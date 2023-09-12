You are here

  US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap

US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap

US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
The Biden administration has cleared the way for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, including Siamak Namazi, by issuing a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of US sanctions. (File/AP)
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap

US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that waiving the sanctions was in national security interests of the US
  • Document marks first time the US government has formally acknowledged it is releasing five Iranians
Updated 12 September 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a step needed to carry out a previously announced US-Iran prisoner swap, according to a US document seen by Reuters on Monday.
The broad outlines of the US-Iran deal under which five US citizens detained by Iran would be allowed to leave in exchange for the transfer of the funds and the release of five Iranians held in the United States were made public on Aug. 10.
According to the State Department document seen by Reuters, Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that waiving the sanctions was in the national security interests of the United States.
The document sent to US congressional committees marks the first time the US government has formally acknowledged it is releasing five Iranians detained in the United States as part of the agreement to secure the freedom of the five US citizens.
“To facilitate their release, the United State has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently detained in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in the (Republic of Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade,” it said.
The document said the transfer of funds would only provide “limited benefit to Iran” since the funds can only be used for humanitarian trade.
“Allowing these funds to be transferred from restricted Iranian accounts held in the (Republic of Korea) to accounts in Qatar for humanitarian trade is necessary to facilitate the release of these US citizens,” the document said.
White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement late on Monday that Blinken, on Sept. 8, had undertaken “a procedural step in an ongoing process to ensure Iranian funds can move from one restricted account to another and remain restricted to humanitarian trade.”
She said the administration had kept Congress informed from the start of the process.
“As we have said from the outset, what is being pursued here is an arrangement wherein we secure the release of 5 wrongfully held Americans. This remains a sensitive and ongoing process,” she said. “While this is a step in the process, no individuals have been or will be released into US custody this week.”
The transfer of the $6 billion and the prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week, according to eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations.
The waiver applies to certain financial institutions that fall under the primary jurisdiction of Germany, Ireland, Qatar, South Korea and Switzerland to engage in transactions with the National Iranian Oil Company, the Central Bank of Iran and other Iranian financial institutions under US sanctions, it added.

Topics: Iran-US tensions Iran United States of America (USA)

Updated 12 sec ago

Iran confirms detention of Swedish EU worker

Iran confirms detention of Swedish EU worker
Updated 12 sec ago
DUBAI: Iran’s judiciary confirmed on Tuesday that a Swedish national working for the European Union had been detained, the latest known case of a foreign national being held in Iran amid political tension with the West.
Sweden and the European Union Commission said last week a Swedish national was being detained in Iran. Sweden said Johan Floderus was detained in April 2022 for what his family said was alleged spying.
“The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following a preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case made by the prosecutor’s office will be sent in the coming days to a competent court,” Iran’s judiciary spokesperson, Masoud Setayeshi, said.
The spokesperson did not detail the precise charges faced by Floderus.
Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019 when Sweden arrested a former Iranian official for his part in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s. He was sentenced to life in prison last year, prompting Iran to recall its envoy to Sweden in protest.
In May, Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading an Arab separatist group Tehran blames for a number of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people.

Arab world united in grief over Libya, Morocco disasters

Arab world united in grief over Libya, Morocco disasters
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Arab world united in grief over Libya, Morocco disasters

Arab world united in grief over Libya, Morocco disasters
  • Saudi Arabia, through a foreign affairs ministry statement, expresses grief and solidarity with ‘Libya and its brotherly people’
Updated 36 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab nations have united in grief over the deadly disasters that hit Libya and Morocco the past days.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake earlier struck near the High Atlas Mountains 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, with the violent tremor flattening whole villages and inflicted a death toll that has risen over 2,800 so far and almost as many injuries.

In eastern Libya, at least 2,000 people perished and thousands more were missing storm Daniel caused devastating floods mainly through the city of Derna.

Saudi Arabia, through a foreign affairs ministry statement, on Tuesday expressed grief and solidarity with “Libya and its brotherly people, in the victims of the floods that occurred in the Libyan city of Derna.”

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also earlier ordered the activation of an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following the deadly earthquake in the country.

The crown prince also had a phone conversation with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to affirm the Kingdom’s solidarity with Morocco and its people.

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning period in solidarity with the victims of humanitarian disasters in Morocco and Libya.

He also directed armed forces personnel to provide humanitarian aid, including relief teams, rescue equipment and shelter camps for Libya and Morocco.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan phoned Libyan top officials to convey the Emirate’s sympathies over the victims of the floods.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered the dispatch of urgent relief aid as well as search and rescue teams to help the Libyan government’s efforts in mitigating the damage from the floods.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II meanwhile issued a directive providing assistance to Libya, and reiterated that it ‘stands in solidarity with Libya during these tragic circumstances.’

Iraq, through a statement from the foreign affairs ministry, also offered comfort: “We express our solidarity with the government and people of the brotherly state of Libya, praying to God Almighty for mercy for the victims, and speedy recovery and safety for the injured.”

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meanwhile sent a cable to the Libyan government expressing sorrow over victims of the floods that hit the North African country, and wishing recovery for the injured.

Tunisian prime minister Ahmed Hachani meanwhile called Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, to express “his sincere condolences to the brotherly Libyan people on the death of a number of its citizens as a result of this natural disaster.”

Topics: Libya Morocco

‘Bodies lying everywhere’: Thousands feared dead after powerful storm hits eastern Libya

‘Bodies lying everywhere’: Thousands feared dead after powerful storm hits eastern Libya
Updated 41 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

‘Bodies lying everywhere’: Thousands feared dead after powerful storm hits eastern Libya

‘Bodies lying everywhere’: Thousands feared dead after powerful storm hits eastern Libya
Updated 41 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: More than 1,000 bodies were recovered in the Eastern Libyan city of Derna after the powerful Mediterranean Storm Daniel triggered devastating flooding, local officials said.  

Ossama Hamad, prime minister of the east Libya government, said earlier that deaths had exceeded 2,000 and thousands were missing in the city,as many were believed to have been carried away after two upstream dams burst.

So far, there is no official overall death toll for people killed in Derna, Libyan Minister of Civil Aviation and Emergency Committee member Hichem Chkiouat was quoted by Reuters as saying.

“I returned from Derna. It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere - in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings,” Chkiouat.

“The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more 1,000,” he said. He expected the final toll would be "really, really big”. “I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.”

This handout picture provided by the office of Libya's Benghazi-based interim prime minister on September 11, 2023 shows a view of vehicles piled up along the side of a coastal road in the eastern city of Derna. (AFP)

Some Libyan media outlets quoted east Libya's health minister, Othman Abduljaleel, saying that he expected the number of victims to shockingly rise to 10,000, and those missing to reach about 100,000. 

Rescue teams in eastern Libya have retrieved hundreds of bodies from the rubble. More bodies were still under the rubble in the city’s neighborhoods, Abduljaleel said. 
The government in east Libya declared the city a disaster zone.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in many towns in eastern Libya. But the worst destruction was in Derna, where heavy rainfall and floods broke dams and washed away entire neighborhoods, authorities said.

(with Reuters and AP)

Topics: Libya Storm Deaths

Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in
  • The deadly quake has put a heavy burden on the North African kingdom’s emergency resources
  • Parallel to official efforts, privately organized aid convoys of food, water and blankets were a frequent sight
Updated 12 September 2023
AFP

MOROCCO: Homeless, traumatized and in some cases feeling abandoned by the authorities, many survivors of Morocco’s powerful earthquake escaped death only to fear they are now on their own to stay alive.
The deadly quake has put a heavy burden on the North African kingdom’s emergency resources and some stranded in shattered communities were angry and shocked over what they say is a lack of a major influx of aid.
“We feel abandoned here, no one has come to help us,” said 43-year-old Khadija Aitlkyd among the ruins of her village of Missirat in a remote area high in the Atlas Mountains.
“Our houses have collapsed... where are we all going to live?” she asked in the rubble of the tiny, remote settlement where the smell of death hung in the air on Monday.
Residents of the village of under 100 people said bodies of the 16 locals killed in the quake have been recovered, but their dead livestock under the stones and timber was starting to decompose.
The violent shaking that flattened whole villages has inflicted a toll that rose on Monday to over 2,800 dead and almost as many injured.
Another survivor, Mohammed Bouaziz, saw his village of Moulay Brahim south of Marrakesh hard hit in Morocco’s deadliest quake in over six decades — about 20 residents were killed.
“We have received some help... but it’s not enough,” said the 29-year-old who is part of a local group trying to meet the needs of over 600 residents left homeless.
With the help of local authorities and donors from the region, the group called Intikala has set up nine improvised camps crowded with women and children as men used their bare hands to clear rubble.
The most risk-taking among the men venture inside what remains of the structures in the village to salvage belongings at the core of daily life: mattresses, blankets and cooking utensils.
In the village of Missirat, which is about 300-kilometer (185 miles) drive southwest of Marrakesh, Mohamed Aitlkyd looked around and noted the absence of government aid workers or rescuers.
“The only time we saw the authorities was to count the number of victims in the hours after this disaster,” said the 28-year-old. “Since then we haven’t seen them once... nobody is here with us.”
No government response was immediately forthcoming to the Missirat residents’ complaints, but the Interior Ministry issued a statement Monday highlighting how the government was helping victims of the disaster.
“Authorities are proceeding with their efforts to rescue, evacuate and care for the injured and mobilize all necessary means,” the ministry said.
Parallel to official efforts, privately organized aid convoys of food, water and blankets were a frequent sight on the twisting and narrow mountain roads near Missirat and clusters of other rural villages.
“We’re here to give a hand to our brothers. We need to help these people,” Yahia Mansour, a small trader, said from behind the wheel of a truck loaded with dozens of foam beds.
Yet in the face of such destruction in so many of the villages, which disintegrated under Friday’s brutal shock, public and private aid efforts are likely to struggle to meet all needs.
More than 48 hours after the quake hit, running water was restored in Moulay Brahim and families were sharing the bathrooms of the few homes still standing.
As well as relishing these minuscule aspects of normality, survivors were grateful to be alive despite their current suffering.
Hasna Zahret, 39, said God gave her a second chance at life when neighbors rescued her from the rubble.
But the mother of three, whose husband is a day laborer making paltry wages, holds very little hope that her family will be sleeping indoors any time soon.
“Everyone is poor here,” said Bouaziz, from the charity group Intikala.

Topics: Morocco earthquake Morocco

Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul
  • In a sign of the case’s significance, all 15 Supreme Court justices are hearing appeals to the law together for the first time in Israel’s history
Updated 12 September 2023
AP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday opened the first case to look at the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul – deepening a showdown with the far-right government that has bitterly divided the nation and put the country on the brink of a constitutional crisis.
In a sign of the case’s significance, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices are hearing appeals to the law together for the first time in Israel’s history. A regular panel is made up of three justices, though they sometimes sit on expanded panels. The proceedings were also being livestreamed.
The law, which parliament passed in July, cancels the court’s ability to strike down government decisions it deems to be “unreasonable.” It is the first piece of the wider plan by Netanyahu’s government to weaken the Supreme Court and give more power to the governing coalition.
The protesters have come largely from the country’s secular middle class. Leading high-tech business figures have threatened to relocate. Perhaps most dramatic, thousands of military reservists have broken with the government and declared their refusal to report for duty over the plan.
Netanyahu’s supporters tend to be poorer, more religious and live in West Bank settlements or outlying rural areas. Many of his supporters are working-class Mizrahi Jews, with roots in Middle Eastern countries, and have expressed hostility toward what they say is an elitist class of Ashkenazi, or European, Jews.
Late on Monday, tens of thousands of Israeli protesters crowded around the Supreme Court, waving national flags and chanting against the government.
The law passed as an amendment to what in Israel is known as a “Basic Law,” a special piece of legislation that serves as a sort of constitution, which Israel does not have. The court has never struck down a “Basic Law” before but says it has the right to do so. The government says it does not.
In a statement ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin said the court “lacks all authority” to review the law.
“It is a fatal blow to democracy and the status of the Knesset,” he said, insisting that lawmakers elected by the public should have the final say over the legislation.
The petitioners asking the court to strike down the law include a handful of civil society groups advocating for human rights and good governance. A ruling is not expected on Tuesday, but the hearing could hint at the court’s direction.
The case is at the heart of a wider contest in Israel between fundamentally different interpretations of democracy. Netanyahu and his coalition say that as elected representatives, they have a democratic mandate to govern without being hobbled by the court, which they portray as a bastion of secular, left-leaning elite.
Opponents say that the court is the only check on majority rule in a country with such a weak system of checks and balances – just one house of parliament, a figurehead president and no firm, written constitution.
They say that without the power to review and overturn some government decisions, Netanyahu’s government could appoint convicted cronies to Cabinet posts, roll back rights for women and minorities, and annex the occupied West Bank – laws that the court with its current powers would be likely to strike down.
“We must remember that democracies don’t die in one day anymore,” Navot from the Israel Democracy Institute said. “Democracies die slowly, step by step, law by law. And therefore we should be very careful with this kind of judicial overhaul.”
The political survival of Netanyahu, who returned to power late last year while on trial for corruption, depends on his hard-line, religiously conservative coalition partners who have threatened to rebel if he forestalls the legislation.
Netanyahu has refused to say clearly whether he would respect a decision by the court to strike down the new law. Some members of his coalition, including Levin, have hinted that the government could ignore the court’s decision.
Legal experts warn that could spark constitutional crisis, where citizens and the country’s security forces are left to decide whose orders to follow – the parliament’s or the court’s – thrusting the country into uncharted territory.

