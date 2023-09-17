You are here

  • Home
  • Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations

British comedian and actor Russell Brand walks outside the Wembley Park Theatre, in northwest London, Britain, September 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
British comedian and actor Russell Brand walks outside the Wembley Park Theatre, in northwest London, Britain, September 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nj8vn

Updated 17 September 2023
AP

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
  • The women said that they only felt ready to tell their stories after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak
Updated 17 September 2023
AP

LONDON: Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual.
The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.
The women said that they only felt ready to tell their stories after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak.
Before the stories were published, Brand posted a video online denying the allegations, which had been outlined in two “extremely disturbing letters” from a “mainstream media” television company and a newspaper. He didn’t identify the news organizations by name.
“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”
“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he added. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”
Brand also suggested that the reports were part of a coordinated attack designed to discredit him because of his views. Brand has been criticized for expressing skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and interviewing contentious podcasters like Joe Rogan.
“To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play,” Brand said.
Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comic in Britain in the early 2000s, which led to starring roles on Channel 4 and later BBC Radio, where he capitalized on a reputation for outrageous behavior and risque banter.
He later made the jump to Hollywood, appearing in films such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” in 2008 and the remake of “Arthur” in 2011. Brand was married to US pop star Katy Perry from 2010-2012.
In recent years, he transformed himself into a political commentator and influencer posting YouTube videos on subjects such as personal freedom and the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Topics: Comedian Russell Brand

Related

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Offbeat
A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Two Russians, American reach space station
Offbeat
Two Russians, American reach space station

Two Russians, American reach space station

Two Russians, American reach space station
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Two Russians, American reach space station

Two Russians, American reach space station
  • The mission was meant to mark Russia’s return to independent lunar exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals, and its growing isolation from the West
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan: Two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut docked with the International Space Station on Friday after blasting off amid raging tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine.
Earlier Friday Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.
The crew docked at the ISS three hours later, the Russian space agency said.
At the orbiting station, the trio will join three Russians, two Americans, a Japanese astronaut and a representative of the European Space Agency.
The liftoff took place after Russia’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years failed last month.
The ISS is a rare venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, whose ties broke down after Moscow unleashed its offensive in Ukraine last year.
Kononenko alluded to the tensions during a pre-flight press conference on Thursday, saying that “unlike on earth” cosmonauts and astronauts took care of each other in space.
“We hear each other there, and we understand each other, and we are very sensitive to our relationships,” he said. “We always take care of each other.”

O’Hara praised the station’s “legacy” and said it had been bringing the countries together.
“I’m excited to get on board and see the crewmates who are waiting for us,” she added.
Kononenko, 59, and Chub, 39, were scheduled to spend a year on the ISS, while O’Hara, 40, was to spend six months aboard. It was the first mission to space for both O’Hara and Chub.
Chub said that traveling to space was his “childhood dream” and he had dedicated “all his life” to reaching that goal.
The three take over from Russians Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who have spent one year aboard the ISS.
While that trio was initially supposed to return in March, their mission had to be extended after their vessel, the Soyuz MS-22, suffered a coolant leak following damage from a suspected tiny meteoroid.
They will now return to Earth on the MS-23, according to Roscosmos.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to strengthen space cooperation with China as Western condemnation and sanctions over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine intensify.
On Wednesday, Putin hosted the reclusive leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, at the new Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East region, and the two discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean into space.
Last month, Russia’s Luna-25 module crashed on the Moon’s surface after an incident during pre-landing maneuvers, in a huge embarrassment for Moscow.
The mission was meant to mark Russia’s return to independent lunar exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals, and its growing isolation from the West.
Moscow last landed a probe on the Moon in 1976, before shifting away from lunar exploration in favor of missions to Venus and building the Mir space station.
 

 

Topics: NASA US Russia

Related

NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
World
NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission
World
NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
  • All the new models will be available in stores Sept. 22, with preorders beginning this Friday
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

CUPERTINO, California: Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
The showcase at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters. The malaise is a key reason Apple’s stock price has dipped by about 10 percent since mid-July, dropping the company’s market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.
Investors apparently weren’t impressed with what Apple rolled out Tuesday. The company’s shares fell nearly 2 percent Tuesday, a steeper decline than the major market indexes.
As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, the four types of iPhone 15 models aren’t making any major leaps in technology. But Apple added enough new bells and whistles to the top-of-the line model — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — to boost its starting price by $100, or 9 percent, from last year’s version to $1,200. As part of the higher base price, the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max will provide 256 megabytes of storage, up from 128 megabytes for the least expensive version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple is holding the line on prices for rest of the lineup, with the basic iPhone 15 selling for $800, the iPhone 15 Plus for $900 and the iPhone 15 Pro for $1,000.
Although maintaining those prices are bound to squeeze Apple’s profit margins and put further pressure on the company’s stock price, Investing.com analyst Thomas Monteiro believes it’s a prudent move with still-high inflation and spiking interest rates pinching household budgets. “The reality was that Apple found itself in a challenging position leading up to this event,” Monteiro said.
And the price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could help Apple boost sales if consumers continue to gravitate toward the company’s premium models. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to account for about 75 percent of the device’s total sales in the upcoming year.
All the new models will be available in stores Sept. 22, with preorders beginning this Friday.
One of the biggest changes that Apple announced is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations. The company is switching to the USB-C standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.
Apple is being forced to phase out the Lightning port cables it rolled out in 2012 because of a mandate that European regulators plan to impose in 2024.
Although consumers often don’t like change, the transition to USB-C ports may not be that inconvenient. That’s because the standard is already widely used on a range of computers, smartphones and other devices people already own. The shift to USB-C may even be a popular move since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster data transfer speeds.
The basic iPhone 15 models have been redesigned to include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that Apple calls its “Dynamic Island” for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. The basic models are also getting a faster chip used in last year’s Pro and Pro Max models, while the next generation of the premium iPhone 15s will run on an even more advanced processor that will enable the devices to accommodate the same kind of video games that typically require a console.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max also will be equipped with what Apple maintains is the equivalent of seven camera lenses. They will include periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances. The telephoto lens boasts a 5x optical zoom, which lags the 10x optical zoom on Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, but represents an upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
In anticipation of next year’s release of Apple’s mixed reality headset, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also have a spatial video option designed for viewing on that headset.
Apple is encasing the premium models in titanium that the company says is the same alloy used on some space ships.
Besides its new iPhones, Apple also announced its next generation of smartwatches — a product that made its debut nearly a decade ago. The Series 9 Apple Watch, available in stores Sept. 22, will include a new gesture control that will enable users to control alarms and answer phone calls by double snapping their thumbs with a finger.

Topics: iPhone 15 Apple

Related

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
World
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Business & Economy
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
  • The fatal attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg
  • Salzburg police said that “the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident”
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

BERLIN: A rhino at a zoo in Austria attacked a married couple working as zookeepers Tuesday, killing the woman and seriously injuring the man, authorities said.
The fatal attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg.
Zoo director, Sabine Grebner, told reporters later on Tuesday that the 33-year-old woman, a German citizen from Bavaria, was assigned that day to put an insect deterrent on the rhino.
It was then that 30-year-old female rhino, Jeti, attacked the keeper though it was not clear why, Austria’s APA news agency cited Grebner as saying.
Salzburg police said that “the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.”
The other zookeeper, a 34-year-old Austrian citizen, was also attacked and injured when he tried to chase the rhino away from his wife.
The woman suffered severe chest trauma because of the attack and died in the enclosure while her husband had a fractured leg and was taken to the hospital, APA reported.
The names of the two zookeepers were not given in line with Austrian privacy rules.
The zoo director said the fatally injured keeper was known to be “very careful and thoughtful with the animals, and she had an extremely good sense” when dealing with them.
Grebner said the exact circumstances of how the accident occurred had yet to be determined.
“We don’t know what exactly happened,” she said. “We are deeply upset and shocked.”
All safety regulations would get re-evaluated, she said, adding that there had been no previous incidents at the rhino enclosure which was set up nearly 30 years ago.
The zoo will remain closed on Tuesday.

Topics: Austria rhinoceros zookeeper Salzburg Zoo

Related

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo
Offbeat
Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo
Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
Offbeat
Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Shabtai Shavit, Israeli spymaster who led Mossad in 1990s, dies at 84

Shabtai Shavit. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Shabtai Shavit. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

Shabtai Shavit, Israeli spymaster who led Mossad in 1990s, dies at 84

Shabtai Shavit. (Photo/Wikipedia)
  • The Mossad has a history of targeting and killing scientists developing weaponry seen as a threat to Israel, which apparently continued under Shavit’s watch
Updated 06 September 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Shabtai Shavit, the Israeli spymaster who was credited with advancing Israel’s historic peace treaty with Jordan during his term as director of the Mossad intelligence agency, died Tuesday in Italy. He was 84.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Shavit died while on vacation in Italy, without specifying a cause of death. The statement quoted Mossad chief, David Barnea, praising Shavit as “a pillar of the world of operations, intelligence, security and strategy of the state of Israel.”
Shavit led the Mossad from 1989 to 1996, guiding the agency through a critical juncture in Middle East history. He oversaw Israeli operations on foreign soil during the collapse of the Soviet Union, the end of the Cold War and the first Gulf War in 1991. Over more than three decades in the service, he spent some two years in an intelligence post in Iran, before the Islamic Revolution that transformed Iran from an Israeli ally to its strongest foe.
During his time at the helm, Shavit played an important role in establishing full diplomatic relations with Jordan in 1994 — ending a state of war that had prevailed between the neighbors for nearly a half-century.
The Mossad has a history of targeting and killing scientists developing weaponry seen as a threat to Israel, which apparently continued under Shavit’s watch. In 1990, two Mossad agents in Brussels were widely suspected to have killed Gerald Bull, a Canadian missile engineer who had promised to build a “supergun” for Iraq that could fire huge shells at Tel Aviv. More recently, the Mossad’s hand has been discerned in attacks on Iranian nuclear scientists and installations as Israel seeks to disrupt its nuclear program.
Other operations on foreign soil widely believed to have been carried out by the Mossad during Shavit’s tenure include the mysterious killing of Atef Bseiso, a top intelligence aide to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Paris in 1992 and a shooting that killed the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, Fathi Shiqaqi, in Malta in 1995.
Soon after he retired as Mossad chief, Shavit served as CEO of Maccabi Healthcare Services, one of the country’s main health maintenance organizations. In its condolence announcement, the Mossad said Shavit crucially contributed to preserving knowledge of the intelligence agency and its commanders for future generations.
As turmoil over the push by Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judiciary engulfed the Israeli security establishment earlier this year, Shavit joined several hundred former Mossad employees, including four other former chiefs, in signing a statement in March opposing the government’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court.
He and the other officials said they held Netanyahu “directly responsible for the serious harm” that the overhaul proposal could inflict on Israel’s national security.

 

Topics: Israel Mossad intelligence service Palestine Jerusalem

Related

Berlin Wall relic gets a ‘second life’ on US-Mexico border as Joe Biden adds barriers
Offbeat
Berlin Wall relic gets a ‘second life’ on US-Mexico border as Joe Biden adds barriers
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years
Offbeat
Stolen at birth: Chilean kidnapped during dictatorship meets mother after 42 years

German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident

German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident

German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident
  • Local media reported that Scholz fell while running in his hometown of Potsdam which is located 28 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the German capital
Updated 05 September 2023
AP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend.
“Am excited to see the memes,” the chancellor wrote in the caption.
To deflect any possible worries about his health, on the photo, which appears to have been taken at the chancellery, Scholz smiled slightly and also wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!”
Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday and sustained bruises to his face, prompting him to cancel some appointments this weekend, the government said.
On Sunday, the 65-year-old German leader canceled appointments in the central Hesse region, where a state election is being held on Oct. 8. However, he was expected to attend public appearances later on Monday in Berlin.
Local media reported that Scholz fell while running in his hometown of Potsdam which is located 28 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the German capital.
Scholz has led Germany since December 2021. He previously served as the country’s finance and labor minister, and as mayor of Hamburg.
In a profile on his party’s website, Scholz says that he hated sports when he was at school but acquired a taste for it from his wife, Britta Ernst. “Today I jog as often as I can,” he says.
Scholz says he tries to find time for jogging, rowing or walking two or three times a week and also enjoys cycling.

 

Topics: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Related

Berlin Wall relic gets a ‘second life’ on US-Mexico border as Joe Biden adds barriers
Offbeat
Berlin Wall relic gets a ‘second life’ on US-Mexico border as Joe Biden adds barriers
Kuwaiti fashionista was not under influence of drugs in fatal accident: Lab results
Offbeat
Kuwaiti fashionista was not under influence of drugs in fatal accident: Lab results

Latest updates

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Donald Trump’s GOP rivals try to attract social conservatives in Iowa at an event he skipped
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand Summit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says
Saudi FM arrives in New York for 78th UN General Assembly
Saudi FM arrives in New York for 78th UN General Assembly
Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day
Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.