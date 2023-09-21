You are here

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators
In this photo taken on March 7, 2021, activists protest in Bern, Switzerland, after Swiss voters accepted an initiative, the so-called anti-burqa vote, to ban full facial coverings in public places. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators
  • The measure was pushed through by the right-wing, populist Swiss People’s Party, overcoming reticence expressed by centrists and the Greens
  • Two years ago, Swiss voters narrowly approved in a referendum forbidding niqabs and burqas as well as ski mask and burqas 
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
GENEVA: The lower house of Switzerland’s parliament voted Wednesday to give final legislative passage to a ban on face coverings, such as the burqas worn by some Muslim women.
The National Council voted 151-29 for the legislation, which was already approved by the upper house. It was pushed through by the right-wing, populist Swiss People’s Party, easily overcoming reticence expressed by centrists and the Greens.
The move follows a nationwide referendum two years ago in which Swiss voters narrowly approved forbidding niqabs, which leave slits for the eyes, and burqas as well as ski masks and bandannas that are worn by some protesters.

With the lower house vote, parliament cemented the ban into federal law and set a fine of up to 1,000 francs (about $1,100) for violators.
The measure prohibits covering the nose, mouth and eyes in both public spaces and private buildings accessible to the public, though it does allow for some exceptions.
Few women in Switzerland wear full face coverings like burqas, which are perhaps best known as garb worn in Afghanistan.
Two Swiss cantons — southern Ticino and northern St. Gallen — already have similar laws. The national legislation will put Switzerland in line with countries such as Belgium and France that have enacted similar measures.

Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row

Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row

Poland no longer arming Ukraine, says Polish PM amid grain exports row
  • Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv have intensified over Poland’s ban on Ukrainian grain imports to protect the interests of its farmers
  • Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters against Russia's invasion and is one of Kyiv’s main weapons suppliers
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

WARSAW: Poland will no longer arm Ukraine to focus on its own defense, the Polish prime minister said on Wednesday, a few hours after Warsaw summoned Kyiv’s ambassador amid a row over grain exports.

“We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” Mateusz Morawiecki said, in response to a question from a reporter on whether Warsaw would continue to support Kyiv despite the grain exports disagreement.
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters after Russia invaded in February 2022 and is one of Kyiv’s main weapons suppliers.
It also hosts some one million Ukrainian refugees, who have benefited from various kinds of state aid.
Tensions between Warsaw and Kyiv, sparked by Poland’s ban on Ukrainian grain imports to protect the interests of its farmers, have intensified in recent days.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping lanes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
In May, the EU agreed to restrict imports to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, seeking to protect farmers there who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.
The measures allowed the products to keep transiting through the five countries, but stopped them being sold on the local market.
But on Friday, the European Commission said it was ending the import ban, arguing that “the market distortions in the five member states bordering Ukraine have disappeared.”
Poland, Hungary and Slovakia immediately announced they would defy the move.
The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland, where elections take place next month.
The current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party has strong support in farming regions.
“We were the first to do a lot for Ukraine and that’s why we expect for them to understand our interests,” Morawiecki told Polsat News on Wednesday.
“Of course we respect all of their problems, but for us, the interests of our farmers are the most important thing.”
Kyiv responded to warnings by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia by announcing that it would lodge a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Morawiecki had warned earlier on Wednesday that he would extend the list of Ukrainian products banned from import if Kyiv were to escalate the grain dispute.
A foreign ministry statement said that “putting pressure on Poland in multilateral forums or sending complaints to international courts are not appropriate methods to resolve differences between our countries.”
Kyiv responded by calling on Poland to “leave emotion aside” after it had summoned its ambassador, urging Warsaw to adopt a “constructive” approach in the dispute.
 

'Urgent' need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president

‘Urgent’ need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president
Updated 21 September 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
‘Urgent’ need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president

‘Urgent’ need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president
  • Addressing UN General Assembly, Azali Assoumani praises African Union’s integration into G20
  • He calls for ‘in-depth reform’ of UN system, saying AU should have permanent seat at Security Council
Updated 21 September 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: There is an “urgent” need for the international community to strengthen efforts to stabilize the Sahel region of Africa, the president of Comoros said on Wednesday.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Azali Assoumani added that if unrest and terror are not contained, they have the potential to spread further afield on the African continent.
“Of course, first and foremost, it’s up to Africans to implement the social and economic development plan to better combat poverty and youth unemployment, especially to make sure young people don’t become hostages to all types of extremism,” he said.
“However, it’s the duty of the international community to support Africa in this, because our efforts need to be pooled if we’re to stand a chance of being effective.”
Assoumani praised the recent integration of the African Union into the G20, calling it a victory for both sides.
He said the decision “gives (Africa) hope, especially at a time when synergy of actions is needed to get our countries out of socioeconomic stalemate.”
Like many other global leaders at this year’s event, Assoumani called for “in-depth reform” of the UN system, saying the AU should have a permanent seat at the Security Council.
He also voiced concern over how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting food security in the poorest parts of the world, especially Africa.
“Despite the fact we have immense arable lands, despite the fact we have qualified and competent labor aplenty, food insecurity continues to impact millions of people,” he said.
“Climate change and the numerous conflicts on the continent compound this situation, as does the Russia-Ukraine situation, which brought in its wake disruption of supplies of grain and fertilizer and an unprecedented inflation.”
Assoumani called on Africa’s partners and the international community to support development and the implementation of “far-reaching” reforms on the continent to help it overcome the challenges it faces.

Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general

Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general
Updated 21 September 2023
Alex Whiteman
Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general

Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general
  • Majid Al-Suwaidi: UAE has migrated over 70% of its economy away from oil and gas sector
  • ‘I think the Middle East has shown real leadership on this issue,’ he tells summit attended by Arab News
Updated 21 September 2023
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: The UAE’s COP28 representative on Wednesday urged global leaders to reimagine their engagement with the climate emergency, saying it represents an opportunity for financial advancement.

Addressing the inaugural Middle East Global Summit in New York, attended by Arab News, COP28 Director General Majid Al-Suwaidi said looking at energy reform as an investment opportunity would unlock support.

“We in the UAE were sat in a conference room wondering where we would find $1-$2 trillion, and then someone reoriented the question.

“They said, ‘Guys, you realize that this is a $2-$4 trillion investment opportunity.’ Since then, that’s the way we’ve been looking at it. And we think this is the way the rest of the world needs to be looking at it.”

In order to not exceed 1.5 degrees of global warming, Al-Suwaidi said 43 percent of greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut from energy use.  

With this equating to 22 gigatons, he noted that there is no way but to act in partnership with the private sector, a view shared by the secretary of the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change.

Abdalah Mokssit told attendees: “Climate change isn’t only a matter for government, but a matter for all stakeholders, public and private. Every actor matters if we want to stay on track with the Paris framework.”

Given the UAE’s links to the fossil fuel sector, Al-Suwaidi said he frequently faces questions over the country’s engagement in addressing the climate emergency.

He noted that the country has migrated more than 70 percent of its economy away from the oil and gas sector, and that it has banned the flaring of oil production since 1978.

“I think the Middle East has shown real leadership on this issue, with us having banned flaring in the 1970s and Egypt having recently hosted COP,” he said.

“We’re not just talking but taking action. What we need now is everyone coming together, as success can only be found through a diversity of approaches.

“We’re now asking what global institutions are doing. What’s the IMF (International Monetary Fund) doing? What’s the World Bank doing?”

Al-Suwaidi urged global leaders to find a way to ensure that smaller economies are able to either transition or leapfrog to decarbonized economies, saying the UAE wants to “change the narrative.”

Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official

Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official
Updated 20 September 2023
ANAN TELLO
Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official

Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official
  • The UN chief called for “reforms to the global financial architecture” to address the problems of financing for sustainable development, a systemic solution welcomed by member states
Updated 20 September 2023
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Half of humanity — about 3.3 billion people — live in countries that spend more on debt servicing than on health, education, or social protection, said Dennis Francis, president of the 78th UN General Assembly, on Wednesday.   

Francis emphasized that “the current financial architecture has fallen short in mobilizing the stable, long-term, and equitable financing required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”   

This came during the UN High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development in New York, which discussed practical solutions to tackle the financing gap between developed and developing nations as some 40 percent of developing countries suffer from severe debt issues.  

Owing to this financing divide between the Global South and the Global North, developing nations have been victims of what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as a “debt trap” hindering development.   

“Developing countries face borrowing costs up to eight times higher than developed countries — a debt trap,” he said, adding that “over 40 percent of people living in extreme poverty are in countries with severe debt challenges.”  

Recognizing the need for urgent action, Guterres said that “a two-track world of haves and have-nots is already driving a crisis in global trust.”  

The UN chief called for “reforms to the global financial architecture” to address the problems of financing for sustainable development, a systemic solution welcomed by member states.  

“The algorithm of the past no longer works in today’s world,” said European Council President Charles Michel in agreement.   

He added: “Financial institutions were created 80 years ago, and 80 years ago many of today’s UN members were not yet independent. The world has changed and the challenges have changed, so our institutions must also change or be left behind in the dust of history.”  

Citing the avalanche of debt-related challenges developing countries have been facing, Mohammed Al-Jasser, head of the Islamic Development Bank, referred in his keynote speech to mounting fiscal space difficulties, with poverty, debt stress, environmental challenges, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic all requiring financing.   

Al-Jasser explained that “multilateral development institutions, including mine, have been struggling to provide financing,” which, despite being critical for alleviating the pressures member states have been facing, is not sufficient.   

“We need something a lot more sustainable by the world community,” he said. “I think (that) first multilateralism has to be really restored as the guiding principle of all of our operations because if we act singularly, we are not going to have the punching power necessary to make significant changes in the circumstances of these countries.”   

The chief of the Islamic Development Bank pointed out that debt servicing in some African countries is about 5.5 percent of their gross domestic product, while only 3.7 percent is spent on education.   

“After COVID, more than 1.5 million children had no education for two years because they had no connections,” he added.   

Al-Jasser called for the mobilization of more resources, “particularly more concessional because 29 of the 57 member states are least developed countries and cannot afford a lot of the financing available.”  

The UN High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development, held this year under the theme “Financing the SDGs for a world where no one is left behind,” brought together world leaders, heads of international financial institutions, and multilateral development banks to discuss action to achieve the SDGs.

UN should support Bosnia and Herzegovina to maintain peace in Western Balkans, says leader

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic addresses the 78th session of the UNGA, Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic addresses the 78th session of the UNGA, Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
UN should support Bosnia and Herzegovina to maintain peace in Western Balkans, says leader

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic addresses the 78th session of the UNGA, Wednesday, Sept. 20.
  • Zeljko Komsic: Neighbors cannot divide his country ‘among themselves without entering into mutual conflict’
  • Migration of highly educated, skilled workers in search of better opportunities abroad causing ‘brain drain’
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UN should support Bosnia and Herzegovina and its institutions to help maintain peace in the Western Balkans, Zeljko Komsic, the chairman of the country’s tripartite presidency, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, he said: “If the United Nations wishes to preserve peace in the Western Balkans, then it should support those who have not violated democratic and civilization norms, who have not committed genocide, who are not part of joint criminal enterprises, did not destroy people’s lives because of their ethnicity, did not destroy other people’s temples or shrines, and did not advocate revenge.”

Komsic warned that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s neighbors cannot divide the country “among themselves without entering into mutual conflict.”

He added that “there are many, both in the East and the West, who believe that their barely hidden support for those who want to completely control, and ultimately divide, Bosnia and Herzegovina will bring stability to the Western Balkans.”

But he said any attempt to divide the country will not bring stability or progress to the region.

“We will certainly not allow the division and disappearance of our 1,000-year-old state at any cost, no matter what anyone thinks about it,” Komsic said.

He also highlighted the problem his nation faces with regard to the number of people who migrate to other countries in search of better lives.

“In my country, there is a significant outflow of population going to larger and more-developed countries, mostly to countries we view as Western democratic countries,” he said.

This “brain drain” of educated professionals, such as doctors, engineers and scientists who leave in search of better opportunities, affects a number of smaller countries, he added.

“The current form of migration management has reached such a stage where large and powerful countries, for their own benefit, carry out a certain type of selection of migrants in such a way as to select the best and most educated among them … ushering them to larger countries where their knowledge and abilities are exploited exclusively for the benefit of these larger systems,” said Komsic.

This means “the potentials and capacities of smaller countries from which the migrants come are being weakened” as they lose “their best-quality personnel” and the “investments made in creating these highly qualified profiles.”

