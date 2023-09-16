You are here

Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images via Reuters)
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images)
  • Wilson converted 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 11th in the table
NEWCASTLE, England: Fresh from signing a new contract, Callum Wilson struck from the penalty spot as Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Wilson has just signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2025. And he quickly began to repay the faith Newcastle showed in him with the winner against Brentford at St. James’ Park.
It was the Magpies’ first win since the opening game of the season and ended a three-match losing run.
Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 11th in the table.
Newcastle had not won since routing Aston Villa 5-1 on Aug. 12 and had since slipped to defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.
The win should help boost confidence ahead of the team’s Champions League opener against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Newcastle was awarded a penalty after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s clumsy challenge on Anthony Gordon.
Wilson, who was made to wait before taking the spot kick, blasted high to Flekken’s left to open the scoring.
He thought he had been handed another penalty later when Harvey Barnes’ header hit Bryan Mbeumo’s arm. But referee Craig Pawson overturned the decision when asked to review the incident.

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
  • Neymar, who last week surpassed Pele’s international goal tally for Brazil, arrived at Al-Hilal in August and made his league debut on Friday as the four-time Asian champion thrashed Abha 6-1
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have won a combined total of 11 UEFA Champions League titles and, starting Monday, they lead the Saudi Arabian challenge in the Asian edition.
Neymar, who last week surpassed Pele’s international goal tally for Brazil, arrived at Al-Hilal in August and made his league debut on Friday as the four-time Asian champion thrashed Abha 6-1. Hilal lost the final to Urawa Reds of Japan last May.
Since then, Saudi Arabian clubs have spent around $950 million on some of the biggest stars in the world. The spending is being fueled by a move by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund to take a majority ownership stake in four of the country’s top clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.
As well as Neymar, Al-Hilal has signed English Premier League stars Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Brazilian winger Malcom and Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Mumbai City has been placed in the same group and the Indians are looking forward to a chance to take on Hilal and especially its Brazilian superstar.
“I think anyone that’s seen the movement in some of these teams, and Neymar being the latest to arrive there, it’s exciting,” Mumbai’s coach Des Buckingham said. “They’re bringing that caliber and quality of player to India, which is going to be extremely exciting for us and for our club but also for the fans of India.”
In total, there are four Saudi Arabian representatives among the 40 in the group stage with the ten group winners and the six-best second -placed teams progressing to the second round.
After years of games between Saudi Arabia and Iran being played in neutral venues, Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr to Tehran on Tuesday to take on Persepolis. The visitor has never lifted the Asian trophy.
Persepolis president Reza Darvish told local television earlier this month that Al-Nassr will be provided with full access to the Internet, unlike the general public in the country.
“I have spoken with the CEO of Irancell, and I told him we want to give players and personnel Irancell SIM cards with unrestricted Internet so they can use it from the time they enter Iran till the time they leave,” Darvish said.
Al-Ittihad is Saudi Arabian champion and, as well as Benzema, has brought in past European winners such as N’Golo Kante from Chelsea and Fabinho from Liverpool. The two-time Asian champion starts against AGMK of Uzbekistan in Jeddah.
Al-Fayha completes the Saudi quartet but is not owned, like the other three, by the Public Investment Fund and does not have the same star power. The team starts with a tough trip to Uzbekistan to take on Pakhtakor.
The tournament is not all about the Saudi Arabian teams as it is split into geographic zones until the final, ensuring a representative from the eastern half of the continent next May.
Japan’s Urawa Reds is the current champion and Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i of South Korea lifted the trophy in 2020.
“We know that Saudi Arabian teams will provide strong opposition but the standard is rising all across Asia,” Ulsan coach Hong Myong-bo said. “We have to focus first on doing as well as we can .”

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back
  • Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position
  • In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s crisis deepened on Saturday as they slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Brighton, while Manchester City beat West Ham to stay perfect on a day of heart-stopping drama in the Premier League.
Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position.
In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1.
The season is spiralling out of control for Erik ten Hag’s United, who started the campaign in buoyant mood after ending their trophy drought and finishing third in the league last season.
Some fans dreamed of a long-overdue title challenge but instead they find themselves trailing leaders City by nine points after a third chastening defeat in five matches.
United started brightly at Old Trafford, desperate to put their nightmare start to the season behind them but their former forward Danny Welbeck silenced the home fans in the 20th minute.
A 53rd-minute goal by Pascal Gross gave United a mountain to climb and substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0, with Hannibal Mejbri’s first United goal little consolation for the shell-shocked hosts.
Brighton’s fourth straight league win against United lifted them to third in the table.
A disappointed Ten Hag said it was a game of “small margins.”
“We conceded a goal with their first attack,” he told Sky Sports. “We then had a period in the game that was quite difficult, we fought to get a goal and it was disallowed.
“So, it is difficult in this period. It has not fallen on our side, but we will fight back and if we stick together, play as a team, stick to the rules, we will return.”
Ten Hag, in his second season at Old Trafford, faces a huge job to save United’s season, besieged by problems on and off the pitch.
Jadon Sancho has been exiled from first-team training after a public spat with the manager, while fellow forward Antony has been given a leave of absence to address domestic abuse allegations, which he denies.
Champions Manchester City, two points clear of Liverpool, continue to churn out the wins, even though Pep Guardiola’s men trailed to a first-half James Ward-Prowse goal at the London Stadium.
Jeremy Doku equalized early in the second period and Bernardo Silva put City 2-1 up before Erling Haaland’s seventh goal of the season guaranteed a fifth win in five games.
Sheffield United looked to be on track for their first league victory of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But Spurs grabbed an equalizer in the 98th minute when Richarlison headed home Ivan Perisic’s corner and Dejan Kulusevski scored the winner.
Aston Villa scored three late goals to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.
The London side led 1-0 courtesy of Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal but Jhon Duran equalized in the 87th minute.
Douglas Luiz scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to put Villa in front and Leon Bailey made it 3-1.
Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius condemned Premier League new boys Luton to a fourth consecutive defeat as the Cottagers won 1-0.

Verstappen's winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole

Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole

Verstappen’s winning run in F1 is in doubt after qualifying 11th in Singapore with Sainz on pole
  • Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes
  • “It’s the best opportunity since the beginning of the season, for sure” for other teams to stop a Red Bull sweep of winning every race in 2023, Leclerc said
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen’s historic run of 10 Formula One wins in a row looks set to end after he qualified down in 11th place on Saturday for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz Jr. took pole for the race for Ferrari on Sunday ahead of George Russell of Mercedes and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc as Verstappen’s Red Bull team had its worst qualifying results of the season.
“It’s the best opportunity since the beginning of the season, for sure” for other teams to stop a Red Bull sweep of winning every race in 2023, Leclerc said.
Verstappen, the runaway championship leader after his record-breaking 10th straight win at the Italian Grand Prix, was eliminated by .007 seconds in the second session by rookie Liam Lawson of sister team AlphaTauri.
Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was 13th after a spin. The two drivers have won every race this season between them.
Verstappen told his team over the radio that it was an “absolutely shocking experience.”
He later added: “It is of course very hard to pass in Singapore on the street circuit so I’m not expecting a lot tomorrow. We’ve had so many successful weekends this year, we can be proud of what we have achieved so far. It’s more important that we understand where we are going wrong this weekend.”
Verstappen has won races this season from sixth on the grid in Belgium and ninth in Miami, but the Red Bull car performed better on those tracks than it has so far in Singapore. He and Perez — who called qualifying a “complete disaster” — have repeatedly said the car feels unbalanced in the many slow corners in Singapore.
Verstappen avoided a grid penalty despite being under investigation in three cases of allegedly impeding other drivers. He received a reprimand — the first he has had this season — for stopping near the pit exit and another reprimand and 5,000-euro ($5,340) fine for slowing down Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri. Verstappen was found not at fault in a case of impeding Williams driver Logan Sargeant. He said he had been trying to avoid a crash in heavy traffic.
Sainz took pole — for the second straight race — by .072 seconds from Russell. Sainz, who finished third in Italy behind Verstappen and Perez, said it might be easier to win in Singapore than in Italy despite concerns over Ferrari’s race pace.
“I’m more confident mainly because of the track layout. I think it’s a bit easier to hold onto a track position,” Sainz said. He added that Ferrari might have less pace in the race than other teams including Mercedes. “It could be that tomorrow we have to run, yet again, a bit of a defensive race but I don’t discount that even around this track we could hold on to our P1.”
Russell said the hot, humid conditions in Singapore were “like you’re sat in a sauna,” and praised Mercedes for finding the right setup for the city streets.
“This is a great opportunity this weekend to get a victory,” said Russell, who added Mercedes had conserved tires over the weekend to give it more strategy options in the race than rival teams.
Lando Norris starts fourth for McLaren, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth for Mercedes. Kevin Magnussen is sixth for Haas, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso seventh, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon eighth, the second Haas of Nico Hulkenberg ninth and Lawson 10th.
The first qualifying session was red-flagged when Lance Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin and speared into the wall on the final corner. The Canadian was able to walk away and said he was unhurt.
The crash caused a lengthy delay as crews worked to clear away the debris and repair the barrier.
One of those to lose out was McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who only narrowly missed the wreckage of Stroll’s car and couldn’t complete his lap before the red flag came out leaving him 18th. Stroll was 20th and last.
With Alonso qualifying seventh, the incident was a reminder of Stroll’s underwhelming record this season at the team headed by his father, Lawrence Stroll. Alonso has racked up 170 points to Stroll’s 47 and the Canadian has not reached the podium this season.

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again
  • Earlier on Saturday, Ettifaq went fourth with a 3-1 win at Abha
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a magnificent seventh goal of the season to head the goalscoring charts as Al-Nassr won 3-1 at Al-Raed on Saturday to make it four successive league victories.

After a tough opening period, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock just before the break with a fine strike. With Al-Raed quickly reduced to 10 men, it was no surprise when Anderson Talisca added a second. Ronaldo made it three not long before the end, and Mohammed Fouzair’s late penalty was little more than a consolation.

The hosts quickly showed their star-studded visitors that they had no intention of rolling over as they started strongly. Amir Sayoud went close with a header after just five minutes and a little later they should have taken the lead as Julio Tavares fired wide when through on goal.

Al-Nassr started to impose themselves but there were few chances to satisfy coach Luis Castro.

Al-Raed were proving hard to break down and still continued to cause problems for the visiting defense with Yahya Sunbul cracking a shot against a post.

They looked to be going in goalless at the break but it did not turn out that way.

Mane made the difference. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward made space for himself on the right corner of the area and then stroked a low shot into the opposite side of the net. It was a fine strike for his fourth goal in four games.

Moments later, the Senegalese star was dragged to the ground by Bander Whaeshi who was shown a straight red.

The game was almost over three minutes after the restart. Substitute Talisca picked up the ball well outside the area and then fired home a beauty into the top corner.

Al-Nassr, who have a tough trip to Iran on Tuesday to take on Persepolis, were then able to take their feet off the gas a little.

But Ronaldo did have time to get on the scoresheet. With 12 minutes remaining he took the ball from Talisca, nutmegged Oumar Gonzalez and then, in the same smooth motion, fired home a fierce left-foot shot. Fouzair’s late strike was purely academic.

Al-Nassr move into fifth, with 12 points after six games, four behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Ettifaq went fourth with a 3-1 win at Abha. Moussa Dembele grabbed his fifth of the season just before the hour, firing home from close range after Jordan Henderson had chipped a free-kick into the danger zone.

Robin Quaison has been in excellent form and the Swedish international extended the visitors’ lead with a spectacular strike from outside the area that flew into the top corner. There was an assist from Demarai Gray, who came off the bench midway through the second half to make his debut after arriving from Everton.

The three points were sealed 10 minutes from the end. After a move that featured more than 20 passes, Gray pulled the ball back from the left for Hamed Al-Ghamdi to make it three. A late penalty from Karl Toko Ekambi had no effect on the outcome.

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby
  • Inter Milan and AC Milan are both on a perfect nine points heading into their clash for local bragging rights, one behind Juve
  • Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve will concede top spot regardless of the result at the San Siro
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Dusan Vlahovic shot Juventus temporarily top of Serie A on Saturday as the Serbia striker scored twice in a convincing 3-1 win over Lazio.
Goals in each half from Vlahovic and another in the 26th minute from strike partner Federico Chiesa at the Allianz Stadium pushed Juve a point ahead of both Milan clubs before the derby which kicks off later.
Inter Milan and AC Milan are both on a perfect nine points heading into their clash for local bragging rights, one behind Juve.
Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve will concede top spot regardless of the result at the San Siro but the coach will be encouraged by what he saw in front of an enthusiastic home crowd in Turin.
“Last season was very difficult but despite all that we did OK,” said Vlahovic of the previous campaign in which Juve were docked 10 points for illicit transfer activity.
“Now we are more fired up and have a point to prove... our aim is to be in the top four and we will do everything we can to make it happen.”
Allegri has paired Vlahovic and Italy star Chiesa up front this season and the attacking duo have hit it off, combining for seven goals in unbeaten Juve’s opening four matches.
Vlahovic has scored four times after a tumultuous summer dominated by rumors that he might be sold and replaced by Romelu Lukaku, now on loan from Chelsea at Roma.
Chiesa, who missed Italy’s two recent Euro 2024 qualifiers with a muscle problem, has started the domestic season in great form after struggling with injuries in recent years.
“We’re really good friends, we’ve known each other a long time,” added Vlahovic of Chiesa, with whom he also played at Fiorentina.
“We’re really happy to have him fit and healthy.”
Lazio, who scored through a beautiful 64th-minute Luis Alberto curler, just before Vlahovic netted his second, are 15th following their third defeat of the season.
Juve’s win was a positive end to a difficult week in which star midfielder Paul Pogba was suspended for a doping violation and Leonardo Bonucci announced legal action against his former club.
Italian anti-doping authority NADO said Monday that Pogba showed elevated levels of testosterone in tests after Juve’s season opener at Udinese.
World Cup winner Pogba, who risks a four-year ban, was questioned in a Paris court on Friday alongside five acquaintances and childhood friends suspected of trying to extort 13 million euros from him.
Bonucci claimed on Wednesday that Juve violated professional football’s collective bargaining agreement by sidelining him over the summer before he moved to Union Berlin in Germany at the end of the transfer window.
Champions Napoli are at Genoa in Saturday’s late match, trying to get back on track after falling to home defeat at the hands of Lazio last time out.

