee menu, featuring Viennese coffee topped with rich whipped cream and Spanish lattes with unique flavors like saffron, rose or lotus.
Sisi’s Eatery takes dessert seriously, offering more than 50 varieties of cakes and a rich selection of sweet treats, paying homage to Empress Sisi’s love for indulgence. From local and international favorites to classic Viennese specialties, there is a dessert for every craving.
The venue aims to replicate Vienna’s contemporary cafe culture. The intricately embroidered chair designs and bespoke floor tiling reflect the city’s architectural heritage, and at the heart of it all, a majestic spiral staircase invites you to experience a feast fit for royalty.
As the summer comes to an end in the Kingdom, diners can also enjoy the enchanting outdoor space with its expansive terrace, lush green surroundings and a beautifully crafted fountain. The first Sisi’s Eatery branch was opened in Dubai Hills Mall.
Recipes for Success: Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul offers advice and a watermelon salad recipe
Updated 15 September 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Chef Hamzeh Abu Elfoul, recently named culinary director at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, has worked for numerous upmarket hotels, including Sheraton, Le Meridien, Crown Plaza, Hilton, Kempinski, Raffles and Fairmont. But it all began for him in his mother’s tiny kitchen in Amman.
“I grew up in a small home and — especially over the weekends — I spent most of my time with my mother in the kitchen. And my mum always cooked with love because she was cooking for her family,” Abu Elfoul tells Arab News. “So, I grew up with this romantic view of cooking. We need to cook with love. If you don’t love cooking, don’t cook. If you come to cooking looking at it as just a chore, it’s never going to work.”
Here, Abu Elfoul discusses his favorite cuisines and how to deal with customers, and gives us his recipe for watermelon salad.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Love. Cooking is about feeding people and cooking from the heart is the most important thing you can do as a chef.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common issue that you find in other restaurants?
I’ve noticed that some restaurants tend to overdo it when it comes to presentation and ingredients. Whenever the food is simple and basic, it hits closer to the heart; you can taste it more and it is more memorable. If you complicate a dish with too many ingredients, or garnishes et cetera, it may work sometimes, but it usually just gets in the way.
When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine to order?
I love food from the Levant and I love Indian kitchens, because these civilizations have a rich culinary history. And I love how they use so much spice and it is always cooked with love. From Indian food, honestly, my favorite is butter chicken; I could eat it every day, I would never say no. I also love the Indian chicken biriyani. I even learned to speak Hindi a little bit because I love the food so much!
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
I don’t even have to think about that one. It’s Qalayat Bandora (a dish of Jordanian and Palestinian origin). It’s the tastiest food I’ve ever had in my life and it’s the simplest food. It’s a tomato dish made with green chili, garlic, salt, and black pepper, and is usually eaten with bread.
What request/behavior by customers most annoys you?
This is what I believe as a chef and what I try to explain to my staff: We need to understand where our guests are coming from and what their expectations are and cater to their needs. Because, at the end of the day, we are here to serve them. The guests come here from their own cultures, with their own specific backgrounds and baggage. We are here for them. So, to answer the question: Nothing annoys me anymore.
What is your favorite dish to cook?
Of course it has to be chicken maqluba (a popular Levant rice-based dish) with potato, eggplant and cauliflower. I love this dish. I still make it according to my mother’s recipe.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
Honestly, I don’t have any difficulty with any dish, because, in the kitchen, we work to a system. We’re like a beehive — one team all with good communication and training. With our team, there is nothing I can call difficult at all.
Chef Hamzeh’s watermelon salad
INGREDIENTS:
100g watermelon; 20g carrot; 10g avocado puree; 5g cucumber; 5g radish; 5g red radish; 10g endive hearts; 8g cherry tomato; 5g microgreens; 2g balsamic reduction; 800ml fresh orange juice; 20g ginger; 5g vanilla sticks; 200g olive oil; 10g Dijon mustard; Maldon salt and white pepper powder to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the dressing: Mix the orange juice, ginger, vanilla sticks, mustard, salt and pepper in a blender. Gradually add the olive oil a little at a time, using a whisk to emulsify and thicken the liquid.
For the salad:
1. Cut the watermelon into a 2-inch by 1-inch cube and remove the seeds. Marinate in the orange and vanilla dressing.
2. Slice the cucumber long and roll it up. Slice the radish thin and soak in cold water. Cut the tomatoes in half and season with salt and pepper.
3. Place the marinated watermelon in the middle of the plate. Pipe the avocado puree on top and arrange the sliced vegetables (including the endives and microgreens) on top of the watermelon and avocado.
4. Drizzle with orange vanilla dressing and balsamic reduction.
What We Are Drinking Today: Fitness Fruits, a refreshing take on juice
Updated 15 September 2023
Jasmine Bager
If you find yourself at one of the top food courts in the Kingdom with a Fitness Fruits stand, stop by for a quick pick-me-up that will serve fruity goodness you can sip with a straw or a healthy green drink that can boost your energy level and quench your thirst.
With a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables, the knowledgeable and helpful staff can juice up whatever you prefer, within minutes. They can either give you a standard flexible cover or vacuum-seal it shut, which is especially handy if you plan to sip it as you drive or hand it to children.
They can create any combination, blending whatever fruits or vegetables you prefer. They also sell fruit plates.
Their pomegranate slush is refreshing and tangy without large shards of ice to ruin the sipping experience. It feels like a healthier slush that you might have ordered at a movie theater. It costs SR19 ($5) for a cup.
They also sell ready-to-squeeze juice in larger containers, if you prefer to take it home and share with your family — or sip alone at your leisure.
They currently have 10 branches in various malls around the Kingdom — in Riyadh, Alkhobar, Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, Hail, Abha and Jazan.
For a complete list of their current offerings and to check exact locations and operating hours, visit their instagram @fitnes_fruit.