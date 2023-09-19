Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University

CAIRO: Mamadou Safayou Barry, a Guinean student, who cycled from his home country almost all the way to Egypt to study at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, has been offered full support by Sunni Islam’s highest seminary.
Barry, who arrived in Egypt at the beginning of September, met on Tuesday with Dr. Nahla Elseidy, adviser for expatriate affairs at Al-Azhar, who said the institution supports its students.
Elseidy wrote on her Facebook page that “this support not only covers international students in Egypt but also extends abroad. Al-Azhar receives students from all countries, takes care of them, and offers them grants.”
Barry said he was overjoyed to be in Egypt to fulfill his dream of studying at Al-Azhar, and said his desire to study Islam at the university helped him overcome the difficulties he faced during the trip.
He added that parents in his country were proud to have their children graduate from Al-Azhar “which represents a religious destination and Islamic beacon throughout the world.”
Barry said: “I learned about the status of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in my country Guinea and everywhere in Africa, and I wished to join this historic institution.”
The Guinean student has also been gifted a set of books to learn Arabic. He thanked Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb for the support he has been offered.
Local media said that Barry’s lack of funds for flights prompted him to cycle to Al-Azhar.
His journey began about four months ago and he rode through Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger. Arriving in Chad, he managed to get financial support for a flight to Egypt.
