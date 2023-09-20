Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins

You are here

1 / 2
Barcelona's Joao Felix, right, scores his side's fifth goal during the Champions League Group H soccer match between Barcelona and Royal Antwerp at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona Tuesday. (AP)
2 / 2
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe shoots and scores a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group F match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Tuesday. (AFP)
AP

  • Manchester City started their title defense by coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home
  • In the wildest celebrations of the night Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel headed in the equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
AP

BERLIN: Barcelona’s João Felix, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe all scored Tuesday as their teams made winning starts in the Champions League.

But the wildest celebrations of the night came in Rome, where Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel headed in the team’s equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid. It was the last action of the game.

As the group stage began without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2002-03, a 16-year-old almost scored on his competition debut for Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal struck the side netting, then saw an effort saved by Antwerp goalkeeper Jean Butez after coming on as a substitute in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over the Belgian team.

Celtic finished with nine players in a 2-0 loss at Feyenoord that stretched the Scottish champion’s winless streak in the group stages to 11 games.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s games:

CITY HAVE TO COME FROM BEHIND

Manchester City started their title defense by coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home.

City had 22 shots on goal in the first half yet found itself 1-0 down at the break after Mirko Ivanić played Ghana winger Osman Bukari through to score in first-half injury time.

The linesman raised his flag, but a VAR check confirmed Bukari was onside, setting off celebrations among the 3,000 traveling supporters.

Alvarez equalized right after the break, finishing from a narrow angle after going past the goalkeeper, and it seemed only a matter of time before the second goal arrived as the home team pushed for more.

The otherwise outstanding goalkeeper Omri Glazer was at fault when it came on the hour mark, missing the ball as he went to punch away a free kick from Alvarez that sailed inside the far post.

Spanish midfielder Rodrigo sealed the win in the 73rd.

Leipzig defeated Swiss team Young Boys 3-1 away in the other Group G game.

BARCELONA FLYING

Antwerp endured a chastening evening in Barcelona, where Jelle Bataille’s own goal in the 22nd minute came after João Felix had already scored and set up Robert Lewandowski for another.

There was no respite for the visitors, with Gavi adding another in the second half before Félix grabbed his second.

Porto defeated Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 away in the other Group H game. Shakhtar is playing their home games in Hamburg, Germany because of the Russian invasion of its country.

PSG OFF THE MARK

Mbappe scored a penalty to break the deadlock as Paris Saint-Germain earned a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi scored against his former team to seal what was a deserved win.

Dortmund midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Marius Wolf both left the field with injuries.

AC Milan were held to 0-0 draw by Newcastle in the other Group F game.

GOALKEEPER HAS LAST WORD

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was booked for protesting on his return to the Stadio Olimpico and Lazio, the club he won four trophies with as a player.

Young Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios put the visitors ahead in what was a heated game, but the biggest drama came at the end, when Provedel left his area to add support in attack and managed to score with a header to Luis Alberto’s cross.

Provedel didn’t know where to run as the stadium erupted around him.

Also in Group E, Feyenoord had two goals ruled out by VAR for offside and saw a penalty saved in their 2-0 win over Celtic.

Calvin Stengs broke the deadlock in first half injury time but the home team had to wait till the 76th minute for Iran midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh to get the second goal.

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke was sent off with his second yellow card as he conceded the penalty, and substitute Odin Thiago Holm followed him off with a straight red for a dangerous lunge at Mats Wieffer.

Newcastle hold AC Milan on Champions League return

Newcastle hold AC Milan on Champions League return
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Newcastle hold AC Milan on Champions League return

Newcastle hold AC Milan on Champions League return
  • Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will be the happier of the two sides to earn a point from the Group F clash at the San Siro
  • Sandro Tonali was loudly cheered by home supporters, who didn’t resent his mega-money move to England, before kick-off
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

MILAN: Newcastle held AC Milan to a goalless draw in Tuesday’s opening match of their first Champions League campaign in two decades.
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will be the happier of the two sides to earn a point from the Group F clash at the San Siro after being on the back foot for the vast majority of the match.
Milan should have won after wasting a string of chances, particularly in the first half, and dominating the play on Sandro Tonali’s return to his old stomping ground after being sold to Newcastle in July.
Milan sit top of a tough group before Paris Saint-Germain host Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes later on Tuesday, level with their Premier League opposition.
Newcastle did little in their first match in Europe’s top club competition since 2003, the Saudi Arabia-backed team barely creating a chance and lucky to escape with a draw on the balance of play.
Tonali’s father was at the San Siro and saw much more football played by the hosts than by his son, back in the Newcastle starting line-up after missing international duty with injury.
The Italy midfielder was loudly cheered by home supporters, who didn’t resent his mega-money move to England, before kick-off.
But home fans, who watched their team lose 5-1 to local rivals Inter Milan on Saturday, were left frustrated by their team’s poor finishing and Newcastle’s dogged defending which left the match goalless.

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League
  • Bellingham, 20, is set to make his ‘second’ debut for Los Blancos against Union Berlin on Wednesday in the competition they value above all others
  • Bellingham has been serenaded with the chorus of Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which he said was a special moment
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid on his debut, and in four of the five matches which have followed, in a superb start to life in the Spanish capital for the former Birmingham boy.

The England midfielder has five goals in five games in La Liga, taking the Spanish top flight by storm after his &euro;103 million ($110 million) move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Real Madrid boast a 100 percent record from their opening raft of domestic games, but their season begins in earnest with the start of the Champions League this week.

Bellingham, 20, is set to make his ‘second’ debut for Los Blancos against Union Berlin on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the competition they value above all others.

The record 14-time European champions were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the second leg of last season’s semifinal, 5-1 on aggregate, with Bellingham’s purchase in part a response to that stinging defeat.

Madrid have started reducing minutes for their veteran players in midfield — Luka Modric and Toni Kroos — while allowing Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde more opportunities.

Bellingham adds to the tougher core Madrid sport this season, shorn of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who departed for a new adventure in Saudi Arabian football in the summer.

Facing a Bundesliga side in Europe, Bellingham should feel comfortable — although it has become clear that he has already made himself at home.

In his first appearance at the hallowed Bernabeu the England international nearly blew the stadium’s new roof off with a last gasp 95th minute strike to earn Madrid a narrow win over Getafe in a derby on Sept. 2.

Wearing the No 5 on his back in tribute to Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham has quickly become a fan favorite at Madrid.

Celebrating his goals with his arms open wide, as if to share his joy with the supporters, they have instantly taken to him in a way which never happened with Welsh winger Gareth Bale.

Bellingham has been serenaded with the chorus of Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which he said was a special moment.

“When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps,” he told Real Madrid TV after the win over Getafe.

“I just wanted to turn and stand still and listen to it while my legs were shaking.”

Bellingham nodded to Spanish culture with a matador’s flag waving gesture after dodging an attempted barge by a Getafe player.

“Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, when asked how Bellingham had clicked so quickly.

“There’s no other reason. A player with personality, above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid’s doesn’t weigh so much.”

That personality was on display when he led England to the World Cup quarterfinals last year in Qatar at only 19.

Thus far Ancelotti has deployed Bellingham as a No. 10, providing a strong physical presence in the area behind the nimble Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, the latter of whom is currently injured.

The only match in which he has not scored was Sunday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, where he dropped deeper and got stuck into the midfield battle.

“He had a consistent game, he didn’t get into the box until right at the end but he was involved throughout, working a lot,” said Ancelotti.

Bellingham’s goals have replaced Benzema’s — he has played more like the French forward than Les Bleus icon Zidane since joining the club.

Real Madrid were linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, who has made it clear he was keen on joining Los Blancos.

However, with Mbappe’s contract due to expire at the end of the season it would have been a big and potentially unnecessary investment for Madrid, which they thought better of.

Bellingham’s goals were the final nail in that coffin as he showed he can make the difference in the opposition box in the attacking position Ancelotti has created for him.

Perhaps Mbappe will arrive next summer, and perhaps a new coach will change Bellingham’s role once Ancelotti takes over the Brazilian national team, but in the short term, the current set up has suited coach and player just fine.

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
  • Since winning in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League for three straight years
  • Kane said on Monday he was looking forward to “something special” in his first Champions League match for Bayern
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

MUNICH: Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich host Manchester United on Wednesday, kick-starting their campaign in the competition which matters most to them this season.

Despite domestic dominance which has seen Bayern win the past 11 Bundesliga titles, the club judges itself on its performances in the Champions League.

Since winning in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League for three straight years.

These early eliminations led to the exits of former managers Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann.

Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who took over from a sacked Nagelsmann who had won eight from eight in the Champions League, is aware that making it at least to the semis is considered par for the course in Munich.

While this understanding is not new for Bayern or indeed any of the handful of modern superclubs where domestic success is assured, the big money addition of Kane makes winning now a necessity.

Bayern broke their transfer record to lure Kane from Tottenham in the summer, paying &euro;100 million ($108 million) for the 30-year-old England captain.

With Bundesliga titles and German Cups finding their way to Munich more often than not, Kane’s move to Bayern has clearly boosted his chances of capturing that elusive first trophy.

But only by winning the Champions League will his decision to leave England be seen as an unqualified success.

The England captain said as much when unveiled in Munich, explaining “I want to play for the Champions League title, that’s why I came to Bayern.”

Kane has shown few difficulties adjusting to life in Germany, having scored four goals in his first four league matches.

Kane said on Monday he was looking forward to “something special” in his first Champions League match for Bayern — and first against Premier League opposition since arriving in Munich.

The striker told Germany’s Sports Illustrated that he “wants to get the supporters behind us as early as possible and approach the game with a lot of intensity.”

Early starts are common for Bayern in the Champions League. The six-time winners have won their opening match for the past 19 seasons.

Bayern will however need to see the match through without Tuchel, who saw red as his side was eliminated by eventual champions Man City last season.

Tuchel will watch from the stands, with his assistant Zsolt Low taking the reins.

Typically firey, Tuchel has pointed much of his scorn at his own club this season, particularly after Bayern failed to sign a defensive midfielder.

Bayern had tried — the club brought Fulham’s Joao Palhinha to Munich on deadline day and had the Portugal star taking pictures in club shirts on deadline day — but the deal broke down and the midfielder flew back to London.

Despite netting Kane, Serie A defender of the year Kim Min-Jae and a host of other useful additions, Tuchel hit out at the club, calling the club “gutsy” for giving him such a “thin” squad.

“We will see if it’s enough for the club’s targets this season.”

While squad complaints are a sport of their own for modern managers, letting go of Benjamin Pavard, Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Josip Stanisic and to a lesser extent Marcel Sabitzer and Sadio Mane could come back to haunt the side once the games start coming thick and fast.

Bayern and Man United are two of the most successful clubs in football history and have a strong rivalry of their own, headlined by the Red Devils’ remarkable last-minute victory in the 1999 Champions League final.

They have, however, started the year in contrasting fashion.

While only goal difference is keeping Bayern from the top of the Bundesliga after an unbeaten start, United have stumbled out of the blocks this season.

Despite a strong opening season under former Bayern second-division coach Erik ten Hag, United have lost three of five league games this season and sit in the bottom half of the table.

Kane however said Bayern should be wary, saying on Monday “I know Manchester United are having a difficult time at the moment, but sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re looking to come back in a big way.”

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Brazil star Neymar endured an Asian Champions League debut to forget as Al Hilal had to score deep into injury-time to salvage a 1-1 at home to Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in Riyadh on Monday.
Neymar, signed last month from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported EUR90 million, was making his first start for the record Asian champions having debuted on Friday as a substitute in the Saudi Pro League victory at home to Al Riyadh.
Runners-up in last year’s Champions League, Hilal were fortunate not to lose their Group B opener having gone behind on 52 minutes at King Fahd International Stadium to Toma Tabatadze’s expert finish. Navbahor, the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League runners-up, were competing in the Champions League for the first time.
However, Hilal defender Ali Al Bulaihi rescued a point for the four-time champions in the 100th minute, rising unmarked in the Navbahor area to head home Michael’s corner.
Neymar, who earlier this month became Brazil’s all-time lead goalscorer, had largely a night to forget. The forward was subjected to some particularly robust treatment from Navbahor, and was incensed just before the hour when he was trod on after being dragged to the ground.
Moments later, Neymar was booked for pushing over an opponent and then angrily kicking the ball at the player as he lay on the pitch.
Neymar did have a chance get Hilal back into the game three minutes from time, but his close-range header was straight at Navbahor goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov. Yusupov then made a spectacular save in injury-time to deny Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, although he could do nothing to prevent Al Bulaihi’s leveller.
Also in Group D, Iranian debutants Nassaji Mazandaran won 2-0 away to India’s Mumbai City.
Meanwhile, Saudi champions Al Ittihad began their quest for a third Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Uzbekistan’s AGMK in Jeddah.
Ittihad, back-to-back winners in 2004 and 2005, went into the Group C opener without Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, who was injured, but struck twice in six minutes early in the first half.
Haroune Camara, starting in Benzema’s absence, opened the scoring at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on 10 minutes before Romarinho soon doubled the hosts’ advantage.
The Brazilian got his second of the night four minutes before half-time, as Nuno Espirito-Santo’s side eased to the three points.
In the group’s other fixture, Iraq’s Air Force Club held 2007 runners-up Sepahan, of Iran, to a 2-2 draw in Irbil.
In Group B, two-time Asian champions Al Sadd drew 0-0 at home with UAE side Sharjah — Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah missed a second-half penalty for the hosts — while Jordan’s Al Faisaly sunk to a 1-0 defeat in injury-time to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Amman.
The group stage, which this year returned to a home-and-away format for the first time since early 2020, runs until mid-December, with the 10 pool winners and the six best second-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds. That begins in February. The final takes place, across two legs, in May.

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Updated 19 September 2023
John Duerden

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Updated 19 September 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad returned to the Asian Champions League for the first time since 2019 in style with a 3-0 win over AGMK of Uzbekistan on Monday to go top of Group C. A first-half blitz from the Jeddah giants in front of an appreciative home crowd ensured that the result was never really in doubt.

Heading into this clash against the team that finished fourth in the Uzbek Super League last season and are sitting a place lower down the rankings this time, most of the headlines had been focused on the absence of star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, who inspired Real Madrid to the 2021-22 European title, sat out this clash due to injury but this was a game that served to show that coach Nuno Santo has plenty of attacking options at his disposal. 

With three goals coming in the first half, the game was virtually over as a contest by the break. AGMK, making their third appearance in the continental tournament and aiming to get to the knockout stage for the first time ever, started brightly but were behind after just 11 minutes. 

Muhannad Al-Shantiqi was freed down the right and while his low shot was well-saved by the feet of Botirali Ergashev, Haroune Camara was on hand to fire home the rebound. It was an impressive finish from a player who had managed just 28 minutes on the pitch in the league season so far.

Soon after, it was two after another rebound. Camara juggled the ball on the left side of the area and while his shot was blocked, it fell to Romarinho who side-footed home from near the penalty spot.

None of the fans present could quite believe how it was not 3-0 after 21 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah and Al-Shanqiti broke through the Uzbek defence and were all alone approaching the area. The Moroccan unselfishly laid the ball left to his team-mate but somehow Ergashev got across to save at the midfielder’s feet.

Not to worry. Just before the break, the referee awarded the hosts a penalty, judging that Dilshodbek Akhmadaliev had brought down Hamdallah with a wild kick inside the area. Romarinho, standing by the spot and not in need of a run-up, simply drove the ball into the bottom corner to give the visitors a mountain to climb. 

Even with Hamdallah going off injured, there was never a hint that the result was going to change after the break and it was not a surprise that Al-Ittihad, who were in league action last Thursday and are again this Thursday, were happy to control possession and see out the game. The second half was a largely forgettable affair with Romarinho not quite able to get his hat-trick.

The next game in Asia, the ten group winners and six best second-placed teams progress to the knockout stage, could be crucial. On October 2, Al-Ittihad travel to Iran to face Sepahan who drew 2-2 at the Iraqi home of Al Quwa Al-Jawiya to move second behind the Saudi Arabian leaders.


For now though, Al-Ittihad return to domestic action against Al-Fateh on Thursday, just a point behind the leaders Al-Hilal, in the knowledge that the campaign to win a first Asian championship since 2005 has started in the smoothest of fashions.

