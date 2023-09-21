You are here

Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup
Italy's Monty Ioane scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Italy and Uruguay at the Stade de Nice, in Nice, Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup
  Monty Ioane: We could not have asked for more
  All the talk about Pool A has been about New Zealand and France, but Italy have dispatched Namibia and Uruguay with bonus points and have a chance to send home the All Blacks when they meet next week
NICE: Italy rebounded from a 10-point halftime deficit to blow away Uruguay 38-17 on Wednesday and set up a potentially decisive clash against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

All the talk about Pool A has been about New Zealand and France, but Italy have dispatched Namibia and Uruguay with bonus points and have a chance to send home the All Blacks — whom Italy have never beaten — when they meet next week.

“We could not have asked for more,” Italy winger Monty Ioane said. “The boys are confident, we’re ready to take on anyone. The next two are the biggies. It’s an awesome opportunity to go against the best teams in the world. But we are not worried at all as long as we just focus on ourselves.

“The All Blacks have a crazy attacking style, but we have just got to be prepared with our defense. In return, we have a crazy attacking system as well. It’s just who turns up on the day.”

In the first half against Uruguay, Italy didn’t look like it could tie the All Blacks’ boot laces.

After conceding the first try in a nervous first quarter, Uruguay turned the pressure back on Italy and the Azzurri buckled. They lost two players to the sin-bin and played with 13 men for nine minutes. Uruguay earned two tries and finished the half with a 45-meter drop goal.

Uruguay led 17-7 and good for the Rugby World Cup’s first shock.

But captain Andres Vilaseca was given a harsh yellow for a high tackle and the difference between Italy, aiming for the quarterfinals, and Uruguay, aiming for a rare Rugby World Cup win, became sharply evident.

Italy pounced with four tries in 15 minutes to earn the precious bonus point and a fourth straight test win for the first time since 1994.

“It was a really tough game,” captain Michele Lamaro said. “I told all the Uruguayan guys they can be proud of their performance, they put us under a lot of pressure but in these moments, what counts the most is how strong is the team, and in the second half we showed that and smashed everything we could.

“I’m really proud of the boys and I’ll share this moment for the rest of my life with them.”

Italy took the lead from Uruguay in the seventh minute when wing Lorenzo Pani took crash ball off a scrum and scored on his Rugby World Cup debut.

Uruguay flyhalf Felipe Etcheverry dragged his first two penalty kicks wide and intercepted Lamaro but was dragged down short of the tryline by opposite Tommaso Allan.

But Italy were under pressure on their line and lock Niccolo Cannone was yellow-carded for a cynical foul. Moments later, Uruguay mauled over the line and Italy prop Danilo Fischetti was ruled to have collapsed it. A penalty try was awarded and Fischetti joined Cannone in the sin-bin.

Uruguay exploited the two-man advantage just before it ended when Etcheverry offloaded for a corner try by wing Nicolas Freitas, who by then had been playing with a broken nose for 25 minutes.

Etcheverry converted from the touchline and added a 45-meter drop goal with the last kick of the half to send Uruguay racing off the field with a 17-7 halftime lead.

The match turned again at the start of the second half when Vilaseca was sin-binned. Italy made the man advantage count.

Hooker Giacomo Nicotera was held up by Uruguay scrumhalf Santiago Arata, but two minutes later Lamaro bashed through three defenders to score his first test try. Lamaro was quickly followed with tries by wing Montanna Ioane after a chargedown by Allan, and No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone while Uruguayans were hanging off him.

With bonus-point try banked, Italy hammered the Uruguay line and Paolo Garbisi fed midfield partner Juan Ignacio Brex into a gap to score their fifth try.

Allan added the extras as usual. He has slotted 13 goalkicks without a miss in two games. When he was rested, Garbisi took over to nail a late penalty kick.

“It was a really epic battle. We gave the best we could,” Uruguay flanker Santiago Civetta said. “There were a lot of mistakes, more than what we wanted, and Italy exploited those errors. That is the explanation — they were better than us.

“It is quite frustrating to be honest. We dreamt really big about this match. Big dreams sometimes come true, sometimes they don’t.”

LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup

LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup
LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup

LIV Golf star Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for US at Ryder Cup
  Koepka was a selection by US captain Zach Johnson after barely missing out on an automatic qualifying spot
  When it comes to legacy, Koepka sees the Ryder Cup as much about record
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

CHICAGO: Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka says playing for the US in next week’s Ryder Cup will bring the same thrill as battling for top individual titles.

The 33-year-old American, who captured his third PGA Championship in May at Oak Hill, will compete in this week’s LIV Golf Chicago tournament before joining the US squad next week in Italy for the Ryder Cup.

Koepka, who has a history of playing his best at majors, has been preparing for weeks to face holders Europe as the Americans seek their first victory on European soil in 30 years.

He sees the Cup as an equal test to a major in those terms.

“I think it is,” Koepka said Wednesday. “My whole mindset has been to practice for that the last few weeks.

“I think it’s one of the top six, seven, biggest sporting events you can have, so I like it when there’s a little bit more eyeballs, a little bit more pressure.

“It’s obviously different with the whole team thing. Sometimes you don’t play every match so you are just cheerleading from the side, which can be quite fun as well.

“I’ve enjoyed it. It has been great and I’m looking forward to it.”

Koepka was a selection by US captain Zach Johnson after barely missing out on an automatic qualifying spot despite being banned from the PGA Tour after defecting to LIV Golf last year.

Being on the opposite side of the PGA-LIV divide did not give Koepka any problem on a trip two weeks ago to Rome to see the host course before next week’s showdown.

“Good trip,” he said. “Most of the guys were there. Got to see the golf course. It’s pretty difficult, but it will be interesting to see how they set it up.”

When it comes to legacy, Koepka sees the Ryder Cup as much about record. He played on triumphant US sides in 2016 and 2021 and was also on the American squad that lost in France in 2018.

“Everybody remembers their record, or that’s kind of what you’re known by, wins, losses,” he said. “(Ian) Poulter has pretty much made a career on that.”

Koepka isn’t sure that knowing how it feels to lose in Europe will provide extra incentive this time around.

“I’m not sure how many guys have been part of losing teams in Europe. But yeah, it’s definitely a different feeling,” Koepka said. “Losing is no fun but somebody has got to do it. Hopefully it’s not us this year.”

Koepka didn’t approach the Marco Simone course any differently than any other layout he was analyzing ahead of a future event.

“I just treat it like any other course. Just figure out those two days, figure out where I want to put the ball in the fairway. Then it comes pretty easy,” Koepka said.

“Just figure out the wind and the distance that you’re trying to hit it, and you calculate that all in and that’s the club you hit off the tee.

“I’ll worry about it when we get there next week, but more the green complexes, where things will be and stuff like that. Usually when I go scout a golf course, it’s for lines off the tee.”

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
  The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side was the biggest game of the opening round of matches and it did not disappoint
  Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Harry Kane was among the scorers as Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 in their heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday, while Jude Bellingham snatched a dramatic late winner for Real Madrid and Arsenal began their campaign with a big victory.

The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side, a repeat of the 1999 final, was the biggest game of the opening round of matches in this season’s competition and it did not disappoint.

Leroy Sane gave Bayern the lead at the Allianz Arena with a shot that squirmed through the grasp of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back early in the second half with his first United goal, but shortly after Christian Eriksen was penalized for a handball in the box and Kane blasted in the resulting penalty.

Sane hit the post for the hosts before a crazy finish saw Casemiro reduce the deficit again, substitute Mathys Tel score Bayern’s fourth, and Casemiro nod in another at the death to make it 4-3.

“A crazy finish,” Kane told British broadcaster TNT Sports after netting his fifth goal in six games for his new club.

“We lost a bit of concentration there in the last five minutes. Thankfully we were able to hold onto the lead.

“Overall it’s a really good start to the campaign against a tough side.”

Erik ten Hag’s United team have now suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and lost four of their last five matches.

“After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me,” said Onana in reference to Bayern’s first goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are already in control of Group A, in which the other game saw Galatasaray come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with FC Copenhagen.

Goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves had the visitors in control in Istanbul but they then had Elias Jelert sent off and Galatasaray struck twice in the last four minutes of regulation time through Sacha Boey and Tete to earn a point.

In Madrid, Bellingham popped up from close range to score a 94th-minute winner as record 14-time European champions Real beat tournament debutants Union Berlin 1-0 in Group C.

The England international has started his Madrid career in stunning goalscoring form with six goals in six games for the club across all competitions.

“He has great qualities, it seems he’s got luck too, because the goal is a rebound, but he was there, he arrives from deep, and he’s more switched on than others, he’s got that quality and he’s taking advantage of it,” said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid’s next game is away to Napoli, who won 2-1 against Braga in Portugal with Sikou Niakate’s late own goal giving the Italian team victory.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo had put Napoli ahead but Bruma looked to have earned Braga a draw when he struck with six minutes left.

Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored first-half goals in the rain in London and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the win after the break.

“It was a beautiful night after such a long time. It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. It was emotional before the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Their Group B rivals Sevilla and Lens drew 1-1 in Spain, with Angelo Fulgini’s free-kick earning the French side a draw after Lucas Ocampos headed the hosts in front.

Last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan needed an 87th-minute Lautaro Martinez equalizer as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Group D.

Brais Mendez had given the home team an early lead in San Sebastian.

In the same group Red Bull Salzburg missed one penalty but scored another in a 2-0 win away to Benfica in Lisbon.

Karim Konate blazed the Austrian team’s first spot-kick over the bar in the third minute but home defender Antonio Silva was sent off on 13 minutes for a handball on the line and Salzburg’s second penalty was converted by Roko Simic.

Oscar Gloukh scored their second goal just after the break.

New era for ROSHN Saudi League with more fans, more goals resulting in growth, engagement

New era for ROSHN Saudi League with more fans, more goals resulting in growth, engagement
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

New era for ROSHN Saudi League with more fans, more goals resulting in growth, engagement

New era for ROSHN Saudi League with more fans, more goals resulting in growth, engagement
  94 leading international players secured in registration window through new centralized approach
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a new era for the ROSHN Saudi Pro League  there has been considerable impact following the first month of the new 2023/24 season. The introduction of world-class international talent to the league has resulted in significant engagement across local and international fans, increases in match-day attendance – as well as a rise in broadcasting revenue and digital growth.

After the six rounds of fixtures already complete ahead of the international break, attendance figures show a total of 440,003 across the stadiums, with a 25 percent increase on last year’s attendances for the same period.
There is real evidence of growth on the pitch this season, with marquee signings such as Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and many more now in action in a highly competitive league alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
With 94 overseas signings made this season through the newly launched Player Acquisition Center of Excellence (PACE) there are now 152 players from 47 different countries forming 29.1 percent of the player pool in the SPL. The new signings are integrating with Saudi Arabia national team players including the successful Under-23 squad who won the 2022 AFC
U23 Asian Cup. This forms part of the SPL and Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s carefully coordinated strategy to foster and develop local young talent alongside the best international players, as part of a drive to increase competitiveness on and off the pitch while ensuring a sustainable future.
The average age of players in action so far this season has been reduced by two years falling from an average age of 29 years old, to a new reduced age of 27 years old, across international and domestic players.
Results such as Al-Hilal’s thrilling 4-3 victory at Al-Ittihad, after trailing 3-1 in the Saudi El Clásico, also offer compelling evidence of an exciting product showcased globally. This was further reinforced by a goals average that has increased by 26.3 percen to 27.1 per week for the first six weeks of the fixtures, compared to 17 goals per week for the same period last term.
Michael Emenalo, Saudi Pro League Director of Football, said: “The Saudi Pro League has undergone a rapid and unprecedented transformation this season, where we have seen 94 players bought from around the world providing a centralized approach to governance, transfers, squad mapping and player care.
It’s also allowed us to help to create clear developmental pathways for Saudi youth while also giving them immediate playing opportunities.”
On the pitch success has also aided off the pitch growth and the league’s ambitions across commercial, broadcast and digital channels.
There has been significant interest from local, regional and global brands which will see the number of sponsors grow by approximately 75 percent this season which would result in the SPL becoming the globe’s third most profitable league in terms of sponsorship revenue.
Around the world, sports fans have engaged with the new season thanks to the network of international broadcast deals through 38 broadcasters. The league has deals across 140 territories with matches shown live on DAZN in multiple markets — Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK — as well as major European broadcasters including Canal+ (France), Sport TV (Portugal), La 7 (Italy), Marca.com (Spain) and
Cosmote (Greece).
These high-profile broadcast deals have caused a major uptick in engagement with football fans around the globe, and also increased league revenue by 650 percen, clear evidence of the SPL’s successful transformation strategy to grow revenue for league and clubs while increasing the commercial value of the league and attracting investors.
The leading international top 10 players across social media have a combined connections of 1.5bn — with 40 percent of that audience aged between 18-24 as the league reaches younger more
global audiences.
While attendance and viewing figures are on the rise, there is further evidence on an increased interest in the  Saudi League across younger audiences, with an organic growth of 1.5 million new social media followers across platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok Snapchat and X, and data showing over 150 million video views so far this season across all platforms.
Highlighting the international appeal of Saudi football, a newly launched official English Instagram account has attracted over 200,000 followers in just a number of weeks, while Brazil, KSA, Morocco and Egypt have the highest number of followers per country.

Saudi Pro League Chief Operating Officer Carlo Nohra,   said: “This is an exciting time for fans of football in Saudi Arabia, we are witnessing something very special. The combination of international stars and young Saudi talent is generating genuine excitement on and off the pitch, and also raising standards to the highest possible level among our own Saudi player pool.
“The raised levels of interest in the  Saudi League, both by football fans in the Kingdom and around the world, and in terms of the unprecedented number of potential global sponsorship opportunities, are clear evidence that the strategy is starting to work.
“We have a more competitive product, on and off the pitch, and we are moving to the next level in both areas, in line with our strategy. The next phase for us on this wonderful journey will be building infrastructure and developing the league further off the pitch, while ensuring we have a world-class product that engages and excites on the pitch.”

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches' programs

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs
  Al-Misehal: 'It comes as a continuation of the development of Saudi football in a way that enhances its presence on the global scene'
  Diallo praised strengthening of cooperation with Saudi counterpart in a way that serves football
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

PARIS: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with the French Football Federation to support development programs of Saudi coaches.
SAFF’s President Yasser Al-Misehal and his French counterpart Philippe Diallo signed the agreement in Paris, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.
Al-Misehal confirmed that the agreement comes as an extension of the distinguished relations between the two federations.
He said: “It comes as a continuation of the development of Saudi football in a way that enhances its presence on the global scene and benefits from advanced federations.”
Meanwhile, Diallo praised the strengthening of cooperation with his Saudi counterpart in a way that serves football in both countries, and contributes to the growth of the game globally.
The Saudi federation’s deputy president, Lamia Bahaian, and Laura Georges, the general secretary of the French federation, were also present during the signing ceremony in addition to Nasser Larguet, SAFF’s technical director.
The agreement aims to develop coaching programs for Saudi male and female coaches.
Over a period of three years, seven separate training programs will be provided, which include the professional training program, elite youth coaches program, physical fitness coaches program, goalkeeper coaches program, as well as defensive and offensive line coaches’ programs, and football directors program.

Ticket offer to fans wishing to watch Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Ticket offer to fans wishing to watch Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Ticket offer to fans wishing to watch Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Ticket offer to fans wishing to watch Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games
  Organizing committee unveils special gesture to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day for fans who purchase tickets between today and Sept. 25 for SR93
  Single day tickets will also be available at just SR15
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games’ organizing committee has revealed a luring offer to fans wishing to watch the competitions at reduced prices, in a special gesture to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s National Day.
With 30 days remaining before the WCG kicks off on Oct. 20, the organizing committee unveiled the limited offer, according to which fans who purchase tickets between today and Sept. 25 will be able to attend the event with unlimited access to daily competitions for just SR93 ($24.79).
Single day tickets will also be available at just SR15, said a media statement.
The single-day tickets will feature a host of benefits, including complimentary parking and unrestricted access to all five sports venues and accompanying fan zone entertainment.
Riyadh hosts the 2023 WCG between Oct. 20 and 30 at King Saud University.
Moreover, free admission will be provided to children under 12, seniors over 65, disabled people and those accompanying them. Those attending the final day’s contests will also be granted entry to the closing ceremony celebrations.
Tickets can be purchased through the official Riyadh 2023 WCG ticketing website https://tickets.riyadh2023.com/ as well as onsite during the competition from designated kiosks at King Saud University.
WCG’s third edition has entered its final phase of preparations. The organizing committee is dedicated to deliver an exceptional experience for all attendees, ensuring that this global celebration of combat sports is accessible and entertaining for everyone.
Combat sports extravaganza is set to take place during 11 thrilling days with over 2,800 athletes and officials attending from over 80 countries.
Each athletic disciplines includes the following: Aikido, Arm-wrestling, Boxing, Fencing, Judo, Ju-jitsu, Karate, Kendo, Kickboxing, Muay-Thai, Sambo, Savate, Sumo, Taekwondo, Wrestling and Wushu.
This year will mark the WCG’s inaugural appearance in the Middle East, with Riyadh proudly serving as the host city.

