Qatari plane carrying five freed Americans takes off from Tehran – source

Five Americans detained by Iran would be allowed to leave in exchange for the transfer of the funds and the release of five Iranians held in the US under the deal. (Reuters)
https://arab.news/b3g8w

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

  • The five Americans with dual nationality are due to fly to Doha and then on to the US
DOHA: A Qatari plane carrying five freed Americans accompanied by two family members and the Qatari ambassador to Iran has taken off from Tehran airport heading to Doha, a source briefed on the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Iran’s Press TV said two of the five Iranian detainees freed by the US, Mehrdad Moein Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, had landed in Doha.

A Doha-brokered deal between the arch foes also unfroze $6 billion of Tehran’s funds.

The funds’ release triggered an exchange sequence agreed after months of talks between the United States and Iran, who are at odds over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and other issues.

The five Americans with dual nationality are due to fly to Doha and then on to the US. Two relatives are also expected to be on the flight. “They are in good health,” an Iranian official briefed on the process said about the detainees.

In return, five Iranians detained in the US will be released. The Iranian Foreign ministry spokesperson said two Iranians would return to Iran while two would stay in the US at their request. One detainee would join his family in a third country, he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the funds, blocked in South Korea after US sanctions on Iran were hardened in 2018, would be available to Tehran on Monday. Under the deal, Qatar will ensure it is spent on humanitarian goods.

There was no immediate public US comment.

The deal will remove a major irritant between the US, which brands Tehran a state sponsor of terrorism, and Iran, which calls Washington the “Great Satan.”

But they remain deeply divided on other issues ranging from Iran’s nuclear program and its influence around the region to US sanctions and America’s military presence in the Gulf.

Qatar, a tiny but hugely wealthy Gulf Arab energy producer, has sought to raise its global profile, hosting the soccer World Cup last year and carving out a role in international diplomacy. The Sunni Muslim nation hosts a big US military base but has also forged close ties with Shiite Muslim Iran.

Doha hosted at least eight rounds of talks with Iranian and US negotiators sitting in separate hotels, speaking via shuttle diplomacy, a source previously said.

Under the agreement, Doha agreed to monitor how Iran spends the unfrozen funds to ensure the cash is spent on humanitarian goods, such as food and medicine, and not any items under US sanctions.

The transfer of Iran’s funds has drawn criticism from US Republicans who say President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is in effect paying a ransom for US citizens.

The White House has defended the deal.

The US dual citizens to be released include Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Sharqi, 59, both businessmen, and Morad Tahbaz, 67, an environmentalist who also holds British nationality. They were released from prison and put under house arrest last month.

A fourth US citizen was also released into house arrest, while a fifth was already under house arrest. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Iranian officials have named the five Iranians to be released by the US as Mehrdad Moin-Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh and Kaveh Afrasiabi. Two Iranian officials previously said that Afrasiabi would remain in the United States but had not mentioned others.

Ties between Washington and Tehran have been boiling since Donald Trump, a Republican, pulled the US out of a nuclear deal between Iran and global powers when he was president in 2018. Reaching another nuclear deal has gained little traction since, as Biden prepares for the 2024 US election.

As a first step in the deal, Washington waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar. The funds were blocked in South Korea, normally one of Iran’s largest oil customers, when Washington imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Tehran and the cash could not be transferred.

Topics: Iran US

14 fighters dead in north Syria attack by Kurdish group

14 fighters dead in north Syria attack by Kurdish group
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

  • The groups had been fighting over “control and influence” when the ambush happened
BEIRUT: A Syrian Kurdish armed group attacked an area controlled by pro-Turkish fighters in rebel-held northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 14, a war monitor and a factional leader said.
The Kurdish Afrin Liberation Forces took advantage of factional fighting that broke out after midnight on the outskirts of Al-Bab in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
With artillery support, the Kurdish group infiltrated the area, leaving “at least 14 dead” and others wounded in the attack, all pro-Turkish fighters, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman reported.
The groups had been fighting over “control and influence” when the ambush happened, Abdel Rahman said.
The factional leader in the rebel-held area confirmed the death toll but told AFP the fighters were from a formation that had defected from pro-Turkish groups.
The Afrin Liberation Forces are made up of Kurdish fighters who were forced out of northwest Syria’s Afrin area in a Turkish offensive several years ago and are now mainly present in northern Aleppo province.
Ankara has launched successive military offensives in Syria, most of them targeting Kurdish militants that Ankara links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Its troops and their Syrian proxies hold swathes of the border, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long sought to establish a “safe zone” 30 kilometers deep the whole length of the frontier.
Syria’s war began after the government repressed peaceful protests in 2011 and escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in jihadists and foreign powers.
The war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.
A 2019 Russian-brokered agreement saw Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the northern border area in exchange for Turkiye halting an earlier offensive.

Topics: Syria Turkiye Kurdish

Newly appointed US envoy to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Newly appointed US envoy to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Martina Strong, US ambassador to the UAE, visited the country’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported. 
During the visit, Strong and her accompanying delegation were acquainted with the mosque’s cultural message, which revolves around coexistence, tolerance and openness towards all. 

Strong and her accompanying delegation were acquainted with the mosque’s cultural message. (WAM)

They were accompanied by Youssef Al-Obaidli, the Director General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. The US diplomat was also presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light” one of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre's unique publications.
Strong was appointed as Washington’s ambassador to the UAE last month. 
She previously served as the chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and was also posted in Iraq, Bulgaria and Poland.

Topics: UAE US Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi

Israeli restrictions hinder Palestinians’ access to health care: World Bank

Israeli restrictions hinder Palestinians’ access to health care: World Bank
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

Jerusalem: Israel’s restrictions and rising fiscal constraints in the Palestinian territories are severely impacting the economic conditions of Palestinians and hindering their access to timely life-saving health care, the World Bank said Monday.
In a report titled “Racing Against Time,” the World Bank said that overall the Palestinian economy was performing below potential, with per capita income expected to stagnate.
Poverty in the Palestinian territories was on the rise, with one out of four Palestinians living below the poverty line, the Washington-based global lender said.
Israel’s restrictions on movement and trade in the occupied West Bank, the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip and the divide between the two Palestinian territories were among several factors that had put the Palestinian economy at high risk, the report said.
“The fiscal constraints weigh heavily on the Palestinian health system and particularly on its ability to cope with the mounting burden of non-communicable diseases,” Stefan Emblad, the World Bank’s director for the West Bank and Gaza, said in a statement released with the report.
The restrictions, including “a lengthy, bureaucratic regime of permits,” often makes it hard to provide timely life-saving health care to Palestinians, he said.
Access to outside medical referrals for treatment of cancers, heart diseases, and maternal and child birth conditions are significantly affected due to physical and administrative constraints, the statement said.
“The situation is particularly critical in Gaza, which suffers from a more limited health system capacity and where patients struggle to get needed medical exit permit applications on a timely basis,” it said.
“Research figures show that the near-blockade of Gaza has had an impact on mortality, as some patients do not outlive the length of the permit process.”
Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip cross annually into Israel for medical treatment unavailable in the impoverished Palestinian territories.
Israel has occupied the West Bank — now home to some three million Palestinians — since the 1967 Six-Day War, when it also seized the Gaza Strip, the densely populated coastal enclave it has since withdrawn from.
Last year, Israel issued entry permits for more than 110,000 medical visits for West Bank residents, according to COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body overseeing civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.
More than 17,000 such permits were issued during the same period to Palestinians from Gaza, where 2.3 million people live.
An Israeli blockade imposed by Israel since the Islamist movement Hamas rose to power in 2007 has also obstructed medical supplies to the enclave.
The World Bank urged Israel and Palestinian authorities to better manage such medical cases and ease the permit process in a bid to provide timely health care assistance to patients and their companions.
Overall the Palestinian economy has been stagnating for the past five years, Emblad said, adding it was not expected to improve unless policies on the ground change.
“Given population growth trends, income per capita is thus expected to stagnate,” the World Bank said.

Topics: Israeli Palestinians The World Bank

UAE readies big welcome for Sultan AlNeyadi, first Arab astronaut on long-term space mission

UAE readies big welcome for Sultan AlNeyadi, first Arab astronaut on long-term space mission
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is set to return home to the UAE on Monday afternoon. AlNeyadi, the first Arab astronaut deployed on a long-term space mission and the first to complete a spacewalk, will make the journey home after spending six months aboard the International Space Station.

 

 

After returning from space on Sept. 4, AlNeyadi spent time in Florida recovering and underwent medical testing, evaluation, and mission debriefs.

 

The Emirati astronaut, together with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, lifted off on March 2 in NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

 The astronaut took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement in returning home. “After returning to Earth, it is now time to return home.. Our appointment is tomorrow.. I will see you well at Dar Zayed,” he said.

AlNeyadi’s return will be televised from 1:30 p.m. (GMT) at mbrsc.ae/live/ and on YouTube.

Topics: UAE Space Mission Sultan AlNeyadi

Kuwait, Bahrain, Arab Parliament commend Saudi-Omani efforts to resolve Yemen conflict

Kuwait, Bahrain, Arab Parliament commend Saudi-Omani efforts to resolve Yemen conflict
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait, Bahrain and the Arab Parliament have welcomed the Saudi-Omani efforts to find a comprehensive solution to the Yemeni crisis, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.

Statements by the Kuwaiti and Bahraini foreign ministries commended the mediators' invitation to the rival Yemeni groups to resume talks on the ceasefire agreement and to reach a solution that all sides agree on under the auspices of the United Nations.

Earlier reports said a 10-strong delegation from the Iran-backed Houthi militia flew to Riyadh for their first talks in the Kingdom since the war began in 2014.

The first round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to UN peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.

A UN-brokered ceasefire is largely holding, despite having officially lapsed last October.

Kuwait reiterated its full support for all regional and international efforts to resolve the crisis in accordance with an initiative previously launched by the Gulf Cooperation Council, and in line with relevant UN resolutions.

Bahrain stressed its backing for the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia in March 2021 to end the Yemeni crisis through a comprehensive peace settlement.

Arab Parliament chief Adel Al-Asoumi said he looks forward for things to proceed in a way that enables the Yemenis to end the war they have lived in for years and during which they suffered from difficult humanitarian conditions.

He added that since the beginning of the conflict, Saudi Arabia has been leading great efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and striving to work to defuse the conflict between the Yemenis and bring Yemen to safety and stability.

Al-Asoumi likewise praised the tireless efforts made by Oman to bring the views between all concerned parties.

Yemen was plunged into war when the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa in a coup in September 2014.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened on behalf of the internationally recognized government the following March.

The ensuing fighting has forced millions from their homes, and caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises in a country already devastated by decades of conflict and upheaval.

UN agencies and 91 NGOs said on Thursday that 21.6 million people — 75 percent of the population — needed humanitarian assistance.

The six-month ceasefire that expired last October is still mostly observed but moves towards peace have been slow since the Saudi delegation visited Sanaa in April. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

