Erdogan reiterates Turkiye’s expectations before Sweden becomes NATO member

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
  • Sweden must deal with ‘terrorists’ on its streets, says Turkiye leader
  • Ankara hopes to break deadlock with US on purchase of F-16 fighter jets
ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed his administration’s expectations of Sweden regarding NATO membership approval, which includes the latter nation dealing with “terrorists” — a seeming reference to the country allowing protests by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Turkiye’s perceived reluctance to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession has seen the country deadlocked with the US over a deal to acquire a fleet of new F-16 fighter jets.

During a recent exclusive interview with the US broadcaster PBS in New York, Erdogan said: “We have repeatedly stated that we were ready to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO, but Sweden is supposed to rise up to the occasion and keep their promises, because, on the streets of Stockholm, we still see terrorists wandering around freely.”

The discussion also touched on Turkiye’s diplomatic relationships, including its ties with Russia and Western nations, and addressed key issues such as NATO enlargement and the F-16 deal.

Sweden’s bid to join NATO will be assessed by the Turkish Grand National Assembly for final ratification when parliament — where Erdogan’s ruling party and its allies hold a majority — returns from recess at the beginning of October.

“This is a part of the agenda of the Turkish Grand National Assembly,” Erdogan said. “The assembly will see the situation within the framework of its own calendar.”

But Erdogan has yet to submit the Swedish accession protocol to parliament, and the ratification process is not expected to proceed quickly once the house convenes.

Sweden could also be asked to provide Turkish officials with a roadmap — as agreed in the July NATO summit — to specify its counterterrorism efforts.

“While Sweden has carried out legislative amendments, we believe that more action is needed,” Erdogan added.

According to Hakan Akbas, founder of Strategic Advisory Services, a political consulting firm based in Istanbul and Washington, there is a trust deficit in US-Turkiye relations.

“Erdogan’s foreign policy of friends-with-benefits is in play also with Sweden’s accession to NATO in return for the $20 billion sale of F-16s to Ankara. A back-channel deal has been made pending the ratification by the Turkish parliament in early October,” he told Arab News.

Several experts also underline that the absence of an invitation from the White House to the Turkiye leader increases the feeling of distrust among Ankara’s policymakers, while any further move to delay Sweden’s membership ratification is expected to infuriate the US which attaches great importance to NATO’s expansion.

Akbas expects the Joe Biden administration to write to the Senate about the sale, and US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan will need to make sure there is no veto this time.

“As the Ukraine-Russia war goes on with no end in sight, Sweden’s NATO membership is more critical than ever. On the other hand, there are US presidential elections next year. Erdogan knows how important this accession is to the US and Sweden. He appears to attempt squeezing more last-minute concessions from Sweden until the parliamentary approval,” he said.

Turkiye has long requested the jets, especially after it was removed from the F-35 warplane program in 2019 over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system. But the sale of 40 new F-16s as well as kits to upgrade the jets have faced opposition from US lawmakers, and turned it into a bargaining chip.

In July, Sullivan said the Biden administration intends to move ahead with the sale to Turkiye in consultation with Congress, but rejected suggestions that Turkiye’s lifting of its opposition to Sweden’s NATO accession was linked to the deal.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly been having talks with US lawmakers regarding the potential sale, some are still skeptical and want Sweden’s accession bid ratified.

For Paul T. Levin, director of Stockholm University’s Institute for Turkish Studies, Erdogan’s primary objective is to secure the F-16 deal.

“For that purpose, he wants to maintain his leverage until that deal is sealed, using the claim that the Turkish parliament might still reject it as a bargaining tactic,” he told Arab News.

“In terms of what was actually agreed in NATO’s Vilnius Summit, he promised not just to submit the ratification to the Grand National Assembly for ratification, but also to work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification. However, that promise does not seem to be worth much at the moment,” Levin added.

Levin said that even if an agreement is reached with the US Congress to proceed with the F-16 deal, pro-PKK — the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party — demonstrations and Qur’an burnings in Sweden could still pose challenges to ratification.

He pointed out that Swedish law limits what the authorities can do to prevent such actions, despite ongoing investigations into Qur’an burners for hate crimes.

To alleviate Turkiye’s security concerns, NATO also committed to increasing its efforts in counter-terrorism cooperation by establishing a special coordinator.

In the PBS interview, Erdogan alluded to his close ties with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, by saying: “To the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable. For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU and, at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West.”

Before heading to New York, Erdogan also suggested Turkiye could end its EU membership bid.

According to Levin, the PBS interview made clear that Erdogan’s Turkiye is not a natural member of the Western alliance.

“He trusts Putin and Russia just as much as he does the West. His Turkiye wants to be an independent power, not a subservient ally. The hopes that Turkiye would turn toward the West in any meaningful way after the elections are naive,” he said.

Levin said he believes that Erdogan’s repeated references to Turkiye’s decades-long wait at Europe’s door might reflect psychological motivations for obstructing Sweden’s NATO accession.

“There is a sense of hurt pride and satisfaction of now being able to turn the tables and give Europe — with Sweden as the stand-in for the continent — the medicine it long dished out to Turkiye. That is understandable but also unfair since Sweden actually was a strong supporter of Turkiye’s EU accession,” he said.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan NATO Sweden

Saudi FM calls for unifying efforts to respond to humanitarian situation in Sudan

Saudi FM calls for unifying efforts to respond to humanitarian situation in Sudan
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM calls for unifying efforts to respond to humanitarian situation in Sudan

Saudi FM calls for unifying efforts to respond to humanitarian situation in Sudan
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan calls for unifying efforts to respond to the humanitarian situation in Sudan

Topics: Clashes in Sudan

Sudan army chief headed to UN General Assembly

Sudan army chief headed to UN General Assembly
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Sudan army chief headed to UN General Assembly

Sudan army chief headed to UN General Assembly
  • Analysts have said Burhan’s diplomatic offensive is a drive to burnish his legitimacy in negotiations to end the fighting
Updated 5 min 44 sec ago
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, at war for months with paramilitaries, was headed to New York on Wednesday to address the UN General Assembly, his office said.
Burhan, de facto leader of Sudan since a 2021 coup, “will lead the Sudanese delegation” to the annual session, the Sovereignty Council he heads said in a statement.
The army chief has made a flurry of visits abroad in recent weeks after shifting base to Port Sudan late last month from army headquarters in Khartoum where he had been holed up under siege since fighting broke out with the paramilitary Rapid Suport Forces (RSF) of his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, on April 15.
Analysts have said his diplomatic offensive is a drive to burnish his legitimacy in the event of negotiations to end the fighting.
Burhan has already visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, Eritrea, Turkiye and Uganda.
During his UN visit, Burhan intends to address the UN General Assembly and will attend “high level meetings” on the sidelines, the statement said.
The fighting in Sudan has killed at least 7,500 people, according to the NGO Acled and the United Nations says more than five million people have fled their homes.

Topics: UNGA78 Sudan Unrest General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Israel bans workers from Gaza as border tensions escalate

Israel bans workers from Gaza as border tensions escalate
Updated 55 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Israel bans workers from Gaza as border tensions escalate

Israel bans workers from Gaza as border tensions escalate
  • The move stops more than 18,000 Palestinians from crossing for work
Updated 55 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Israel closed crossing points with Gaza on Wednesday, preventing thousands of workers from getting to their jobs in Israel and the West Bank, following days of border demonstrations that saw Israeli forces open fire and kill a protester a day earlier.
The move stops more than 18,000 Palestinians from crossing for work, depriving the blockaded territory’s ailing economy of around $2 million a day, according to local economists.
Protests backed by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, have been held for days, against issues ranging from the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to Jewish visits to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, a site holy to both Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount.
On Tuesday, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces during the protests and 11 others were wounded, according to Gaza health officials.
A spokesperson for Cogat, the Israeli Defense Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians, confirmed that the Erez crossing into Gaza was closed and said it would be re-opened “in accordance with situational assessments.”
The border closure, which follows a brief ban on exports from Gaza earlier this month after inspectors found explosives in a consignment of goods, will add pressure to an economy already under strain due a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt.
“We are too afraid the crossing won’t open anytime soon and I go back to living in poverty and need,” said one Gaza father of five, who has been sleeping at the Palestinian side of Erez crossing since Sunday evening.
The 18,000 workers permits allowed by Israel bring in significant quantities of cash to a territory where according to IMF figures, per capita income is only a quarter of the level in the West Bank and where unemployment is running at nearly 50 percent, according to the World Bank.
Ayman Abu Krayyem, the spokesman of the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Labour, said that as a result of the closure 8,000 workers who returned to Gaza because of Israeli Jewish holidays have been stranded in the territory since the ban.
“Those are losing 3.2 million shekel ($842,000) a day. These are important money by which they could help their families and improve their economic conditions…. This is a collective punishment,” said Krayyem.
Over the past few weeks, the military said its soldiers had been using riot dispersal means against Palestinians throwing explosives at the border fence along the Gaza Strip.
Egypt and Qatar, two key mediators in previous rounds of fighting, were talking to the two sides in a bid to avoid sliding into a new wave of armed confrontation, said one Palestinian official familiar with those efforts.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Palestine Israel Gaza

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York

Palestinian, Brazilian presidents meet in New York
  • They met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
  • Mahmoud Abbas invited Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Palestine
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

SAO PAULO: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Abbas congratulated Lula on his 2022 election victory, and on his speech at the opening of the UNGA.

In his speech, Lula said: “There will be no sustainability or prosperity without peace. Armed conflicts are an affront to human rationality. We know the horrors and suffering produced by all wars.

“Promoting a culture of peace is a duty for all of us. Building it requires persistence and vigilance. It’s disturbing to see that old unresolved disputes persist and new threats emerge or gain force. The difficulty of guaranteeing the creation of a state for the Palestinian people clearly demonstrates this.”

Abbas invited Lula to visit Palestine whenever he wants. In March 2010, at the end of his second term as president, Lula made his first official visit to Palestine.

Topics: UNGA78 Palestine Brazil UN General Assembly UN

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women flouting dress code
  • ‘Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity’ bill approved for a trial period of three years
  • The bill still requires approval by the Guardian Council
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday to toughen penalties for women who flout the Islamic dress code, with jail terms of up to 10 years, state media reported.
The assembly approved “the ‘Support for the Culture of Hijab and Chastity’ bill for a trial period of three years,” the official IRNA news agency reported.
The bill still requires approval by the Guardian Council.
Women in Iran have since last year’s mass protests been increasingly flouting the Islamic republic’s strict dress code that requires head coverings and modest clothes.
The demonstrations broke out after the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the dress code.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested over what officials labelled foreign-instigated “riots.”
Under the draft law, women failing to wear a headscarf or appropriate clothing, “in cooperation with foreign or hostile governments, media, groups or organizations,” could face five to 10 years’ prison.
Covering the head and neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since the republic’s early years following the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Authorities and police patrols have in recent months stepped up measures against women and businesses who fail to observe the dress code.
Businesses have been closed over non-compliance and surveillance cameras have been installed in public places to monitor violations.

Topics: Iran

