Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross celebrates scoring their second goal with Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana during their Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sept.16, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back
  • Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position
  • In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s crisis deepened on Saturday as they slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Brighton, while Manchester City beat West Ham to stay perfect on a day of heart-stopping drama in the Premier League.
Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position.
In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1.
The season is spiralling out of control for Erik ten Hag’s United, who started the campaign in buoyant mood after ending their trophy drought and finishing third in the league last season.
Some fans dreamed of a long-overdue title challenge but instead they find themselves trailing leaders City by nine points after a third chastening defeat in five matches.
United started brightly at Old Trafford, desperate to put their nightmare start to the season behind them but their former forward Danny Welbeck silenced the home fans in the 20th minute.
A 53rd-minute goal by Pascal Gross gave United a mountain to climb and substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0, with Hannibal Mejbri’s first United goal little consolation for the shell-shocked hosts.
Brighton’s fourth straight league win against United lifted them to third in the table.
A disappointed Ten Hag said it was a game of “small margins.”
“We conceded a goal with their first attack,” he told Sky Sports. “We then had a period in the game that was quite difficult, we fought to get a goal and it was disallowed.
“So, it is difficult in this period. It has not fallen on our side, but we will fight back and if we stick together, play as a team, stick to the rules, we will return.”
Ten Hag, in his second season at Old Trafford, faces a huge job to save United’s season, besieged by problems on and off the pitch.
Jadon Sancho has been exiled from first-team training after a public spat with the manager, while fellow forward Antony has been given a leave of absence to address domestic abuse allegations, which he denies.
Champions Manchester City, two points clear of Liverpool, continue to churn out the wins, even though Pep Guardiola’s men trailed to a first-half James Ward-Prowse goal at the London Stadium.
Jeremy Doku equalized early in the second period and Bernardo Silva put City 2-1 up before Erling Haaland’s seventh goal of the season guaranteed a fifth win in five games.
Sheffield United looked to be on track for their first league victory of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But Spurs grabbed an equalizer in the 98th minute when Richarlison headed home Ivan Perisic’s corner and Dejan Kulusevski scored the winner.
Aston Villa scored three late goals to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.
The London side led 1-0 courtesy of Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal but Jhon Duran equalized in the 87th minute.
Douglas Luiz scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to put Villa in front and Leon Bailey made it 3-1.
Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius condemned Premier League new boys Luton to a fourth consecutive defeat as the Cottagers won 1-0.

Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images)
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images)
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images)
  • Wilson converted 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 11th in the table
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

NEWCASTLE, England: Fresh from signing a new contract, Callum Wilson struck from the penalty spot as Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Wilson has just signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2025. And he quickly began to repay the faith Newcastle showed in him with the winner against Brentford at St. James’ Park.
It was the Magpies’ first win since the opening game of the season and ended a three-match losing run.
Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe’s team moved up to 11th in the table.
Newcastle had not won since routing Aston Villa 5-1 on Aug. 12 and had since slipped to defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.
The win should help boost confidence ahead of the team’s Champions League opener against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Newcastle was awarded a penalty after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken’s clumsy challenge on Anthony Gordon.
Wilson, who was made to wait before taking the spot kick, blasted high to Flekken’s left to open the scoring.
He thought he had been handed another penalty later when Harvey Barnes’ header hit Bryan Mbeumo’s arm. But referee Craig Pawson overturned the decision when asked to review the incident.

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again
  • Earlier on Saturday, Ettifaq went fourth with a 3-1 win at Abha
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a magnificent seventh goal of the season to head the goalscoring charts as Al-Nassr won 3-1 at Al-Raed on Saturday to make it four successive league victories.

After a tough opening period, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock just before the break with a fine strike. With Al-Raed quickly reduced to 10 men, it was no surprise when Anderson Talisca added a second. Ronaldo made it three not long before the end, and Mohammed Fouzair’s late penalty was little more than a consolation.

The hosts quickly showed their star-studded visitors that they had no intention of rolling over as they started strongly. Amir Sayoud went close with a header after just five minutes and a little later they should have taken the lead as Julio Tavares fired wide when through on goal.

Al-Nassr started to impose themselves but there were few chances to satisfy coach Luis Castro.

Al-Raed were proving hard to break down and still continued to cause problems for the visiting defense with Yahya Sunbul cracking a shot against a post.

They looked to be going in goalless at the break but it did not turn out that way.

Mane made the difference. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward made space for himself on the right corner of the area and then stroked a low shot into the opposite side of the net. It was a fine strike for his fourth goal in four games.

Moments later, the Senegalese star was dragged to the ground by Bander Whaeshi who was shown a straight red.

The game was almost over three minutes after the restart. Substitute Talisca picked up the ball well outside the area and then fired home a beauty into the top corner.

Al-Nassr, who have a tough trip to Iran on Tuesday to take on Persepolis, were then able to take their feet off the gas a little.

But Ronaldo did have time to get on the scoresheet. With 12 minutes remaining he took the ball from Talisca, nutmegged Oumar Gonzalez and then, in the same smooth motion, fired home a fierce left-foot shot. Fouzair’s late strike was purely academic.

Al-Nassr move into fifth, with 12 points after six games, four behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Ettifaq went fourth with a 3-1 win at Abha. Moussa Dembele grabbed his fifth of the season just before the hour, firing home from close range after Jordan Henderson had chipped a free-kick into the danger zone.

Robin Quaison has been in excellent form and the Swedish international extended the visitors’ lead with a spectacular strike from outside the area that flew into the top corner. There was an assist from Demarai Gray, who came off the bench midway through the second half to make his debut after arriving from Everton.

The three points were sealed 10 minutes from the end. After a move that featured more than 20 passes, Gray pulled the ball back from the left for Hamed Al-Ghamdi to make it three. A late penalty from Karl Toko Ekambi had no effect on the outcome.

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby

Vlahovic double fires Juve top ahead of Milan derby
  • Inter Milan and AC Milan are both on a perfect nine points heading into their clash for local bragging rights, one behind Juve
  • Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve will concede top spot regardless of the result at the San Siro
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Dusan Vlahovic shot Juventus temporarily top of Serie A on Saturday as the Serbia striker scored twice in a convincing 3-1 win over Lazio.
Goals in each half from Vlahovic and another in the 26th minute from strike partner Federico Chiesa at the Allianz Stadium pushed Juve a point ahead of both Milan clubs before the derby which kicks off later.
Inter Milan and AC Milan are both on a perfect nine points heading into their clash for local bragging rights, one behind Juve.
Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve will concede top spot regardless of the result at the San Siro but the coach will be encouraged by what he saw in front of an enthusiastic home crowd in Turin.
“Last season was very difficult but despite all that we did OK,” said Vlahovic of the previous campaign in which Juve were docked 10 points for illicit transfer activity.
“Now we are more fired up and have a point to prove... our aim is to be in the top four and we will do everything we can to make it happen.”
Allegri has paired Vlahovic and Italy star Chiesa up front this season and the attacking duo have hit it off, combining for seven goals in unbeaten Juve’s opening four matches.
Vlahovic has scored four times after a tumultuous summer dominated by rumors that he might be sold and replaced by Romelu Lukaku, now on loan from Chelsea at Roma.
Chiesa, who missed Italy’s two recent Euro 2024 qualifiers with a muscle problem, has started the domestic season in great form after struggling with injuries in recent years.
“We’re really good friends, we’ve known each other a long time,” added Vlahovic of Chiesa, with whom he also played at Fiorentina.
“We’re really happy to have him fit and healthy.”
Lazio, who scored through a beautiful 64th-minute Luis Alberto curler, just before Vlahovic netted his second, are 15th following their third defeat of the season.
Juve’s win was a positive end to a difficult week in which star midfielder Paul Pogba was suspended for a doping violation and Leonardo Bonucci announced legal action against his former club.
Italian anti-doping authority NADO said Monday that Pogba showed elevated levels of testosterone in tests after Juve’s season opener at Udinese.
World Cup winner Pogba, who risks a four-year ban, was questioned in a Paris court on Friday alongside five acquaintances and childhood friends suspected of trying to extort 13 million euros from him.
Bonucci claimed on Wednesday that Juve violated professional football’s collective bargaining agreement by sidelining him over the summer before he moved to Union Berlin in Germany at the end of the transfer window.
Champions Napoli are at Genoa in Saturday’s late match, trying to get back on track after falling to home defeat at the hands of Lazio last time out.

Liverpool score twice late on to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in EPL

Liverpool score twice late on to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in EPL
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

Liverpool score twice late on to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in EPL

Liverpool score twice late on to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in EPL
  • Liverpool are unbeaten after five games this season and moved to the top of the table above Manchester City, which play later in the day
  • It was Liverpool’s fourth win in a row after drawing with Chelsea in their opening game of the campaign
Updated 16 September 2023
AP

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Liverpool scored two late goals on Saturday to secure a come from behind 3-1 win against Wolverhampton in the Premier League.
Trailing 1-0 at half time to a Hwang Hee-Chan goal at Molineux, the Merseyside team fired back through Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before an own goal by Hugo Bueno in time added on.
Liverpool are unbeaten after five games this season and moved to the top of the table above Manchester City, which play later in the day.
It has been an impressive start for Jurgen Klopp’s team, which missed out on qualification to the Champions League last season for the first time since 2016.
It was Liverpool’s fourth win in a row after drawing with Chelsea in their opening game of the campaign.
But the game didn’t go to plan from the start with Hwang opening the scoring in the seventh minute to give the home side a lead they kept until the break.
Gakpo evened the score 10 minutes into the second half for his first Liverpool goal of the season.
Robertson fired Liverpool in front in the 85th and Bueno’s own goal ended all hope of a Wolverhampton comeback in the 91st.

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start
Updated 16 September 2023
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle's difficult Premier League start

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start
Updated 16 September 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits he is “immune” to critics following his Newcastle United side’s stuttering start to the 2023/24 campaign.

And the head coach insists the Magpies got things “right” in the summer transfer window, despite doubters wondering whether their four additions have truly strengthened their starting XI.

Newcastle kicked off their campaign with a remarkable demolition job on Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season. But that seems a lifetime ago for supporters, who have since seen the side beaten three times in a row, albeit by top-six opposition.

United lost 1-0 at Manchester City before letting a lead slip at home to Liverpool and following that up with defeat at Brighton.

That has led to the team coming in for some criticism, but Howe has blanked out the noise as he bids to put things right on Tyneside against Brentford on Saturday.

“I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it," said Howe of the critics. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest — and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive.

“I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything, really, about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. If we don’t, I’m disappointed in myself, so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.”

One of the biggest issues mentioned is the use of funds in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle spent handsomely in pre-season, adding four recruits — Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall. Only one of that quartet has started any of the opening four matches.

Howe said: “You’re looking to recruit the best players in the sense of who is available, the funds you have, and what positions are the priority. That is made in conjunction with a lot of people; it’s not just a snap decision. I’m pleased with the window, the squad is a lot stronger, and hopefully we’ll see that throughout the season.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed that the club’s leading goalscorer from the past three Premier League campaigns, Callum Wilson, has penned a contract extension at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies’ frontman, who has been away on England duty this week, has signed a one-year extension to his current deal, which was due to come to an end in June 2024.

Wilson has scored 40 goals in 79 league games for Newcastle, and is closing in on becoming the club’s second most prolific Premier League striker, behind Alan Shearer.

At present Wilson, who netted 18 goals last season as the Magpies finished fourth, needs just eight more goals to climb to second in the club’s all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

On signing on the dotted line, Wilson said: “I’m delighted to extend my time here; it’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

“We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth, and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to getting into the ‘100 Club,’ and becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle — goalscorers who have worn the number nine — and it would be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, said: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.

“He's always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I’m sure that will be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”

