US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap

Arab world united in grief over Libya, Morocco disasters

DUBAI: Arab nations have united in grief over the deadly disasters that hit Libya and Morocco the past days.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake earlier struck near the High Atlas Mountains 72 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, with the violent tremor flattening whole villages and inflicted a death toll that has risen over 2,800 so far and almost as many injuries.

In eastern Libya, at least 2,000 people perished and thousands more were missing storm Daniel caused devastating floods mainly through the city of Derna.

Saudi Arabia, through a foreign affairs ministry statement, on Tuesday expressed grief and solidarity with “Libya and its brotherly people, in the victims of the floods that occurred in the Libyan city of Derna.”

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also earlier ordered the activation of an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following the deadly earthquake in the country.

The crown prince also had a phone conversation with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to affirm the Kingdom’s solidarity with Morocco and its people.

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday declared a three-day mourning period in solidarity with the victims of humanitarian disasters in Morocco and Libya.

He also directed armed forces personnel to provide humanitarian aid, including relief teams, rescue equipment and shelter camps for Libya and Morocco.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan phoned Libyan top officials to convey the Emirate’s sympathies over the victims of the floods.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered the dispatch of urgent relief aid as well as search and rescue teams to help the Libyan government’s efforts in mitigating the damage from the floods.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II meanwhile issued a directive providing assistance to Libya, and reiterated that it ‘stands in solidarity with Libya during these tragic circumstances.’

Iraq, through a statement from the foreign affairs ministry, also offered comfort: “We express our solidarity with the government and people of the brotherly state of Libya, praying to God Almighty for mercy for the victims, and speedy recovery and safety for the injured.”

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meanwhile sent a cable to the Libyan government expressing sorrow over victims of the floods that hit the North African country, and wishing recovery for the injured.

Tunisian prime minister Ahmed Hachani meanwhile called Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, to express “his sincere condolences to the brotherly Libyan people on the death of a number of its citizens as a result of this natural disaster.”