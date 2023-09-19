You are here

Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University

Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University
Mamadou Safayou Barry, a Guinean student, who cycled from his home country to Egypt to study at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, with Dr. Nahla Elseidy, adviser for expatriate affairs at the university. (Supplied)
Gobran Mohamed

  • Mamadou Safayou Barry given full scholarship by university after arrival
  • He managed to reach Chad where he received money for a flight to Egypt
CAIRO: Mamadou Safayou Barry, a Guinean student, who cycled from his home country almost all the way to Egypt to study at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, has been offered full support by Sunni Islam’s highest seminary.
Barry, who arrived in Egypt at the beginning of September, met on Tuesday with Dr. Nahla Elseidy, adviser for expatriate affairs at Al-Azhar, who said the institution supports its students.
Elseidy wrote on her Facebook page that “this support not only covers international students in Egypt but also extends abroad. Al-Azhar receives students from all countries, takes care of them, and offers them grants.”
Barry said he was overjoyed to be in Egypt to fulfill his dream of studying at Al-Azhar, and said his desire to study Islam at the university helped him overcome the difficulties he faced during the trip.
He added that parents in his country were proud to have their children graduate from Al-Azhar “which represents a religious destination and Islamic beacon throughout the world.”
Barry said: “I learned about the status of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in my country Guinea and everywhere in Africa, and I wished to join this historic institution.”
The Guinean student has also been gifted a set of books to learn Arabic. He thanked Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb for the support he has been offered.
Local media said that Barry’s lack of funds for flights prompted him to cycle to Al-Azhar.
His journey began about four months ago and he rode through Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger. Arriving in Chad, he managed to get financial support for a flight to Egypt.
 

Syria's Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency

Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency
Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency

Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency
  Assad, Syrian first lady Asmaa Assad and a senior delegation will travel to China on Thursday for a string of meetings in Beijing and Changzhou
DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad will travel to China this week for a bilateral summit with his Chinese counterpart, the presidency in Damascus said in a statement on Tuesday.
Assad, Syrian first lady Asmaa Assad and a senior delegation will travel to China on Thursday for a string of meetings in Beijing and Changzhou. Presidents Assad and Xi would hold a Syrian-Chinese summit, the statement said.
Assad last visited China in 2004 to meet then-President Hu Jintao. It was the first visit by a Syrian head of state to China since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1956.
China — like Syria’s main allies Russia and Iran — maintained those ties even as other countries isolated Assad over his brutal crackdown of anti-government demonstrations that erupted in 2011.
As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has repeatedly vetoed resolutions on Syria, including several to extend cross-border aid operations into areas outside the Syrian government’s control.
Assad has come in from the diplomatic cold this year, with the Arab League reinstating Syria as a fully-fledged member after more than a decade of suspension.

Children trek to tent school in quake-hit Morocco

Children trek to tent school in quake-hit Morocco
Children trek to tent school in quake-hit Morocco

Children trek to tent school in quake-hit Morocco
  • Morocco’s education ministry has set up 32 traditional tents at Asni that serve as a school for 2,800 middle and high school students
  • Children are already flocking to the tent school, where teachers provide a distraction and badly-needed psychological support to the children
Asni: MoIn the earthquake-hit mountains of Morocco, 13-year-old Abdessamad El Berd gets up before dawn to make the long trek to the tent city that is his new school, walking by torchlight and careful to avoid roaming dogs.
His father accompanies him on the 14-kilometer (nine-mile) walk from their remote village of Tinghar to the makeshift school set up in the small town of Asni, in the disaster-hit area south of Marrakech.
“I don’t want him to drop out of school, but it’s tough,” said the 45-year-old father, Brahim El Berd.
“I don’t know if he can keep up this pace,” the man said, voicing hope that school buses will soon be organized.
“Otherwise, we won’t make it.”
Morocco’s education ministry has set up 32 traditional tents at Asni that serve as a school for 2,800 middle and high school students.
Classes have not yet officially resumed since the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region on September 8, killing nearly 3,000 people.
But many children are already flocking to the tent school, where teachers provide a distraction and badly-needed psychological support to the children, many of whom have lost family members.
“I don’t feel very well,” said one pupil, Khadija Ait Ali, 17.
“But the fact that I’m back at school, even if in a tent, surrounded by my friends, is a relief.
“I don’t like being alone anymore because all I think about is the earthquake.”
The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has said the quake impacted around one million school children.
It damaged or destroyed 530 schools and 55 boarding facilities, and classes were suspended in about 40 municipalities in the Al-Haouz, Chichaoua and Taroudant provinces.
At the makeshift school, French language teacher Abdellah Zahid, 32, said that, until classes resume, the main goal is to support the children.
“We are focusing on listening to our students and providing them with psychological support,” Zahid told AFP.
Despite the shared trauma, he voiced hope of “making this challenging school year a success.”
Another pupil, 15-year-old Samira Ait Achichaou, had also set off at dawn with her father, hitchhiking more than 40 kilometers from her village of Ousserterk.
“It’s tough, but I’m glad to be back on track with school,” she said.
Others pupils said they are struggling with emotional scars that run deep.
Amina Ait Abdellah, 16, said she “doesn’t feel ready to resume classes” yet.
“I still haven’t come to terms with the tragedy we experienced,” said Amina, from the village of Ouirgane, 14 kilometers southwest of Asni.
“I can’t stop thinking about the house we lost. I can’t stand the tents either,” she said, surrounded by friends who agreed with her.
“They remind me of the earthquake and its miseries.”
One mother, Hasna Lahdadi, said her 11-year-old son Yahia was among the children still tormented by acute distress.
“I try to do my best to help him express his anxieties,” she said. “He’s very afraid of aftershocks. Our house suffered serious damage.”
She tried to persuade him to switch to a school in Marrakech, but he refused.
“I want to stay with my friends,” said Yahia. “I’m happy to see them again.”
Some of the children have lost almost everything, and school has become their refuge.
Jamal Ait Hmane, 43, was taking his 13-year-old daughter to school, all the way from the town of Tamgounsi, about 100 kilometers away.
“I want them to continue their education,” he said. “It will help them forget the tragedy of the earthquake.”

Heaviest rains in century bring floods to Caspian Sea coast: Iran media

Heaviest rains in century bring floods to Caspian Sea coast: Iran media
Heaviest rains in century bring floods to Caspian Sea coast: Iran media

Heaviest rains in century bring floods to Caspian Sea coast: Iran media
  • Twenty people have been injured, the Mehr news agency reported
  • The river systems that flow from Iran’s extensive mountain ranges make it vulnerable to flash flooding
Tehran: Flash floods have injured 20 people in northern Iran, after what officials described as the region’s heaviest rains in a century, Iranian media reported.
The rains have battered the cities of Astara and Talesh, on the Caspian Sea coast near the border with Azerbaijan since Sunday, the reports said.
“Heavy rains ... have fallen over Astara which have not been seen in 100 years,” Gilan province’s head of crisis management Amir Moradi told the ISNA news agency on Monday.
Twenty people have been injured, the Mehr news agency reported.
State news agency IRNA quoted officials as saying that more flooding was expected on Tuesday in Gilan province and western districts of neighboring Mazandaran.
The floodwaters brought down one bridge in Astara and heavily damaged another, the Tasnim news agency reported.
It shared images of emergency teams helping motorists to escape from vehicles that had been partially submerged by the water.
The river systems that flow from Iran’s extensive mountain ranges make it vulnerable to flash flooding.
Last year, floods hit 21 out of Iran’s 31 provinces killing at least 96 people, authorities said.

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna
Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna
  Large number of journalists was hampering the work of rescue teams
TUNIS: Eastern Libyan authorities have asked journalists to leave the flood-hit city of Derna, a government minister told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the large number of journalists was hampering the work of rescue teams.
"It is an attempt to create better conditions for the rescue teams to carry out the work more smoothly and effectively," Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, said by phone.
"The large number of journalists has become an impediment to the work of rescue teams."

The prime minister of Libya’s eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city’s rapid reconstruction.
Last week, two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel, sending a wall of water gushing through Derna. Government officials and aid agencies have given death tolls ranging from about 4,000 to 11,000.
“Now the affected areas are completely isolated, the armed forces and the government have begun creating a buffer out of fear of the spread of diseases or epidemics,” Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said in a telephone interview with Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV. No further details were given.
According to local media, the Internet went down in the east of the country on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the United Nations warned that a disease outbreak could create “a second devastating crisis.”
Libyan protesters gathered in central Derna on Monday in the first mass demonstration since the flood. Outside the city’s Al-Shabana mosque thousands called for a rapid investigation into the disaster, the urgent reconstruction of the city and other demands.
On Monday evening, the former mayor of the city, Abdel-Moneim Al-Gaithi, said his home was set on fire by protesters. Public prosecutors opened an investigation on Saturday into the collapse of the two dams, built in the 1970s, as well as the allocation of maintenance funds for them. That same day Al-Gaithi was suspended pending the investigation.
Many of the city’s residents see politicians as the architects of the crisis. The country has been divided between rival administrations since 2014. Both are backed by international patrons and armed militias whose influence in the country has ballooned since a NATO-backed Arab Spring uprising toppled autocratic ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Both authorities have deployed humanitarian teams to the city but have struggled to respond to the large-scale disaster. The recovery operation, with help from international teams, has been poorly coordinated, and residents say aid distribution has been uneven.
Conflicting death tolls and statistics have been released by various official bodies.
Bashir Omar, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said Tuesday search and rescue teams were still retrieving bodies from under the rubble of wrecked buildings and from the sea. He told The Associated Press that the fatalities are “in the thousands,” but didn’t give a specific toll for retrieved bodies, explaining that there are many groups involved in collecting them.
Libya’s Red Crescent had said last week that at least 11,300 people have been killed and an additional 10,000 are missing. After earlier reporting the same death toll, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is now citing far lower numbers, about 4,000 people killed and 9,000 missing.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers
  • Kingdom says ‘blatant provocation’ of Muslims worldwide by Tel Aviv
  • World urged to back new ‘Peace Day Efforts’ plan launched at UNGA
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have condemned the recent storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

On Sunday 430 extremist settlers launched a raid on the compound’s courtyards in occupied Jerusalem, in the latest breach of one of Islam’s holiest sites.

On Tuesday the UAE condemned the settlers’ actions and reiterated its position on the need to provide greater protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry said there should be respect for the custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law. No one should be allowed to “compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The ministry called on Israeli authorities to take responsibility for ending all attacks that would escalate tensions.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry called the Israeli actions “a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims across the world.”

The ministry stated that Tel Aviv should be held responsible for the repercussions of such actions, and urged the international community to assume its responsibilities to protect civilians, and find ways to end the conflict.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry called on Israel to “immediately stop any actions that would provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world and stoke violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

On Monday Saudi Arabia, the European Union, Arab League, Egypt and Jordan announced a Peace Day Efforts initiative to “reinvigorate” the Palestine-Israel peace process, according to a statement released by the parties.

The meeting was held in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, and was attended by the Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi, and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“The two-state solution must return to the forefront, we now see a continuing escalation in the occupied territories,” Prince Faisal said after the meeting.

The plan is part of the Arab Peace Initiative, a comprehensive proposal that seeks to ensure peace and development in the region.

