Left behind and grieving, survivors of Libya floods call for accountability

Left behind and grieving, survivors of Libya floods call for accountability
Derna flood survivor Abdul Salam Anwisi said he woke up at one-thirty in the morning to a loud scream from outside, to find his neighbours' homes flooded with water. He, his sons and other neighbours rushed to rescue the stranded families by pulling them from the roof of their house.(AP)
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

  • Heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused the collapse of the two dams that spanned the narrow valley that divides the city. That sent a wall of water several meters high through its heart
  • The floods inundated as much as a quarter of the city
DERNA: Abdel-Hamid Al-Hassadi survived the devastating flooding in eastern Libya, but he lost some 90 people from his extended family.
The 23-year-old law graduate rushed upstairs along with his mother and his elder brother, as heavy rains lashed the city of Derna on the evening of Sept. 10. Soon, torrents of water were washing away buildings next to them.
“We witnessed the magnitude of the catastrophe,” Al-Hassadi said in a phone interview, referring to the massive flooding that engulfed his city. “We have seen our neighbors’ dead bodies washing away in the floods.”
Heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused the collapse of the two dams that spanned the narrow valley that divides the city. That sent a wall of water several meters high through its heart.
Ten days after the disaster, Al-Hassadi and thousands of others remain in Derna, most of them waiting for a word about relatives and loved ones. For Hassadi, it’s the 290 relatives still missing.
The floods inundated as much as a quarter of the city, officials say. Thousands of people were killed, with many dead bodies still under the rubble or at sea, according to search teams. Government officials and aid agencies have given varied death tolls.
The World Health Organization says a total of 3,958 deaths have been registered in hospitals, but a previous death toll given by the head of Libya’s Red Crescent said at least 11,300 were killed. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says at least 9,000 people are still missing.
Bashir Omar, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said the fatalities are in the thousands, but he didn’t give a specific toll for the number of retrieved bodies, since there are many groups involved in the recovery effort.
Many Derna residents, including women and children, are spending all their time at collection points of bodies. They are desperate to know who is inside body bags carried by ambulances.
Inside a school in the western part of the city, authorities posted photos of the retrieved bodies.
Anas Aweis, a 24-year-old resident, lost two brothers and is still searching for his father and four cousins. He went to the Ummul Qura school in the Sheiha neighborhood to inspect the exhibited photos.
“It’s chaos,” he said after spending two hours waiting in lines. “We want to know where they buried them if they died.”
The floods have displaced at least 40,000 people in eastern Libya, including 30,000 in Derna, according to the UN’s migration agency. Many have moved to other cities across Libya, hosted by local communities or sheltered in schools. There are risks to staying, including potential infection by waterborne diseases.
Rana Ksaifi, assistant chief of mission in Libya for the UN’s refugee agency, said the floods have left “unfathomable levels of destruction,” and triggered new waves of displacement in the already conflict-stricken nation.
The houseplants on the rooftop of Abdul Salam Anwisi’s building survived the waters that reached up to his 4th-floor apartment. Anwisi’s and a few other families rode out the deluge on the roof, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. They thought they wouldn’t live to see daylight. Now, as he sifts through the water-damaged debris of his home, it’s unclear what comes next.
“God predetermined and he did what he wanted,” he said.
Others across the country are calling for Libya’s leaders to be taken to task.
Hundreds of angry protesters gathered Monday outside Derna’s main mosque, criticizing the government’s lack of preparation and response. They lashed out at the political class that controls the oil-rich nation since the ouster and killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The North African country plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed Qaddafi. For most of the past decade, Libya has been split between two rival administrations: one in the west backed by an array of lawless militias and armed groups, a second in the east, allied with the self-styled Libyan National Army, commanded by Gen. Khalifa Haftar. Neither government tolerates dissent.
Derna, as well as east and most of south Libya, is controlled by Haftar’s forces. However, funds for municipalities and other government agencies are controlled by the rival government in the capital, Tripoli.
Al-Hassadi, the law graduate, blamed local authorities for giving conflicting warnings to residents, leaving many defenseless. They asked residents to evacuate areas along the Mediterranean coast, but at the same time, they imposed a curfew, preventing people from leaving their homes.
“It was a mistake to impose a curfew,” he said.
The dams, Abu Mansour and Derna, were built by a Yugoslav construction company in the 1970s. They were meant to protect the city against heavy flooding, but years of no maintenance meant they were unable to keep the exceptional influx of water at bay.
Many Libyans are now calling for an international investigation and supervision of aid funds.
“All are corrupt here ... without exception,” said rights activist Tarik Lamloum.

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York
Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York
  • They met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
  • Mahmoud Abbas invited Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Palestine
SAO PAULO: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Abbas congratulated Lula on his 2022 election victory, and on his speech at the opening of the UNGA.

In his speech, Lula said: “There will be no sustainability or prosperity without peace. Armed conflicts are an affront to human rationality. We know the horrors and suffering produced by all wars.

“Promoting a culture of peace is a duty for all of us. Building it requires persistence and vigilance. It’s disturbing to see that old unresolved disputes persist and new threats emerge or gain force. The difficulty of guaranteeing the creation of a state for the Palestinian people clearly demonstrates this.”

Abbas invited Lula to visit Palestine whenever he wants. In March 2010, at the end of his second term as president, Lula made his first official visit to Palestine.

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
  • ‘Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity’ bill approved for a trial period of three years
  • The bill still requires approval by the Guardian Council
TEHRAN: Iranian lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday to toughen penalties for women who flout the Islamic dress code, with jail terms of up to 10 years, state media reported.
The assembly approved “the ‘Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity’ bill for a trial period of three years,” the official IRNA news agency reported.
The bill still requires approval by the Guardian Council.
Women in Iran have since last year’s mass protests been increasingly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress code that requires head coverings and modest clothes.
The demonstrations broke out after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the dress code.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested over what officials labelled foreign-instigated “riots.”
Under the draft law, women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, “in cooperation with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups or organizations,” could face five to 10 years’ prison.
Covering the head and neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since the republic’s early years following the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Authorities and police patrols have in recent months stepped up measures against women and businesses who fail to observe the dress code.
Businesses have been closed over non-compliance and surveillance cameras have been installed in public places to monitor violations.

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
  • The ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session called for freedom of navigation, maritime security in the region
  • The participants also urged Iranian officials to cease 'proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles and other weapons' to ensure regional security
RIYADH: Gulf states and the US said they welcomed the diplomatic engagement with Iran and are seeking to stop any escalation in the region, a joint statement issued by the minister said.

“Ministers welcomed diplomatic engagement by Saudi Arabia and other GCC states with Iran to pursue regional de-escalation and emphasized the importance of adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, by states of the region,” it read.

Ministers renewed their commitment to ensuring the freedom of navigation in the region and maritime security. They renewed their “determination to deter illegal actions at sea or elsewhere that might threaten shipping lanes, international trade, and oil installations in the GCC states.”

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York and was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his US and GCC counterparts.
The ministers also called on “Iran to cease its proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles and other dangerous weapons that pose a grave security threat to the region.”

In a separate meeting involving the US, KSA and UAE, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Saudi Arabia hosting a delegation from Sanaa in Riyadh. The discussions are aimed at finding a roadmap to the conflict that has rage since 2014 through “a Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices, as well as Saudi Arabia’s commitment to provide $1.2 billion in economic support for the Yemen Government,” the US State Department said.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the delegation on Monday and the Kingdom welcomed positive results of discussions with the group.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ministers highlighted their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative and finding a “comprehensive peace in the Middle East in accordance with the two-state solution.”

On the issue of three UAE islands at the heart of a dispute between the Emirates and Iran, the statement said: “The Ministers reiterated their support for the United Arab Emirates’ call to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute over the three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the rules of international law including the UN Charter.”

As for the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq border they stressed the “importance of Iraq’s commitment to Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and respect for international conventions and UN resolutions, especially UNSC Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq boundary,” the joint statement said.

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
  • Abdelmadjid Tebboune calls for Palestinian state, end to occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights
  • He confirms that Palestine’s application to obtain full member status in UN has Algeria’s full backing
NEW YORK: Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “the main key” to bringing security and stability to the Middle East, Algeria’s president said on Tuesday as his country celebrates 60 years of independence.

Addressing the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdelmadjid Tebboune added that the international system is at a “critical juncture,” and that escalating tensions portend serious global repercussions.

“From this platform, I reiterate that addressing the Palestinian issue remains the main key to restoring security and stability in the Middle East region, by devoting the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, while ending the occupation of the Syrian Golan in accordance with (UN) resolutions,” he said.

Tebboune confirmed that Palestine’s application to obtain full member status in the UN had Algeria’s full backing.

