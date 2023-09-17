You are here

  • Home
  • Quality of Life Program signs MoU with Areeb Capital

Quality of Life Program signs MoU with Areeb Capital

Quality of Life Program signs MoU with Areeb Capital
The MoU was signed by QOL CEO Khalid Albaker and Areeb Capital Chairman Yasser bin Alawi Fadaq.
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnup7

Updated 1 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Quality of Life Program signs MoU with Areeb Capital

Quality of Life Program signs MoU with Areeb Capital
Updated 1 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

The Quality of Life Program, a Vision Realization Program of Vision 2030, has signed an MoU with Areeb Capital to work together to invest in sectors that contribute to increasing the quality of life in Saudi cities.

Signed at the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh, a global real estate development event that took place from Sept. 10-13, QOL was represented by CEO Khalid Albaker, while Areeb Capital was represented by Chairman of the Board of Directors Yasser bin Alawi Fadaq. The signing took place under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail, who also serves as the current minister of housing.

“This is an excellent chance for us to work together to build a baseline for investing in the sectors that actually enrich people’s lives,” said Albaker. “From arts and entertainment to parks, sports, hobbies, and other recreational activities, we are looking at the many ways in which public-private partnerships can build a better Kingdom for all of us.” 

The MoU will facilitate investment advisory services and financial studies that help direct capital to sectors that improve the livability of Saudi cities. These improvements include better public services, increasing sports and entertainment offerings, supporting the arts and culture, and upgrading the overall urban landscape.

In addition to exploring projects that contribute to the improvement and humanization of Saudi cities, the MoU also prioritizes specific support for increasing the number of amateur hobby clubs in the Kingdom.

Backed by MOMRAH, Cityscape Global provided a world-class platform for real estate entities to showcase their products and services to a diverse and international audience.

Taking place for the first time in Riyadh, the four-day event attracted more than 180,000 attendees. Revolving around the theme “The Future of Living,” it featured over 350 exhibitors, more than 300 international and local speakers, and over 2,000 investors.

Established in 2008, Areeb Capital is a Jeddah-based investment firm that specializes in asset management, real estate investments, advisory services, and more.

Careem upgrades travel experience for KAFD residents

Careem upgrades travel experience for KAFD residents
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Careem upgrades travel experience for KAFD residents

Careem upgrades travel experience for KAFD residents
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Careem, a leading multi-service platform in the region, has partnered with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company, to upgrade and streamline the travel experience for residents and visitors of KAFD, the country’s prime business and lifestyle hub. The agreement was signed on Sept. 12 in a ceremony hosted at Cityscape Global Riyadh.

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD features 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class facilities and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, and play. A 22-kilometer drive from King Khalid Airport, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions and is the largest LEED certified mixed-use financial district in the world. It is owned and managed by the KAFD DMC.

Home to the Kingdom’s first cinema, KAFD is recognized for its exclusive business and lifestyle offering and advanced smart city solutions. By 2025, it is expected that 100,000 people will live and work in the district whose five asset classes will include more than 70 F&B outlets, three hotels, and an array of entertainment options. 

Careem will launch more dedicated solutions to make travel smoother and more reliable at KAFD, such as special tools to manage ride-hailing requests in high-density pickup locations, an enhanced navigation experience for captains and directional features to guide customers on how to reach meeting points. Multiple convenient spaces for pickups and pre-arranged staging areas will be dedicated for Careem captains. 

“Amidst the growing global awareness of sustainable transportation solutions, and recognizing the pressing need to address environmental challenges, KAFD remains dedicated to fostering a greener and more efficient urban landscape,” said Gautam Sashittal, chief executive of KAFD DMC. “In line with our mobility strategy at KAFD, we are excited to welcome Careem’s ride-hailing service to our district as it promises to reduce passenger vehicles, helping to lower both carbon emissions and traffic. Most importantly, with the addition of Careem, our tenants, residents, employees, and visitors will benefit from the increased availability of transport options within the district.”

Ahmad Arrabi, Careem’s general manager for ride-hailing in Saudi Arabia, said: “KAFD has grown rapidly into one of the region’s leading business and lifestyle hubs, attracting people from all across the world to live and work there. We’re delighted to collaborate with the KAFD team to make transport in and out of the district more seamless than ever.”

Careem launched ride-hailing services in Saudi Arabia in 2013, commencing operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran and Alkhobar before expanding to reach 26 cities across the Kingdom. The “everything app” now offers multiple services to customers in Saudi Arabia, including ride-hailing, inter city transport, food delivery, and home cleaning, all in one application. More than 75,000 Saudi nationals use the Careem app as a flexible source of income.

Honor leads foldable smartphone market

Honor leads foldable smartphone market
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Honor leads foldable smartphone market

Honor leads foldable smartphone market
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Honor’s recent showcase at IFA 2023 reaffirmed its leadership in the foldable smartphone market. Their introduction of the Magic V2 and Magic V Purse has set new benchmarks and solidified their role as pioneers in the foldable arena.

The Honor Magic V2 is not just an improvement; it is a revolution. It boasts a 4.7 mm thickness when unfolded, making it the world’s thinnest foldable. Even when folded, at 9.9 mm, it remains the thinnest inward-folding phone. Weighing just 231 g, it is lighter than flagship slate smartphones.

Honor’s approach to R&D is nothing short of interdisciplinary brilliance. Drawing inspiration from aerospace technology, geological research, bionic science, new energy materials, and integrated manufacturing, the Magic V2 embodies the fusion of cutting-edge advancements. It stands at least 8-10 months ahead of competitors and the industry as a whole, having achieved more than 210 technological breakthroughs. From the ultra-thin battery to the efficient cooling system, robust hinge, Type-C Connector, screen innovation, and stellar speaker unit— the Magic V2 leaves no stone unturned.

The Honor V Purse offers a new concept that reimagines a foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse, offering endless possibilities for style and self-expression. The V Purse is a new “phone-to-purse” concept that heralds the beginning of electronic devices being seen as an entirely new category of fashionable consumer goods.

With eye on Saudi market, Polish food aspires for place in world shopping basket

With eye on Saudi market, Polish food aspires for place in world shopping basket
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

With eye on Saudi market, Polish food aspires for place in world shopping basket

With eye on Saudi market, Polish food aspires for place in world shopping basket
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Poland is a country famous for its advanced science, rich culture and the passion for Arabian horse breeding. It is known worldwide also as a home to such personalities as Frédéric Chopin, Maria Curie and Robert Lewandowski. However, Poland has much more to offer. One of the biggest countries of the EU, Poland has strong agriculture traditions. The Polish food sector produces many original and unique food products from natural ingredients, with attention to preserving nutritional and taste values, while meeting the highest safety and quality standards of the EU. Polish processing plants also produce “halal” certified products. In effect, Poland is one of the largest European producers and exporters of high-quality food. 

With its huge and modern production and processing base, Poland is a net exporter of food. The value of agri-food exports has increased more than nine-fold since Poland joined the EU in 2004. In 2023, it amounted to a record 47.9 billion euros ($51.1 billion), an increase by 10 billion euros YoY. Food from Poland is mostly exported to the markets of the EU countries, but Polish exporters are systematically increasing their presence in global markets, with Polish food gaining its place in the global food basket. Saudi Arabia is one of the most important non-EU trade partners for Poland. Appreciated in the Saudi market are Polish dairy products, grains such as wheat and grain products as well as sweets and poultry meat. Polish tobacco is also imported. 

Among the wide range of Polish export products, Polish meat and meat products stand out, ranking first in the structure of Polish agri-food exports. Poland is a world leader in the production and export of poultry meat (the first producer and exporter in the EU). It is also an important exporter of fresh, chilled and frozen beef. In 2022, Poland exported meat, meat products and livestock worth 9.6 billion euros. High quality of Polish meat production is ensured by well-developed quality control methods and quality systems such as Quality Assurance for Food Products and Quality Meat Program (for beef). A “block-chain” system is also implemented in the beef sector to track all stages of food production, transport and storage. Many types of Polish meat products are recognized as the EU “Protected Geographical Indication” or “Traditional Speciality Guaranteed.”

Cereal grains and grain milled products are one of Poland’s main export products. Poland is one of the EU leaders in grain production, with a particular focus on corn and wheat. Cereal grains are most often cultivated on family farms, which combine tradition and modernity. Natural and healthy Polish grain milled products are competitive in international markets. They include bakery products, flours and breakfast cereals, bran, groats, pasta and other products. In 2022, exports of cereals and grain mill products increased by 40 percent to a value of 6.6 billion euros. 

The Polish dairy industry is one of the most modern in Europe. Polish milk is mainly acquired from the pristine regions located in Poland’s north and east. The strict observance of EU hygiene and veterinary standards results in supreme milk quality. Seventy-five percent of milk processors in Poland are dairy cooperatives, who acquire their raw material straight from Polish farmers. Poland’s dairy offer includes cheeses and curds, liquid milk and cream, concentrated milk and skimmed milk powder, ice-cream, whey, butter and milk fats as well as yoghurts, acidified milk and other fresh dairy products. Poland holds a strong position in the EU when it comes to milk, ranking third in its production and fourth in its exports. In 2022, the export value of Polish dairy products reached 3.6 billion euros.

Excellent Polish sweets stand out among Poland’s export hits. Poland is the third exporter of sweets in the EU. This category includes a very wide range of products, such as chocolates, candies, marshmallows, bars, meringues, candyfloss, fudges and toffee, chocolate drops, fruit and nuts in chocolate, boxes of chocolates, chocolate candies and many others. Poland’s sweets export offer ranges from traditional Polish delicacies to modern, innovative confectionery products created in response to changing consumer needs and preferences (including healthy snacks, products with sugar substitutes, gluten-free, organic, vegan, and more.). In 2022, Poland exported sugar and sweets worth 3.2 billion euros. 

Poland’s flagship export product is fruit, particularly apples. The Polish people’s love for this fruit made Poland the country with the largest orchard area in Europe and a yearly production of over 4 million tons. That is why Poland is the largest producer of apples in the EU, fourth largest producer in the world and third largest world exporter (in terms of export volume). Polish apples are considerably crunchy and have a unique, deep flavor resulting from the climate. Thanks to technological progress in storage and transport, Polish exporters are able to provide large and uniform deliveries of apples to the furthest parts of the world. Poland’s exports also include processed fruit and vegetables, including frozen foods, jams, pulps, preserves, sauces and ketchups, dried and freeze-dried products, and powdered products. Poland is a significant producer of apple juice and concentrate as well as other fruit and vegetable juices and beverages. In 2022, the value of Poland’s fruit and processed fruit exports amounted to 1.8 billion euros.

Nevertheless, the Polish export potential is greater than the trade performance recorded so far. Poland generates significant production surpluses for almost all staples. Therefore, Polish exporters seek new opportunities for trade cooperation with countries where potential for further expansion may be explored. The National Support Center for Agriculture, a Polish governmental agency, strongly supports these pursuits. The KOWR provides assistance to foreign businesses of the food sector in locating a compatible Polish business partner, as well as provides other tailored solutions including B2B meetings and pitching sessions. Those interested, can contact the KOWR: [email protected]

Currently, the KOWR is providing Saudi entrepreneurs with an opportunity to meet in-person with Polish food exporters at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Visitors can discover the best of Polish food at the Polish stand “F 50” during the FOODEX SAUDI 2023 exhibition, running from Sept. 17-20.

 

SPIMACO manufactures first biosimilar product ‘Enoxaparin’ in Kingdom

SPIMACO manufactures first biosimilar product ‘Enoxaparin’ in Kingdom
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

SPIMACO manufactures first biosimilar product ‘Enoxaparin’ in Kingdom

SPIMACO manufactures first biosimilar product ‘Enoxaparin’ in Kingdom
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Supplies Company has launched the first commercial batch of Enoxaparin, to be fully manufactured in the Kingdom.

Khaled bin Saleh Al-Khattaf, CEO of SPIMACO Addwaeih, said that Enoxaparin, which is being manufactured at the company’s facility in Qassim, is the first biosimilar product to be produced in an integrated manner in the GCC by a national pharmaceutical company. The company began manufacturing after completing the technology transfer and localization process.

He said that pre-filled syringe Enoxaparin injections are low-molecular-weight heparin, used to treat blood clots and prevent their formation.

Al-Khattaf applauded the Kingdom’s ambitious strides toward becoming a global hub in the pharmaceutical industry. “This pioneering step reflects the nation’s commitment to leveraging our technological and scientific prowess, local talent, advanced infrastructure, and the unwavering support from our leadership. Our sustained investment is geared toward ensuring pharmaceutical security not just for the Kingdom but also for the wider region,” he added.

Looking ahead, SPIMACO is resolute in its mission to manufacture world-class quality medical preparations, bolstering the Kingdom’s position as a global stronghold in the pharmaceutical industry. “Our endeavors,” said Al-Khattaf, “align perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030, marking a significant milestone in our journey of leadership and innovation in the pharmaceutical sphere.” 

From icon to emblem: Riyadh Front rebrands as ROSHN Front

From icon to emblem: Riyadh Front rebrands as ROSHN Front
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

From icon to emblem: Riyadh Front rebrands as ROSHN Front

From icon to emblem: Riyadh Front rebrands as ROSHN Front
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has announced the rebranding of the iconic Riyadh Front as ROSHN Front. The move is a significant step in ROSHN’s evolution toward becoming a multi-asset real estate developer.

Issuing a press release on the occasion, ROSHN said that the rebranding emphasizes its dedication to creating holistic and sustainable communities that enrich the lives of those who reside, work and play there. The name change not only reflects the evolving vision of the destination, it also symbolizes a new era of development excellence that ROSHN is introducing to Riyadh.

The acquisition and rebranding of ROSHN Front marks the latest evolution in ROSHN’s strategy of building coast-to-coast in Saudi Arabia, expanding its range of operations to elevate the quality of life, and lead the region in innovation and disruptive technologies. This journey will transform ROSHN into a globally significant multi-asset-class developer and help fulfill the goals of Vision 2030, the press release said.

ROSHN’s Group CEO David Grover said: “The metamorphosis of Riyadh Front to ROSHN Front is a cornerstone in ROSHN Group’s evolution. This rebranding not only mirrors our deep-rooted commitment to redefining urban living in Saudi Arabia, it also cements our stance at the forefront of mixed-use community development.”

ROSHN Front comprises a mixed-use lifestyle retail and F&B destination, which welcomes more than 10 million visitors annually, and a commercial district that features world-class workspaces. Features of the development include 1 km of walking promenades and green spaces, and state-of-the-art facilities such as a fitness center, a four-star hotel and meeting rooms, as well as conference halls.

The mixed-use assets of ROSHN Front will complement the array of amenities being developed by ROSHN at its adjoining flagship SEDRA community in Riyadh.

Residents of SEDRA, the first phase of which was launched in October 2021, benefit from a combination of features that are unique in the market, including a design that blends traditional architectural styles with cutting-edge technology, a network of green and open spaces, pedestrian-friendly “living streets,” long-term maintenance and management frameworks, and walkable access to a range of health, education, retail, entertainment and sports facilities.

In October 2022, ROSHN launched the sale of the second phase of SEDRA, which added 2,171 homes to Riyadh’s most sought-after development; the release of the third and fourth phases will follow.

Latest updates

Dire hygiene spells new threat for Morocco quake survivors
Dire hygiene spells new threat for Morocco quake survivors
Siraj stars as India rout Sri Lanka for eighth Asia Cup crown
Siraj stars as India rout Sri Lanka for eighth Asia Cup crown
Musical journey of Majaz
The Ware house venue in Riyadh boomed as the first show of Majaz’s regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha.
What We Are Reading Today: ‘101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think’
Photo/Supplied
Al-Urma mountain range: A lofty landmark at the King Khalid Royal Reserve
Sedimentary rocks make up Al-urma mountain range. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.