Newcastle ease Premier League pressure ahead of Champions League return

Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time since the summer of 2004 on Tuesday night. Italian giants AC Milan the opponents, the iconic San Siro the stage. (AFP)
Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time since the summer of 2004 on Tuesday night. Italian giants AC Milan the opponents, the iconic San Siro the stage. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

  Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time since the summer of 2004 on Tuesday night
NEWCASTLE: This was about more than a win, more than three points, more than just getting back on track in the Premier League.

The victory over Brentford was about everything that last season represented — the glory, the joy, the success. This was about hard yards, consolidation, proving a point — and doubters wrong. This was about releasing the pressure valve and enjoying something so long in the making, something two starved decades had eaten up.

Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time since the summer of 2004 on Tuesday night. Italian giants AC Milan the opponents, the iconic San Siro the stage.

However, on Saturday morning, the mood on Tyneside was not triumphal. Instead, 24 hours before, Eddie Howe had been fielding questions on the club’s mini “crisis” and discussing how he had no time for critics of himself, or his side, at the club’s training base.

This really was not how it was supposed to be. A club so starved of even relative success should be on cloud nine at even the prospect of a return to the continent, never mind a shot at glory in the world’s premier club competition. Yet having lost three games in a row, and finding themselves in the lower reaches of the Premier League, the air cut a somber environment ahead of the visit of the then-unbeaten Bees.

A win was all that mattered on Saturday evening, and luckily for Howe, Newcastle and all associated with it, Callum Wilson, top scorer in the last three seasons, delivered.

“Pressure?” Wilson quipped, after the match. “Pressure is for tires.”

His solitary strike, a well-struck penalty at the famous Gallowgate End, was enough to lift the gloom which had gone before and turn eyes very firmly to Tuesday’s date with destiny.

“It was a game of two different philosophies,” Wilson continued. “They (Brentford) play quite direct, we like to play football. Sometimes things don’t match, they don’t align. It was going to take something unusual to break the deadlock. We had to find a way to win and we did.

“We had to put an end to the run we’d been on. And now we can focus on the one that everyone else is excited about — the Champions League.

“But to remain a Champions League club, you have to win in the Premier League. That is our foundation upon which we build. We had to win to climb back up the league. After a few defeats you start to slip. It is only early, but you don’t want to be cut adrift from those places.”

Now Howe and his team must navigate the first step in what many are calling this year’s “group of death,” also featuring Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

“Big result for us. Difficult game today, knew it was going be. Brentford are a difficult team to play against. It wasn’t a game of many chances didn’t think, thankfully we got the important goal we needed,” said Howe.

“I don’t think we were in full rhythm today but that’s what Brentford do, they disrupt you. It was a bitty game for us, we had to set-pieces right, crosses right and defensively I was very pleased with us today.”

While Newcastle got back to winning ways, there was a shock in Serie A, as last season’s beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan beat their city rivals — the seven-time kings of Europe — AC Milan 5-1.

Reacting to that, Howe said: “I’ve just heard, I don’t know whether that’s a good thing for us or not. I need to watch that game and analyze it and we’ll try to give a good performance.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league UEFA Champions League Newcastle United

Siraj stars as India rout Sri Lanka for eighth Asia Cup crown

Siraj stars as India rout Sri Lanka for eighth Asia Cup crown
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

  • Sri Lanka’s miserably low total in the 50-over contest left a nearly packed house disappointed after they witnessed just 116 minutes of play
COLOMBO: Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj returned figures of 6-21 to lead India’s rout of Sri Lanka by 10 wickets as they clinched their eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday.
Siraj got four wickets in one over to help skittle Sri Lanka out for 50, a total the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill surpassed in 6.1 overs for an impressive victory ahead of next month’s ODI World Cup at home.
Sri Lanka’s miserably low total in the 50-over contest left a nearly packed house disappointed after they witnessed just 116 minutes of play.
The hosts elected to bat first following a delayed start due to rain and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over.
Siraj soon took over as he made the ball swing and seam in overcast conditions to easily surpass his previous ODI best of 4-32.
He got Pathum Nissanka for two and then struck on successive balls to send back Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Asalanka (0), but a hat-trick was averted.
Dhananjaya de Silva hit a boundary but Siraj had him caught behind with the next ball, much to the delight of the Indian fans.
Siraj got his fifth with the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, equalling an ODI record for the fastest five-wicket haul from his first 16 balls of the match.
Kusal Mendis hit three boundaries before becoming Siraj’s sixth wicket, although Sri Lanka avoided the lowest-ever ODI total of 35 by Zimbabwe.
After Virat Kohli’s overthrow went for a boundary, and six more runs to the total, Sri Lanka pushed past their lowest ODI total of 43 scored against South Africa in 2012.
Hardik Pandya took three wickets to wrap up the innings in just 90 minutes.
Mendis’ 17 and an unbeaten 13 by Dushan Hemantha were the only double-digit scores in an innings that featured five ducks.
Shubman Gill, a centurion in the previous match, began with a boundary in the opening over on his way to an unbeaten 27 and fellow opener Ishan Kishan (23) soon joined the party.
The left-handed Ishan smashed fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana for two successive boundaries, and three more in a row from Gill gave India victory in the tournament’s shortest final.
Rohit Sharma’s India dropped just one match in the tournament after they lost an inconsequential Super Four contest against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs and snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan but went down without a fight in their 11th final.

Topics: Asia Cup 2023 asia cup India vs Sri Lanka Mohammed Siraj

Carlos Sainz marches in with perfect Singapore drive to end Red Bull streak

Carlos Sainz marches in with perfect Singapore drive to end Red Bull streak
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

  • Lando Norris was second after a brilliant defensive drive to hold off the Mercedes pair as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third
SINGAPORE: Carlos Sainz said Ferrari “didn’t put a foot wrong” as the Spanish driver drove a perfect race to win a thrilling Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and end Red Bull’s hopes of sweeping every race in 2023.
But an emotional George Russell was close to tears after crashing his Mercedes on the final lap after attempting a late victory charge on fresher tires.
Lando Norris was second after a brilliant defensive drive to hold off the Mercedes pair as Lewis Hamilton crossed the line in third after teammate Russell’s lapse.
Championship leader Max Verstappen, who had won the last 10 races, was only fifth as Red Bull failed to take the chequered flag for the first time this season after a weekend where they were consistently off the pace.
His teammate Sergio Perez crossed the line eighth.
Sainz controlled the night race around the city-center street circuit brilliantly from pole position to take only his second career win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix last year.
“An incredible feeling. We didn’t put a foot wrong all weekend,” said Sainz.
“We nailed the race. We had one opportunity to win a race this year and we did it perfect,” added the Spaniard.
Sainz seemed set for a comfortable win until a virtual safety car 20 laps from the end gave the two Mercedes the chance to change to fresh medium-compound tires.
Russell and Hamilton came out flying and soon reeled in and passed the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth.
But when they got on the heels of the top two they could not get past as Sainz cleverly backed up to keep his former teammate Norris within DRS (drag reduction system) range so the Englishman could defend second place.
“It was just quite tight at the end. We gave Lando a bit of a cheeky DRS boost to help him and in the end it worked,” said Sainz.
“The safety car forced us to pit earlier than we wanted and I knew it was going to be a long stint on the hards.”
Russell was all over the back of Norris until his challenge ended in the barriers, handing Hamilton the final podium place.
“It’s heartbreaking after such a great weekend,” said Russell. “I feel like I let myself and the team down. It’s tough but we will come back.”
Norris was grateful for the help he received from Sainz, his former teammate.
“Carlos was very generous trying to help me get DRS. It helped my race and it also helped his,” said Norris.
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was sixth, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri seventh.
Rookie Liam Lawson picked up his first championship points in ninth for AlphaTauri on only his third Formula One start and Haas’s Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top 10 points scorers.
Sainz began the race smoothly to take the lead with Leclerc slotting into second and there was little action until Logan Sargeant prompted a safety car when he lost the front wing of his Williams on lap 20.
A flurry of pit-lane activity followed as all the leaders headed in for fresh hard tires to take them to the end of the 62-lap race.
Leclerc was held up double-stacking behind Sainz and Russell and Norris emerged in front of the Monegasque.
The order was unchanged until Esteban Ocon’s engine gave out causing a virtual safety car with 18 laps left.
It prompted the Mercedes pair to dive in for fresh medium tires as the leaders stayed out.
It put the pair behind Leclerc but they were lapping two seconds quicker and soon swept past the Monegasque and closed on Norris until Russell’s error cost him a podium place.
Verstappen is still a runaway favorite to claim a third world title but the all-conquering Dutchman has still never taken the chequered flag in Singapore.
He now cannot clinch the title until the Qatar GP in three weeks’ time, but said the team would bounce back at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, where the track will suit them better.
“I had fun in the second stint. We were quite quick on the medium compound,” said Verstappen, who increased his lead over Perez to 151 points with seven races to go.
“I think we will be quick in Suzuka.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Singapore Singapore Grand Prix Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari

Team Abu Dhabi's Emirati superstar Al-Qemzi secures 4th F2 powerboat world title

Team Abu Dhabi’s Emirati superstar Al-Qemzi secures 4th F2 powerboat world title
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

  • Al-Qemzi’s teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori joined him on the podium with a superb drive to third place after starting fifth
LONDON: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title on Sunday with a perfect tactical drive, as Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko recorded victory at the Grand Prix of Portugal.

A second-placed finish for the Emirati driver in the penultimate round of the 2023 championship, following his grand prix victories in Lithuania and Italy, was enough to add to his previous F2 triumphs in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Adding to the celebrations for Team Abu Dhabi at Peso da Regua in northern Portugal, Al-Qemzi’s teammate Mansoor Al-Mansoori joined him on the podium with a superb drive to third place after starting fifth.

After seeing pole position snatched away from him by Riabko 24 hours earlier, Al-Qemzi was narrowly held off by the Lithuanian as they battled from the start to gain the advantage at the first turn on the Douro River circuit.

From that point onwards, Al-Qemzi settled into his rhythm, content to hold second place with his two closest rivals, Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi and Estonian Stefan Arand, well in arrears.

Playing an important role on the day, Al-Mansoori climbed two places over the first four laps to take control of third place, offering his teammate protection in the event of any threat from behind.

It failed to materialize, however, with Sacchi making a premature exit through mechanical problems, while Arand was forced to settle for fifth place.

Celebrating at the finish with Al-Mansoori and the rest of the Team Abu Dhabi lineup, Al-Qemzi will now target a third victory of the season in the season’s final grand prix, on the Tagus River in Vila Velha de Rodao next Sunday.

It was there two years ago that he recorded a second grand prix victory in the space of eight days to wrap up his third F2 world title.

Al-Qemzi had arrived in Portugal full of confidence, holding a 16-point championship lead over Sacchi. His only worrying moment came in Saturday’s free practice session when he flipped and damaged his boat.

It was repaired in rapid time by the Team Abu Dhabi technicians, allowing Al-Qemzi to qualify in a comfortable second place, on his way to joining Sweden’s Erik Stark in the record books as a four-time F2 world champion.

It also means that Guido Cappellini has delivered 17 world championship titles to the UAE capital since he took charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager eight years ago.

Topics: Motorsport Powerboating UAE Rashed Al-Qemzi Team Abu Dhabi

Henrik von Eckermann wins in Rome to push into Longines GCT title contention ahead of Riyadh Finals Grand Prix

Henrik von Eckermann wins in Rome to push into Longines GCT title contention ahead of Riyadh Finals Grand Prix
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

  • Swede is in a race with Dutchmen Harrie Smolders and Maikel van der Vleuten for the 2023 title with just the finals round in Saudi Arabia and the playoffs round in Czechia remaining
LONDON: World number one equestrian Henrik von Eckermann rode “King Edward” to victory at the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Rome over the weekend to push himself into title contention ahead of next month’s Riyadh Finals event.

With the win, the Swede is in a race with Dutchmen Harrie Smolders and Maikel van der Vleuten for the 2023 title with just the finals round in Saudi Arabia and the playoffs round in Czechia remaining.

In Rome, David Will riding “My Prins” finished second, while Peder Fredricson on “Catch Me Not S” and Andreas Schou on “I Know” finished joint third, clocking the exact same time in the jump-off, highlighting the fierce competition in the 14th stage of the season.

With Smolders (on 252 points) and van der Vleuten (on 238 points) not scoring in Rome, the championship race will come down to the finest margins; von Eckermann pushed himself into a solid third place on 235.5 points and in with a shout of the title.

Coming back with a bang after a less-than-ideal performance in London, von Eckermann said he and his horse were back with a vengeance.

“I had two shows that were not that great with ‘King Edward,’ I lost a little bit of the feeling and there were a couple of things, like I changed to a hackamore, and the feeling that something is not really like it should be ... I was almost getting a bit crazy because you know how it should be but you don’t really ‘get’ it,” he said.

“And now it was back how it should feel, of course winning is amazing, but that feeling when you feel that you are back and the horse is with you to 100 percent, the team you have … that is everything, just everything,” he added.

Will said getting a podium place in a city like Rome was “special,” adding: “Every venue we come to is different, and this one with the history and such a nice atmosphere just wants you to come out and make a top result.”

As the curtain falls on the Rome Grand Prix, riders and spectators from around the world are looking ahead to the next round in Riyadh from Oct. 26 to 28.

Topics: equestrian Longines Global Champions Tour Italy Saudi Arabia

'Unsung heroes': $50,000 for rain-hit Asia Cup groundstaff

'Unsung heroes': $50,000 for rain-hit Asia Cup groundstaff
Updated 17 September 2023
AFP

  • An army of 100 Sri Lankan groundstaff frequently sprinted with covers whenever rain affected play
  • India thrashed Sri Lanka in the final by 10 wickets as the tournament concluded on Sunday
COLOMBO: All too often ignored in favor of the big-name sport stars, cricketing groundstaff who kept the rain-hit Asia Cup running were promised a $50,000 shared bonus by organizers on Sunday.

The 50-over Asia Cup is a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and most of the matches were moved to Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

But rain played havoc and multiple matches in the six-nation tournament were delayed, and some abandoned.

The nearly three-week-long event was only saved by an army of around 100 Sri Lankan groundstaff wearing orange tops, who sprinted out with the covers each time rain halted play.

The team have been hailed the real stars by fans, commentators and players.

“Big shout out to the unsung heroes of cricket!” president of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, praising their “unwavering commitment and hard work.”

Shah, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief, said the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket were “proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of $50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen.”

Staff at Sri Lanka’s grounds at Colombo and Kandy would get the bonus, he said.

While the cash will be split between scores of staff, it will be likely well received in a country which last year suffered an economic crash that sparked dire food, fuel and medicine shortages, with GDP per capita sinking to $3,354.

“From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action,” Shah added.

“This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket’s success.”

Topics: Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Cricket sport

