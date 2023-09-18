You are here

  • Home
  • Dinosaur known as ‘Barry’ goes on sale in rare Paris auction

Dinosaur known as ‘Barry’ goes on sale in rare Paris auction

Dinosaur known as ‘Barry’ goes on sale in rare Paris auction
The skeleton of an adult dinosaur named Barry, a large specimen of Camptosaurus from the end of the Jurassic period, roughly 150 million years ago, with remarkable preservation and one of the most complete skulls ever documented for the specie, is on display at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, September 12, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9w4x7

Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Dinosaur known as ‘Barry’ goes on sale in rare Paris auction

Dinosaur known as ‘Barry’ goes on sale in rare Paris auction
  • Camptosaurus known as Barry that dates from the late Jurassic period some 150 million years ago, will go under the hammer in Paris next month
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: An unusually well-preserved dinosaur skeleton, a Camptosaurus known as Barry that dates from the late Jurassic period some 150 million years ago, will go under the hammer in Paris next month.
The dinosaur, which was first discovered in the 1990s in the US state of Wyoming, was initially restored in 2000 by palaeontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.
Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired Barry last year, has done further restoration work on the skeleton, which is 2.10 meters tall and 5 meters long.
“It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare,” said Alexandre Giquello, from Paris auction house Hotel Drouot where the sale will take place.
“To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90 percent and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80 percent,” he said.
Dinosaur specimens on the art market remain rare, with no more than a couple of sales a year worldwide, Giquello said.
The skeleton, which will be shown to the public in mid-October before the sale, is expected to fetch up to $1.28 million.

Topics: Dinosaur Paris auction

Related

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Offbeat
A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Riyadh falcon auction concludes with $2.1m in sales
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh falcon auction concludes with $2.1m in sales

One in 10 Japanese are older than 80, new government data shows

One in 10 Japanese are older than 80, new government data shows
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

One in 10 Japanese are older than 80, new government data shows

One in 10 Japanese are older than 80, new government data shows
  • Japan's current population count is at 124.4 million, of which around 12.59 million are 80 or older while 20 million are 75 or older
  • Japan has seen its population shrink and grow older as young people delay marriage, resulting in ballooning costs for elderly care
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

TOKYO: More than 10 percent of Japanese people have crossed 80 years or older for the first time, new official data showed, as the nation faces a rapidly greying population.

Government data released on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s “Respect for Aged Day” national holiday, also showed that the share of Japan’s population at 65 or older expanded to a record 29.1 percent from 29.0 percent a year ago.
The level compared with second-ranked Italy’s 24.5 percent and third-ranked Finland’s 23.6 percent, according to the internal affairs ministry.
“Japan has the highest percentage of elderly population in the world,” the ministry said in a press release.
For decades, Japan has seen its population shrink and grow older as young people delay marriage and children largely due to unstable jobs and economic difficulties.
As a result, Japan has seen ballooning costs for elderly care with not enough young people to fill jobs and pay for various social and welfare programs.
The ministry said that with the baby boomer population turning 75 or older, Japan’s 124.4 million people are continuing to grow older.
Around 12.59 million people are 80 or older while 20 million are 75 or older, it said.
As a result, Japan is relying on an elderly labor force.
More than nine million elderly are working, accounting for 13.6 percent of the workforce, or one in seven workers in Japan.
A quarter of all elderly in Japan have jobs, less than South Korea’s 36.2 percent, but far ahead of other developing countries such as the United States at 18.6 percent, and France at 3.9 percent.
More than a third of people between70 to 74 have jobs in Japan, the data showed.
By 2040, Japan’s elderly population is projected to account for 34.8 percent of the population.
 

Topics: elderly population Japan

Related

Egypt’s 14-fold population rise in 135 years a ‘national problem’: government minister
Middle-East
Egypt’s 14-fold population rise in 135 years a ‘national problem’: government minister
135 million people, tenth of India’s population, escaped poverty in 5 years — government 
World
135 million people, tenth of India’s population, escaped poverty in 5 years — government 

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
Updated 17 September 2023
AP

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations

Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
  • The women said that they only felt ready to tell their stories after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak
Updated 17 September 2023
AP

LONDON: Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual.
The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.
The women said that they only felt ready to tell their stories after being approached by reporters, with some citing Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer as a factor in their decision to speak.
Before the stories were published, Brand posted a video online denying the allegations, which had been outlined in two “extremely disturbing letters” from a “mainstream media” television company and a newspaper. He didn’t identify the news organizations by name.
“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and, as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”
“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he added. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.”
Brand also suggested that the reports were part of a coordinated attack designed to discredit him because of his views. Brand has been criticized for expressing skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and interviewing contentious podcasters like Joe Rogan.
“To see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play,” Brand said.
Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comic in Britain in the early 2000s, which led to starring roles on Channel 4 and later BBC Radio, where he capitalized on a reputation for outrageous behavior and risque banter.
He later made the jump to Hollywood, appearing in films such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” in 2008 and the remake of “Arthur” in 2011. Brand was married to US pop star Katy Perry from 2010-2012.
In recent years, he transformed himself into a political commentator and influencer posting YouTube videos on subjects such as personal freedom and the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Topics: Comedian Russell Brand

Related

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Offbeat
A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Two Russians, American reach space station
Offbeat
Two Russians, American reach space station

Two Russians, American reach space station

Two Russians, American reach space station
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Two Russians, American reach space station

Two Russians, American reach space station
  • The mission was meant to mark Russia’s return to independent lunar exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals, and its growing isolation from the West
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan: Two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut docked with the International Space Station on Friday after blasting off amid raging tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine.
Earlier Friday Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.
The crew docked at the ISS three hours later, the Russian space agency said.
At the orbiting station, the trio will join three Russians, two Americans, a Japanese astronaut and a representative of the European Space Agency.
The liftoff took place after Russia’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years failed last month.
The ISS is a rare venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, whose ties broke down after Moscow unleashed its offensive in Ukraine last year.
Kononenko alluded to the tensions during a pre-flight press conference on Thursday, saying that “unlike on earth” cosmonauts and astronauts took care of each other in space.
“We hear each other there, and we understand each other, and we are very sensitive to our relationships,” he said. “We always take care of each other.”

O’Hara praised the station’s “legacy” and said it had been bringing the countries together.
“I’m excited to get on board and see the crewmates who are waiting for us,” she added.
Kononenko, 59, and Chub, 39, were scheduled to spend a year on the ISS, while O’Hara, 40, was to spend six months aboard. It was the first mission to space for both O’Hara and Chub.
Chub said that traveling to space was his “childhood dream” and he had dedicated “all his life” to reaching that goal.
The three take over from Russians Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who have spent one year aboard the ISS.
While that trio was initially supposed to return in March, their mission had to be extended after their vessel, the Soyuz MS-22, suffered a coolant leak following damage from a suspected tiny meteoroid.
They will now return to Earth on the MS-23, according to Roscosmos.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to strengthen space cooperation with China as Western condemnation and sanctions over Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine intensify.
On Wednesday, Putin hosted the reclusive leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, at the new Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East region, and the two discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean into space.
Last month, Russia’s Luna-25 module crashed on the Moon’s surface after an incident during pre-landing maneuvers, in a huge embarrassment for Moscow.
The mission was meant to mark Russia’s return to independent lunar exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals, and its growing isolation from the West.
Moscow last landed a probe on the Moon in 1976, before shifting away from lunar exploration in favor of missions to Venus and building the Mir space station.
 

 

Topics: NASA US Russia

Related

NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
World
NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission
World
NASA and SpaceX postpone launch of ISS crew rotation mission

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports

Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
  • All the new models will be available in stores Sept. 22, with preorders beginning this Friday
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

CUPERTINO, California: Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
The showcase at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters. The malaise is a key reason Apple’s stock price has dipped by about 10 percent since mid-July, dropping the company’s market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.
Investors apparently weren’t impressed with what Apple rolled out Tuesday. The company’s shares fell nearly 2 percent Tuesday, a steeper decline than the major market indexes.
As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, the four types of iPhone 15 models aren’t making any major leaps in technology. But Apple added enough new bells and whistles to the top-of-the line model — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — to boost its starting price by $100, or 9 percent, from last year’s version to $1,200. As part of the higher base price, the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max will provide 256 megabytes of storage, up from 128 megabytes for the least expensive version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple is holding the line on prices for rest of the lineup, with the basic iPhone 15 selling for $800, the iPhone 15 Plus for $900 and the iPhone 15 Pro for $1,000.
Although maintaining those prices are bound to squeeze Apple’s profit margins and put further pressure on the company’s stock price, Investing.com analyst Thomas Monteiro believes it’s a prudent move with still-high inflation and spiking interest rates pinching household budgets. “The reality was that Apple found itself in a challenging position leading up to this event,” Monteiro said.
And the price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could help Apple boost sales if consumers continue to gravitate toward the company’s premium models. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to account for about 75 percent of the device’s total sales in the upcoming year.
All the new models will be available in stores Sept. 22, with preorders beginning this Friday.
One of the biggest changes that Apple announced is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations. The company is switching to the USB-C standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.
Apple is being forced to phase out the Lightning port cables it rolled out in 2012 because of a mandate that European regulators plan to impose in 2024.
Although consumers often don’t like change, the transition to USB-C ports may not be that inconvenient. That’s because the standard is already widely used on a range of computers, smartphones and other devices people already own. The shift to USB-C may even be a popular move since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster data transfer speeds.
The basic iPhone 15 models have been redesigned to include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that Apple calls its “Dynamic Island” for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. The basic models are also getting a faster chip used in last year’s Pro and Pro Max models, while the next generation of the premium iPhone 15s will run on an even more advanced processor that will enable the devices to accommodate the same kind of video games that typically require a console.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max also will be equipped with what Apple maintains is the equivalent of seven camera lenses. They will include periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances. The telephoto lens boasts a 5x optical zoom, which lags the 10x optical zoom on Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, but represents an upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
In anticipation of next year’s release of Apple’s mixed reality headset, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also have a spatial video option designed for viewing on that headset.
Apple is encasing the premium models in titanium that the company says is the same alloy used on some space ships.
Besides its new iPhones, Apple also announced its next generation of smartwatches — a product that made its debut nearly a decade ago. The Series 9 Apple Watch, available in stores Sept. 22, will include a new gesture control that will enable users to control alarms and answer phone calls by double snapping their thumbs with a finger.

Topics: iPhone 15 Apple

Related

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
World
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Business & Economy
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband

A rhino at an Austrian zoo kills a zookeeper and seriously injures her husband
  • The fatal attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg
  • Salzburg police said that “the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident”
Updated 12 September 2023
AP

BERLIN: A rhino at a zoo in Austria attacked a married couple working as zookeepers Tuesday, killing the woman and seriously injuring the man, authorities said.
The fatal attack happened at the Hellbrunn zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg.
Zoo director, Sabine Grebner, told reporters later on Tuesday that the 33-year-old woman, a German citizen from Bavaria, was assigned that day to put an insect deterrent on the rhino.
It was then that 30-year-old female rhino, Jeti, attacked the keeper though it was not clear why, Austria’s APA news agency cited Grebner as saying.
Salzburg police said that “the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.”
The other zookeeper, a 34-year-old Austrian citizen, was also attacked and injured when he tried to chase the rhino away from his wife.
The woman suffered severe chest trauma because of the attack and died in the enclosure while her husband had a fractured leg and was taken to the hospital, APA reported.
The names of the two zookeepers were not given in line with Austrian privacy rules.
The zoo director said the fatally injured keeper was known to be “very careful and thoughtful with the animals, and she had an extremely good sense” when dealing with them.
Grebner said the exact circumstances of how the accident occurred had yet to be determined.
“We don’t know what exactly happened,” she said. “We are deeply upset and shocked.”
All safety regulations would get re-evaluated, she said, adding that there had been no previous incidents at the rhino enclosure which was set up nearly 30 years ago.
The zoo will remain closed on Tuesday.

Topics: Austria rhinoceros zookeeper Salzburg Zoo

Related

Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo
Offbeat
Man arrested after bathing in rhino pen at New Zealand zoo
Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
Offbeat
Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Latest updates

Fertiglobe signs deal with AD Ports to explore opportunities in UAE and Egypt
Fertiglobe signs deal with AD Ports to explore opportunities in UAE and Egypt
Egypt to boost oil and gas production with new Zohr gas field wells 
Egypt to boost oil and gas production with new Zohr gas field wells 
Oil Updates — crude climbs on supply concerns, recovery in China demand
Oil Updates — crude climbs on supply concerns, recovery in China demand
Saudi official receives Iran’s ambassador to Kingdom
Saudi official receives Iran’s ambassador to Kingdom
Third Saudi relief plane departs for Libya carrying 50 tons of aid
Third Saudi relief plane departs for Libya carrying 50 tons of aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.