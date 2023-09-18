You are here

Kuwait’s finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems 

Kuwait’s finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems 
The ministry said in a statement that protection systems and procedures had been activated and “the level of the hacking attempt is being assessed.”  Photo/Shutterstock
REUTERS 

REUTERS 

DUBAI: Kuwait’s finance ministry said on Monday that one of its systems had suffered a cyber attack in the early morning but that the ministry continued to work normally. 

The ministry said in a statement that protection systems and procedures had been activated and “the level of the hacking attempt is being assessed.”  

The salary transfers will not be affected, the ministry added. 

Topics: Kuwait Finance Cyber Attack

RIYADH: As part of its global initiative aimed at building trust and assuring the integrity of its solutions and processes, Kaspersky opened its first Transparency Center in Riyadh on Sunday.

It is the first-of-its-kind facility the multinational cybersecurity has launched in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali inaugurated the facility at a ceremony attended by officials of his ministry, the IT company, and other industry players.

Visitors to the center in Riyadh can review the source code of all of Kaspersky’s on-premise solutions. The whole review process depends on the level of sophistication and follows “piste” skiing classification color codes — “blue,” “red,” and “black.”

“Blue piste” offers a general overview of the security development processes of Kaspersky products and services, as well as data management procedures. “Red piste” allows a review of the most critical aspects of source code, assisted by the company’s specialists, and provides a targeted analysis of a particular functionality.

“Black piste” enables visitors to conduct the most comprehensive source code review, with the help of Kaspersky’s experts.

Commenting on the development, Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, said: “This year we celebrate the five-year anniversary of our ‘Global Transparency Initiative.’ As true pioneers in advancing digital trust, we are pleased to celebrate the arrival of this initiative in the Middle East region, which is witnessing rapid digital transformation. In order to enhance our partners’ confidence in the services we provide to them, we are pleased to welcome them to the newly opened Transparency Center in Riyadh to answer any questions about the nature of our work and our solutions.”

According to a press release, the cybersecurity company selected Riyadh as the venue for its first such facility in the Middle East to closely align with the goals of Vision 2030.

The vision aims to promote the Kingdom’s position as the hub for technology and innovation and has transformed the country into a destination to attract international companies to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Topics: Kaspersky IT Cybersecurity transparency SaudiVision2030 digital transformation

RIYADH: Saudi airlines disbursed a substantial SR58 million ($15.4 million) in compensation to travelers during the 2021-2022 period, the General Authority of Civil Aviation has revealed.

In an official statement, GACA emphasized that these reimbursements addressed a range of customer concerns, including delays, loss of luggage, flight cancellations, and disruptions to flight schedules.

This initiative aligns with the authority’s commitment to protecting passenger rights. It also serves as a precursor to the upcoming regulations set to take effect on Nov. 20, aimed at advancing operations and supporting the Kingdom’s growth objectives in the aviation sector.

Topics: airlines General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

RIYADH: In a move to strengthen trade, economic, and commercial ties between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, a high-level business delegation from the Kingdom has successfully concluded its visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Led by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, the group engaged in a series of productive meetings with key figures from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s Chamber of Commerce, focusing on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

During the four-day visit, the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum took place in Hanoi, with the participation of over 200 representatives from both nations.  

The Riyadh Chamber of Commerce also organized a business forum in Hai Phong, facilitating bilateral discussions between the Saudi delegation and their Vietnamese counterparts. 

The Saudi delegation also visited the headquarters of prominent Vietnamese companies, including the electric vehicle manufacturer Vinfast, telecommunications services firm FPT Corp., and the Zamil Steel Factory, which represents one of the largest Saudi industrial investments in Hanoi.

During the visit, Abdullah Al-Khorayef, a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and the head of the Saudi delegation, held discussions with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Luu Quang, exploring avenues to further boost trade exchange between the two nations. 

Trade and economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam have consistently thrived, with the Kingdom’s exports to the Southeast Asian nation in 2022 reaching SR4.17 billion ($1.11 billion), an increase from SR2.82 billion in 2021. The establishment of the Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee in 2006 has played a role in promoting cooperation across diverse sectors for mutual development. 

Saudi Arabia’s primary exports to Vietnam in 2022 encompassed plastic products, mineral products, organic chemicals, animal foods, and fish meat.  

Conversely, Vietnam’s imports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 totaled about SR7.8 billion, a rise from SR5.38 billion the previous year. These imports included electrical appliances, equipment and their components, and metal products. 

Topics: Vietnam saudi-vietnam ties

TOKYO: Red Sea Global outlined its giga-projects and opportunities in Saudi Arabia for Japanese companies interested in being part of the development of tourist destinations along the Red Sea.

The event was hosted by developer Red Sea Global with participants including the MEED information group and construction company BEC Arabia.

RSG is facilitating an ambitious sustainable tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, which is keen to diversify its economy under its Vision 2030 plan, particularly in the field of tourism. So far, RSG has been involved in the awarding of more than $7.2 billion worth of contracts on the Red Sea project and $3.5 billion on the Amaala project. In 2023, it plans to procure more than $8 billion in contracts.

Ed James of MEED/GlobalData outlined the many opportunities that Saudi Arabia offers as its economy moves away from oil and into other fields, pointing out that nearly half of the contracts awarded in the last two decades have gone to international companies from South Korea, Japan, China and Italy.

RSG’s Ben Edwards gave an insight into the scale of existing and future projects, which also cover other developments in places such as Qatar and Egypt. He also explained potential costs, material and supply requirements and how companies can be part of the new projects.

“We are the developers behind regenerative tourist destinations on the Red Sea coast in Saudi Arabia, and Phase 1 involves the construction of 16 very luxurious hotels, which are a mixture of inland hotels, some individual island hotels and one large island that has 11 hotels,” he explained. “Add to that Red Sea International Airport and all of the associated backup housing infrastructure of a big tourism resort. A little further up the coast, we have the Amaala project and Phase 1 there consists of eight hotels and a Marina Yacht Club area.

“The opportunities for the Japanese market are very broad as we are not only the designers and constructors of these hotels, we are the operators of them. So, we are procuring the full range of goods and services not only for the design and construction of the resorts and assets but also the operational work streams such as security, catering, air services, ground transportation, even landscaping. So, there are many wide and varied opportunities for Japanese companies, and we are excited to develop the relationships.”

The presentation in Japan aimed to attract the involvement of Japanese companies to the projects, as RSG’S Procurement Executive Director Mohammed Al-Fardan explained: “We are here today in Japan to show the opportunities we have in Red Sea Global and also the projects we have in the pipeline — nine or 10 projects that we have in the master planning phase. Here at Red Sea Global, and also as Saudis, we believe in the Japanese contractors’ and suppliers’ quality and capabilities. We have had a good experience with them at Red Sea Global. We invite all Japanese contractors and suppliers to participate and to join us in our journey.”

Shigeru Nakajima, a senior general manager for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, told Arab News Japan that his company has had good experiences working in the Kingdom.

“We have long been involved in the Kingdom’s projects in the 1990s and at the beginning of the 2000s. So far, we could not join this project, but we heard that contract conditions had eased, and payment conditions had been worked out, so we really wanted to get involved in Saudi projects again,” he said.

The Red Sea project was launched in 2017 and this year will see the opening of three resorts and Red Sea International Airport, currently for domestic flights only but with international flights to be added next year. The Red Sea project aims to be completed by 2030 and to be entirely powered by renewable energy.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Red Sea Global Japan

RIYADH: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will invest $2 billion in Turkiye after a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday. 

Alibaba Group President Michael Evans made the announcement after holding talks in Istanbul on Friday, according to a statement from its Turkish unit Trendyol.   

Evans pointed out that his company strongly believes in Turkiye’s “sound economic fundamentals” and invested $1.4 billion through Trendyol, the country’s biggest e-commerce marketplace. 

Without giving detailed information about the investment calendar, Evans expressed support for Trendyol’s international expansion plans, emphasizing that Turkiye has the potential to become one of the leading e-export countries. 

Backed by Alibaba, Trendyol reached a valuation of $16.5 billion in 2021, raising funds from investors including SoftBank Group, General Atlantic, Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ. 

Topics: Alibaba Turkiye

