Egyptian actress Huda El-Mufti named Bulgari brand ambassador

30 Saudi brands to be showcased during first Riyadh Fashion Week
Celebrities, buyers and other key industry stakeholders will celebration of the Kingdom’s rapidly emerging scene during the event, which runs from Oct. 20 to 23
It will include a showroom to give local and international buyers deeper insight into the depth and breadth of up-and-coming Saudi designers and established brands
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Thirty Saudi brands will take to the runway at the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week next month.
The event, which runs from Oct. 20 to 23 and is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, will gather figures from the global fashion community, including celebrities, buyers and other key industry stakeholders, for a celebration of the Kingdom’s rapidly developing scene.
It will include a showroom featuring local designs, to give local and international buyers deeper insight into the depth and breadth of up-and-coming Saudi designers and established brands that offer a wide range of items and styles, organizers said.
The Saudi brands that will showcase their work during the event include Dazluq, Kaf by Kaf, Not Boring and Uscita.
“For the first time ever, we are welcoming the global fashion community to the epicenter of Saudi fashion, here in Riyadh,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.
“The event will showcase the best of our creative talent, allowing yet another opportunity for our brands to connect with the world. Whether you join us in person or via the livestream, we can’t wait to highlight what Saudi fashion has to offer.”
Plans for the event were initially unveiled by the Saudi Fashion Commission when it participated at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Couture Week in June, during which designers from the Kingdom presented a diverse range of collections from the Saudi 100 Brands program, an inaugural mentorship initiative led by the Fashion Commission.
The full list of Saudi brands taking part in Riyadh Fashion Week is: 1886, Abadia, Adnan Akbar, Arwa Albanawi, Atelier, Hekayat, Dar Alhanouf, Dazluq, Eman Joharji, Fatima AbdulQader, Hajruss, Hala Algharbawi, Honayda, JUBB, Kaf by Kaf, Lomar, Mazroud, MD29, Moja Majka, Mona Alshebil, Nabela Nazar, Noble and Fresh, Not Boring, Nour Dhahri, Noura Suliman, Pavone, Tima Abid, Uscita, Yasmina Q, and Yousef Akbar.
Picasso masterpiece heads to Dubai as highest value painting ever brought to Mideast by an auction house
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: A masterpiece by Pablo Picasso is heading to the UAE for its first exhibition outside the US in 50 years, marking the highest value painting to ever be brought to the Middle East by an auction house.
Picasso’s 1932 portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter called "Femme á la montre" holds an estimate in excess of $120 million.
The painting will be on show at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC on Sept. 25 and 26.
“It is a true privilege to have a masterpiece of this significance, by one of the world’s most well-known and well-loved artists, unveiled in the UAE as the first stop on its world tour. One of the greatest works of modern art, we have ever brought to auction, it is the perfect artwork to showcase and continue our commitment to bringing the best of art and culture to the region,” Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE, said in a released statemetn.
“In 2020, we exhibited a painting by Botticelli, which was estimated in excess of $80 million, and at the time made headlines as the highest value painting ever to be brought to the Middle East by an auction house. Since then, we have exhibited some wonderful works by the likes of Boetti, Kandinsky, Warhol and more. The appearance of this Picasso on our walls in Dubai will now overtake the record set by the Botticelli, and also marks the first time a painting of this calibre by the artist has ever been exhibited anywhere in the UAE.”
NEW YORK: The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed on Sunday at the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.
The “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” concert, a collaborative effort between the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Saudi Music Commission, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, was the Saudi National Orchestra’s debut event in the US.
“Art has the possibility of triumphing over adversity,” Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb said in his opening speech at the event.
The concert showcased Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural and musical heritage, opening with a series of folk songs under maestro Riab Ahmed. The musical numbers were masterfully performed by a large orchestra of musicians playing modern and traditional Arab instruments, including the oud and flute.
Performers wore traditional Saudi garb, while female singers in the choir donned purple dresses and headscarves. Each song demonstrated a different type of traditional Saudi music while various performing arts on display included Samri, Majrour, Rubsh, Al-Khatwa, and Liwa.
The first session of the concert ended with an Arabized version of the classic American song “Fly Me to the Moon,” made popular by Frank Sinatra.
After the opening session, Saudi opera singer Reemaz Oqbi — one of the only Saudis to ever study opera — took to the stage with a rendition of “Habanera” from the world-famous opera Carmen, followed by the American vintage piece “Kiss Me Again.”
The concert’s third session brought the atmosphere back to the West with the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars. The jazz group first performed pieces inspired by their namesake, the great American trumpeter and bandleader John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie.
After an East-meets-West, jazz-Arabic fusion instrumental song played by Saudi musicians and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars, the latter group’s saxophonist Tim Ries praised the collaboration between the two.
“We need no words, only the heart that beat together. We’ve become like family after only two days,” Ries said.
The concert ended with a medley of popular Saudi songs played by the Saudi National Orchestra and Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars together, ending in a rousing rendition of “The Renewer” by Abbas Ibrahim.
The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir is the seventh initiative in a series of projects launched by the Ministry of Culture, aligning with the cultural heritage oriented goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Though this is their first time performing in the US, the musicians have performed in Riyadh, Jeddah, Paris, Mexico, and Jordan.
DUBAI: K-Pop focused fan event KCon is returning to Riyadh on Oct. 6 and 7 with a line-up of 14 bands.
Day one will feature Everglow, Highlight, Hyolyn, Kard, Riize, Super Junior-D&E (which are members Donghae and Eunhyuk) and 8Turn, while the second day will see performances by Dreamcatcher, El7z Up, Evnne, Oh My Girl, Super Junior, Tempest and TNX.
The event, which launched in Los Angeles in 2012, is said to be one of the largest Korean cultural festivals. It has been held in seven countries across the globe, drawing over a million visitors.
The Kingdom’s hosting of the event is part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Seoul-based entertainment company CJ ENM in June 2022. It also reflects the ministry’s efforts to boost international cultural exchange in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
DUBAI: British singer Jessie J hit the stage at the record-setting second edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi in her role as the evening’s co-host on Saturday.
The show, held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, saw social media star and content creator Ossy Marwah co-host alongside the singer, who performed her hit song “Price Tag” on stage.
Awards were handed out based on a record number of 46 million votes that saw children from around the world choose their favorite international and regional acts across the film, television and music industries.
Influencer Gaith Marwan, actress Mayan El-Sayed and Moroccan singer-songwriter Manal picked up awards, while the line-up of artists who performed on the night included global music act Now United, Palestinian Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna, Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi, Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman, and Jordanian singer-songwriters Issam Alnajjar and Siilawy.
Ahead of his show, Kuwait-born-and-based star Al-Shuaibi spoke to Arab News about what to expect from his performance.
“I’m very excited to be part of this huge show with stars and influencers coming from around the world. It is an indescribable feeling, and I am very happy to be among the stars performing,” he said.
The pop singer, known for his hits “Mahsoma,” “Ya Hob,” and “Yalghair,” promised fans that his Nickelodeon show would be “different.”
He went on to perform a medley of his hits, including hits “Mtaaba,” “Kol El-Nas,” “Ana Weyah” and “Bravo Alek.”
For her part, Elyanna — who recently became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella music festival — hit the stage with her latest release, “Mama Eh.”
Celebrity presenters included Lebanese eyewear designer and influencer Karen Wazen, influencer Noor Stars, radio host Kris Fade, musician Lea Makhoul, internet personality Amr Maskoun, YouTube stars the Saudi Reporters and vlogger Gaith Marwan, who also won the night’s favorite influencer award.
On the international front, US pop star Olivia Rodrigo won the favorite international artist prize, while internet heavyweight Mr Beast nabbed the favorite international content creator award. “Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega was voted the favorite international influencer.