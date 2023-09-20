You are here

Investment key to navigating Mideast’s ‘critical crossroads’: Jordan’s king

King of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (AFP)
Caspar Webb
  • King Abdullah II praises Saudi Arabia’s role in opening regional economic networks
  • ‘Our region will continue to suffer until the world helps lift the shadow of the Palestine-Israel conflict’
Caspar Webb
NEW YORK: The Middle East is at a “critical crossroads,” but a new narrative based on peace and prosperity can be created through economic investment, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Wednesday.

The country is battling the twin threats of surging numbers of refugees and a booming drug- and weapon-smuggling trade along the Syrian border, he warned.

The king was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Middle East Global Summit in New York, organized by Al-Monitor and Semafor, and attended by Arab News.

“Our region will continue to suffer until the world helps lift the shadow of the Palestine-Israel conflict — the central issue of the Middle East,” he said, adding that the post-COVID-19 world has brought with it a regional desire to “put the past behind us” and find a solution to the conflict.

“Every year, Ramadan, Passover and Easter create bloodshed. This is the toughest year for Palestinians with the death rate in the past 15 years.”

The king highlighted the need to address changing generational trends in Palestine, saying: “We — Jordanians, Arabs, Israelis, Americans — don’t know who the younger generation of Palestinians are.”

He added that the Middle East has an opportunity to break down barriers to peace through regional projects.

He praised Saudi Arabia’s role in opening regional economic networks, adding that the private sector plays a key role in building opportunities for dialogue between competing sides.

The king said economic incentives can encourage peace in the region, adding: “We can provide that new narrative for the region.”

He said a major flaw of Israeli policy is the belief “that you can parachute over Palestine. That doesn’t work.”

He added: “Unless we solve this problem, there will never be a true peace. So we’re working at the moment on how to bring this together. There are a lot of moving parts.”

The king also spoke on the issue of refugees, who make up one-third of Jordan’s population. He warned on Tuesday at the UN that “Jordan’s capacity to deliver necessary services to refugees has surpassed our limits. Jordan won’t have the ability nor the resources to host and care for more.”

He said international “fatigue” and the war in Ukraine have played a role in the global community’s ignorance of the refugee issue. “This is a problem that’s going to come back and affect all of us,” he added.

The king said the recent outbreak of protests in southern Syria could signify the emergence of a new wave of refugees.

“People are demonstrating because they’re suffering, so we (Jordan) and the Lebanese could be faced with another wave of refugees,” he said.

“From a Lebanese and Jordanian perspective … we can’t take any more. We’re already overburdened.

“The international support has dwindled dramatically, whether it’s the UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees), the World Food Programme.

“Donor countries are literally cutting aid to Jordan 50 percent every year. We’re getting nothing compared to what we as a government are trying to put in to support (refugees). It’s a moral challenge.”

He described the recent surge in drug and weapon smuggling from Syria as being Iranian in origin, with Tehran targeting Jordan as a “staging ground” for its foreign policy.

“We’re fighting every single day on our borders to stop massive amounts of drugs coming into our country,” he said.

The king added that Iran is trying to sway Iraq’s government away from integrating with Jordan and the Arab Gulf states — an issue that requires a regional effort to address.

He praised Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with Iran, saying Riyadh “was asking the question” of why the rivalry exists in the first place — a step that Tehran must also take.

He highlighted the importance of economic investment as a means to break down barriers to peace, saying Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan serves as a powerful model.

“The Saudis have a very ambitious and very strong mobilization program. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a lot of support from the youth in the country to do these projects.”

Topics: King Abdullah II Palestine-Israel Conflict Mideast Middle East Global Summit

Biden ‘putting in a lot of effort’ toward Saudi-Israeli normalization: Official

Alex Whiteman
  • ‘We recognize that the road will be long and winding’: US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs
  • Barbara Leaf shuts down speculation about an imminent Iran nuclear deal Alex Whiteman
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: Normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is central in the US administration’s agenda in the Middle East, but former representatives have called on it to heed its allies.

Addressing the inaugural Middle East Global Summit in New York, attended by Arab News, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs said Washington is looking to increase integration.

US President Joe Biden “has been putting in a lot of effort to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, but we recognize that the road will be long and winding,” Barbara Leaf added.

Noting that the US believes all parties would benefit from increased integration that would be fostered by normalized relations, Leaf said when Biden took office, the Middle East was in a state of “extraordinary fragility” with chronic conflicts throughout.

Pointing to the preceding six years as having riven “a lot” of tensions, Leaf said in the last two years, the Biden administration has seen “rifts begin to heal.”

However, she was swift to shut down speculation about an imminent nuclear deal between the US and Iran.

“On the nuclear front, the fundamentals haven’t changed, and this chatter of a new deal, this isn’t the case. But Biden has reiterated that diplomacy is the path to securing something,” she said.

Asked whether normalized Saudi-Israeli relations would help the Middle East peace process and the end of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, Leaf was circumspect.

“Since 2014, we’ve seen a significant withering of relations between Israel and Palestine, leaving the two-state solution a much more diminished prospect, but it nonetheless remains a solution fundamental for peace, prosperity and security in the region,” she said.

“There has been a succession of Israeli governments over that time, but the Palestinians are also at fault too. We’ve sought to engage Egypt and Jordan though to bring stability.”

Given this seeming reliance on neighboring states to help broker peace, former US Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen told the summit: “It’s a sign of disrespect to not have an ambassador to an ally like Egypt. This is a major ally, and it hasn’t had a US ambassador for over a year.”

He added: “Since 1970, the US has invested $50 billion in Egypt’s security policy and a further $30 billion in its development policy, so this is a country where we have skin in the game, and yet we have only a charge d’affaires in Cairo.”

Since 2017, Cohen has been the only fulltime ambassador to Egypt, having been appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2019 and serving until March last year.

But Cohen was preceded by charge d’affaires Thomas Goldberger, with four charge d’affaires since.

Topics: Middle East Global Summit Joe Biden Saudi Arabia Israel

US-Iran rapprochement offers avenue to Mideast peace: Oman FM

Caspar Webb
  • Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi hails recent prisoner swap between Washington, Tehran
  • Important for both sides to ‘maintain a momentum of trust and de-escalation’
Caspar Webb

NEW YORK: Rapprochement between the US and Iran offers an avenue for regional peace, Oman’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi added that the recent prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran would lead to further dialogue and closer ties in the coming months.

He was addressing the inaugural Middle East Global Summit in New York, organized by Semafor and Al-Monitor, and attended by Arab News.

Al-Busaidi said even if rapprochement is “slow, painstaking and challenging,” it is important for the US and Iran to “maintain a momentum of trust … and de-escalation” in order to safeguard the stability of the global economy.

He described the Iran nuclear deal as “the best thing we have.” And amid concerns about Tehran’s regional foreign policy, Al-Busaidi said he is “in favor of having a platform where Iran can talk bilaterally.”

The key to Middle East security and integration is to “acknowledge that all of us are part of this region, including Iran, and therefore we all have a vested interest in the region’s future.”

Topics: Oman Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi Iran United States of America (USA) Middle East Global Summit

UAE adviser: We are shifting from geopolitical to geoeconomic diplomacy

  • Dr. Anwar Gargash addresses Global Middle East Summit in New York, attended by Arab News
  • ‘You can’t promote stability to people who are struggling in their daily lives. You have to also talk about prosperity’
Lucas Chapman

NEW YORK: The UAE is moving away from traditional geopolitical diplomacy to geoeconomic strategies that focus on joint economic initiatives to benefit the country and its regional and international partners, the senior diplomatic adviser to the president said on Wednesday.
“The region needs stability, but you can’t promote stability to people who are struggling in their daily lives. You have to also talk about prosperity … Stability is only for the rich,” Dr. Anwar Gargash told the inaugural Global Middle East Summit in New York.
The event — organized by Al-Monitor and Semafor, and attended by Arab News — gathered policymakers and business leaders from across the Middle East and around the world to discuss current and future developments in the region.
“We’re here because we believe in multilateralism,” said Gargash, adding that the UAE has made strides to break out onto the global stage, including attending its fourth G20 meeting, becoming part of the BRICS group, and hosting COP28 later this year.
“We’ve been one of the Middle Eastern countries that has taken an interest in climate and energy transition for more than 15, 16 years,” he said, stressing the UAE’s commitment to the development of green energy.
Regarding US engagement in the Middle East, Gargash said: “For us, it’s extremely important that the US remains, that there are no vacuums. When you have vacuums, it’s an opportunity for other players to move into the region.”
He added: “I can see there’s a commitment of the US coming to our defense and committing to our security for the next 30 years.”
On Iran, Gargash referred to any potential efforts to implement another nuclear deal as “beating a dead horse,” adding: “We aren’t trying to solve issues we haven’t been able to solve in the last 30 years. Our message is more about getting Iran involved in initiatives of greater economic issues for them.”
He described the Abraham Accords — signed by Israel on one hand and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan on the other — as “a big success,” particularly in economic terms. “Even on the values side, in terms of tolerance, it’s been a big success,” he said.
Despite Israel’s far-right government potentially complicating the accords’ success, Gargash stressed that “on a strategic level, we’ll continue regardless of the government of the day.”
Gargash concluded by addressing talk of rifts between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. While he acknowledged that there is “a certain natural economic competition,” he called reports of Saudi-UAE conflict “extremely, extremely exaggerated,” adding that the two countries have cooperated in many sectors.

Topics: UAE Dr. Anwar Gargash Global Middle East Summit New York geoeconomic strategies

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif will not forget agony Bosnian Muslims endured in 1990s, says grand imam

Gobran Mohamed
  • Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb told Thabet Subasic, the Balkans country’s ambassador to Egypt: ‘The suffering of the Bosnian people is still fresh in mind’
  • The envoy extended an official invitation to Al-Tayyeb to visit his country and participate in the events next year to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the scientific body and largest religious institution in Egypt, said on Wednesday that Sunni Islam’s highest seat of learning will never forget the terrible period of war and persecution that Bosnia and Herzegovina experienced in the 1990s.
Speaking during a meeting with Thabet Subasic, the Balkans country’s ambassador to Egypt, he said: “The suffering of the Bosnian people is still fresh in mind. We are fully prepared to do everything possible to support the Bosnian people, strengthen their adherence to their homeland and country, and be proud of their Islamic identity.”
In April 1992, the government of the republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina declared its independence from Yugoslavia. Over the next several years, Bosnian Serb forces, with the backing of the Serb-dominated Yugoslav army, perpetrated atrocious crimes against Bosnian and Croatian civilians, resulting in the deaths of about 100,000 people by 1995, 80 percent of them Bosnian Muslims.
Al-Tayyeb said Al-Azhar has responsibility of supporting Muslim communities all around the world, especially in Europe, and helping them preserve their religious identity.
It also helps Muslims integrate positively into Western societies, he added, and “will not hesitate to provide all aspects of scientific and cultural support to these societies with our moderate approach.”
The imam stressed the important role of Bosnia and Herzegovina as an effective Islamic center on the European continent. He said Al-Azhar offers five scholarships each year to people from the country and is ready to increase this number and facilitate the enrollment of students at various levels of education. Al-Azhar Academy for Training Imams, Preachers and Fatwa Researchers also hosts and trains Bosnian imams, he added.
Ambassador Subasic extended an official invitation to Al-Tayyeb to visit his country and participate in the events next year to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, which took place on July 11, 1995.
In the summer of that year, three places in eastern Bosnia — Srebrenica, Zepa and Gorazde — remained under the control of the Bosnian government. The UN had declared these enclaves “safe havens” in 1993, to be disarmed and protected by international peacekeeping forces.
On July 11, 1995, however, Bosnian Serb forces advanced on Srebrenica, overwhelming the Dutch peacekeepers stationed there. The Serbian forces separated the Bosnian Muslims at Srebrenica, putting women and girls onto buses that took them to Bosnian-held territory. Many women were raped or sexually assaulted.
The men and boys were killed immediately or taken to mass execution sites. Official estimates of the number of Bosnians killed by Serbian forces at Srebrenica range from about 7,000 to more than 8,000.
Subasic said that the Bosnian people rely greatly on Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, its international position, and its central role in issues relating to the Islamic nation.
He added that it has great influence on Bosnian society and that for hundreds of years, scholars from Bosnia and Herzegovina have benefited from visiting and studying at Al-Azhar Mosque, after which “they returned to our country and played a large and effective role in its development.”
He continued: “Graduates of Al-Azhar are highly valued and hold senior positions in various Bosnian institutions and bodies.”

Topics: Egypt Bosnia & Herzegovina Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb

Traffic accidents on Lebanon’s roads claim 45 lives in one month

NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Security source: Main causes are speed, poor road conditions and lack of regulation, deterrents
  • Information International has observed a steady increase in daily traffic accident rates this year compared to the previous year
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: During August alone, a total of 45 individuals were killed and 263 injured as a result of traffic accidents on Lebanon’s roads, according to figures published by the Internal Security Forces.
A security source with expertise in traffic affairs told Arab News: “In a country experiencing chaos and exceptional circumstances, these numbers are considered normal and not surprising, and may even be lower than the real figure.”
The traffic accidents have claimed the lives of entire families and left children orphaned. Collisions have been particularly common on highways, often involving marginalized children, the elderly, or motorcyclists.
Information International has observed a steady increase in daily traffic accident rates this year compared to the previous year. By the end of August 2023, there were approximately 1,507 traffic accidents in various regions, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Meanwhile, at the same time in the previous year, there had been a total of 1,482 traffic accidents.
The number of accidents in the first half of 2022 increased from 916 to 1,099 by the end of the first half of 2023, an increase of 26 percent. The death toll rose from 129 to 199, an increase of 54 percent. The number of injuries rose from 1,003 to 1,230, an increase of 22.6 percent.
Reviewing the number of fatalities that occurred over a decade and a half, from the year 2012 until June 2023, shows that the total number of traffic accident fatalities has exceeded 6,000.
Information International indicates that these statistics do not include minor traffic accidents that cause damage to vehicles without claiming lives.
The security source, who is not authorized to be named, links “traffic accidents to the poor conditions of roads in Lebanon, where potholes are abundant and darkness prevails due to frequent power outages. Additionally, there is a lack of regulation for vehicles whose owners do not adhere to the required driving standards. (This is) in addition to the decline in the security authorities’ control over the roads, except for the checkpoints erected to pursue wanted persons.”
The source added: “The increase in traffic accidents during August has its reasons, as there were about a million expatriates and tourists in Lebanon, and summer parties, late-night gatherings, and weddings have become more frequent. Meanwhile, most of the partygoers, especially young people, consume alcohol …
“According to our reviews, the primary cause of accidents is speeding, followed by poor road conditions, lack of proper lighting, distraction, lack of concentration, fatigue, and the presence of water on roads that have not undergone maintenance.”
Lebanon’s streets are becoming even more narrow with an increasing number of vehicles driving on them. There is also an increased presence of motorcycles, often unlicensed, that young people and small business owners opt for as they are unable to buy a car or wish to avoid traffic jams on the roads, but without taking into account general safety rules, such as wearing helmets.
The security source said: “Internal Security Forces’ radars are still on the roads, monitoring speeding on highways, and violators are being fined. But the fine does not exceed 50,000 Lebanese pounds, which is now equivalent to approximately half a dollar, while the cost of parking a car in front of restaurants and entertainment venues has reached 1 million Lebanese pounds. The 50,000-pound fine used to be worth around $30 before the value of the national currency collapsed. It was a deterrent back then and contributed to reducing traffic accidents.”
The security source places responsibility for not adjusting these fines on Parliament, “which seems to have priorities unrelated to traffic fines.”
The Internal Security Forces are facing shortages in their human resources, in addition to difficulties in mobility due to fuel expenses. The mechanical inspection center has also been out of operation for over a year. Used cars entering Lebanon and those driving on the roads, especially older ones, are no longer subject to inspection.
One of the consequences of the suspension of mechanical inspections is the lack of public road safety as the inspections reveal defects, especially in brakes, lighting, tire conditions, glass safety, and emissions, compelling vehicle owners to repair them.
Municipalities and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport have shifted blame around, placing responsibility for the accidents on everything from a failure to operate traffic lights with alternative power to the theft of manhole covers in the middle of the streets, resulting in the deaths of dozens of cyclists and car drivers during the night.
The security source does not overlook “the ethics of driving as a factor causing traffic accidents. The relevant agencies have noticed a decline in drivers’ respect for traffic laws, a tendency toward chaos, and a disregard for the state. In many cases, they lead themselves to death on the roads.”

Topics: Lebanon traffic accidents Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) roads

