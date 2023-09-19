You are here

  • Home
  • Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Above, the Palau-flagged cargo vessel Resilient Africa loaded with grain, leaves the sea port of Chornomorsk near Odesa, Ukraine. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9s5k5

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
  • Ukraine last month announced a ‘humanitarian corridor’ in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since Russia invaded the country in February 2022
  • Move circumvents a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: A cargo vessel carrying grain has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the first time since a grain deal collapsed, a top government official said on Tuesday, in a test of Ukraine’s ability to unblock its seaports for grain export.
“The vessel RESILIENT AFRICA, carrying 3,000 tons of wheat, has left the port of Chornomorsk and is heading toward the Bosphorus,” Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook.
“This is the first of two vessels that entered Chornomorsk last week through a temporary corridor for civilian vessels established by the Ukrainian Navy.”
Kubrakov posted a photo of the ship on the open sea.
Ukraine last month announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.
The bulk carriers Resilient Africa and Aroyat arrived in Ukraine on Saturday and were due to depart after loading almost 20,000 metric tons of wheat for Africa and Asia.
Kubrakov said the second ship, Aroyat, is still moored in Chornomorsk and is being loaded with wheat for Egypt.
The loading is a test of Ukraine’s ability to reopen shipping lanes at a time when Russia is trying to re-impose its de facto blockade.
Moscow has launched frequent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian grain export infrastructure.
Odesa’s three seaports, including Chornomorsk, shipped tens of millions of tons of grain during Russia’s invasion under a UN-brokered deal which collapsed when Moscow withdrew.
Five of several vessels that had been stuck in Odesa have so far left the port, using the temporary corridor which hugs the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.
The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkiye in July 2022 to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s top grain exporters.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Related

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
World
Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
World
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended
  • Talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers continue as US strike dragged on for a fourth day with little sign of progress toward a deal
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
DETROIT: The United Auto Workers union said it would announce on Friday more US plants to strike if no serious progress was made in talks with the Detroit Three automakers, as a Canadian union held off on an immediate walkout at Ford’s operations in Canada.
The UAW last week launched a strike against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, targeting one US assembly plant at each company.
“We’re not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video message late on Monday setting the new deadline after complaining about a lack of progress in recent talks. “We’re not messing around.”
Ford’s contract with Canadian union Unifor, which represents about 5,600 workers at three plants in Canada, expired at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT on Tuesday).
The union said early on Tuesday that negotiations had been extended for 24 hours after it received a “substantive offer” from Ford.
“Unifor members should continue to maintain strike readiness,” it added.
Ford said in a statement it had agreed to continue negotiations beyond the contract deadline in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement.
The company has two engine plants in Canada that build V-8 motors for F-series and Super Duty pickups assembled in the United States. It also has an assembly plant in Ontario.
Any walkout by Canadian workers that shut down those engine plants could cripple US production of Ford’s most profitable vehicles, even if the UAW decides not to order walkouts at truck plants in Kentucky; Dearborn, Michigan; and Kansas City, Missouri.
“Ours is a small but highly consequential footprint for Ford operations in North America and this is our leverage, and we will use it,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a video message earlier on Monday.
Unifor has been seeking improved wages and pensions, as well as support in the transition to electric vehicles and additional investment commitments by Ford.
Once the Ford deal is completed, Unifor will turn to getting agreements with GM and Stellantis, whose deadlines were extended during the talks with Ford.
Talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers continued on Monday as the US strike dragged on for a fourth day with little sign of progress toward a deal. Some 12,700 workers are striking at the three US plants.
The union and companies are at loggerheads over pay and benefits for workers. The three automakers have proposed 20 percent raises over the 4-1/2-year term of their proposed deals, though that is only half of what the UAW is demanding through 2027. The UAW at one point during the talks offered to lower its demand to 36 percent.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was premature to forecast the strike’s impact on the economy, which would depend on how long the action lasted and what was affected.
The strikes have halted production at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models.
Ford on Friday furloughed 600 workers who are not on strike at the Michigan Bronco plant because of the impact of the work stoppage. GM said it expected to halt operations at its Kansas car plant early this week because of the strike at its nearby Missouri plant, affecting 2,000 workers.
Analysts expect plants that build more profitable pickup trucks like Ford’s F-150, GM’s Chevy Silverado and Stellantis’s Ram to be the next strike targets if the walkout continues.

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer
  • Heat records are being broken in the densely populated area around Sydney
  • Persistent heavy rain has also slowed the fire service’s ability to carry out controlled burns
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Four years since bushfires destroyed wide swathes of southeastern Australia, killing 33, the country is once again on high alert, bracing for what weather experts say will be the hottest, driest period since the so-called Black Summer.
Just into the Australian spring, which starts in September, heat records are being broken in the densely populated area around Sydney, with some regional schools closed due to bushfire risk a month before the official bushfire season begins.
Adding to the tension, unusually heavy rain since the fires of 2019 and 2020 has spurred vegetation growth, producing more foliage to burn in an El Nino weather system, typified by hot, dry weather, which was declared on Tuesday.
“Once we’ve actually dried out the landscape from the wet conditions it’s starting from, it could be that we end up with a landscape that’s very dry but now has a lot of fuel because we’ve had such good vegetation growth,” said Jason Evans, a professor at the Climate Change Research Center at the University of New South Wales.
“That would be perfect conditions for bushfires,” he said.
Australians watched with grim recognition as wildfires ripped through Europe and North America in the 2023 Northern summer. Now there is a sense that it is the Australians’ turn again, with global warming speeding up and exaggerating changes in weather patterns, according to climate scientists.
Of Australia’s 10 hottest years on record, eight were since 2010, meteorologists say.
The short amount of time since the last catastrophic bushfire season has contributed to delays in hazard reduction burns, where firefighters pre-emptively burn off areas to limit the spread of bushfires, because some volunteer firefighters quit due to trauma, says the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
The persistent heavy rain has also slowed the fire service’s ability to carry out controlled burns. With dozens of bushfires already burning, the volunteer service said it had done just 24 percent of the hazard reduction it had planned.
“We’ve just had rain after rain after rain event so we’re quite behind,” Rural Fire Service Commissioner Bob Rogers told Reuters.
The heavy rains also mean that, despite the return of dry heat, the starting conditions are different to the fires of 2019 and 2020, which followed a lengthy drought, said Rogers.
While rich in fuel, at least it is not tinder dry like it was in the Black Summer.
Still, “we’re taking it very seriously,” he added. “While it may not be as bad as that, you don’t need a fire season to be as bad as that for it to destroy homes and indeed take lives.”

Topics: wildfire Australia

Related

Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
World
Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires
World
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief
  • Exiled Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in British Columbia in June 2023
  • Relations between Canada and India over Nijjar’s killing have descended to a new low
Updated 51 min 9 sec ago
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada on Monday accused India's government of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader near Vancouver last June, and expelled New Delhi's intelligence chief in Ottawa in retaliation.
The accusations, which India rejected as "absurd," sent already sour relations between Ottawa and New Delhi to a dramatic new low.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency session of the parliamentary opposition at mid-afternoon that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the slaying of an exiled Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June in British Columbia.
"The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.
He called "in the strongest possible terms" on the Indian government to cooperate in clearing up the matter.
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the Trudeau government had taken immediate action.
"Today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada," she said, without naming the official.
Joly said the expelled Indian is the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, in Canada.
Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist, was gunned down on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to a major Sikh community.
Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside of Punjab, India.
Nijjar advocated for the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of parts of northern India and perhaps part of Pakistan.
New Delhi had accused Nijjar of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, a charge he denied.
India's foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Canada's claims of involvement in his death.
"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," the ministry said in a statement, adding: "We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law."
It said Trudeau -- who visited New Delhi this month for the G20 summit -- had already made similar allegations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that they had been "completely rejected".
Tensions between India and Canada have been simmering over the unsolved slaying, and Indian unhappiness over how Ottawa has handled right-wing Sikh separatists.
New Delhi accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of Sikh nationalists who seek a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.
A former adviser to Trudeau, Jocelyn Coulon, asserted that Canada's accusation would have "the effect of a bomb around the world."
India will join "the group of nations that assassinate political opponents" abroad, much as Saudi Arabia orchestrated the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018, said Coulon, who is now an independent researcher.
Tensions between the two nations flared during the G20 summit.
Modi expressed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada" during a meeting with Trudeau, according to an Indian government statement.
India has often complained about activities of the Sikh diaspora abroad, particularly in Canada, which New Delhi believes could revive a Sikh separatist movement.
The Indian state of Punjab, which is 58 percent Sikh and 39 percent Hindu, was rocked by a violent separatist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, in which thousands died.
Canada also recently suspended negotiations for a free trade agreement with India.
Trudeau later told media that Canada would always defend "freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of peaceful protest" while acting against hatred.

Topics: India Canada Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh activist

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
  • Reznikov was removed earlier this month after a scandal involving the defense ministry’s procurement of military jackets at three times their cost. Reznikov denied the allegations but resigned
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Six Ukrainian deputy defense ministers were fired Monday following the dismissal two weeks ago of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in a corruption scandal, officials said, as heavy fighting against Russian forces continued in the east.
Russia claimed to have struck key Ukrainian facilities in air attacks overnight, hitting stores of Storm Shadow missiles and depleted uranium ammunition along with electronic intelligence centers and training facilities for Ukrainian military scouts.
The deputy defense ministers fired included Hanna Maliar, Vitalii Deyneha and Denys Sharapov, as well as the state secretary of the Defense Ministry, Kostiantyn Vashchenko, according to the Telegram account of Taras Melnychuk, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Melnychuk provided no explanation of the firings, but the government has been investigating accusations of corruption in the military related to purchasing equipment. Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker who took over as defense minister, did not immediately issue a statement.
Reznikov was removed earlier this month after a scandal involving the defense ministry’s procurement of military jackets at three times their cost. Reznikov denied the allegations but resigned.
The reshuffling of the department came a day after Ukraine’s military said it captured the village of Klishchiivka from Russian troops after months of fierce battles. Fighting continued Monday as troops tried to hold the village south of the Russian-held city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.
Its recapture followed the retaking of the nearby village of Andriivka.
“The enemy is trying with all his might to regain lost positions,” Maliar said in a briefing Monday before she was fired. “Therefore, our fighters hold back the enemy’s attacks there and are entrenched at the achieved frontiers.”
Retaking Klishchiivka is considered tactically important, allowing Ukrainian forces to further extend their gains around Bakhmut.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June that so far has been marked by small victories but no major breakthroughs. Despite being bolstered by NATO-standard weapons worth billions of dollars, Ukrainian military officials have said there are no quick solutions to puncture Russian defensive lines — only slow, grinding battles that have led to heavy losses.
In his efforts to draw more support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is headed to the US where he is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill this week as he visits during the United Nations General Assembly. His visit to Washington comes as Congress debates President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
One supporter in Congress, US Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, met with Ukraine officials and soldiers Monday in Kyiv to assess the military’s current needs and discuss ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles, which Biden is considering providing.
“No single capability is going to make the difference between winning and losing,” said Kelly, who praised forces for progress, though he said he wished it would move faster.
In other fighting, six civilians were killed and 16 injured over the past 24 hours as Russia claimed to have used long-range air-launched missiles and drones to strike UK-supplied missiles and depleted uranium ammunition that can be used to destroy tanks.
“The goal of the strike has been fulfilled, all the designated facilities have been struck,” the ministry said without providing specifics.
The claims appeared to contradict Ukraine’s assertion that it intercepted all 17 cruise missiles launched by Russia and 18 of 24 Shahed drones in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Odesa early Monday. There was no way to verify the conflicting claims.
Russians attacked residential areas in eight cities and villages in the Donetsk region, including Avdiivka and Kurdiumivka, killing one and wounding four, it said. Five artillery attacks in Kherson killed one person and wounded another. In the nearby town of Beryslav, Russians dropped explosives from a drone near the local bus station, injuring four people, the presidential office said.
Oleh Kiper, regional governor of Odesa, said a recreational facility in the town of Vylkovo was damaged in the attack but no casualties were immediately reported. Vylkovo, often referred to as the “Ukrainian Venice” because of its numerous canals, is located in the Danube delta on the border with Romania.
Romania has recently reported several findings of fragments from drones similar to those used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine’s ports on the other side of the Danube.
Neighboring Bulgaria on Monday said a specialist navy team carried out a “controlled explosion” of a mortar shell found attached to a drone in the Black Sea coastal area of Tyulenovo.
Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said it wasn’t clear when or how the drone ended up there, but said it most likely was carried by the sea to the coastal town situated about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of the Romanian border.
“I have not been informed that our air defense system has detected such an object, but they are difficult to locate,” Tagarev said. “Such incidents happen weekly, the Bulgarian army has teams to locate and destroy unexploded ordnance.”
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
World
Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says
World
Five killed, one wounded in Donetsk, Russian-installed official says

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there

Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
  • Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied weapons and other assistance, and the US Congress is currently weighing President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion more in military and humanitarian aid
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia’s top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country’s invader a seat at the tables of power.
“For us, it’s very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still — it’s a pity, but still — there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it’s a question to all the members of the United Nations,” Zelensky said after visiting wounded Ukrainian military members at a New York hospital.
He had just arrived in the US to make his country’s case to the world and to Washington for continued help in trying to repel Russia’s invasion, nearly 19 months into what has become a grinding war.
Ukraine’s Western allies have supplied weapons and other assistance, and the US Congress is currently weighing President Joe Biden’s request to provide as much as $24 billion more in military and humanitarian aid.
US lawmakers are increasingly divided over providing additional money to Ukraine. Zelensky is scheduled to spend some time Thursday on Capitol Hill and meet with Biden at the White House.
Before that, Zelensky is due to address world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and speak Wednesday at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Foreign Minister Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to make remarks.
Asked whether he’d stay in the room to listen, Zelensky said, “I don’t know how it will be, really.”
Zelensky has taken the United Nations to task before — even before the war launched by a neighbor that, as a Security Council member, is entrusted with maintaining international peace and security. In one memorable example, he lamented at the General Assembly in 2021 that the UN was ”a retired superhero who’s long forgotten how great they once were.”
Traveling to the US for the first time since December, he began his trip with a stop at Staten Island University Hospital. The medical facility has, to date, treated 18 Ukrainian military members who lost limbs in the war, said Michael J. Dowling, the CEO of hospital parent company Northwell Health.
With help from a New Jersey-based charity called Kind Deeds, the injured have gotten fitted for prostheses and are undergoing outpatient physical therapy.
Zelensky greeted several injured troops as they exercised in a rehab gym. He asked about their wounds, wished them a speedy recovery and thanked them for their service.
“How are you doing? Is it difficult?” Zelensky asked one military member, who paused and then said it was OK.
“Stay strong,” Zelensky replied, later telling the group their country was grateful and proud of them.
Later, in a hospital conference room, he awarded medals to the injured, posed for photos, signed a large Ukrainian flag and thanked medical personnel and the injured troops.
“We all will be waiting for you back home,” he said. “We absolutely need every one of you.”

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
Middle-East
Iran’s president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
North Korea’s Kim heads home from Russia’s Far East
World
North Korea’s Kim heads home from Russia’s Far East

Latest updates

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Arab Countries condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israelis
Arab Countries condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israelis
Egypt president congratulates UAE space mission during visit to Abu Dhabi
Egypt president congratulates UAE space mission during visit to Abu Dhabi
UAE-based free divers target more underwater records
UAE-based free divers target more underwater records

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.