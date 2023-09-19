You are here

  • Home
  • No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
UNGA78
UNGA78

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan

Special No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after addressing world leaders during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on September 19, 2023 in New York City. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7m7n

Updated 16 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
  • Turkish president vows to ‘continue to support the Palestinian people’ in their ‘legitimate’ struggle
  • Syria’s humanitarian tragedy worsens ‘the living conditions of everyone in the region’
Updated 16 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Unless the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is resolved, peace will not prevail in the Middle East, Turkiye’s president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “continue to support the Palestinian people” in “the struggle for their legitimate right under international law.”

He added that “without the realization of an independent and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, it’s difficult for Israel to find the peace and security it seeks in that part of the world.”

He said Kurdish “terrorist organizations” and sectarian radical groups have “overwhelmed” the Syrian people.  

“The biggest threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity is the support given to terrorist organizations guided by the powers that have designs on this country,” he added.

Syria’s humanitarian tragedy, in its 13th year, worsens “the living conditions of everyone in the region, regardless of their origin and their faith,” Erdogan said, calling for “a comprehensive, lasting and sustainable solution that meets the legitimate expectations of the people.”  

Turkiye is “the only country to take a principled, constructive and fair stance against developments that threaten Syria’s political unity, social integrity and economic well-being,” he said.   

Erdogan also called for a rapid restructuring of the institutions charged with ensuring global security, peace and prosperity, emphasizing that this must be achieved under UN auspices. 

 “We must build a global governance architecture that’s capable of representing all origins, beliefs and cultures in the world,” he said.

Topics: UNGA78 Palestinian-Israeli conflict Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet
Arab League: Palestinian-Israeli conflict needs two-state solution
Middle-East
Arab League: Palestinian-Israeli conflict needs two-state solution

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after demonstrations

Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)
Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after demonstrations

Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)
  • Protesters massed on Monday at the city’s grand mosque, venting their anger at local and regional authorities they blamed for failing to maintain the dams or to provide early warning of the disaster
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

DARNA: Telephone and internet links were severed on Tuesday to Libya’s flood-hit city of Derna, a day after hundreds protested there against local authorities they blamed for the thousands of deaths.
A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two aging river dams upstream from the city on the night of Sept. 10 and razed entire neighborhoods, sweeping thousands into the Mediterranean Sea.
Protesters massed on Monday at the city’s grand mosque, venting their anger at local and regional authorities they blamed for failing to maintain the dams or to provide early warning of the disaster.

HIGHLIGHT

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two aging river dams upstream from the city on the night of Sept. 10 and razed entire neighborhoods, sweeping thousands into the Mediterranean Sea.

“Thieves and traitors must hang,” they shouted, before some protesters torched the house of the town’s unpopular mayor.
On Tuesday, phone and online links to Derna were severed, an outage the national telecom company LPTIC blamed on “a rupture in the optical fiber” link to Derna, in a statement on its Facebook page.
The telecom company said the outage, which also affected other areas in eastern Libya, “could be the result of a deliberate act of sabotage” and pledged that “our teams are working to repair it as quickly as possible.”
Rescue workers have kept digging for bodies, with the official death toll at around 3,300 but many thousands more missing since the flood sparked by torrential rains from Mediterranean Storm Daniel.
The huge wall of water that smashed into Derna completely destroyed 891 buildings and damaged over 600 more, according to a Libyan government report based on satellite images.
Libya was torn by more than a decade of war and chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Myriad militias, mercenary forces and jihadists battled for power, while basic services and the upkeep of infrastructure were badly neglected.
Libya remains split between a UN-backed and nominally interim government in Tripoli in the west, and another in the disaster-hit east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Haftar’s forces seized Derna in 2018, then a stronghold of radicals, and with the reputation as a protest stronghold since Qaddafi’s days.
On Monday, demonstrators in Derna chanted angry slogans against the parliament in eastern Libya and its leader Aguilah Saleh.
“The people want parliament to fall,” they chanted.
Others shouted “Aguila is the enemy of God,” and a protest statement called for “legal action against those responsible for the disaster.”
Al-Masar television reported that the head of the eastern-based government, Oussama Hamad, responded by dissolving the Derna municipal council.
Libya watchers on Tuesday considered the telecom outage of Derna a deliberate act, intended to shut down the protesters’ voices.
Emadeddin Badi, Libya specialist at the Atlantic Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, of a “media blockade on #Derna in place now, communications cut since dawn.
“Have no doubt, this is not about health or safety, but about punishing the protesters in Derna.”

 

Topics: Libya

Related

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna
Middle-East
Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna
Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna
Middle-East
Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king
Updated 19 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king

World must not abandon Palestinian, Syrian refugees: Jordan’s king
  • ‘We must protect young Palestinians from extremists who prey on their frustrations and hopelessness’
  • Refugees make up more than a third of Jordan’s population of 11m
Updated 19 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: The world must not abandon Palestinian refugees to the forces of despair, Jordan’s King Abdullah II told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Sustainable funding is urgently needed by UNRWA, the UN agency that provides vital relief, education and health services to millions of Palestinian refugees, he added.

The funding is essential to protect Palestinian families, keep communities stable, and prepare young people for productive lives, he said.

“We must protect young Palestinians from extremists who prey on their frustrations and hopelessness by making sure they continue to learn at the schools under the blue flag of the United Nations, as the alternative will be the black flags of terror, hate and extremism,” the king warned.

As the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Jordan remains committed to safeguarding the city’s identity by preserving it as the city of faith and peace for Islam, Christianity and Judaism, he said.

The king drew attention to the plight of 5 million Palestinians living under occupation with no civil rights, no freedom of mobility, and no say in their lives despite “every UN resolution since the beginning of this conflict recognizing the equal rights of the Palestinian people to a future of peace, dignity and hope.”

He said the only path to a comprehensive and lasting peace to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a two-state solution.

“We can see the Israeli people actively defending and engaging in the expression of their national identity, yet the Palestinian people are deprived of that same right to express and fulfil their own national identity.”

He said the basic requirement for that Palestinian right is the “establishment of their own independent and viable state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, living alongside Israel in peace, security and prosperity.”

The king added that delaying justice and peace has bought endless cycles of violence, and 2023 has been the deadliest for the Palestinian people in the past 15 years.

“How can people trust in global justice while settlement building, land confiscations and home demolitions continued? Where is the global solidarity to make UN resolutions believable by people in need of our help?” he asked.

King Abdullah also highlighted the effects that a severe shortfall in international funds has had on multiple UN agencies providing vital services to refugees in need.

“In Jordan, where refugees make up over a third of our 11 million population, cuts have already thrown the lives of hundreds of thousands of refugees into uncertainty. The impact of such humanitarian shortfalls is never limited to a country or region,” he said.

The king added that fear and want often bring on sharp increases in the number of refugees in the Middle East fleeing to Europe and beyond, on journeys that often end in tragedy.

“Jordanians are serious about our duty to those in need. We’ve done everything we can to secure a dignified life for refugees,” he said.

“Nearly half of the almost 1.4 million Syrians we host are under 18 years of age. For many of them, Jordan is the only place they’ve ever known. Over 230,000 Syrian children have been born in Jordan since 2011.”

He said Jordan is sharing precious resources to help Syrian refugees meet basic needs such as food, energy and water, despite being among the most water-poor countries in the world and facing climate change that is causing destructive heat waves, drought and flooding.

“To meet the refugee burden, we’ve been carefully managing to combine our limited resources with essential support from the international community because the responsibility to act falls on everybody’s shoulders, because the world can’t afford to walk away and leave a lost generation behind,” the king said.

He added that Jordan will not have the ability or the resources to host and care for more Syrian refugees, whose “future is in their country, not in host countries. But until they’re able to return, we must all do right by them.

“And the fact is, refugees are far from returning. On the country, more Syrians are likely to leave their country as the crisis persists.”

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA King Abdullah II Palestinian refugees Syrian refugees

Related

Gulf states can deliver ‘transformational results’ for the world: Blinken
Middle-East
Gulf states can deliver ‘transformational results’ for the world: Blinken
Update The #UNGA twitter hashtag for the UN General Assembly in the UN headquarters campus in New York, on July 14, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Arab, EU officials reiterate commitment to two-state solution

Hearings in $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan start in Beirut

Hearings in $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan start in Beirut
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

Hearings in $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan start in Beirut

Hearings in $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan start in Beirut
  • The former Nissan CEO filed the case against Nissan in May in Beirut, alleging he was detained in Japan in 2018 on false charges
  • Ghosn is also seeking monetary compensation from a Nissan affiliate based in Lebanon
Updated 19 September 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Hearings in the $1 billion lawsuit filed by auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and other defendants started in Beirut on Monday with lawyers of both sides meeting the judge in charge of the case, judicial officials said.
The former Nissan CEO filed the case against Nissan in May in Beirut, alleging he was detained in Japan in 2018 on false charges because of what he calls the automaker’s disinformation against him. The 69-year-old Ghosn is seeking half of the $1 billion in damages and half for compensation including salary, retirement funds and stock options.
Ghosn is also seeking monetary compensation from a Nissan affiliate based in Lebanon, as well as from entities that took part in the investigation leading up to his arrest.
He was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gains and violating securities laws by not fully disclosing his compensation. In December 2019, he jumped bail in Japan in a daring escape by hiding in a box spirited aboard a private jet out of the country.
He now lives in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan and does not extradite its citizens. Renault and Nissan have both been distancing themselves from the Ghosn scandal. Ghosn has citizenship in Lebanon, France and Brazil.
In a session that lasted about four hours at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, lawyers representing Ghosn and Nissan met with Judge Sabbouh Suleiman at the Beirut prosecutor’s office, the officials said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. None of the lawyers or the judge spoke to reporters.
A date was expected to be set for the next session.
Ghosn led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades, rescuing it from near-bankruptcy before his 2018 arrest.
He is now wanted in Japan and France. Since he fled to Lebanon, Beirut has received three notices from Interpol based on arrest warrants for him from those countries. In France, he is facing a number of legal challenges, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.
The office of Ghosn’s lawyer declined to comment on the case when contacted by The Associated Press.
Ghosn claims to be the victim of a character assassination campaign led by Nissan with the complicity of the Japanese government, aided by accomplices in France.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Beirut court Japan

Related

Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for $1bn in Lebanon
Middle-East
Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan for $1bn in Lebanon
Japan tortured me and America did nothing, says Carlos Ghosn accomplice Michael Taylor video
World
Japan tortured me and America did nothing, says Carlos Ghosn accomplice Michael Taylor

Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University

Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University
Updated 19 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University

Guinean cycles via African nations to study at Al-Azhar University
  • Mamadou Safayou Barry given full scholarship by university after arrival
  • He managed to reach Chad where he received money for a flight to Egypt
Updated 19 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Mamadou Safayou Barry, a Guinean student, who cycled from his home country almost all the way to Egypt to study at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, has been offered full support by Sunni Islam’s highest seminary.
Barry, who arrived in Egypt at the beginning of September, met on Tuesday with Dr. Nahla Elseidy, adviser for expatriate affairs at Al-Azhar, who said the institution supports its students.
Elseidy wrote on her Facebook page that “this support not only covers international students in Egypt but also extends abroad. Al-Azhar receives students from all countries, takes care of them, and offers them grants.”
Barry said he was overjoyed to be in Egypt to fulfill his dream of studying at Al-Azhar, and said his desire to study Islam at the university helped him overcome the difficulties he faced during the trip.
He added that parents in his country were proud to have their children graduate from Al-Azhar “which represents a religious destination and Islamic beacon throughout the world.”
Barry said: “I learned about the status of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in my country Guinea and everywhere in Africa, and I wished to join this historic institution.”
The Guinean student has also been gifted a set of books to learn Arabic. He thanked Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb for the support he has been offered.
Local media said that Barry’s lack of funds for flights prompted him to cycle to Al-Azhar.
His journey began about four months ago and he rode through Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger. Arriving in Chad, he managed to get financial support for a flight to Egypt.
 

Topics: Egypt Al-Azhar Guinean student Mamadou Safayou Barry

Related

Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning
Middle-East
Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning
Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Arab League, Egypt condemn burning of Muslim holy book in Stockholm
Middle-East
Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Arab League, Egypt condemn burning of Muslim holy book in Stockholm

Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency

Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency

Syria’s Assad to travel to China for summit with Xi — presidency
  • Assad, Syrian first lady Asmaa Assad and a senior delegation will travel to China on Thursday for a string of meetings in Beijing and Changzhou
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad will travel to China this week for a bilateral summit with his Chinese counterpart, the presidency in Damascus said in a statement on Tuesday.
Assad, Syrian first lady Asmaa Assad and a senior delegation will travel to China on Thursday for a string of meetings in Beijing and Changzhou. Presidents Assad and Xi would hold a Syrian-Chinese summit, the statement said.
Assad last visited China in 2004 to meet then-President Hu Jintao. It was the first visit by a Syrian head of state to China since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1956.
China — like Syria’s main allies Russia and Iran — maintained those ties even as other countries isolated Assad over his brutal crackdown of anti-government demonstrations that erupted in 2011.
As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has repeatedly vetoed resolutions on Syria, including several to extend cross-border aid operations into areas outside the Syrian government’s control.
Assad has come in from the diplomatic cold this year, with the Arab League reinstating Syria as a fully-fledged member after more than a decade of suspension.

Topics: Syria China

Related

Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy
Saudi Arabia
Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy
Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds
Middle-East
Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds

Latest updates

No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
No Mideast peace unless Palestinian-Israeli conflict resolved: Erdogan
Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites
Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites
Saudi aid chief meets UN official in New York
Gilles Michaud receives Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah in New York. (SPA)
Where We Are Going Today: ‘8 Portions Pizza’ in Dhahran and Riyadh
Photo/Supplied
Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after demonstrations
Dr. Fadwa El-Fartass in Benghazi, Libya, attends to Ibrar Goma, a 15-year-old survivor of the Derna flooding. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.